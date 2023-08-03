MotoGP 2023

Silverstone Statistics

This is the 13th time that Silverstone has hosted a Grand Prix since the World Championship returned to the circuit in 2010 after a gap of 23 years.

The first Grand Prix held at Silverstone in 1977 was also the first motorcycle Grand Prix to be held on the British mainland. Prior to 1977, the British round of the World Championship had been held on the Isle of Man since 1949. The move was made for reasons of rider safety.

The British GP was then held for ten successive years at Silverstone before it moved to Donington Park in 1987.

The winners at that first Grand Prix at Silverstone in 1977 were: 500cc – Pat Hennen (Suzuki), 350cc & 250cc – Kork Ballington (Yamaha), 125cc – Pierluigi Conforti (Morbidelli).

The original circuit layout used for the Grand Prix from 1977 to 1986 was 4.71 km long and the fastest lap in a race at the circuit during this time was set by Kenny Roberts riding a Yamaha an average speed of 192.2 km/h in 1983.

The British GP returned to Silverstone in 2010 with a revised circuit layout measuring 5.9 km. Five riders have had more than a single win at Silverstone since we returned to the circuit: Jorge Lorenzo (in MotoGP in 2010, 2012 and 2013), Marc Marquez (in 125cc in 2010 and MotoGP in 2014), Alex Rins (in Moto3 in 2014 and MotoGP in 2019), Maverick Viñales (in Moto3 in 2012 and MotoGP in 2016) and Augusto Fernandez (in Moto2 in 2019 and 2022).

The 2020 British GP was cancelled due to Covid-19 and in 2018 the GP races were cancelled due to track conditions. The venue was then resurfaced before the 2019 British GP.

Cal Crutchlow’s P2 in 2016 was the first podium in the premier class at Silverstone for a British rider since Ron Haslam was third in the 500cc class in 1984. Before Crutchlow’s second place, the last British rider to be on the podium in the premier class at the British GP was Jeremy McWilliams, P3 in 500cc at Donington in 2000.

Three British riders have won a solo GP race at Silverstone: Danny Kent (Moto3 – 2015), Scott Redding (Moto2 – 2013) and Ian McConnachie (80cc – 1986). Only three have started from pole at here in all solo classes: Barry Sheene (500cc – 1977), Sam Lowes (Moto2 – 2015 and 2016) and Cal Crutchlow (MotoGP – 2016).

Most successful riders at Silverstone: Angel Nieto 6 (6 x 125cc) – Kork Ballington 6 (3 x 350cc, 3 x 250cc) – Anton Mang 5 (2 x 350cc, 3 x 250cc) – Jorge Lorenzo 3 (3 x MotoGP) – Kenny Roberts 3 (3 x 500cc)

Most wins

Yamaha 8 – Suzuki 6 – Honda 5 – Ducati 2

Yamaha: Yamaha’s last premier class win at Silverstone was with Fabio Quartararo (2021). Yamaha is the most successful manufacturer at Silverstone with eight wins, including five in MotoGP: three with Jorge Lorenzo (2010, 2012 and 2013), one with Valentino Rossi (2015) and one Fabio Quartararo (2021).

Honda: Honda’s last premier class win at Silverstone was with Marc Marquez in 2014 from pole. Honda have had five wins in the class at Silverstone, including two in MotoGP since 2010 with Casey Stoner (2011) and Marc Marquez (2014).

Ducati: Ducati have had two premier class wins at Silverstone, in 2017 with Andrea Dovizioso and in 2022 with Francesco Bagnaia. Along with that win, the only podiums for Ducati here were in 2015 with a second place for Danilo Petrucci and third for Dovizioso, and in 2022 with Jack Miller in third.

Aprilia: Aprilia have two podiums at Silverstone, P2 in 2022 with Maverick Viñales and P3 in 2021 with Aleix Espargaro. Espargaro’s was Aprilia’s first podium since the introduction of MotoGP in 2002 and their first in the premier class since Jeremy McWilliams at the 2000 British GP held at Donington Park. Since that Espargaro’s podium, Aprilia riders have taken 11 more podiums, including a win.

KTM: KTM’s best MotoGP result here is P6 with both Brad Binder in 2021 and Miguel Oliveira in 2022.

7 riders on the current full-time MotoGP grid have podiums at Silverstone in the class: Viñales (4), M. Marquez (3), Alex Rins (2), Quartararo (1), Miller (1), Bagnaia (1) and A. Espargaro (1).

3 have taken pole: M. Marquez (5), Johann Zarco (1) and Pol Espargaro (1).

What happens if…

651 – If Marc Marquez wins the race on Sunday at the British GP, it will be 651 days since his last GP win at the 2021 Emilia-Romagna GP. As a comparison, there were 581 days between Valencia 2019, his last win prior to his arm injury sustained in Jerez in 2020, and his next win at the 2021 German GP.

140 – If Marc Marquez finishes on the GP podium, he’ll move above MotoGP Legend Angel Nieto into fifth on the list of the riders with most GP podiums on 140 – behind MotoGP Legend Jorge Lorenzo in fourth on 152.

49 – If at least one Ducati qualifies in the top three, it will be the 49th successive race (since Valencia 2020).

35 – With Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi on the podium in Assen, Ducati is on a streak of 34 GP races in a row with at least one rider on the podium. Another will extend their record to 35.

9 – There have been eight different winners in the last eight MotoGP races at Silverstone: Lorenzo (2013), M. Marquez (2014), Rossi (2015), Viñales (2016), Dovizioso (2017), Rins (2019), Quartararo (2021) and Bagnaia (2022) … another winner would become the ninth winner in the last nine races here.

8 – If Zarco, Alex Marquez, Raul Fernandez, Luca Marini, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Takaaki Nakagami, Pol Espargaro, or rookie Augusto Fernandez win, it will be their first premier class victory.

5 – If a rider other than Jorge Lorenzo (2018, but the race was cancelled), Marc Marquez (2019), Pol Espargaro (2021) and Johann Zarco (2022) qualifies on pole at Silverstone, they will become the fifth different polesitter over the last five Grands Prix held here.

3 – If Jack Miller or Maverick Viñales win the GP race, they will become the first rider to win on bikes from three different manufacturers since start of the MotoGP™ era in 2002.

1 – KTM/GASGAS and Aprilia riders could give their factory a maiden premier class win at Silverstone.

MotoGP Facts and Stats

Two riders have scored points in the opening eight MotoGP races: Franco Morbidelli and Augusto Fernandez.

At the British GP, Jack Miller will be aiming to reach the milestone of 1000 points scored in the premier class. He has scored 993 points so far.

With Yamaha, Suzuki, Aprilia, Ducati, Honda and KTM within the top six at the 2021 British GP, it was the first time there were six different manufacturers in the top six of a premier class race since the Yugoslavian GP back in 1972.

Previously at Silverstone

#1 Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) has two podiums at Silverstone: P2 in Moto3 in 2016 from pole (the first in his Grand Prix career) and a win last year in MotoGP.

#5 Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) has finished on the podium twice here: P2 in 125cc in 2011 and a win in Moto2 in 2015. He has two poles: in Moto2 in 2014 and last year in MotoGP, when he led the opening four laps before crashing out.

#10 Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) finished ninth in Moto2 in 2019 for his best result so far at Silverstone. He qualified 10th and finished P12, his best MotoGP result at the track.

#12 Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) had six podiums at Silverstone, including two wins: 2012 in Moto3 and 2016 in MotoGP, his maiden MotoGP win and Suzuki’s first since 2007. His other podiums are: P3 in Moto2 (2014) and MotoGP (2019), P2 in MotoGP (2017 and 2022). He has also started from pole three times in the lightweight class: 2011, 2012 and 2013. In 2022, he qualified P2 for the best qualifying for Aprilia here.

#20 Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) won at Silverstone in 2021, becoming the first Yamaha rider to win at the track since Valentino Rossi in 2015. In 2022, he qualified and finished P8 after serving a controversial Long Lap penalty following his crash into Aleix Espargaro at the previous event in Assen.

#21 Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) has two podiums, both times in Moto2: P2 in 2016 and P3 in 2017, which was his eighth podium of that year. He finished P5 in 2019 for his best MotoGP™ result at the British GP.

#23 Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) has finished on the podium twice at Silverstone, both times in Moto3: P3 in 2014 and P2 in 2017. His best result over his two visits in MotoGP is P4 in 2022.

#27 Iker Lecuona (LCR Honda Castrol) made his GP debut in 2016 in Moto2 at Silverstone to replace Dominique Aegerter who split with the team; he finished the race P19. His best GP result at the track is P7 in his only MotoGP race here in 2019, which is his second-best result in the class after Austria 2021 (P6).

#25 Raul Fernandez (Cryptodata RNF MotoGP Team) has competed three times at Silverstone, once in Moto3 (2019), in Moto2 (2021) and in MotoGP (2022). He failed to score any points on each occasion: P18 in 2019, crashing out at Turn 13 in 2021 while sitting in P7 and taking P21 in 2022.

#30 Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) has finished on the podium three times here, all in Moto2; P2 in 2013 from pole, P3 in 2016 and a victory in 2017, becoming the first Japanese rider to win more than once in Moto2 since 2010. He has a best MotoGP result of P13 at Silverstone, scored over the last two years.

#33 Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) won in Moto3 in 2016 on his way to clinching the title and took his second podium at Silverstone in 2019, finishing P3 in Moto2. He finished sixth in MotoGP in 2021, which is the best KTM result in the class here, equalled by Miguel Oliveira in 2022.

#36 Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team)’s best result across all classes at Silverstone is P5 in Moto3 in 2017. He is coming back from a hand injury sustained the Italian GP.

#37 Augusto Fernandez (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3) has won twice at the British GP, both times in Moto2, in 2019 and in 2022 from pole on his way to clinching the title.

#41 Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) has finished on the podium once at Silverstone, finishing P3 in 2021 following a great battle with Jack Miller on the last lap, giving Aprilia their first podium in the MotoGP era.

#43 Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) has finished on the podium once at Silverstone in all classes, finishing P3 last year (riding a Ducati) after qualifying third.

#44 Pol Espargaro (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3) has finished on the podium at Silverstone twice: P2 in 125cc in 2010 and a win in Moto2 in 2012 from pole. In 2021, he took pole for the first time with Honda (his most recent) and led the opening laps before finishing P5 for his best result MotoGP result at Silverstone.

#49 Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP) has a best result of P5 in all classes here, scored in 2021 in Moto2. In 2022, he finished his first MotoGP race here in P22, his worst finish in the class so far.

#72 Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) has one podium at Silverstone: P2 in Moto2 in 2021 from his last pole in the class. He finished P10 in his first MotoGP race here last year.

#73 Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) has finished on the podium in the smaller classes at Silverstone twice, both times in Moto3: P3 in 2013 (his second podium) and P2 in 2014 on his way to clinching the title. His best result of over his two visits to the track in MotoGP is P8 scored in 2021.

#88 Miguel Oliveira (Cryptodata RNF MotoGP Team) finished fourth in Moto3 in Silverstone in 2014, which is best result in all classes at the track. He finished P6 in MotoGP 2022, equalling KTM’s best MotoGP at the track previously taken by Brad Binder in 2021.

#89 Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) has finished on the podium once at the British GP, when he was P3 in 2017 in Moto3. In 2018, he qualified on pole for the seventh time that season, on his way to clinching the Moto3 title. His best MotoGP result here is P5, taken in 2022.

#93 Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) has won at Silverstone twice: in 125cc in 2010 and in MotoGP in 2014. He has another three podiums here: P3 in Moto2 in 2012, and P2 in MotoGP in both 2013 and 2019. He has been on pole six times in his 10 appearances at Silverstone; the only exceptions being 2012, 2016, 2018 and 2021, when he qualified fifth.

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 194 2 Jorge Martin Ducati 159 3 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 158 4 Brad Binder KTM 114 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 109 6 Luca Marini Ducati 98 7 Jack Miller KTM 79 8 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 77 9 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 64 10 Alex Marquez Ducati 63 11 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 57 12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 56 13 Alex Rins Honda 47 14 Augusto Fernandez KTM 42 15 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 34 16 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 34 17 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 27 18 Enea Bastianini Ducati 18 19 Marc Marquez Honda 15 20 Dani Pedrosa KTM 13 21 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 9 22 Jonas Folger KTM 9 23 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 8 24 Michele Pirro Ducati 5 25 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 5 26 Joan Mir Honda 5 27 Stefan Bradl Honda 5 28 Iker Lecuona Honda 0

British Grand Prix Schedule

Friday

Time Class Event 1725 MotoE FP1 1800 Moto3 FP1 1850 Moto2 FP1 1945 MotoGP FP1 2125 MotoE FP2 2215 Moto3 FP2 2305 Moto2 FP2 0000 (Sat) MotoGP FP2 0200 (Sat) MotoE Q1 0220 (Sat) MotoE Q2

Saturday

Time Class Event 1740 Moto3 FP3 1825 Moto2 FP3 1910 MotoGP FP 1950 MotoGP Q1 2015 MotoGP Q2 2110 MotoE R1 2150 Moto3 Q1 2215 Moto3 Q2 2245 Moto2 Q1 2310 Moto2 Q2 0000 (Sun) MotoGP Sprint 0010 (Sun) MotoE R2

Sunday

Time Class Event 1845 MotoGP WUP 2015 Moto3 Race 2200 MotoGP Race 2330 Moto2 Race

2023 MotoGP Calendar