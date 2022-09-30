2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally

Ducati are adding a Multistrada V4 Rally to their line up in 2023 and the new model will be priced from $41,400 in Australia when it arrives late in the first quarter of the year.

The new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally will be offered in three different versions: Adventure Radar, equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection, Adventure Travel & Radar, which adds aluminium side cases, heated grips and saddles, while the Full Adventure completes this latter equipment with a homologated Akrapovič silencer and a carbon-fibre front mud-guard.

The model Multistrada V4 Rally is designed for those longer distance adventures with a huge 30-litre fuel capacity, eight-litres more than other Multistrada models.

To further increase range, the engine management system can shutdown one-cylinder while cruising. The current Multistrada V4 S can do this at a standstill to help reduce rear cylinder temperature and thus enhance rider comfort. The Rally takes this a step further by deactivating the rear cylinder while cruising, and automatically firing up again in response to throttle input.

Rider and pillion comfort are claimed to be improved over the other Multistrada models thanks to the side and top case mounts being moved to allow more room for a pillion passenger.

The V4 Rally also gets more off-road chops with an inch more travel through the semi-active Marzocchi suspension than its siblings along with an advanced Enduro Riding Mode.

Like the current V4 S model, an auto-levelling function automatically preloads the Skyhook DSS EVO suspension to cater for the load embarked.

If the rider chooses to, the Multistrada V4 S can lower itself to a minimum pre-load state when stopping or riding at low speed. The Rally takes this system one step further by changing the fork and shock compression settings when initially turned on to make it easier to pick up from the side-stand. The Rally also boasts a centre-stand.

We here at MCNews.com.au are huge fans of the Multistrada V4 S, and get a bit glassy eyed when talking about the delectable iron fist in velvet glove that is the super smooth 1158 cc Granturismo V4 engine.

For years now Ducati have put work into reducing the maintenance costs of their motorcycles and the Multistrada V4 range have 15,000 km minor service intervals and 60,000 km before the more expensive major services.

2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Specifications