2023 British Superbike Championship

Round Four – Knockhill

Saturday

Superbike Qualifying

Glenn Irwin claimed his first Omologato Pole Position of the 2023 Bennetts British Superbike Championship in this afternoon’s eBay Qualifying at Knockhill to fire the BeerMonster Ducati to the top of the times in another incredibly close session in Scotland.

Irwin set the fastest lap of the session with six minutes still on the clock and as the positions shuffled behind him; he was able to stay ahead at the chequered flag by 0.067s.

Ryan Vickers secured his first front row start in eBay Qualifying this season for the LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha team, he also set his best lap before the closing stages of the session and despite Jason O’Halloran closing in, he held third fastest on the McAMS Yamaha.

Kyle Ryde missed out on the front row by just 0.099s on the second of the LAMI OMG Racing Yamahas, just ahead of Charlie Nesbitt who had his best qualifying performance of the season on the MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing.

Leon Haslam was sixth fastest for the ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team as he completes the second row for the BikeSocial Sprint Race, pushing Josh Brookes on the leading FHO Racing BMW Motorrad into seventh.

Brookes held the position by just 0.001s from Storm Stacey on the Starline Racing Kawasaki with Lee Jackson and championship leader Tommy Bridewell completing the top ten, with the 18 riders in eBay Q2 covered by just 0.732s.

Superbike Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q1 Q2 1 Glenn IRWIN Ducati 47.158 2 Ryan VICKERS Yamaha 47.225 3 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha 47.273 4 Kyle RYDE Yamaha 47.372 5 Charlie NESBITT Honda 47.408 6 Leon HASLAM BMW 47.434 7 Josh BROOKES BMW 47.461 8 Storm STACEY Kawasaki 47.462 9 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki 47.496 10 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati 47.523 11 Jack KENNEDY Yamaha 47.802 47.617 12 Christian IDDON Ducati 47.662 13 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki 47.754 47.812 14 Josh OWENS Honda 48.055 47.821 15 Danny BUCHAN BMW 47.830 16 Peter HICKMAN BMW 47.978 47.848 17 Luke MOSSEY BMW 47.969 47.882 18 Max COOK Kawasaki 48.048 47.890 19 Tom NEAVE Honda 48.083 20 Bradley PERIE Kawasaki 48.206 21 Jack SCOTT Kawasaki 48.271 22 Héctor BARBERÁ Honda 48.409 23 Liam DELVES Kawasaki 48.420 24 Danny KENT Honda

Superbike Race One

Glenn Irwin served up his third victory of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship season for the BeerMonster Ducati team in the BikeSocial Sprint Race at Knockhill, holding off his Yamaha rivals Kyle Ryde and Jason O’Halloran ahead of tomorrow’s two races.

O’Halloran had initially launched off the front row into the lead onboard the McAMS Yamaha, but Irwin was instantly fighting and on the second lap, he made his move on the brakes into turn one. He then controlled the race with the leading trio making the break.

Irwin was able to extend his advantage to 0.606s at the chequered flag and the victory moves him back to the top of the standings, trading places with teammate Tommy Bridewell to lead the title chase by three points.

Ryde has traditionally found the Scottish circuit a challenge in the past, but he proved that he remains a threat to his Ducati rivals as he secured his first podium finish at Knockhill in Bennetts BSB for the LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha team, just ahead of O’Halloran in third place.

Bridewell meanwhile carved his way through the pack to claim fourth place, giving him a six-point edge over Ryde in the standings ahead of tomorrow’s two races.

Christian Iddon equalled his best result of the season in a hard-fought fifth place for Oxford Products Racing Ducati; he was able to move ahead of Leon Haslam who finished sixth despite his recent shoulder injury.

Ryan Vickers had a good start from the front row, but a mistake on the brakes into the Hairpin on the early stages dropped him right down the order and he had to fight back to seventh, narrowly ahead of Storm Stacey who celebrated his best finish of the season in eighth place.

Josh Brookes was the leading FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team rider in ninth place with Lee Jackson completing the top ten.

Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Glenn IRWIN Ducati 15m57.026 2 Kyle RYDE Yamaha +0.606 3 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha +1.851 4 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +5.140 5 Christian IDDON Ducati +9.353 6 Leon HASLAM BMW +9.438 7 Ryan VICKERS Yamaha +9.634 8 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +9.763 9 Josh BROOKES BMW +10.124 10 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +10.354 11 Jack KENNEDY Yamaha +12.823 12 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki +14.758 13 Josh OWENS Honda +14.850 14 Luke MOSSEY BMW +15.732 15 Tom NEAVE Honda +17.653 16 Peter HICKMAN BMW +20.914 17 Danny KENT Honda +21.093 18 Max COOK Kawasaki +21.294 19 Jack SCOTT Kawasaki +27.751 20 Liam DELVES Kawasaki +31.327 Not Classified DNF Bradley PERIE Kawasaki 7 Laps DNF Héctor BARBERÁ Honda 11 Laps DNF Charlie NESBITT Honda 12 Laps

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Glenn IRWIN (Ducati) 134 2 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 131 3 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 125 4 Josh BROOKES (BMW) 121 5 Leon HASLAM (BMW) 120 6 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 84 7 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 76 8 Christian IDDON (Ducati) 60 9 Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha) 59 10 Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha) 55 11 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 48 12 Andrew IRWIN (Honda) 44 13 Danny KENT (Honda) 40 14 Charlie NESBITT (Honda) 34 15 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 32 16 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 24 17 Danny BUCHAN (BMW) 16 18 Dean HARRISON (Kawasaki) 15 19 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 11 20 Luke MOSSEY (BMW) 10 21 Tim NEAVE (Yamaha) 6 22 Josh OWENS (Honda) 6 23 Héctor BARBERÁ (Honda) 6 24 Davey TODD (Honda) 2 25 Bradley PERIE (Kawasaki) 1

Superstock 1000 Race One

Dan Linfoot was back on the box after storming to the opening Superstock win at Knockhill ahead of polesitter Richard Kerr.

After a strong race, Linfoot eventually crossed the line 3.756secs ahead of Kerr, as Alex Olsen finished third, a further two seconds back.

Fourth place went to local hero Lewis Rollo as Alastair Seeley took fifth.

Superstock 1000 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Dan LINFOOT Honda 12m56.389 2 Richard KERR Honda +3.756 3 Alex OLSEN Honda +6.198 4 Lewis ROLLO Aprilia +7.385 5 Alastair SEELEY BMW +7.711 6 Joe TALBOT Honda +9.785 7 Billy McCONNELL Honda +12.164 8 Franco BOURNE Honda +12.599 9 Ash BEECH Honda +13.246 10 Luke HEDGER Kawasaki +14.055 11 Joe FRANCIS Kawasaki +15.801 12 David ALLINGHAM Honda +17.695 13 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +24.518 14 Brayden ELLIOTT Kawasaki +24.694 15 Brent HARRAN Honda +24.775 16 Simon REID Honda +27.700 17 Ben LUXTON Honda +27.849 18 Kieran SMITH Honda +33.311 19 Matt TRUELOVE Honda +34.441 20 Joe MOORE Suzuki +35.883 21 Matty WHELAN Suzuki +36.202 22 Richard WHITE BMW 2 Laps Not Classified DNF Jorel BOERBOOM Kawasaki 1 Lap DNF Lewis PATERSON Suzuki 15 Laps

Superstock 1000 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Dan LINFOOT (Honda) 112 2 Richard KERR (Honda) 101 3 Joe TALBOT (Honda) 82 4 Alex OLSEN (Honda) 79 5 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 77 6 Alistair SEELEY (BMW) 56 7 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 56 8 David ALLINGHAM (Honda) 37 9 Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki) 33 10 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 32 11 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 27 12 Ben LUXTON (Honda) 24 13 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 22 14 Ashley BEECH (Honda) 21 15 Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki) 14 17 Brent HARRAN (Honda) 13 18 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 13 16 Matt TRUELOVE (Honda) 13 19 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 6 20 Conor CUMMINS (Honda) 4 21 Kade VERWEY (BMW) 3 22 Max SYMONDS (Yamaha) 2 23 Sam COX (BMW) 1 24 Nathan HARRISON (Honda) 1 25 Simon REID (Honda) 1

Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race

Tom Booth-Amos beat Luke Stapleford by a mere 0.067secs after a dramatic run to the finish line following a close race.

The pair had looked evenly matched throughout the 20-lap Sprint race as they swapped positions several times and it all came down to a last lap scrap.

Booth-Amos had the lead on his Gearlink Kawasaki but Stapleford made a dive down the inside at the hairpin, resulting in a last-gasp drag race to the line, which Booth-Amos was able to win.

Rhys Irwin finished third on the Astro-JJR Suzuki as Ben Currie was fourth and Jamie Perrin fifth.

In GP2, points leader Joe Collier crashed out on the Kramer leaving Cameron Fraser to take top points. Harry Rowlings was second and Lucca Allen third.

Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Tom BOOTH-AMOS Kawasaki 16m35.769 2 SSP Luke STAPLEFORD Kawasaki +0.067 3 SSP Rhys IRWIN Suzuki +1.010 4 SSP Ben CURRIE Ducati +4.717 5 SSP Jamie PERRIN Suzuki +7.212 6 SSP Luke JONES Ducati +13.236 7 SSP Tom TOPARIS Yamaha +14.635 8 SSP Damon REES Yamaha +15.116 9 SSP TJ TOMS Yamaha +15.385 10 SSP Jaimie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +18.191 11 SSP Eugene McMANUS Triumph +18.651 12 SSP Seth CRUMP Yamaha +21.433 13 CUP Adon DAVIE Ducati 1 Lap 14 SSP James McMANUS Triumph 1 Lap 15 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis 1 Lap 16 SSP Ash BARNES Yamaha 1 Lap 17 SSP Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha 1 Lap 18 CUP Jonathan RAILTON Ducati 1 Lap 19 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS Chassis 1 Lap 20 GP2 Lucca ALLEN Kalex 1 Lap 21 CUP Ben TOLLIDAY Yamaha 1 Lap 22 CUP Ryan GARSIDE Yamaha 1 Lap 23 SSP Ben GRAYSON Kawasaki 2 Laps Not Classified DNF GP2 Joe COLLIER Kramer 1 Lap DNF SSP Zak CORDEROY Kawasaki 3 Laps DNF SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY Yamaha 13 Laps DNF SSP Freddy BARNES Yamaha 13 Laps DNF GP2 Jake MARSH Triumph 17 Laps DNF SSP Adam McLEAN Yamaha 17 Laps

Supersport Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 88 2 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 87 3 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 84 4 Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 79 5 Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha) 79 6 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 64 7 Luke JONES (Ducati) 62 8 Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki) 57 9 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 56 10 Richard COOPER (Yamaha) 44 11 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 39 12 Damon REES (Yamaha) 38 13 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 35 14 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha) 34 15 Eugene McMANUS (Triumph) 27 16 Seth CRUMP (Yamaha) 24 17 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 19 18 Blaze BAKER (Ducati) 18 19 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 14 20 Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha) 10 21 James McMANUS (Triumph) 10 22 Adam McLEAN (Yamaha) 7 23 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 6 24 Harry TRUELOVE (Triumph) 5 25 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 3 26 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 3 27 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 3 28 James BULL (Yamaha) 1

GP2 Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 133 2 Joe COLLIER (Kramer) 125 3 Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory) 104 4 Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph) 36 5 Lucca ALLEN (Kalex) 36 6 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 20 7 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 18

Supersport Cup Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 130 2 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 100 3 James BULL (Yamaha) 98 4 Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha) 84 5 Craig KENNELLY (Ducati) 62 6 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 54 7 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 54 8 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 50 9 Harry COOK (MV Agusta) 48 10 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 40 11 Matt STEVENS (Ducati) 20 12 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 16 13 Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki) 12 14 Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha) 12 15 Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati) 10 16 Mark CONLIN (Kawasaki) 0

Junior Superstock

Owen Jenner pulled off a cool last lap move to take victory in today’s Superstock race – denying long time leader Oliver Barr of his first win.

Barr had led for most of the race after an early battle with Declan Connell, but Jenner had bene keeping a watching brief in third place, ready to pounce.

By the final lap, Connell had fallen back to 10th and Barr looked like he may have it in the bag – but Jenner was plotting a move, and dived under the leader at the hairpin on the final lap to make it two wins in a row.

Barr took second with Asher Durham third, Aaron Silvester fourth and Louis Valleley fifth.

Junior Superstock Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Owen JENNER Yamaha 17m02.049 2 Oliver BARR Yamaha +0.349 3 Asher DURHAM Kawasaki +1.563 4 Aaron SILVESTER Yamaha +4.951 5 Louis VALLELEY Yamaha +5.226 6 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki +5.412 7 Sam LAFFINS Yamaha +5.754 8 Edmund BEST Yamaha +8.130 9 Mikey HARDIE Kawasaki +9.418 10 Declan CONNELL Kawasaki +9.735 11 Jacob HATCH Kawasaki +13.801 12 Charlie ATKINS Yamaha +14.950 13 Jack ROACH Kawasaki +15.019 14 Cameron HALL Kawasaki +15.300 15 Finley ARSCOTT Yamaha +19.928 16 Jamie LYONS Yamaha +20.282 17 Kam DIXON Yamaha +25.768 18 Lynden LEATHERLAND Yamaha +29.501 19 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +29.627 20 Kier ARMSTRONG Yamaha +30.416 21 Joe HOWARD Yamaha +34.425 22 Alex DUNCAN Kawasaki +34.668 23 Ross BANHAM Kawasaki +43.406 24 Carl HARRIS Kawasaki +48.875 25 Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki +49.610 26 Darragh O’MAHONY Kawasaki 1 Lap 27 Benjamin WAKENSHAW Yamaha 1 Lap 28 Kieran KENT Yamaha 1 Lap Not Classified DNF Zak SHELTON Kawasaki 3 Laps DNF Gary SCOTT Yamaha 5 Laps DNF Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Kawasaki 6 Laps NC Jake HOPPER Yamaha 6 Laps DNF Owen MELLOR Kawasaki 12 Laps DNF Harrison CROSBY Kawasaki 16 Laps DNF Taylor ROSE Yamaha / DNF Osian JONES Kawasaki /

Junior Superstock Championship Points