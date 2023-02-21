2023 ASBK TV coverage

Every round of ASBK will be covered with up to three hours of live broadcast with all the excitement and unpredictability captured by the experienced team and official ASBK production partner – AVE.

ASBK TV will feature the expert commentary team of former Australian Superbike Champion Steve Martin, commentator Phil Harlum and pit reporter and host Kate Peck.

Round One of the ASBK Championship kicks off this weekend alongside the World Superbike opening round at Phillip Island Circuit, and for fans who can’t get trackside they can tune in to SBS this Sunday from 1pm – 3pm (AEDST) to see Alpinestars Superbikes and Michelin Supersport take on one of the world’s greatest circuits; The Island.

Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle: “ASBK TV in 2023 is the most extensive package with the biggest reach and most on-air hours in the sport’s history in Australia. We are very proud of the long relationship between ASBK and SBS Sport. As the Home of Australian Motorcycle Racing this relationship has allowed us to showcase our amazing sport to a wider TV audience across Australia and around the world.

“With the expert commentary teams and specialised production crews covering ASBK in 2023, this will allow fans to experience every angle of the racing and behind-the-scenes features in High Definition (HD) from the comfort of home. I am sure they will enjoy the championship battles ahead.”

For fans who miss the ASBK live on SBS, they can jump straight onto SBS On-Demand to watch the replays at any time.

Phillip Island WorldSBK/ASBK Race Schedule