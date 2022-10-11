2023 BMW M 1000 R

The new M R features a modified water-cooled 4-cylinder in-line engine based on the power unit of the S 1000 RR. Its peak power output is 154 kW (210 hp) at 13,750 rpm, 33 kW (45 hp) more than in the S 1000 R. The maximum torque of 113 Nm is generated at 11,000 rpm (S 1000 R: 114 Nm at 9,250 rpm).

Compared to the S 1000 R, the maximum revs of the M R are now 14,600 rpm. Fourth, fifth and sixth gear are all shorter than the S 1000 R and the overall gearing is also shorter due to two more teeth on the rear sprocket. That should make it pretty lively!

The M 1000 RR comes standard with wings designed to add downforce and reduce the tendency to wheelstand.

Already at a speed of 160 km/h, they provide an increase in front wheel load of 11 kg at 220 km/h thanks to the aerodynamic downforce generated.

The BMW Motorrad developers countered the slightly increased aerodynamic resistance caused by the small additional frontal area and shape of the M winglets with a correspondingly designed wind deflector in front of the instrument cluster in compination with the M Competition Package.

The suspension and chassis of the new M R are based on the S 1000 R with the aluminium bridge frame as the centrepiece.

On the M R, the front wheel is controlled by an upside-down fork with a 45 mm sliding tube diameter in “All black” design, i.e. it is really completely black. It is equipped with closed cartridge inserts, separate hydraulic piston-cylinder systems.

Another new feature of the M R is the additional adjustability of the fork’s spring base in conjunction with the standard Dynamic Damping Control (DDC).

In addition, the fork of the M R features an upper triple clamp with an elaborately milled-over handlebar clamp as well as a black aluminium tubular handlebar with a wider design than previously seen on the S 1000 R and with a lasered “BMW M 1000 R” lettering.

Also new on the M R are the handlebar end mirrors forged from aluminium.

The fork legs have also been modified and are now designed to accommodate the new M brake callipers. Another new element of the M R is the adjustable steering damper.

After the M 1000 RR, the new M R is the second BMW motorcycle to feature an M brake. It was developed directly using the experience gained with the racing brakes on BMW Motorrad factory racing machines in the Superbike World Championship. The M brake callipers feature a blue anodised coating in conjunction with the famous M logo.

Together with two 320 mm brake discs of 5 mm thickness and black anodised aluminium brake disc carriers, the brake system equipped with a new radial hand brake pump currently marks the pinnacle of brake development in the field of road-legal systems. The new M R is already equipped with very lightweight forged aluminium wheels as standard. As part of the M Competition package, the exclusive M Carbon wheels are available with newly designed tapes on the rim.

The new Brake Slide Assist function allows the rider to brake drift into corners with a constant slide.

The instrument cluster of the new M R corresponds to the design of the M RR and also offers the M start-up animation. The extended display of the red speed range is a new feature.

As optional equipment, comprehensive data material for using the M GPS Laptrigger and the M GPS Datalogger (Original BMW Motorrad Accessories) can be provided by means of an activation code via the OBD interface of the instrument cluster.

If the new M R in standard trim is still not enough for you, the M Competition Package offers more bling. In addition to the Blackstorm metallic / M Motorsport colour scheme, the M Competition package includes M Carbon wheels, M rider footrest system, M Carbon parts such as rear wheel cover and chain guard, front wheel cover, tank covers, airbox cover with tapes, wind deflector, sprocket cover, the M pillion package as well as the M pillion cover and a milled, fully adjustable M rider footrest system.

2023 BMW M 1000 R Specifications