2023 KTM Six Days Enduro line-up

The 2023 KTM Six Days line up comprises of no less than six different models – this includes a duo of two stroke machines and a quadruple offering of four stroke motorcycles.

The 250 and 300 EXC two-strokes, and 250, 350, 450 and 500 four-strokes.

KTM SIX DAYS models are designed and built for the rigors of the ISDE and benefit from an array of exclusive parts that includes orange anodised triple clamps, a solid rear disc, plus a softer and grippier seat – finished in blue and red and which incorporates a French flag design with this year’s event set to take place at Le Puy-en-Velay, France from Monday 29 August to Saturday 3 September.

The 2023 KTM Six Days range is scheduled to arrive around the same time as the rest of the 2023 KTM enduro line-up, around July-August, 2022. The pricing will be announced closer to their arrival.

