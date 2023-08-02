MotoGP 2023

Round Nine Silverstone

Silverstone. One of the longest venues on the calendar, one of the fastest, and one that’s created some true modern classics and with everything to race for as the second half of MotoGP season 2023 swings into action.

The first part of the Championship has seen some ups and downs for reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), but in the last few race weekends the kinks have really been ironed out: two GP wins, a Tissot Sprint win and not off the podium when he didn’t take victory, it’s some form Pecco found before the summer break and he will be looking to keep that ball rolling.

Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) is another who put together a serious charge heading into summer, slightly further back in Assen but still taking some big points and hanging on to that second overall in the championship, 35-points behind Bagnaia. Martin is just a single point ahead of Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) though and Bezzecchi was right back in the fight at the front last time out.

Marco Bezzecchi

“I went on holiday with the mood I wanted, I had a practically a perfect weekend at Assen and I enjoyed being at home in these weeks. I’ve missed the bikes, even though we often trained with the guys from the Academy, but the GPs are something else. Silverstone isn’t an easy track to interpret, it’s very long, with a series of guided corners and it won’t be obvious to be there with the strongest. Let’s start off on the right foot from Friday, let’s also try this new change to the format which should help us get familiar with the track, and let’s go back to work with full batteries for this second half of the season.”

Since Jerez means Brad Binder’s (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team) stunning Sprint win at the Spanish GP, and the South African is the first in the standings looking to hit back as we get back in business. He has a score to settle after missing out on those podiums after track limits infringements in Assen too. Binder is currently fourth in the championship, but a significant 44-points behind third placed Bezzecchi.

That painful take two on Sunday at the Dutch TT, meanwhile, saw Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) move up and take to the podium for the first time this season. And it clearly meant a lot. It’s been a harder start to the season than many expected for both Espargaro and Aprilia, but if there’s a venue with good memories to head back to after that uptick, it’s Silverstone.

That’s also true of Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing), with Assen falling flat but Silverstone another venue Vinales has previously taken by the horns. He took his first win there in 2016, and last year he almost made MotoGP history by winning with a third different bike as his Aprilia crossed the line just half a second off Bagnaia. That remains on the table as history to be made, and Top Gun will want to shoot from the hip after a tough start to 2023.

Assen was a downturn in momentum for a few, including the other rider in the running for that win with a third machine: Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing). He took no points at Assen and neither did Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing), who arrived at the Dutch TT on a roll of three MotoGP podiums in a row for the first time ever. Zarco is currently fifth in the championship on 109 points while Miller is seventh on 79-points.

It wasn’t a bad weekend for the likes of Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) and Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) at Assen, but it wasn’t the heights they’ve already raced at earlier in the season. Marini’s consistency is paying off as he sits in sxith place on the leaderboard, 11-points off Zarco, however, whereas AM73 will want to bank some more as he sits 10th despite also already taking a podium.

Luca Marini

“It was a long break but many important things have happened and I’m happy because now I’ll be back on track with even more motivation for this second half of the season. We come from a series of solid races, where I achieved good placements, but perhaps I was missing something to be there with the group of very first guys to fight for the positions that count. The goal till Valencia is this: to keep working hard, pay attention to the details and get closer to the strongest. Silverstone is a very complicated and technical track but we have an excellent package to be competitive, we will also try the new change to the format and the crowd here is always special.”

Alex Marquez

“Five or six weeks of break… I lost count. Holidays are always important to charge the batteries and now I’m looking forward to getting back on track and re-join the team. Silverstone is a very demanding track and I rested during this break, but also worked hard to be ready for what is a very important second part of the season. I like the English track, weather aside, and I can’t wait to be back.”

Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), meanwhile, had a Dutch TT of two halves. Saturday was a stunner as he took his first Sprint podium, setting up some expectation for Sunday, but the GP race saw him crash out with Zarco and head into summer break apologising to his compatriot and with a broken toe to heal. He should be back up to full power at Silverstone and will want, as ever, to qualify well to try and replicate and extend that Saturday prowess from Assen.

Quartararo’s teammate Franco Morbidelli is also looking for more, and in his case from the middle of a “silly season” maelstrom as rumours abound regarding who’s going where in 2024. That’s also the case for Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP), with both looking to start the second half of the season on a high.

Fabio Di Giannantonio

“It’s time to get back on the bike, enough with these holidays! The break was too long, but on one side it allowed to undergo arm pump surgery and to fully recover… On the other hand, we need to get back in the swing of things on the bike. Silverstone is an excellent track, among the longest ones on the calendar, and we’re really charged up. We need to take flip-flops off and put the boots back on as soon as possible!”

One of the headline quotes to come out of MotoGP’s visit to Goodwood, meanwhile, was Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) confirming he expects to be at 100 per cent from Silverstone. And he’ll be expecting to challenge at the front. There’s been a little more time for Miguel Oliveira (CryptoData RNF MotoGP Team) to recover some strength too, and teammate Raul Fernandez (CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team).

Miguel Oliveira

“I think it’s a great time to come back after such a long break, that was really helpful for me to recover my shoulder 100 per cent. I came to a fitness level close to where I was at the start of the season. I obviously feel very confident and happy to get on working and really be competitive again back on my Aprilia RS-GP. It wasn’t the start of the season that we had hoped for, but we take on the second half and aim to bring back good results for all of us.”

Raul Fernandez

“I just had five weeks to prepare very well. After the surgery in May I think it will be interesting to try to do the second part of the season very well. Anyway, I am ready to go. I’m really happy to start again. I can’t stay at home anymore, because I just want to race. I can’t wait to arrive in Silverstone!”

Much of the spotlight will be squarely back on Marc Marquez as the Repsol Honda rider is expected back on track, and after a glorious start to 2023 with pole and a Sprint podium gave way to more injury struggles, the next story was then all about the bike.

Marc Marquez

“We have enjoyed an important Summer Break, a chance to reset and recover after a demanding start to the year. From the physical and mental side, I come back to the track refreshed and ready to work. I am looking forward to seeing everyone in the Repsol Honda Team again and understanding the work that has been done over the break. Silverstone is a circuit where I have had a lot of good battles in the past. The most important is to get back on the bike, get back to working and try to improve on how the first half of the year has been.”

We also expect the return of Repsol Honda team-mate Joan Mir after he was sidelined through injury, and the return of their two World Champions will surely be a boost for the team and factory.

Joan Mir

“Our break was a bit longer than everyone else’s, but I am now fully recovered from the injury I suffered in Mugello. I’ve been back training and riding different kinds of bikes like normal for a few weeks now so I am feeling good physically. The goal for the weekend is to make the most of every session and get back into the mindset of MotoGP and racing after so many weeks away. It will be great to see everyone again and get back on the Honda RC213V.”

We won’t see Alex Rins (LCR Honda Castrol) back just yet though, with Iker Lecuona on duty from Most WorldSBK to Silverstone to replace his compatriot. Finally at Honda though, Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) keeps quietly bagging those points and retains that one singular DNF in a GP race this year, which is no mean feat in itself.

Another rider back on track will be Pol Espargaro (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3). After a first taste up The Hill at Goodwood, the Spaniard will be fully reunited with his whole team this time round as he takes his place back in the GASGAS garage to go racing again. It’s been a long few months of recovery, but he’ll be beaming to rejoin rookie teammate Augusto Fernandez. And Fernandez has been busy in the interim, taking a best GP finish of fourth so far and taking consistent points as one of only two riders, along with Morbidelli, to score in every Grand Prix race so far. He also loves Silverstone, so could prove a dark horse.

Pol Espargaro

“I am really happy to finally have the opportunity to come back after this tough period. I have been working more than ever in my life to arrive to this day, and for me, being in Silverstone is already a big prize. I know that I will need to be patient, and that it will take time to be at my 100 per cent again, with both my bike and my body, but I am full of energy to take on this challenge! Let’s get on the gas again!”

Augusto Fernandez

“It has been a long break, so I am really excited to go back to racing, see my team and ride my bike. We had a positive first half of the season, so our goal is to continue improving our level and our adaptation to the MotoGP class, and get closer and closer to the top guys. Silverstone is a track that I like a lot, having won there in Moto2 last season, so starting the second half in England is a positive point for me. Can not wait!”

Bagnaia just extended that gap thanks to that glorious win at Assen, but Martin and Bezzecchi remain close enough for everything to change in a weekend. Check out the times for the racing action below to see how chapter nine unfolds at the fierce and fabulous Silverstone circuit, and see if we make a little history with a ninth different winner in nine races at the track!

The Monster Energy British Grand Prix sees the introduction of the new entry system for Q2. The first session for MotoGP is now FREE Practice 1 and doesn’t count towards Q2, with only the re-named Friday afternoon session, called Practice, deciding who goes through.

The British GP also sees a change to the running order on with the Grand Prix set to race before Moto2. Full schedule in our AEST time zone can be found further down the page.

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 194 2 Jorge Martin Ducati 159 3 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 158 4 Brad Binder KTM 114 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 109 6 Luca Marini Ducati 98 7 Jack Miller KTM 79 8 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 77 9 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 64 10 Alex Marquez Ducati 63 11 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 57 12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 56 13 Alex Rins Honda 47 14 Augusto Fernandez KTM 42 15 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 34 16 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 34 17 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 27 18 Enea Bastianini Ducati 18 19 Marc Marquez Honda 15 20 Dani Pedrosa KTM 13 21 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 9 22 Jonas Folger KTM 9 23 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 8 24 Michele Pirro Ducati 5 25 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 5 26 Joan Mir Honda 5 27 Stefan Bradl Honda 5 28 Iker Lecuona Honda 0

Moto2

Tony Arbolino’s (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) advantage is now just eight points as the Jaws music of Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) continues to close in, but the Italian’s worst finish is still only that seventh place at Assen as Acosta rues that DNF in France and tough race at the Argentina GP. The pressure of Acosta’s momentum since then is quite something, however, so can Arbolino hold fast at the top and find a step back forward to the electric pace of earlier in the season?

The headlines, however, have to be shared at the British GP. And not even because Jake Dixon (Tensite GASGAS Aspar Team) is racing on home turf, but because he won his first Grand Prix last time out in some style. No pressure? Some of that has already gone now he has that first winner’s trophy and he’s already been on the podium at home though, so can he do it again or challenge for it? And can compatriot Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) find some of that Jerez form?

Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), meanwhile, was back on form at Assen and only just off the podium last year at Silverstone… and Alonso Lopez (CAG SpeedUp) was very much on the rostrum. It was his first visit, as a rookie, and after he led much of the race, ultimately only losing out to eventual Champion Augusto Fernandez by less than a tenth…

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 ARBOLINO Tony 148 2 ACOSTA Pedro 140 3 DIXON Jake 104 4 LOPEZ Alonso 92 5 CANET Aron 76 6 SALAC Filip 72 7 CHANTRA Somkiat 59 8 LOWES Sam 58 9 GONZALEZ Manuel 52 10 VIETTI Celestino 51 11 ALDEGUER Fermín 49 12 ARENAS Albert 41 13 GARCIA Sergio 37 14 OGURA Ai 31 15 BALTUS Barry 24 16 ALCOBA Jeremy 23 17 BENDSNEYDER Bo 18 18 ROBERTS Joe 14 19 BINDER Darryn 12 20 FOGGIA Dennis 8 21 TULOVIC Lukas 6 22 PASINI Mattia 5

Moto3

Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) had just about the worst end to the first part of the season possible at Assen as he qualified last, crashed early and failed to score. Now the question is, can he reset from that and come back out swinging?

He’ll certainly have some tough competition from Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing), winner last time out and now on a consistent roll within 16 points of the top, and Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) as the Japanese rider hasn’t been off the podium since France. Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) can be expected to shine again too, now a Grand Prix winner after that Sachsenring stunner and back on the podium at Assen to back it up.

Will it be all change again at Silverstone? Can Holgado pick up where he left off? Or are the trio of Masia, Sasaki and Öncü set to march on?

Aussie youngster Joel Kelso had the earlier part of this season marred with injury but has been climbing his way back up the leaderboard of late, will Silverstone be the scene of a breakthrough…?

Moto3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 HOLGADO Daniel 125 2 MASIA Jaume 109 3 SASAKI Ayumu 99 4 ORTOLÁ Ivan 94 5 ÖNCÜ Deniz 94 6 MOREIRA Diogo 77 7 ALONSO David 65 8 ARTIGAS Xavier 57 9 RUEDA José Antonio 52 10 NEPA Stefano 46 11 SUZUKI Tatsuki 38 12 TOBA Kaito 36 13 MUÑOZ David 35 14 YAMANAKA Ryusei 35 15 VEIJER Collin 27 16 OGDEN Scott 20 17 SALVADOR David 20 18 KELSO Joel 19 19 MIGNO Andrea 17 20 FENATI Romano 16 21 BERTELLE Matteo 11 22 ROSSI Riccardo 10

British Grand Prix Schedule

Friday

Time Class Event 1725 MotoE FP1 1800 Moto3 FP1 1850 Moto2 FP1 1945 MotoGP FP1 2125 MotoE FP2 2215 Moto3 FP2 2305 Moto2 FP2 0000 (Sat) MotoGP FP2 0200 (Sat) MotoE Q1 0220 (Sat) MotoE Q2

Saturday

Time Class Event 1740 Moto3 FP3 1825 Moto2 FP3 1910 MotoGP FP 1950 MotoGP Q1 2015 MotoGP Q2 2110 MotoE R1 2150 Moto3 Q1 2215 Moto3 Q2 2245 Moto2 Q1 2310 Moto2 Q2 0000 (Sun) MotoGP Sprint 0010 (Sun) MotoE R2

Sunday

Time Class Event 1845 MotoGP WUP 2015 Moto3 Race 2200 MotoGP Race 2330 Moto2 Race

2023 MotoGP Calendar