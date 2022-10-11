2023 BMW M 1000 R
The new M R features a modified water-cooled 4-cylinder in-line engine based on the power unit of the S 1000 RR. Its peak power output is 154 kW (210 hp) at 13,750 rpm, 33 kW (45 hp) more than in the S 1000 R. The maximum torque of 113 Nm is generated at 11,000 rpm (S 1000 R: 114 Nm at 9,250 rpm).
Compared to the S 1000 R, the maximum revs of the M R are now 14,600 rpm. Fourth, fifth and sixth gear are all shorter than the S 1000 R and the overall gearing is also shorter due to two more teeth on the rear sprocket. That should make it pretty lively!
The M 1000 RR comes standard with wings designed to add downforce and reduce the tendency to wheelstand.
Already at a speed of 160 km/h, they provide an increase in front wheel load of 11 kg at 220 km/h thanks to the aerodynamic downforce generated.
The BMW Motorrad developers countered the slightly increased aerodynamic resistance caused by the small additional frontal area and shape of the M winglets with a correspondingly designed wind deflector in front of the instrument cluster in compination with the M Competition Package.
The suspension and chassis of the new M R are based on the S 1000 R with the aluminium bridge frame as the centrepiece.
On the M R, the front wheel is controlled by an upside-down fork with a 45 mm sliding tube diameter in “All black” design, i.e. it is really completely black. It is equipped with closed cartridge inserts, separate hydraulic piston-cylinder systems.
Another new feature of the M R is the additional adjustability of the fork’s spring base in conjunction with the standard Dynamic Damping Control (DDC).
In addition, the fork of the M R features an upper triple clamp with an elaborately milled-over handlebar clamp as well as a black aluminium tubular handlebar with a wider design than previously seen on the S 1000 R and with a lasered “BMW M 1000 R” lettering.
Also new on the M R are the handlebar end mirrors forged from aluminium.
The fork legs have also been modified and are now designed to accommodate the new M brake callipers. Another new element of the M R is the adjustable steering damper.
After the M 1000 RR, the new M R is the second BMW motorcycle to feature an M brake. It was developed directly using the experience gained with the racing brakes on BMW Motorrad factory racing machines in the Superbike World Championship. The M brake callipers feature a blue anodised coating in conjunction with the famous M logo.
Together with two 320 mm brake discs of 5 mm thickness and black anodised aluminium brake disc carriers, the brake system equipped with a new radial hand brake pump currently marks the pinnacle of brake development in the field of road-legal systems. The new M R is already equipped with very lightweight forged aluminium wheels as standard. As part of the M Competition package, the exclusive M Carbon wheels are available with newly designed tapes on the rim.
The new Brake Slide Assist function allows the rider to brake drift into corners with a constant slide.
The instrument cluster of the new M R corresponds to the design of the M RR and also offers the M start-up animation. The extended display of the red speed range is a new feature.
As optional equipment, comprehensive data material for using the M GPS Laptrigger and the M GPS Datalogger (Original BMW Motorrad Accessories) can be provided by means of an activation code via the OBD interface of the instrument cluster.
If the new M R in standard trim is still not enough for you, the M Competition Package offers more bling. In addition to the Blackstorm metallic / M Motorsport colour scheme, the M Competition package includes M Carbon wheels, M rider footrest system, M Carbon parts such as rear wheel cover and chain guard, front wheel cover, tank covers, airbox cover with tapes, wind deflector, sprocket cover, the M pillion package as well as the M pillion cover and a milled, fully adjustable M rider footrest system.
2023 BMW M 1000 R Specifications
|BMW M 1000 R Specifications
|Engine
|Capacity
|999 cc
|Bore/stroke
|80/49.7 mm
|Output
|154/210
|at engine speed
|13750 rpm
|Torque
|113 Nm
|at engine speed
|11,000 rpm
|Type
|Water-cooled in-line 4-cylinder engine
|Compression/fuel
|13.3:1 / Premium unleaded petrol, octane rating 95-98 (RON) (knock control; rated power at 98 RON)
|Valve/accelerator actuation
|DOHC (double overhead camshaft), Valve actuation via single-cam followers
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Ø intake/outlet
|33.5/27.2 mm
|Throttle valve diameter
|48mm
|Engine control
|BMS-O
|Emission control
|Closed-loop three-way catalytic converter
|Electrical system
|Alternator
|493 W
|Battery
|Battery 12/5, maintenance-free V/Ah
|Headlamp
|Full LED headlamp
|Starter
|0.8 kW
|Transmission
|Clutch
|Self-reinforcing multi-plate anti-hopping oil bath clutch, mechanically operated
|Gearbox
|Constant-mesh 6-speed gearbox
|Primary ratio
|1.652
|I
|2.647
|II
|2.091
|III
|1.727
|IV
|1.500
|V
|1.360
|VI
|1.261
|Rear wheel drive
|Chain
|Secondary ratio
|2.765
|Suspension
|Frame construction type
|Aluminium composite bridge frame, engine self-supporting
|Front wheel suspension
|Upside-down telescopic fork, sliding tube diameter 45 mm,
|Rear wheel suspension
|Aluminium double-sided swinging arm with central sprint strut and Full Floater Pro kinematics BMW M 1000 R
|Suspension travel, front/rear
|120/117 mm
|Wheel castor
|96.3 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,450 mm
|Steering head angle
|66°
|Brakes
|Front: M double disc brake, floating, Ø 320 mm, radial four-piston fixed callipers
|Rear: M single-disc brake, Ø 220 mm, single-piston floating calliper
|ABS
|BMW Motorrad ABS Pro (part-integral)
|Traction control
|BMW Motorrad DTC
|Wheel Type
|Standard: aluminium forged wheels
|M Carbon wheels in conjunction with M Competition Package
|Wheel Size
|Front – 3.50 x 17″
|Rear – 6.00 x 17″
|Tyres
|Front – 120/70 ZR17
|Rear – 200/55 ZR17
|Dimensions and weights
|Total length
|2,090 mm
|Total width with mirrors
|812 mm
|Seat height
|840 mm
|DIN unladen weight, fully fuelled
|199 kg
|Permitted total weight
|407 kg
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.5 l
|Performance figures
|Fuel consumption (WMTC)
|6.4l/100 km
|CO2
|144g/km
|0-100 km/h
|3.2 s
|Top speed
|280 km/h