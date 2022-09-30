2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally
Ducati are adding a Multistrada V4 Rally to their line up in 2023 and the new model will be priced from $41,400 in Australia when it arrives late in the first quarter of the year.
The new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally will be offered in three different versions: Adventure Radar, equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection, Adventure Travel & Radar, which adds aluminium side cases, heated grips and saddles, while the Full Adventure completes this latter equipment with a homologated Akrapovič silencer and a carbon-fibre front mud-guard.
The model Multistrada V4 Rally is designed for those longer distance adventures with a huge 30-litre fuel capacity, eight-litres more than other Multistrada models.
To further increase range, the engine management system can shutdown one-cylinder while cruising. The current Multistrada V4 S can do this at a standstill to help reduce rear cylinder temperature and thus enhance rider comfort. The Rally takes this a step further by deactivating the rear cylinder while cruising, and automatically firing up again in response to throttle input.
Rider and pillion comfort are claimed to be improved over the other Multistrada models thanks to the side and top case mounts being moved to allow more room for a pillion passenger.
The V4 Rally also gets more off-road chops with an inch more travel through the semi-active Marzocchi suspension than its siblings along with an advanced Enduro Riding Mode.
Like the current V4 S model, an auto-levelling function automatically preloads the Skyhook DSS EVO suspension to cater for the load embarked.
If the rider chooses to, the Multistrada V4 S can lower itself to a minimum pre-load state when stopping or riding at low speed. The Rally takes this system one step further by changing the fork and shock compression settings when initially turned on to make it easier to pick up from the side-stand. The Rally also boasts a centre-stand.
We here at MCNews.com.au are huge fans of the Multistrada V4 S, and get a bit glassy eyed when talking about the delectable iron fist in velvet glove that is the super smooth 1158 cc Granturismo V4 engine.
For years now Ducati have put work into reducing the maintenance costs of their motorcycles and the Multistrada V4 range have 15,000 km minor service intervals and 60,000 km before the more expensive major services.
2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Specifications
|Multistrada V4 Rally
|ENGINE
|TYPE
|Ducati V4 Granturismo, V4 – 90°, 4 valves per cylinder, counter-rotating crankshaft, twin pulse firing order, semi dry sump, liqued cooled
|DISPLACEMENT
|1,158 cc (71 cu in)
|BORE X STROKE
|83 x 53,3 mm
|COMPRESSION RATIO
|14:1
|POWER
|125 kW (170 hp) @ 10,750 rpm
|TORQUE
|121 Nm (12,3 kgm) @ 8,750 rpm
|FUEL INJECTION
|Continental electronic fuel injection system, Øeq 46mm equivalent elliptical
|EXHAUST
|throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system Stainless steel muffler, double catalytic converter and 4 lambda probes
|TRANSMISSION
|GEARBOX
|6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift up/down
|PRIMARY DRIVE
|Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.8:1
|RATIO
|1=40/13, 2=36/16, 3=34/19, 4=31/21, 5=29/23, 6=27/25
|FINAL DRIVE
|Chain, Front sprocket z16; Rear sprocket Z42
|CLUTCH
|Multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run
|CHASSIS
|FRAME
|Aluminium monocoque frame
|FRONT SUSPENSION
|Ø50 mm fully adjustable usd fork with internal stroke sensor. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO (DSS)
|FRONT WHEEL
|Spoked wheel 3″ x 19″
|FRONT TYRE
|Pirelli Scopion Trail II 120/70 R19
|REAR SUSPENSION
|Cantilever suspension with fully adjustable monoshock. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment. Electronic spring pre-load adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS). Aluminium double-sided swingarm
|REAR WHEEL
|Spoked wheel 4,5″ x 17″
|REAR TYRE
|Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 170/60 R17
|WHEEL TRAVEL (FRONT/REAR)
|200 mm – 200 mm (7,9 in – 7,9 in)
|FRONT BRAKE
|2 x 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Stylema 4-piston callipers, 2-pad, radial master cylinder with cornering ABS as standard equipment
|REAR BRAKE
|265 mm disc, 2-piston floating calliper, with cornering ABS as standard equipment
|INSTRUMENTATION
|6,5″ TFT color dislay with Ducati Connect and full-map navi system
|DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
|DRY WEIGHT
|227 kg (500 lb)
|KERB WEIGHT
|260 kg (573 lb)
|SEAT HEIGHT
|Adjustable 870 – 890 mm (34.3 – 35.0 in)
|885 mm – 905 mm (34.9 in – 35.6 in) with high seat accessory
|855 mm – 875 mm (33Þ7 in – 34Þ5 in) with low seat #1 accessory
|825 mm – 845 mm (32Þ5 in – 33Þ3 in) with low seat #2 accessory
|805 mm – 825 mm (31Þ7 in – 32Þ5 in) with low seat #2 + low suspension kit accessory
|WHEELBASE
|1,572 mm (61,9 in)
|RAKE
|24,7°
|TRAIL
|105,5 mm (4,15 in)
|FUEL TANK CAPACITY
|30 l (7,9 US gal)
|NUMBER OF SEATS
|2
|EQUIPMENT
|SAFETY EQUIPMENT
|Riding Modes, Power Modes, cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati
|STANDARD EQUIPMENT
|Wheelie Control, Ducati Brake Light, Ducati Cornering Light, Vehicle Hold Control
|Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO, Ducati Quick Shift, Cruise control, Hands-Free,
|Backlit handlebar switches, 6,5″ TFT colour display with Ducati Connect and full-
|map navigation system, Full LED headlight with DRL, Engine Brake Control
|(EBC), Extended Cylinder Deactivation (ECD)
|WARRANTY AND MAINTENANCE
|WARRANTY
|24 months, unlimited mileage.
|MAINTENANCE SERVICE INTERVALS
|15,000 km (9,000 miles) / 24 months
|DESMOSERVICE
|60,000 km (36,000 miles)