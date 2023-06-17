2023 British Superbike Championship
Round Four – Knockhill
Saturday
Superbike Qualifying
Glenn Irwin claimed his first Omologato Pole Position of the 2023 Bennetts British Superbike Championship in this afternoon’s eBay Qualifying at Knockhill to fire the BeerMonster Ducati to the top of the times in another incredibly close session in Scotland.
Irwin set the fastest lap of the session with six minutes still on the clock and as the positions shuffled behind him; he was able to stay ahead at the chequered flag by 0.067s.
Ryan Vickers secured his first front row start in eBay Qualifying this season for the LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha team, he also set his best lap before the closing stages of the session and despite Jason O’Halloran closing in, he held third fastest on the McAMS Yamaha.
Kyle Ryde missed out on the front row by just 0.099s on the second of the LAMI OMG Racing Yamahas, just ahead of Charlie Nesbitt who had his best qualifying performance of the season on the MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing.
Leon Haslam was sixth fastest for the ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team as he completes the second row for the BikeSocial Sprint Race, pushing Josh Brookes on the leading FHO Racing BMW Motorrad into seventh.
Brookes held the position by just 0.001s from Storm Stacey on the Starline Racing Kawasaki with Lee Jackson and championship leader Tommy Bridewell completing the top ten, with the 18 riders in eBay Q2 covered by just 0.732s.
Superbike Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Q1
|Q2
|1
|Glenn IRWIN
|Ducati
|47.158
|2
|Ryan VICKERS
|Yamaha
|47.225
|3
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|Yamaha
|47.273
|4
|Kyle RYDE
|Yamaha
|47.372
|5
|Charlie NESBITT
|Honda
|47.408
|6
|Leon HASLAM
|BMW
|47.434
|7
|Josh BROOKES
|BMW
|47.461
|8
|Storm STACEY
|Kawasaki
|47.462
|9
|Lee JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|47.496
|10
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|Ducati
|47.523
|11
|Jack KENNEDY
|Yamaha
|47.802
|47.617
|12
|Christian IDDON
|Ducati
|47.662
|13
|Dean HARRISON
|Kawasaki
|47.754
|47.812
|14
|Josh OWENS
|Honda
|48.055
|47.821
|15
|Danny BUCHAN
|BMW
|47.830
|16
|Peter HICKMAN
|BMW
|47.978
|47.848
|17
|Luke MOSSEY
|BMW
|47.969
|47.882
|18
|Max COOK
|Kawasaki
|48.048
|47.890
|19
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|48.083
|20
|Bradley PERIE
|Kawasaki
|48.206
|21
|Jack SCOTT
|Kawasaki
|48.271
|22
|Héctor BARBERÁ
|Honda
|48.409
|23
|Liam DELVES
|Kawasaki
|48.420
|24
|Danny KENT
|Honda
Superbike Race One
Glenn Irwin served up his third victory of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship season for the BeerMonster Ducati team in the BikeSocial Sprint Race at Knockhill, holding off his Yamaha rivals Kyle Ryde and Jason O’Halloran ahead of tomorrow’s two races.
O’Halloran had initially launched off the front row into the lead onboard the McAMS Yamaha, but Irwin was instantly fighting and on the second lap, he made his move on the brakes into turn one. He then controlled the race with the leading trio making the break.
Irwin was able to extend his advantage to 0.606s at the chequered flag and the victory moves him back to the top of the standings, trading places with teammate Tommy Bridewell to lead the title chase by three points.
Ryde has traditionally found the Scottish circuit a challenge in the past, but he proved that he remains a threat to his Ducati rivals as he secured his first podium finish at Knockhill in Bennetts BSB for the LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha team, just ahead of O’Halloran in third place.
Bridewell meanwhile carved his way through the pack to claim fourth place, giving him a six-point edge over Ryde in the standings ahead of tomorrow’s two races.
Christian Iddon equalled his best result of the season in a hard-fought fifth place for Oxford Products Racing Ducati; he was able to move ahead of Leon Haslam who finished sixth despite his recent shoulder injury.
Ryan Vickers had a good start from the front row, but a mistake on the brakes into the Hairpin on the early stages dropped him right down the order and he had to fight back to seventh, narrowly ahead of Storm Stacey who celebrated his best finish of the season in eighth place.
Josh Brookes was the leading FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team rider in ninth place with Lee Jackson completing the top ten.
Superbike Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Glenn IRWIN
|Ducati
|15m57.026
|2
|Kyle RYDE
|Yamaha
|+0.606
|3
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|Yamaha
|+1.851
|4
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|Ducati
|+5.140
|5
|Christian IDDON
|Ducati
|+9.353
|6
|Leon HASLAM
|BMW
|+9.438
|7
|Ryan VICKERS
|Yamaha
|+9.634
|8
|Storm STACEY
|Kawasaki
|+9.763
|9
|Josh BROOKES
|BMW
|+10.124
|10
|Lee JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|+10.354
|11
|Jack KENNEDY
|Yamaha
|+12.823
|12
|Dean HARRISON
|Kawasaki
|+14.758
|13
|Josh OWENS
|Honda
|+14.850
|14
|Luke MOSSEY
|BMW
|+15.732
|15
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|+17.653
|16
|Peter HICKMAN
|BMW
|+20.914
|17
|Danny KENT
|Honda
|+21.093
|18
|Max COOK
|Kawasaki
|+21.294
|19
|Jack SCOTT
|Kawasaki
|+27.751
|20
|Liam DELVES
|Kawasaki
|+31.327
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Bradley PERIE
|Kawasaki
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Héctor BARBERÁ
|Honda
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Charlie NESBITT
|Honda
|12 Laps
Bennetts British Superbike Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Glenn IRWIN (Ducati)
|134
|2
|Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati)
|131
|3
|Kyle RYDE (Yamaha)
|125
|4
|Josh BROOKES (BMW)
|121
|5
|Leon HASLAM (BMW)
|120
|6
|Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha)
|84
|7
|Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki)
|76
|8
|Christian IDDON (Ducati)
|60
|9
|Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha)
|59
|10
|Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha)
|55
|11
|Peter HICKMAN (BMW)
|48
|12
|Andrew IRWIN (Honda)
|44
|13
|Danny KENT (Honda)
|40
|14
|Charlie NESBITT (Honda)
|34
|15
|Storm STACEY (Kawasaki)
|32
|16
|Tom NEAVE (Honda)
|24
|17
|Danny BUCHAN (BMW)
|16
|18
|Dean HARRISON (Kawasaki)
|15
|19
|Max COOK (Kawasaki)
|11
|20
|Luke MOSSEY (BMW)
|10
|21
|Tim NEAVE (Yamaha)
|6
|22
|Josh OWENS (Honda)
|6
|23
|Héctor BARBERÁ (Honda)
|6
|24
|Davey TODD (Honda)
|2
|25
|Bradley PERIE (Kawasaki)
|1
Superstock 1000 Race One
Dan Linfoot was back on the box after storming to the opening Superstock win at Knockhill ahead of polesitter Richard Kerr.
After a strong race, Linfoot eventually crossed the line 3.756secs ahead of Kerr, as Alex Olsen finished third, a further two seconds back.
Fourth place went to local hero Lewis Rollo as Alastair Seeley took fifth.
Superstock 1000 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Dan LINFOOT
|Honda
|12m56.389
|2
|Richard KERR
|Honda
|+3.756
|3
|Alex OLSEN
|Honda
|+6.198
|4
|Lewis ROLLO
|Aprilia
|+7.385
|5
|Alastair SEELEY
|BMW
|+7.711
|6
|Joe TALBOT
|Honda
|+9.785
|7
|Billy McCONNELL
|Honda
|+12.164
|8
|Franco BOURNE
|Honda
|+12.599
|9
|Ash BEECH
|Honda
|+13.246
|10
|Luke HEDGER
|Kawasaki
|+14.055
|11
|Joe FRANCIS
|Kawasaki
|+15.801
|12
|David ALLINGHAM
|Honda
|+17.695
|13
|Shaun WINFIELD
|Honda
|+24.518
|14
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Kawasaki
|+24.694
|15
|Brent HARRAN
|Honda
|+24.775
|16
|Simon REID
|Honda
|+27.700
|17
|Ben LUXTON
|Honda
|+27.849
|18
|Kieran SMITH
|Honda
|+33.311
|19
|Matt TRUELOVE
|Honda
|+34.441
|20
|Joe MOORE
|Suzuki
|+35.883
|21
|Matty WHELAN
|Suzuki
|+36.202
|22
|Richard WHITE
|BMW
|2 Laps
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Jorel BOERBOOM
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Lewis PATERSON
|Suzuki
|15 Laps
Superstock 1000 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Dan LINFOOT (Honda)
|112
|2
|Richard KERR (Honda)
|101
|3
|Joe TALBOT (Honda)
|82
|4
|Alex OLSEN (Honda)
|79
|5
|Franco BOURNE (Honda)
|77
|6
|Alistair SEELEY (BMW)
|56
|7
|Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia)
|56
|8
|David ALLINGHAM (Honda)
|37
|9
|Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki)
|33
|10
|Billy McCONNELL (Honda)
|32
|11
|Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki)
|27
|12
|Ben LUXTON (Honda)
|24
|13
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki)
|22
|14
|Ashley BEECH (Honda)
|21
|15
|Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki)
|14
|17
|Brent HARRAN (Honda)
|13
|18
|Shaun WINFIELD (Honda)
|13
|16
|Matt TRUELOVE (Honda)
|13
|19
|Scott SWANN (Yamaha)
|6
|20
|Conor CUMMINS (Honda)
|4
|21
|Kade VERWEY (BMW)
|3
|22
|Max SYMONDS (Yamaha)
|2
|23
|Sam COX (BMW)
|1
|24
|Nathan HARRISON (Honda)
|1
|25
|Simon REID (Honda)
|1
Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race
Tom Booth-Amos beat Luke Stapleford by a mere 0.067secs after a dramatic run to the finish line following a close race.
The pair had looked evenly matched throughout the 20-lap Sprint race as they swapped positions several times and it all came down to a last lap scrap.
Booth-Amos had the lead on his Gearlink Kawasaki but Stapleford made a dive down the inside at the hairpin, resulting in a last-gasp drag race to the line, which Booth-Amos was able to win.
Rhys Irwin finished third on the Astro-JJR Suzuki as Ben Currie was fourth and Jamie Perrin fifth.
In GP2, points leader Joe Collier crashed out on the Kramer leaving Cameron Fraser to take top points. Harry Rowlings was second and Lucca Allen third.
Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|CL
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS
|Kawasaki
|16m35.769
|2
|SSP
|Luke STAPLEFORD
|Kawasaki
|+0.067
|3
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|Suzuki
|+1.010
|4
|SSP
|Ben CURRIE
|Ducati
|+4.717
|5
|SSP
|Jamie PERRIN
|Suzuki
|+7.212
|6
|SSP
|Luke JONES
|Ducati
|+13.236
|7
|SSP
|Tom TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|+14.635
|8
|SSP
|Damon REES
|Yamaha
|+15.116
|9
|SSP
|TJ TOMS
|Yamaha
|+15.385
|10
|SSP
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS
|Yamaha
|+18.191
|11
|SSP
|Eugene McMANUS
|Triumph
|+18.651
|12
|SSP
|Seth CRUMP
|Yamaha
|+21.433
|13
|CUP
|Adon DAVIE
|Ducati
|1 Lap
|14
|SSP
|James McMANUS
|Triumph
|1 Lap
|15
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|Chassis
|1 Lap
|16
|SSP
|Ash BARNES
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|17
|SSP
|Phil WAKEFIELD
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|18
|CUP
|Jonathan RAILTON
|Ducati
|1 Lap
|19
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|Chassis
|1 Lap
|20
|GP2
|Lucca ALLEN
|Kalex
|1 Lap
|21
|CUP
|Ben TOLLIDAY
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|22
|CUP
|Ryan GARSIDE
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|23
|SSP
|Ben GRAYSON
|Kawasaki
|2 Laps
|Not Classified
|DNF
|GP2
|Joe COLLIER
|Kramer
|1 Lap
|DNF
|SSP
|Zak CORDEROY
|Kawasaki
|3 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Eunan McGLINCHEY
|Yamaha
|13 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Freddy BARNES
|Yamaha
|13 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Jake MARSH
|Triumph
|17 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Adam McLEAN
|Yamaha
|17 Laps
Supersport Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki)
|88
|2
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki)
|87
|3
|Ben CURRIE (Ducati)
|84
|4
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha)
|79
|5
|Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha)
|79
|6
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|64
|7
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|62
|8
|Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki)
|57
|9
|Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki)
|56
|10
|Richard COOPER (Yamaha)
|44
|11
|Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki)
|39
|12
|Damon REES (Yamaha)
|38
|13
|TJ TOMS (Yamaha)
|35
|14
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha)
|34
|15
|Eugene McMANUS (Triumph)
|27
|16
|Seth CRUMP (Yamaha)
|24
|17
|Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha)
|19
|18
|Blaze BAKER (Ducati)
|18
|19
|Jack NIXON (Yamaha)
|14
|20
|Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha)
|10
|21
|James McMANUS (Triumph)
|10
|22
|Adam McLEAN (Yamaha)
|7
|23
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|6
|24
|Harry TRUELOVE (Triumph)
|5
|25
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|3
|26
|Ash BARNES (Yamaha)
|3
|27
|Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki)
|3
|28
|James BULL (Yamaha)
|1
GP2 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory)
|133
|2
|Joe COLLIER (Kramer)
|125
|3
|Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory)
|104
|4
|Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph)
|36
|5
|Lucca ALLEN (Kalex)
|36
|6
|Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory)
|20
|7
|Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane)
|18
Supersport Cup Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki)
|130
|2
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|100
|3
|James BULL (Yamaha)
|98
|4
|Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha)
|84
|5
|Craig KENNELLY (Ducati)
|62
|6
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|54
|7
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|54
|8
|Dave GRACE (Yamaha)
|50
|9
|Harry COOK (MV Agusta)
|48
|10
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|40
|11
|Matt STEVENS (Ducati)
|20
|12
|Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati)
|16
|13
|Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki)
|12
|14
|Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha)
|12
|15
|Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati)
|10
|16
|Mark CONLIN (Kawasaki)
|0
Junior Superstock
Owen Jenner pulled off a cool last lap move to take victory in today’s Superstock race – denying long time leader Oliver Barr of his first win.
Barr had led for most of the race after an early battle with Declan Connell, but Jenner had bene keeping a watching brief in third place, ready to pounce.
By the final lap, Connell had fallen back to 10th and Barr looked like he may have it in the bag – but Jenner was plotting a move, and dived under the leader at the hairpin on the final lap to make it two wins in a row.
Barr took second with Asher Durham third, Aaron Silvester fourth and Louis Valleley fifth.
Junior Superstock Race One
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Owen JENNER
|Yamaha
|17m02.049
|2
|Oliver BARR
|Yamaha
|+0.349
|3
|Asher DURHAM
|Kawasaki
|+1.563
|4
|Aaron SILVESTER
|Yamaha
|+4.951
|5
|Louis VALLELEY
|Yamaha
|+5.226
|6
|Cameron DAWSON
|Kawasaki
|+5.412
|7
|Sam LAFFINS
|Yamaha
|+5.754
|8
|Edmund BEST
|Yamaha
|+8.130
|9
|Mikey HARDIE
|Kawasaki
|+9.418
|10
|Declan CONNELL
|Kawasaki
|+9.735
|11
|Jacob HATCH
|Kawasaki
|+13.801
|12
|Charlie ATKINS
|Yamaha
|+14.950
|13
|Jack ROACH
|Kawasaki
|+15.019
|14
|Cameron HALL
|Kawasaki
|+15.300
|15
|Finley ARSCOTT
|Yamaha
|+19.928
|16
|Jamie LYONS
|Yamaha
|+20.282
|17
|Kam DIXON
|Yamaha
|+25.768
|18
|Lynden LEATHERLAND
|Yamaha
|+29.501
|19
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|+29.627
|20
|Kier ARMSTRONG
|Yamaha
|+30.416
|21
|Joe HOWARD
|Yamaha
|+34.425
|22
|Alex DUNCAN
|Kawasaki
|+34.668
|23
|Ross BANHAM
|Kawasaki
|+43.406
|24
|Carl HARRIS
|Kawasaki
|+48.875
|25
|Jake CAMPBELL
|Kawasaki
|+49.610
|26
|Darragh O’MAHONY
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|27
|Benjamin WAKENSHAW
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|28
|Kieran KENT
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Zak SHELTON
|Kawasaki
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Gary SCOTT
|Yamaha
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Kawasaki
|6 Laps
|NC
|Jake HOPPER
|Yamaha
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Owen MELLOR
|Kawasaki
|12 Laps
|DNF
|Harrison CROSBY
|Kawasaki
|16 Laps
|DNF
|Taylor ROSE
|Yamaha
|/
|DNF
|Osian JONES
|Kawasaki
|/
Junior Superstock Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha)
|126
|2
|Owen JENNER (Yamaha)
|90
|3
|Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki)
|90
|4
|Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki)
|82
|5
|Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha)
|80
|6
|Sam LAFFINS (Yamaha)
|68
|7
|Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki)
|67
|8
|Edmund BEST (Yamaha)
|67
|9
|Taylor ROSE (Yamaha)
|40
|10
|Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki)
|36
|11
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|35
|12
|Harrison CROSBY (Kawasaki)
|33
|13
|Finley ARSCOTT (Yamaha)
|29
|14
|Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki)
|25
|15
|Oliver BARR (Yamaha)
|22
|16
|Kier ARMSTRONG (Yamaha)
|22
|17
|Osian JONES (Kawasaki)
|15
|18
|Jack ROACH (Kawasaki)
|13
|19
|Jamie LYONS (Yamaha)
|13
|20
|Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki)
|11
|21
|Joe HOWARD (Yamaha)
|10
|22
|Mickey HARDIE (Kawasaki)
|10
|23
|Jake HOPPER (Yamaha)
|7
|24
|Jake CAMPBELL (Kawasaki)
|3
|25
|Carl HARRIS (Kawasaki)
|1
|26
|Kam DIXON (Yamaha)
|1