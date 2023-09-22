MotoGP 2023
Round 13 – Indian Grand Prix
MotoGP FP1
Almost every MotoGP rider ran off at least once at turn one as they tried to find their braking markers for what looks like a tricky right hander at Buddh International Circuit. It should make for an exciting start to the races…
Most simply ran on and kept it upright but the first faller there was Brad Binder, however it was a fairly small off. Twenty minutes or so later Takaaki Nakagami showed him how to do it properly, his LCR Honda somersaulting through the gravel trap as it destroyed itself.
Pol Espargaro went down softly twice with front end loses, but at different points of the circuit.
Fabio Quartararo had an early mechanical failure on the Yamaha that saw him have to park the YZR-M1 against the fence and hitch-hike his way back to the pit garage. Not long after going out again on the spare bike he had another gremlin strike the Yamaha that saw him roll to a stop and some locals then gave him a push some of the way back to the pits, before Fabio took over and pushed it himself all the way down pit-lane back to his pit garage. Both times it appeared as though the problem related to gearbox or clutch issues. The problems robbed the Frenchman of plenty of important track time and the team must have deemed it a possible safety issue as they chose to not only keep Fabio in the pits, but also called an early mark for Franco Morbidelli. Bit of work to be done in the Yamaha pits before Friday’s second 70-minute session gets underway at 2000 (AEST) this evening.
Jorge Martin, Luca Marini and Marc Marquez were swapping places at the top of the time-sheets for the majority of the extended 70-minute FP1 session.
As the session drew to a close though Marco Bezzecchi knocked Jorge Martin off the top of the timing monitors. Then in the dying seconds Marc Marquez pushed Martin further down the order.
Marquez was then closely followed by Brad Binder, Raul Fernandez Maverick Vinales, Johann Zarco and Luca Marini who cumulatively pushed Jorge Martin all the way back to eighth place.
I don’t think Martin will be too worried by that though as while a couple of those in front of him only put in that one quick lap, Martin put in plenty of fast laps during the session on worn rubber.
The whole field, including the Yamaha riders went back out after the timers stopped for a practice start, some of which were a bit more exciting than they bargained for with big black lines left on the Indian tarmac. Bagnaia’s Ducati lit up so hard it went sideways and forced him to abort the start less than a metre down the track, not only once, but twice… This issue was common to quite a few of the Ducati’s so the electronics fettlers will be pulling some torque out of the starting map ahead of FP2.
MotoGP Friday FP1 Resuts
- M.Bezzecchi 1:45.990
- M.Marquez +0.139
- B.Binder +0.320
- R.Fernandez +0.381
- M.Viñales +0.488
- J.Zarco +0.586
- L.Marini +0.619
- J.Martin +0.620
- F.Di Giannantonio +0.788
- J.Mir +0.815
- A.Fernandez +0.837
- T.Nakagami +0.976
- A.Espargaro +0.984
- A.Marquez +1.027
- F.Bagnaia +1.060
- J.Miller +1.381
- M.Oliveira +1.429
- P.Espargaro +1.490
- F.Quartararo +1.524
- M.Pirro +2.038
- F.Morbidelli +2.115
- S.Bradl +2.755
MotoGP Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Bagnaia
|283
|2
|Martin
|247
|3
|Bezzecchi
|218
|4
|Binder
|173
|5
|Espargaro
|160
|6
|Zarco
|147
|7
|Marini
|135
|8
|Viñales
|128
|9
|Marquez
|108
|10
|Miller
|104
|11
|Quartararo
|85
|12
|Morbidelli
|68
|13
|Oliveira
|65
|14
|Fernandez
|58
|15
|Rins
|47
|16
|Di Giannantonio
|43
|17
|Nakagami
|35
|18
|Pedrosa
|32
|19
|Marquez
|31
|20
|Bastianini
|25
|21
|Fernandez
|22
|22
|Savadori
|9
|23
|Folger
|9
|24
|Espargaro
|8
|25
|25 Pirro
|5
|26
|26 Mir
|5
|27
|27 Petrucci
|5
|28
|28 Bradl
|5
|29
|29 Lecuona
|0
Moto2 FP1
- Somkiat Chantra 01:52.5960
- P. Acosta +0.282
- Ai Ogura +0.899
- Jake Dixon +0.961
- Filip Salac +1.064
- Tony Arbolino +1.160
- Manuel Gonzalez +1.200
- Joe Roberts +1.212
- Dennis Foggia +1.242
- Sam Lowes +1.242
- Lukas Tulovic +1.344
- Marcos Ramirez +1.396
- Izan Guevara +1.511
- Alonso Lopez +1.528
- Zonta Van Den Goorbergh +1.542
- Darryn Binder +1.568
- Aron Canet +1.645
- Rory Skinner +1.682
- Bo Bendsneyder +1.779
- Sean Dylan Kelly +2.066
- Barry Baltus +2.079
- Alberto Surra +2.199
- Fermín Aldeguer +2.209
- Sergio Garcia +2.216
- Celestino Vietti +2.266
- Taiga Hada +2.438
- Jeremy Alcoba +2.467
- Borja Gomez +2.625
- Albert Arenas +3.268
- Kohta Nozane +3.299
Moto2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|ACOSTA Pedro
|SPA
|211
|2
|ARBOLINO Tony
|ITA
|177
|3
|DIXON Jake
|GBR
|146
|4
|CANET Aron
|SPA
|116
|5
|LOPEZ Alonso
|SPA
|116
|6
|VIETTI Celestino
|ITA
|106
|7
|SALAC Filip
|CZE
|91
|8
|CHANTRA Somkiat
|THA
|89
|9
|ALDEGUER Fermín
|SPA
|84
|10
|GONZALEZ Manuel
|SPA
|83
|11
|OGURA Ai
|JPN
|75
|12
|LOWES Sam
|GBR
|74
|13
|GARCIA Sergio
|SPA
|63
|14
|ARENAS Albert
|SPA
|59
|15
|ROBERTS Joe
|USA
|40
|16
|BALTUS Barry
|BEL
|39
|17
|ALCOBA Jeremy
|SPA
|33
|18
|BENDSNEYDER Bo
|NED
|22
|19
|BINDER Darryn
|RSA
|13
|20
|FOGGIA Dennis
|ITA
|13
|21
|TULOVIC Lukas
|GER
|12
|22
|PASINI Mattia
|ITA
|11
Moto3 FP1
- Jaume Masia 02:00.3240
- Diogo Moreira +0.141
- Stefano Nepa +0.291
- Matteo Bertelle +0.340
- Romano Fenati +0.363
- Collin Veijer +0.453
- Joel Kelso +0.626
- Jose Antonio Rueda +0.736
- Riccardo Rossi +1.049
- Ayumu Sasaki +1.059
- Ivan Ortola +1.158
- David Salvador +1.208
- Kaito Toba +1.305
- Syarifuddin Azman +1.338
- Xavier Artigas +1.376
- Deniz Öncü +1.384
- David Alonso +1.558
- Ryusei Yamanaka +1.614
- Filippo Farioli +1.778
- Tatsuki Suzuki +1.783
- Scott Ogden +2.114
- Joshua Whatley +2.214
- David Muñoz +2.338
- Taiyo Furusato +2.374
- Daniel Holgado +2.758
- Lorenzo Fellon +2.781
- Mario Suryo Aji +3.224
- Danial Shahril +4.162
- Ana Carrasco +4.550
- K. Ahamed 02:08.2810
Moto3 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|HOLGADO Daniel
|SPA
|161
|2
|SASAKI Ayumu
|JPN
|157
|3
|MASIA Jaume
|SPA
|149
|4
|ÖNCÜ Deniz
|TUR
|144
|5
|ALONSO David
|COL
|140
|6
|ORTOLÁ Ivan
|SPA
|132
|7
|MOREIRA Diogo
|BRA
|98
|8
|RUEDA José Antonio
|SPA
|88
|9
|NEPA Stefano
|ITA
|70
|10
|MUÑOZ David
|SPA
|66
|11
|ARTIGAS Xavier
|SPA
|60
|12
|TOBA Kaito
|JPN
|59
|13
|VEIJER Collin
|NED
|58
|14
|YAMANAKA Ryusei
|JPN
|54
|15
|SUZUKI Tatsuki
|JPN
|50
|16
|ROSSI Riccardo
|ITA
|33
|17
|SALVADOR David
|SPA
|31
|18
|FENATI Romano
|ITA
|29
|19
|OGDEN Scott
|GBR
|20
|20
|BERTELLE Matteo
|ITA
|20
|21
|KELSO Joel
|AUS
|19
|22
|MIGNO Andrea
|ITA
|17
Indian Grand Prix Schedule
|Friday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1330
|Moto3
|FP1
|1435
|Moto2
|FP1
|1545
|MotoGP
|FP1
|1745
|Moto3
|FP2
|1850
|Moto2
|FP2
|2000
|MotoGP
|Practice
|Saturday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1340
|Moto3
|FP3
|1425
|Moto2
|FP3
|1510
|MotoGP
|FP2
|1550
|MotoGP
|Q1
|1615
|MotoGP
|Q2
|1750
|Moto3
|Q1
|1815
|Moto3
|Q2
|1845
|Moto2
|Q1
|1910
|Moto2
|Q2
|2000
|MotoGP
|Sprint
|Sunday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1540
|MotoGP
|WUP
|1700
|Moto3
|Race
|1815
|Moto2
|Race
|2000
|MotoGP
|Race
2023 MotoGP Calendar
|Rnd
|Date
|Location
|14
|Sep-24
|India, Buddh
|15
|Oct-01
|Japan, Motegi
|16
|Oct-15
|Indonesia, Mandalika
|17
|Oct-22
|Australia, Phillip Island
|18
|Oct-29
|Thailand, Chang
|19
|Nov-12
|Malaysia, Sepang
|20
|Nov-19
|Qatar, Lusail
|21
|Nov-26
|Valenciana, Valencia