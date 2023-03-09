Back for 2023! Powered by Husqvarna Motorcycles, RIDE OUT Moto Weekends features three events open to riders who own a KTM, Husqvarna or GASGAS dirt bike (enduro, MX or cross-country) and Juniors on any brand of Junior bike.
Wangaratta VIC, April 14-16
Stroud NSW, May 19 – 21
Cooby Dam QLD, June 30 – July 2
If you love riding dirt bikes, camping with your family & meeting new like-minded mates – then RIDE OUT Moto Weekends are for you!
Registrations Now Open!
RELAXED FAMILY FRIENDLY WEEKEND
RIDE OUT Moto Weekends are designed to be fun, relaxed, family-friendly experiences, where riding takes centre stage. Each event is a two-night camping, two-day recreational riding adventure on a private property, which is exclusive to you and a group of new like-minded mates.
GET BACK TO BASICS
With three events across three states, RIDE OUT Moto Weekends are about offering riders a great experience on their dirt bikes. And there is no better way to do that than with bikes, friends and camping out! Bring old friends or make new ones, RIDE OUT Moto Weekends are about getting back to the basics and the spirit of dirt bike riding.
What’s Included?
2 nights camping (Friday and Saturday night)
Saturday night group dinner – American BBQ!
Camping and pit area
Rider Goody Bag (T-Shirt, Stickers & More!)
2 days riding on multiple tracks including a 10-12km enduro loop, 5-7km test track, grass track, Junior/newbie track
Hill Climb (challenge your mates!)
Catering options to purchase for breakfast or lunch
Test rides available on the latest MY23 KTM, HQV or GASGAS off-road models
Event video – featuring all the highlights
Event photographer
Ride with special guests!