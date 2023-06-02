2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Round Five – Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”

A frenetic Friday at Misano gave Ducatisti plenty of reasons to smile plenty on what is home turf for the brand with Alvaro Bautista keen to demonstrate his prowess in front of the Italian crowd. With three wins for Ducati at the track and a frighteningly consistent race pace after a stunning 12-lap run at the start of the session, Bautista remains the favourite for the weekend ahead, but perhaps a big threat will come from the other side of the garage.

Alvaro Bautista – P1

“In FP1, we worked on tyre management using a solution that isn’t exactly my favourite. In the afternoon, however, we went on track with the choice I prefer, and the feeling improved greatly. The feeling is excellent, but it won’t be easy tomorrow because Michael and Toprak have shown a very good race pace“.

In Yamaha blue – for the rest of this year anyway – Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) came out the blocks fighting on Friday and topped the opening session of the weekend, and it stood until Bautista beat it in FP2 at the end of his first run. Razgatlioglu was a little bit adrift when the temperatures came up in the afternoon and was outside the top three for most of it, but nonetheless finished the day in second.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – P2

“Today we are starting very strong, then this afternoon we did the race simulation – 20 laps – and it was not bad, but maybe I am expecting a little better pace. Normally, I am expecting to be faster but I have some small problem on the bike, maybe because the temperature is high, and in the first sectors maybe I made some small mistakes – but I hope tomorrow we are improving. Just I need to improve 0.2, 0.3 to fight with Alvaro. I hope we can improve and fight for the win. In the test, especially I am feeling very good performance – good grip and turning with my R1 – but the track conditions were not like today. Today is unbelievably hot! Tomorrow I hope the temperature is a bit lower, we will improve my bike and I will be ready to fight.”

Taking third at the end of the day and second in FP2, Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) is planning to be a star at home. His first outing at Misano in WorldSBK has proved to be a positive one as he blasted up the order on his final flying run, going nearly a second quicker than his FP1 time.

Danilo Petrucci – P3

“Although it’s only Friday and we have the whole weekend ahead of us, I’m very pleased. It’s the kind of result we needed and it boosts our morale. Right from this morning, we worked well and are seeing the steps forward that we took at Mugello. Today I used the new qualifying tyre and my feeling improve. I was also able to be consistent over more laps. From what we’ve seen today, we should be able to put together a good race tomorrow.”

Michael Ruben Rinaldi was in formidable form on Friday where he was second for most of the time before being shuffled down to fourth in the closing minutes of the session.

Michael Rinaldi – P4

“It has been a positive day all in all. We have worked a lot also because, following the rain that fell in the last few days, we found the circuit in different conditions to those of the test. The feeling is good, but it’s clear that, for the moment, we’re missing something to be at Alvaro’s level. Tomorrow morning we will try the new qualifying tyre to see if it will be suitable for the Superpole Race“.

Alex Lowes was top Kawasaki across both sessions on Friday. Lowes demonstrated a strong pace from the start, even if he couldn’t get within half a second of Bautista’s top time.

Alex Lowes – P5

“I really enjoyed riding today. The recent test we did in Jerez was done in quite hot conditions so some of the improvements we made on the front of the bike we kept here. I felt quite good with the front of the bike. Today was probably a bit better than we expected, as we missed the test at this track that some others did. That said, we still we have some work to do. It is not massively clear where we can still improve as everything I wanted the bike to do, it was doing, just a little bit too slow compared to some others. But, I still felt quite good on the bike. I did a lot of laps today and I felt quite happy.”

Garrett Gerloff was quickest BMW in sixth place ahead of Axel Bassani and Dominique Aegerter.

Jonathan Rea was down in eighth position for most of the session and despite a time attack at the end he wasn’t able to improve and will have a little bit of work to do for Saturday and Sunday, placing ninth at the end of day one.

Jonathan Rea – P9

“It was difficult enough to get up to speed today. I still don’t feel that we are maximising the bike right now. We are quite far off and we don’t have much time. The others are much faster right now, so we have work to do. The acceleration towards and then out of the Quercia corner is where I am really struggling. Really just one corner of the track. Tyre consumption wasn’t so bad today but we are just not fast enough. I do not feel super-competitive right now, but it is nice to come here and see so many people on a Friday.”

Andrea Locatelli rounded out the top ten ahead of Scott Redding, Xavi Vierge and Tom Sykes.

Andrea Locatelli – P10

“Day one was not too bad and this morning, the feeling was good – we know where we needed to improve the bike. During the afternoon, the tarmac was really warm so it was more complicated to ride in the hot conditions and more or less, we had a similar problem in the afternoon with my feeling particularly for corner entry. We understand more today what we can do or try to do for this part, because in general and overall the feeling with the base set-up is good. We can be fast if we can just adjust a little bit in some corners and then we will see. We have tomorrow to understand and prepare for the race – it will not be easy because Ducati is so strong, but we try to do our best to have a really good race. It’s important for the championship but also because we are in Italy, so I want to do well. We will enjoy it and see what happens tomorrow.”

It was a difficult opening day for Remy Gardner with the Australian outside the top ten by half-a-second.

Remy Gardner – P17

“FP1 was not too bad, we used the same tyre for the whole session and the feeling was OK. I think the final position didn’t reflect our potential. In the afternoon we tried to make a change in the settings which didn’t pay off in the end, especially considering the hotter conditions. We’ll check with the guys to see how we can improve and I’ll have my head down tomorrow, let’s go for more.”

WorldSBK Combined Friday Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R 1m33.825 2 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +0.329 3 D. Petrucci Ducati Panigale V4R +0.451 4 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +0.458 5 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.652 6 G. Gerloff BMW M1000 RR +0.785 7 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +0.874 8 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R1 +0.881 9 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.888 10 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +0.905 11 S. Redding BMW M1000 RR +1.001 12 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.008 13 T. Sykes BMW M1000 RR +1.042 14 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +1.097 15 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.107 16 L. Baz BMW M1000 RR +1.309 17 R. Gardner Yamaha YZF R1 +1.407 18 B. Ray Yamaha YZF R1 +1.698 19 G. Ruiu BMW M1000 RR +1.722 20 L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R1 +2.210 21 T. Rabat Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2.660 22 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +2.759 23 L. Vitali Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2.942 24 I. Vinales Kawasaki ZX-10RR +3.679 25 R. Mizuno Honda CBR1000 RR-R +3.688

World Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 236 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu 167 3 Andrea Locatelli 133 4 Jonathan Rea 100 5 Axel Bassani 91 6 Dominique Aegerter 73 7 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 72 8 Xavi Vierge 68 9 Alex Lowes 62 10 Iker Lecuona 56 11 Danilo Petrucci 55 12 Remy Gardner 46 13 Garrett Gerloff 39 14 Philipp Oettl 37 15 Scott Redding 34 16 Michael Van Der Mark 19 17 Loris Baz 9 18 Lorenzo Baldassarri 6 19 Hafizh Syahrin 6 20 Bradley Ray 5 21 Ivo Miguel Lopes 1 22 Tom Sykes 1

WorldSSP

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) took top spot by more than half-a-second ahead of his nearest rivals and led an Italian quartet at the head of the WorldSSP field. Bulega had a 0.707s gap to wildcard Corsi in second place. Only Bulega and Corsi lapped Misano on Friday in the 1m37s while Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) claimed fourth place despite an early crash in FP2.

Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) was the only rider in the top ten who did not improve their time in FP2 but his FP1 form was good enough to secure him fourth overall.

Fifth place belonged to the most recent WorldSSP race winner, Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse), as he continues his impressive run of form while Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) rounded out the top six.

Oli Bayliss was 14th quickest while countrymen Tom Edwards and Luke Power were 25th and 29th respectively.

WorldSSP Combined Friday Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 N Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 1m37.267 2 S Corsi Yamaha YZF R6 +0.707 3 F Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 +0.872 4 Y Montella Ducati Panigale V2 +0.962 5 B Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR +1.100 6 R De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +1.183 7 G Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +1.269 8 M. Schroetter MV Agusta F3 800 RR +1.317 9 J Navarro Yamaha YZF R6 +1.336 10 S Manzi Yamaha YZF R6 +1.434 11 N Tuuli Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +1.445 12 M. Bussolotti Yamaha YZF R6 +1.462 13 L Mahias Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.536 14 O Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 +1.670 15 A Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.764 16 A Mantovani Yamaha YZF R6 +1.829 17 N Spinelli Yamaha YZF R6 +1.853 18 F Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 +2.376 19 J Mcphee Kawasaki ZX-6R +2.480 20 A Sarmoon Yamaha YZF R6 +2.552 21 T Booth-Amos Kawasaki ZX-6R +2.741 22 M. Kofler Ducati Panigale V2 +2.800 23 J Gimbert Yamaha YZF R6 +3.017 24 Y Okaya Kawasaki ZX-6R +3.149 25 T Edwards Yamaha YZF R6 +3.302 26 Mackenzie Honda CBR600RR +3.386 27 A Norrodin Honda CBR600RR +3.574 28 A Diaz Yamaha YZF R6 +3.704 29 L Power Kawasaki ZX-6R +3.837 30 H Truelove Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +4.303 31 R Wilairot Yamaha YZF R6 +5.014 32 M Abe Yamaha YZF R6 +5.023

World Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Nicolo Bulega 152 2 Marcel Schroetter 119 3 Stefano Manzi 116 4 Federico Caricasulo 98 5 Niki Tuuli 75 6 Valentin Debise 65 7 Bahattin Sofuoglu 64 8 Can Oncu 63 9 Glenn Van Straalen 63 10 Jorge Navarro 60 11 Nicholas Spinelli 45 12 Raffaele De Rosa 39 13 John Mcphee 31 14 Adrian Huertas 19 15 Oliver Bayliss 18 16 Tarran Mackenzie 15 17 Anupab Sarmoon 14 18 Yari Montella 13 19 Tom Booth-Amos 12 20 Adam Norrodin 9 21 Tom Edwards 8 22 Andrea Mantovani 6 23 Harry Truelove 5 24 Apiwath Wongthananon 4 25 Lucas Mahias 3 26 Simone Corsi 3 27 Adrian Fernandez Gonzalez 1

WorldSSP300

French rider Samuel Di Sora (ProDina Kawasaki Racing) topped the times with his FP1 time good enough for top spot in the combined classification ahead of home hero Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha).

Wildcard Bruno Ieraci (ProDina Kawasaki Racing), returning to WorldSSP300, claimed third place on Friday as he set a 1’49.915s in FP1 for his best time on Friday.

Another Italian rider made it into the top four as Kevin Sabatucci (Team Flembbo – PI Performances) secured fourth place on Friday as he returns from injury. His best time was a 1’50.059s to finish ahead of Humberto Maier (Yamaha MS Racing/AD78 Latin America Team) in fifth, with the Brazilian having limited running in FP2 due to a crash at Turns 5-6 which brought out the red flags; he was taken to the medical centre for a check-up following the crash.

Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) rounded out the top six, just over half a second down on Di Sora’s time.

WorldSSP300 Combined Friday Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S Di Sora Kawasaki Ninja 400 1m49.601 2 M. Vannucci Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.151 3 B Ieraci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.314 4 K Sabatucci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.458 5 H Maier Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.497 6 J Perez Gonzalez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.544 7 M. Martella Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.579 8 E Cazzaniga Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.591 9 M. Gennai Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.638 10 G Hendra Pratama Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.674 11 D Bergamini Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.689 12 A Zanca Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.726 13 M. Gaggi Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.730 14 P Svoboda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.747 15 F Seabright Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.766 16 J Buis Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.780 17 T Alberto Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.802 18 L Lehmann KTM RC 390 R +0.929 19 D Geiger KTM RC 390 R +0.931 20 E Valentim Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.014 21 J Uriostegui Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.147 22 D Mogeda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.164 23 R Bijman Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.179 24 J Osuna Saez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.344 25 J Garcia Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.376 26 I Peristeras Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.436 27 R Tragni Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.653 28 G Mastroluca Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.677 29 L Veneman Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.790 30 Y Saiz Marquez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.987 31 J Zhan Kove 321RR +7.875

World Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Petr Svoboda 69 2 Mirko Gennai 57 3 Samuel Di Sora 50 4 Jeffrey Buis 49 5 Humberto Maier 49 6 Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez 46 7 Dirk Geiger 45 8 Matteo Vannucci 44 9 Enzo Valentim 26 10 Daniel Mogeda 22 11 Marco Gaggi 20 12 Julio Garcia 15 13 Fenton Seabright 13 14 Galang Hendra Pratama 11 15 Jose Manuel Osuna Saez 10 16 Devis Bergamini 9 17 Kevin Sabatucci 8 18 Loris Veneman 7 19 Ruben Bijman 3 20 Yeray Saiz Marquez 3 21 Alessandro Zanca 2 22 Lennox Lehmann 1 23 Troy Alberto 1

WorldSBK Misano Schedule

(AEST)

Time Class Event Saturday 1700 WorldSBK FP3 1745 WorldSSP300 Superpole 1825 WorldSSP Superpole 1910 WorldSBK Superpole 1945 R3 bLU cRU Cup R1 2040 WorldSSP300 R1 2200 WorldSBK R1 2315 WorldSSP R1 0015 (Sun) R3 bLU cRU Cup R2 Sunday 1700 WorldSBK WUP 1725 WorldSSP WUP 1750 WorldSSP300 WUP 1900 WorldSBK SPRace 2030 WorldSSP R2 2200 WorldSBK R2 2315 WorldSSP300 R2