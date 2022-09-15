2023 Ducati Monster SP

While our spy shots of what we believe is a new Panigale V4 R being tested are unofficial, this news that broke overnight about a new Ducati Monster SP for 2023 is 100 per cent official.

As you would expect, the SP scores higher spec components to put it at the top of the Monster family tree.

The sporty nature of the Monster SP can be seen immediately thanks to the livery that incorporates the 2022 colours of the Ducati Lenovo Team’s Desmosedici GP, the gold anodising of the Öhlins NIX30 fork and the presence of a Termignoni approved silencer as standard.

Also the red seat, which is integrated with the tail in the side view, the Monster SP logo on the passenger seat cover and the Ducati logo on the fuel tank is larger and inspired by the Panigale V4 graphics.

The fully adjustable Öhlins suspension, with the fork 0.6 kg lighter than the one used on the Monster and Monster +, increase the feeling, as well as the ground clearance and consequently the lean angle. The suspension is also set-up with a sportier calibration.

Another upgrade is the fitment of Brembo Stylema calipers along aluminium flanges for the 320 mm front brake discs (0.5 kg lighter than the Monster equipment).

The general lightening of the bike also comes with the adoption of a lithium-ion battery, which brings the overall weight saving to about 2 kg in running order compared to the standard model (already a benchmark in the category for lightness), despite the addition of components such as the SP specific steering damper and windshield.

The electronics see a general recalibration of all the Riding Modes, and therefore of all the electronic controls, to make the most of the changes made to the chassis, and the arrival of the new Riding Mode Wet, designed to offer greater safety on the bikes on wet surfaces.

Standard equipment includes ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control and Ducati Wheelie Control, all adjustable to various levels of intervention.

The sporty character of the new Monster SP is also underlined by the Launch Control which ensures lightning-fast starts.

The Sport, Touring and Wet Riding Modes allow the rider to shape the Monster’s character according to tastes and needs.

Everything is easily managed through the handlebar controls and the 4.3” colour TFT dashboard, featuring racing graphics that echo those of the Panigale V4, with a large rev counter and a complete set of information on the left, including that of the gear engaged.

As far as we have been able to ascertain, there are no changes to the current models in the Monster line-up.

The Ducati Monster SP will arrive in Australian dealerships from May 2023 at $23,200 Ride Away.

2023 Ducati Monster Specifications