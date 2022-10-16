2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R

2023 will see an update to the Ducati Panigale V4 R, featuring the latest 999 cc Desmosedici Stradale R engine producing 218 hp at 15,500 rpm. The track set-up bumps that up to 240.5 hp with an additional 1000 rpm available in sixth gear.

That requires the fitting of the racing exhaust, alongside the new specially developed Shell oil for dry clutch racing machines, which is claimed to offer a 10 per cent reduction in mechanical friction, boosting power by 3.5 hp, or 4.5 hp at the limiter.

The performance bump is also due to a first for a road bike, with Ducati delivering ‘gun-drilled’ titanium connecting rods, drilled longitudinally along the rod with a 1.6 mm hole, allowing the passage of oil from the head to small end.

The pistons runs a DLC skirt with new geometry dropping weight by 5 g or 2 per cent, for lower inertia.

More aggressive intake cam profiles are also run, with 1 mm more lift and new variable length intake horns, which are 5 mm shorter in the shortest configuration, benefiting the race exhaust set-up. That’s an underseat dual Akrapovič titanium full exhaust system saving 5 kg with dedicated mapping.

The V4 R also adopts the gear ratios seen on the WorldSBK machines – as was seen on the 2022 V4 S – lengthening first, second and sixth, 11.6 per cent, 5.6 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively. Shorter jumps between first and second also benefit the Ducati Quick Shift System.

The dry clutch itself is derived from WorldSBK, with a reduced diameter and axial length, with weight also reduced by 800 g.

Making the V4 R more effective and usable at the track are the adoption of the electronic improvements seen on the standard 2022 and 2023 V4, including the Power Modes, Track Evo display, gear calibrated engine maps, DTC and RbW refinements, and use of the Engine Brake Control EVO 2 system.

Plus updates to the DQS (quickshift) with different strategies for partial throttle (injection cut and reduction in advance) and full throttle; and cooling fan controls.

Power Modes offers four engine options, Full, High, Medium and Low, with Full and Low all new, while Full and Medium have been revised, with new mappings for each gear. Low restricts power to 160 hp, with the most manageable throttle response and is designed for low grip conditions.

The Engine Brake Control EVO 2 system is calibrated to each gear, with three selectable levels and is designed to optimise load on the rear axle.

An optional extra for the track day purists is the DTC Evo 3 software, designed specifically for slicks and rain tyres, and is available as an accessory option, including the flashing operation of the rear light as required by racing regulations in the rain.

The throttle control unit has also been reduced in size, by 50 per cent, with almost no free travel, a Pit Limiter is also available.

On the chassis side of the equation, the Front Frame and single-sided swingarm are retained, with the possibility to adjust the swingarm pivot in four positions through 2 mm increments.

Öhlins mechanical suspension is run, with NPX25/30 forks offering 5 mm more travel, alongside a TTX36 which boosts rear travel by 4 mm. The rear ride height is boosted 20 mm overall, with greater agility as a result according to Ducati.

A less rigid spring is also run on the shock, from 105 N/mm down to 80 N/mm, and there’s a hydraulic adjuster for the pre-load. Also fitted is a Öhlins steering damper with manual adjustment.

Wheels are Marchesini forged aluminium units, in total black, and Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres are run with a 200/60 rear profile.

Brakes are Stylema monobloc calipers, alongside 330 mm semi-floating rotors. Bosch Cornering ABS EVO is run, alongside a self-bleeding master-cylinder. The rear runs a 245 mm rotor with two-piston caliper.

The brushed aluminium tank has had the capacity boosted to 17 litres, and offers better support for the rider under braking according to Ducati, alongside a flatter seat.

The new generation V4 R will be clad in MotoGP inspired livery alongside carbon-fibre wings, while the bikes will be produced as numbered series, displayed on the billet aluminium top triple.

The wings are two-element units, with a main and flap, of a more compact and thinner design, by 40 and 50 per cent respectively. The lower fairing extractors are also redesigned for better cooling, with an air intake directing air to the DQS sensor.

The Panigale V4 R weighs in at 193.5 kg wet, or 188.5 kg with the full race exhaust. The seat height is 850 mm.

The Panigale V4 R will have a suggested ride away price of $70,200 in Australia and a suggested ride away price of $77,500 in New Zealand. The Ducati Panigale V4 R will be available in Australia and New Zealand from May 2023.

2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R Specifications