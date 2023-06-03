2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Round Five – Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”

WorldSBK Race One

Alvaro Bautista capitalised on his pole position to lead Toprak Razgatlioglu and Michael Rinaldi into turn one in what was a shortened 20-lap opening WorldSBK bout at Misano.

Bautista and Rinaldi both managed to gap Razgatlioglu to claim a home 1-2 for Ducati on a special liveried Panigale V4 R.

While the two Ducati riders checked out in front, Razgatlioglu had to withstand some early pressure from Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) and Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing) but the 2021 Champion fended those challengers off before pulling away from them.

As the race hit the halfway stage, Petrucci dropped Bassani behind him and started gaining on Razgatlioglu to challenge for a podium but it was not to be as Petrucci went down on lap 15 at turn eight.

This promoted Bassani to fourth place as he equalled his best result of the season while the battle for fifth raged on behind him between Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) and Dominique Aegerter (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team). On the penultimate lap, Aegerter tried to make a move at Turn 14 but the Northern Irishman hung on to claim that fifth place.

Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) battled up the order to claim seventh place after a fight with Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) in the early stages of the race. Lecuona had to fend off the advances of Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) but did so to claim eighth place, the Australian ninth, while Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) rounded out the top ten.

WorldSBK Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R / 2 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +5.221 3 T Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +8.971 4 A Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +14.285 5 J Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +18.594 6 D Aegerter Yamaha YZF R1 +19.021 7 A Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +21.036 8 I Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +23.751 9 R Gardner Yamaha YZF R1 +24.011 10 X Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +29.081 11 S Redding BMW M1000 RR +29.430 12 A Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +30.139 13 G Gerloff BMW M1000 RR +30.562 14 P Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +33.210 15 L Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R1 +34.858 16 T Sykes BMW M1000 RR +35.778 17 L Baz BMW M1000 RR +38.489 18 B Ray Yamaha YZF R1 +40.374 19 T Rabat Kawasaki ZX-10RR +56.950 20 I Vinales Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1m03.273 21 R. Mizuno Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1m30.052 Not Classified RET D Petrucci Ducati Panigale V4R 6 Laps RET H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R 12 Laps RET L Vitali Kawasaki ZX-10RR / NS G Ruiu BMW M1000 RR /

WorldSBK Rider Quotes

Alvaro Bautista – P1

“First and second in our home race! It was a perfect Saturday for Ducati and the team, and I am pleased about it. It was scorching, but despite that, I got positive feedback from the bike. The feeling was incredible, allowing me to have a consistent and fast pace from the very first lap. From the outside, it may look easy, but in reality, I had to push as hard as I could to create the gap between the rest of the rivals. I really enjoyed every lap and every corner, and I hope I can continue like that tomorrow“.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi – P2

“It was a positive day for me, but above all, for the team with Alvaro’s win and my second place. In front of our fans, it was important to get a good result, and it was really great. We raced in a special yellow livery, which brought us luck! I am satisfied with my performance: I didn’t expect to be able to sustain such a pace for more than half the race. Alvaro really made the difference: he is riding the bike in a unique way right now, and he deserved the win. Now we’ll look at the data and try to take a step forward. The goal is to try to close the gap that separates us from him and try to fight for the win.”

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – P3

“Normally I am not waiting like this, especially in the first race, because the confidence is very high but the track temperature was completely different not like in testing. Ducati always very strong in hot conditions and you see all the front bikes, you know just Ducati – Alvaro and Michael, Petrucci, Bassani. But I am very happy to finish third position – I tried more than 100% in the race and we are on the podium. I hope tomorrow we improve the set-up and I hope also the weather is more cold, then maybe we are fighting for the win – we will see. After FP2, we already improved the bike and we saw very good pace, just I need the small step and more grip for Race 2.”

Jonathan Rea – P5

“I said to the guys in the garage that I have not fought as hard for a race win as I did for that fifth place. At the end myself and Aegerter swapped places quite a few times. In the beginning I felt quite OK. The bike was working and I felt like my pace was OK. As soon as I started to get into the race and the tyres dropped a bit I had to ride in a completely different way, and it wasn’t working. The bike, with grip, feels like a different one. When the grip drops I need a different set-up to get the benefit when the tyres are moving around. We have a good idea how we can fix the problem but it is just going to take a lot of time. So it is frustrating.”

Dominique Aegerter – P6

“We feel we were a bit unlucky in the Tissot Superpole qualifier, I was on a fast lap when the red flag was shown. Anyway, starting from 7th wasn’t too bad at all and I managed to enjoy a decent start. Then I tried until the very end to get past Rea, but unfortunately it wasn’t possible. Overall, I could learn a lot from him and we gained more experience in the bag which will be helpful for the future, starting from tomorrow.”

Alex Lowes – P7

“We got a bit unlucky today. I made a mistake on the first lap of Superpole, but then I was on a really good lap. I was over half a second faster than my best lap, and then we had the red flag. That was a shame. Although there was nearly two minutes left they did not run to the end of the Superpole session. We did get caught out and tenth was not our true place on the grid. I got a good start but ran a little bit wide trying to pass Lecuona, then Gardner passed me, Redding passed me, so for the first five or six laps I was battling. Once I got my head down and got clear, I was able to set good pace, sort of top six pace, and I felt quite good on the bike for the rest of the race.”

Iker Lecuona – P8

“I’m happy enough with the job we’ve done today because we continued on in the same positive way we saw in FP2, and also in FP3 this morning I had good feeling. As for qualifying, I placed P8 but very close in terms of lap time to the second row so I went into race 1 satisfied and aware that we could fight as part of the second group. I made a decent start but a few aggressive moves from some other riders into the first corner caused me to drop back from the second group. I tried catching them again but in doing so I realized I was overly stressing the tyres. I decided to try and conserve them for a few laps and when Alex (Lowes) overtook me, I tried to follow him and also open a gap to the chasing pack. I was able to stick with Alex until more or less five laps from the end but then the tyres suffered a big drop, probably due to the fact that I had pushed a lot earlier on, and Remy (Gardner) closed in on me. I had a good battle with him and we passed each other in the last lap but ultimately I was able to defend eighth place so all in all we can be satisfied with the fact we’re back at a good level again. Now it’s time to check the data and try to make another step for tomorrow. The weather could change a bit so we will see.”

Remy Gardner – P9

“The red flag in the Tissot Superpole qualifier was a shame, we could’ve gained a better position on the grid. In the race we had a decent getaway and then I tried to build my race pace. The pace in the latter stages was really good, and that’s promising for tomorrow. We’ll try to be more aggressive in the remaining two races and we’ll check the data to try and improve our performance tomorrow.”

Xavi Vierge – P10

“We were expecting much more from today but starting so far back on the grid made everything really difficult, especially at a track like Misano. What frustrated me the most is that we had the potential to do much better but were once again very unlucky in qualifying, in that we had a yellow flag with my first tyre and then the session was red flagged just as I was making a very fast lap with the second tyre. So it was a very hard race from sixteenth in the grid. Over the first laps I wasn’t able to overtake because we’re losing a bit out of the corners and the straights are not long enough here to exploit our top speed, so it wasn’t easy to close in on those ahead. Once conditions allowed me to pass a few riders, following a general drop in the tyres, it was too late to try and score a better result. Top ten is not that bad but it’s not what we want to achieve. It is what it is anyway, and we will try and earn a better starting position for race 2 by finishing top nine in the sprint race. That would help us to be more competitive in race 2.”

Andrea Locatelli – P12

“The feeling was so good in qualifying and honestly, it was a good opportunity to start in front because the potential was high. But, it was a bit of bad luck today, especially on the second tyre because we found a lot of smoke in Sector Three in the fast corner so we lost the opportunity as the marshals gave the red flag. So we could not improve the time and we had to start P11. During the race, I don’t know what happened today but I managed the race with big sliding in the rear and no grip. In every lap I did the same lap time and I could do nothing more – I tried to push but it was really difficult because from the beginning to the end it was all the same. I don’t know what happened, it was really strange because the objective was not to win the race but it was to do much better than this. Yesterday the rhythm was not bad, so today feels like a drama honestly. I am a bit sad for the team because we try to always push for a good result – but tomorrow we will try again.”

Danilo Petrucci – DNF

“I’m really sorry because up until the crash we’d done everything perfectly – after a good qualifying in the morning, I was lying fourth in the race, so close to Toprak and the podium. I had a little difficulty with the front of the bike, but I still need to understand how I came to crash. I was slower than I’d been in previous laps but despite this, I lost the front while braking. I hadn’t crashed in a race for a long time and I’m really sorry because I threw away all that hard work. The positive is that we were competitive and that I’ve had good feeling with the soft tyres all weekend, so I’m confident I can run a good Superpole Race tomorrow and start well up on the grid ahead in race 2.”

World Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 261 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu 183 3 Andrea Locatelli 137 4 Jonathan Rea 111 5 Axel Bassani 104 6 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 92 7 Dominique Aegerter 83 8 Xavi Vierge 74 9 Alex Lowes 71 10 Iker Lecuona 64 11 Danilo Petrucci 55 12 Remy Gardner 53 13 Garrett Gerloff 42 14 Philipp Oettl 39 15 Scott Redding 39 16 Michael Van Der Mark 19 17 Loris Baz 9 18 Lorenzo Baldassarri 7 19 Hafizh Syahrin 6 20 Bradley Ray 5 21 Ivo Miguel Lopes 1 22 Tom Sykes 1

WorldSBK Superpole Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R 1m33.017 2 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +0.165 3 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +0.249 4 D. Petrucci Ducati Panigale V4R +0.386 5 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +0.413 6 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.561 7 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R1 +0.804 8 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +0.813 9 R. Gardner Yamaha YZF R1 +0.980 10 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.999 11 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +1.048 12 S. Redding BMW M1000 RR +1.117 13 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +1.247 14 G. Gerloff BMW M1000 RR +1.251 15 B. Ray Yamaha YZF R1 +1.354 16 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.417 17 L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R1 +1.429 18 T. Sykes BMW M1000 RR +1.477 19 L Baz BMW M1000 RR +1.505 20 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +2.230 21 G. Ruiu BMW M1000 RR +2.779 22 T. Rabat Kawasaki ZX-10RR +3.008 23 I. Vinales Kawasaki ZX-10RR +3.333 24 L. Vitali Kawasaki ZX-10RR +3.613 25 R. Mizuno Honda CBR1000 RR-R +4.229

WorldSSP

Bulega had a poor start as the lights went out and initially lost out to Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) and Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) and he was then demoted to fourth when Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) came through on the Championship leader.

However, in the next few laps, Bulega was able to re-take the lead before he started to pull out a gap on his rivals. By the end of Lap 7, he had a gap of 1.7s as he looked to take his first WorldSSP victory in Italy and he was duly able to hold on to take his sixth win of the season on the Panigale V2 machine and extend his Championship lead over Schroetter with the German rider finishing in third place.

The battle for second place turned into a three-way scrap with Schroetter running in second until Lap 8 when he was overtaken by Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) at Turn 8 to demote the German to third. Two laps later, Schroetter found himself in fourth place after Caricasulo overtook him through Turns 9 and 10 to claim a podium on home soil, the fifth Italian podium lookout. Manzi and Caricasulo had a late-race battle with Caricasulo looking to overtake Manzi, but the Yamaha rider was able to hold on for that second place.

Schroetter was able to stem his losses once Caricasulo came by and he spent the second half of the race in fourth place as he tried to stay in touch with Caricasulo ahead of him, he eventually finished around two-seconds clear of Montella who dropped to fifth despite his impressive start.

Wildcard Simone Corsi (Altogo Racing Team) took sixth place on home soil after he battled up from 11th place; the Italian rider had a three-place grid drop for irresponsible riding in Tissot Superpole.

Glenn van Straalen (EAB Racing Team) dropped back at the start of the race but he battled back to take seventh place, taking advantage of the scrap behind him to take P7 at Misano. The battle behind him was a three-way scrap involving Jorge Navarro (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha), Niki Tuuli (Dynavolt Triumph) and Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki). At the end of the 18-lap race, it was Navarro who took home in eighth place with Tuuli in ninth. Huertas made a mistake in the final few laps of the race which allowed Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) to take tenth, with Huertas finishing in 11th place.

Three more Italian riders took home points in Race 1 with Nicholas Spinelli (VFT Racing WEBIKE Yamaha) taking 12th place, three seconds down on 11th place. He was also three seconds clear of Oli Bayliss (D34G Racing) in 13th ahead of two Italian riders.

Andrea Mantovani (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) was 14th on home soil with Federico Fuligni (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) taking the final point from Race 1 and also finishing as the highest-placed WorldSSP Challenge rider. He had a five second margin to his nearest rival in the WorldSSP Challenge with Tom Edwards (Yart-Yamaha WorldSSP Team) in 16th.

Johan Gimbert (GMT94 Yamaha), standing in for the unfit Valentin Debise, was half-a-second down on Edwards at the end of the race after he made moves in the closing stages; passing Maximilian Kofler (D34G Racing) and beating him by a tenth of a second.

John McPhee (Vince64 by Puccetti Racing) was 19th after a late crash at Turn 14 cost him time and positions, but he was still able to finish ahead of Yuta Okaya (ProDina Kawasaki Racing) who completed the top 20.

Adam Norrodin (PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team), Harry Truelove (Dynavolt Triumph), Ratthapong Wilairot (Yamaha Thailand Racing Team) and teammate Anupab Sarmoon were the last classified riders; Sarmoon had a crash at Turn 2 on Lap 7 which dropped him down the order.

Luke Power was an early retirement.

WorldSSP Race One Results

Pos Bike Time/Gap 1 N Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 / 2 S Manzi Yamaha YZF R6 +1.609 3 F Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 +1.814 4 M. Schroetter Mv Agusta F3 800 +2.425 5 Y Montella Ducati Panigale V2 +6.685 6 S Corsi Yamaha YZF R6 +9.838 7 G Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +12.193 8 Navarro Yamaha YZF R6 +13.858 9 N. Tuuli TriumphRs 765 +13.959 10 Mahias Kawasaki Zx-6r +14.448 11 Huertas Kawasaki Zx-6r +14.608 12 N. Spinelli Yamaha YZF R6 +17.964 13 O Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 +21.644 14 A Mantovani Yamaha YZF R6 +24.855 15 F Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 +35.173 16 T Edwards Yamaha YZF R6 +40.713 17 J Gimbert Yamaha YZF R6 +41.290 18 M. Kofler Ducati Panigale V2 +41.394 19 J Mcphee Kawasaki ZX-6R +48.761 20 Y Okaya Kawasaki ZX-6R +49.882 21 A Norrodin Honda CBR600RR +50.018 22 H. Truelove Triumph RS 765 +1m06.740 23 R Wilairot Yamaha YZF R6 +1m23.643 24 A Sarmoon Yamaha YZF R6 +1m31.881 Not Classified Ret A Diaz Yamaha YZF R6 7 Laps Ret M. Bussolotti Yamaha YZF R6 14 Laps Ret T Booth-Amos Kawasaki ZX-6R 15 Laps Ret B Sofuoglu Mv Agusta F3 800 RR 15 Laps Ret T Mackenzie Honda CBR600RR 16 Laps Ret L Power Kawasaki ZX-6R 17 Laps Ret M. Abe Yamaha YZF R6 / Ret R De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 /

WorldSSP Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 N Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 1m36.495 2 F Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 +0.617 3 Y Montella Ducati Panigale V2 +0.862 4 M. Schroetter MV Agusta F3 800 RR +1.196 5 G Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +1.225 6 B Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR +1.309 7 L Mahias Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.350 8 S Corsi Yamaha YZF R6 +1.370 9 J Navarro Yamaha YZF R6 +1.488 10 N Tuuli Triumph RS 765 +1.498 11 S Manzi Yamaha YZF R6 +1.500 12 M. Bussolotti Yamaha YZF R6 +1.502 13 N Spinelli Yamaha YZF R6 +1.682 14 A Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.735 15 O Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 +1.787 16 A Mantovani Yamaha YZF R6 +2.181 17 T Booth-Amos Kawasaki ZX-6R +2.418 18 F Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 +2.443 19 J Mcphee Kawasaki ZX-6R +2.476 20 J Gimbert Yamaha YZF R6 +2.508 21 R De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +2.660 22 T Mackenzie Honda CBR600RR +2.954 23 A Sarmoon Yamaha YZF R6 +3.142 24 M. Kofler Ducati Panigale V2 +3.272 25 T Edwards Yamaha YZF R6 +3.281 26 Y Okaya Kawasaki ZX-6R +3.405 27 L Power Kawasaki ZX-6R +3.537 28 A Norrodin Honda CBR600RR +3.795 29 H Truelove Triumph RS 765 +3.968 30 R Wilairot Yamaha YZF R6 +4.240 31 M Abe Yamaha YZF R6 +4.669 Not Qualified NQ A Diaz Yamaha YZF R6 +4.901

World Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Nicolo Bulega 177 2 Stefano Manzi 136 3 Marcel Schroetter 132 4 Federico Caricasulo 114 5 Niki Tuuli 82 6 Glenn Van Straalen 72 7 Jorge Navarro 68 8 Valentin Debise 65 9 Bahattin Sofuoglu 64 10 Can Oncu 63 11 Nicholas Spinelli 49 12 Raffaele De Rosa 39 13 John Mcphee 31 14 Yari Montella 24 15 Adrian Huertas 24 16 Oliver Bayliss 21 17 Tarran Mackenzie 15 18 Anupab Sarmoon 14 19 Simone Corsi 13 20 Tom Booth-Amos 12 21 Lucas Mahias 9 22 Adam Norrodin 9 23 Tom Edwards 8 24 Andrea Mantovani 8 25 Harry Truelove 5 26 Apiwath Wongthananon 4 27 Federico Fuligni 1 28 Adrian Fernandez Gonzalez 1

WorldSSP300 Race One

Wildcard Bruno Ieraci (ProDina Kawasaki Racing) claimed a stunning home victory in his 49th WorldSSP300 race while Petr Svoboda (Fusport – RT Motorsport by SKM – Kawasaki) crashed out in the closing stages to relinquish his Championship lead.

WorldSSP300 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B Ieraci Kawasaki Ninja 400 / 2 M Gennai Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.149 3 H Maier Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.818 4 J Perez Gonzalez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.896 5 K Sabatucci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.322 6 M. Vannucci Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.391 7 M. Gaggi Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.518 8 S Di Sora Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.643 9 E Valentim Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.697 10 D. Geiger KTM RC 390 R +1.730 11 J Buis Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.767 12 G Hendra Pratama Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.930 13 A Zanca Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.224 14 L Veneman Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.434 15 F Seabright Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.438 16 D Bergamini Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.605 17 L Lehmann KTM RC 390 R +2.844 18 G Mastroluca Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.894 19 J Osuna Saez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.948 20 M. Martella Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.966 21 R Tragni Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.060 22 D. Mogeda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +3.200 23 T Alberto Kawasaki Ninja 400 +3.297 24 I Peristeras Yamaha YZF-R3 +18.764 25 R Bijman Yamaha YZF-R3 +26.156 Not Classified RET P Svoboda Kawasaki Ninja 400 2 Laps RET J Garcia Kawasaki Ninja 400 3 Laps RET J Uriostegui Kawasaki Ninja 400 4 Laps RET Y Saiz Marquez Kawasaki Ninja 400 5 Laps RET E Cazzaniga Yamaha YZF-R3 7 Laps

WorldSSP300 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Buis Kawasaki Ninja 400 1m49.297 2 A Zanca Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.041 3 J Garcia Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.276 4 J Perez Gonzalez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.325 5 L Veneman Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.367 6 S Di Sora Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.394 7 P Svoboda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.507 8 B Ieraci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.507 9 D Geiger KTM RC 390 R +0.535 10 M. Gennai Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.580 11 E Cazzaniga Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.655 12 M. Gaggi Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.879 13 K Sabatucci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.973 14 M. Martella Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.984 15 R Tragni Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.027 16 L Lehmann KTM RC 390 R +1.149 17 H Maier Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.161 18 R Bijman Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.229 19 M. Vannucci Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.237 20 D Mogeda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.259 21 F Seabright Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.279 22 E Valentim Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.401 23 Y Saiz Marquez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.476 24 J Uriostegui Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.564 25 G Mastroluca Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.585 26 J Osuna Saez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.638 27 T Alberto Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.825 28 G Hendra Pratama Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.860 29 D Bergamini Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.873 30 I Peristeras Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.002 Not Qualified NQ J Zhan Kove 321RR +7.275

World Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Mirko Gennai 77 2 Petr Svoboda 69 3 Humberto Maier 65 4 Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez 59 5 Samuel Di Sora 58 6 Jeffrey Buis 54 7 Matteo Vannucci 54 8 Dirk Geiger 51 9 Enzo Valentim 33 10 Marco Gaggi 29 11 Bruno Ieraci 25 12 Daniel Mogeda 22 13 Kevin Sabatucci 19 14 Galang Hendra Pratama 15 15 Julio Garcia 15 16 Fenton Seabright 14 17 Jose Manuel Osuna Saez 10 18 Devis Bergamini 9 19 Loris Veneman 9 20 Alessandro Zanca 5 21 Ruben Bijman 3 22 Yeray Saiz Marquez 3 23 Lennox Lehmann 1 24 Troy Alberto 1

WorldSBK Misano Schedule

(AEST)

Time Class Event Sunday 1700 WorldSBK WUP 1725 WorldSSP WUP 1750 WorldSSP300 WUP 1900 WorldSBK SPRace 2030 WorldSSP R2 2200 WorldSBK R2 2315 WorldSSP300 R2