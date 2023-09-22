MotoGP 2023

Round 13 – Indian Grand Prix

MotoGP FP1

Almost every MotoGP rider ran off at least once at turn one as they tried to find their braking markers for what looks like a tricky right hander at Buddh International Circuit. It should make for an exciting start to the races…

Most simply ran on and kept it upright but the first faller there was Brad Binder, however it was a fairly small off. Twenty minutes or so later Takaaki Nakagami showed him how to do it properly, his LCR Honda somersaulting through the gravel trap as it destroyed itself.

Pol Espargaro went down softly twice with front end loses, but at different points of the circuit.

Fabio Quartararo had an early mechanical failure on the Yamaha that saw him have to park the YZR-M1 against the fence and hitch-hike his way back to the pit garage. Not long after going out again on the spare bike he had another gremlin strike the Yamaha that saw him roll to a stop and some locals then gave him a push some of the way back to the pits, before Fabio took over and pushed it himself all the way down pit-lane back to his pit garage. Both times it appeared as though the problem related to gearbox or clutch issues. The problems robbed the Frenchman of plenty of important track time and the team must have deemed it a possible safety issue as they chose to not only keep Fabio in the pits, but also called an early mark for Franco Morbidelli. Bit of work to be done in the Yamaha pits before Friday’s second 70-minute session gets underway at 2000 (AEST) this evening.

Jorge Martin, Luca Marini and Marc Marquez were swapping places at the top of the time-sheets for the majority of the extended 70-minute FP1 session.

As the session drew to a close though Marco Bezzecchi knocked Jorge Martin off the top of the timing monitors. Then in the dying seconds Marc Marquez pushed Martin further down the order.

Marquez was then closely followed by Brad Binder, Raul Fernandez Maverick Vinales, Johann Zarco and Luca Marini who cumulatively pushed Jorge Martin all the way back to eighth place.

I don’t think Martin will be too worried by that though as while a couple of those in front of him only put in that one quick lap, Martin put in plenty of fast laps during the session on worn rubber.

The whole field, including the Yamaha riders went back out after the timers stopped for a practice start, some of which were a bit more exciting than they bargained for with big black lines left on the Indian tarmac. Bagnaia’s Ducati lit up so hard it went sideways and forced him to abort the start less than a metre down the track, not only once, but twice… This issue was common to quite a few of the Ducati’s so the electronics fettlers will be pulling some torque out of the starting map ahead of FP2.

MotoGP Friday FP1 Resuts

M.Bezzecchi 1:45.990 M.Marquez +0.139 B.Binder +0.320 R.Fernandez +0.381 M.Viñales +0.488 J.Zarco +0.586 L.Marini +0.619 J.Martin +0.620 F.Di Giannantonio +0.788 J.Mir +0.815 A.Fernandez +0.837 T.Nakagami +0.976 A.Espargaro +0.984 A.Marquez +1.027 F.Bagnaia +1.060 J.Miller +1.381 M.Oliveira +1.429 P.Espargaro +1.490 F.Quartararo +1.524 M.Pirro +2.038 F.Morbidelli +2.115 S.Bradl +2.755

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bagnaia 283 2 Martin 247 3 Bezzecchi 218 4 Binder 173 5 Espargaro 160 6 Zarco 147 7 Marini 135 8 Viñales 128 9 Marquez 108 10 Miller 104 11 Quartararo 85 12 Morbidelli 68 13 Oliveira 65 14 Fernandez 58 15 Rins 47 16 Di Giannantonio 43 17 Nakagami 35 18 Pedrosa 32 19 Marquez 31 20 Bastianini 25 21 Fernandez 22 22 Savadori 9 23 Folger 9 24 Espargaro 8 25 25 Pirro 5 26 26 Mir 5 27 27 Petrucci 5 28 28 Bradl 5 29 29 Lecuona 0

Moto2 FP1

Somkiat Chantra 01:52.5960 P. Acosta +0.282 Ai Ogura +0.899 Jake Dixon +0.961 Filip Salac +1.064 Tony Arbolino +1.160 Manuel Gonzalez +1.200 Joe Roberts +1.212 Dennis Foggia +1.242 Sam Lowes +1.242 Lukas Tulovic +1.344 Marcos Ramirez +1.396 Izan Guevara +1.511 Alonso Lopez +1.528 Zonta Van Den Goorbergh +1.542 Darryn Binder +1.568 Aron Canet +1.645 Rory Skinner +1.682 Bo Bendsneyder +1.779 Sean Dylan Kelly +2.066 Barry Baltus +2.079 Alberto Surra +2.199 Fermín Aldeguer +2.209 Sergio Garcia +2.216 Celestino Vietti +2.266 Taiga Hada +2.438 Jeremy Alcoba +2.467 Borja Gomez +2.625 Albert Arenas +3.268 Kohta Nozane +3.299

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 211 2 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 177 3 DIXON Jake GBR 146 4 CANET Aron SPA 116 5 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 116 6 VIETTI Celestino ITA 106 7 SALAC Filip CZE 91 8 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 89 9 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 84 10 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 83 11 OGURA Ai JPN 75 12 LOWES Sam GBR 74 13 GARCIA Sergio SPA 63 14 ARENAS Albert SPA 59 15 ROBERTS Joe USA 40 16 BALTUS Barry BEL 39 17 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 33 18 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 22 19 BINDER Darryn RSA 13 20 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 13 21 TULOVIC Lukas GER 12 22 PASINI Mattia ITA 11

Moto3 FP1

Jaume Masia 02:00.3240 Diogo Moreira +0.141 Stefano Nepa +0.291 Matteo Bertelle +0.340 Romano Fenati +0.363 Collin Veijer +0.453 Joel Kelso +0.626 Jose Antonio Rueda +0.736 Riccardo Rossi +1.049 Ayumu Sasaki +1.059 Ivan Ortola +1.158 David Salvador +1.208 Kaito Toba +1.305 Syarifuddin Azman +1.338 Xavier Artigas +1.376 Deniz Öncü +1.384 David Alonso +1.558 Ryusei Yamanaka +1.614 Filippo Farioli +1.778 Tatsuki Suzuki +1.783 Scott Ogden +2.114 Joshua Whatley +2.214 David Muñoz +2.338 Taiyo Furusato +2.374 Daniel Holgado +2.758 Lorenzo Fellon +2.781 Mario Suryo Aji +3.224 Danial Shahril +4.162 Ana Carrasco +4.550 K. Ahamed 02:08.2810

Moto3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 161 2 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 157 3 MASIA Jaume SPA 149 4 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 144 5 ALONSO David COL 140 6 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 132 7 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 98 8 RUEDA José Antonio SPA 88 9 NEPA Stefano ITA 70 10 MUÑOZ David SPA 66 11 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 60 12 TOBA Kaito JPN 59 13 VEIJER Collin NED 58 14 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 54 15 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 50 16 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 33 17 SALVADOR David SPA 31 18 FENATI Romano ITA 29 19 OGDEN Scott GBR 20 20 BERTELLE Matteo ITA 20 21 KELSO Joel AUS 19 22 MIGNO Andrea ITA 17

Indian Grand Prix Schedule

Brought to you in AEST by Kayo Sports

Friday Time Class Event 1330 Moto3 FP1 1435 Moto2 FP1 1545 MotoGP FP1 1745 Moto3 FP2 1850 Moto2 FP2 2000 MotoGP Practice

Saturday

Time Class Event 1340 Moto3 FP3 1425 Moto2 FP3 1510 MotoGP FP2 1550 MotoGP Q1 1615 MotoGP Q2 1750 Moto3 Q1 1815 Moto3 Q2 1845 Moto2 Q1 1910 Moto2 Q2 2000 MotoGP Sprint

Sunday Time Class Event 1540 MotoGP WUP 1700 Moto3 Race 1815 Moto2 Race 2000 MotoGP Race

2023 MotoGP Calendar