2023 Penrite ProMX Championship

Round Two – Appin, NSW

Thor MX1 Moto One

Dean Ferris went into the opening 25-minute plus one lap Thor MX1 contest after taking out the AMX Superstores MX1 Pole Shoutout and he capitalised on that to break away to a handy lead in the opening minutes of the opening Moto.

Ferris had ten-seconds over Matt Moss after only eight minutes into the contest on what as a very rough and rutty MacArthur Motorcycle Complex. At this juncture Kirk Gibbs was in third, Aaron Tanti fourth, Jed Beaton fifth and Todd Waters sixth ahead of Brett Metcalfe.

The Appin roost was brutal and Kirk Gibbs had already thrown away his goggles which made life tough for him when he was in close proximity to other riders. That didn’t stop Gibbs from moving past Moss for second place before half-race distance. Defending champ Aaron Tanti then stalked Moss for a number of laps before taking that third place.

Jed Beaton was the next rider to start challenging Moss for position but the veteran held him out for almost ten-minutes. The Boost Mobile Honda rider was able to find a way through with five-minutes left on the shot clock and then managed to pull away and secure fourth place.

Making things even tougher for riders was an ambient temperature nudging 35-degrees. Out front Dean Ferris had clear air though and as the race entered its second half the Brisbane Motorcycles Yamaha rider led by 15-seconds. By the chequered flag that gap over Gibbs was a huge 33-seconds while Aaron Tanti completed the podium a further five-seconds behind.

Todd Waters and Brett Metcalfe both got the better of Matt Moss on the final lap to push Moss back to eighth place at the flag.

Thor MX1 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Dean FERRIS Yamaha YZF 450 27m04.319 2 Kirk GIBBS KTM SXF 450 +33.331 3 Aaron TANTI Yamaha YZF 450 +38.570 4 Jed BEATON Honda CRF 450 +40.489 5 Todd WATERS Husqvarna FC 450 +53.013 6 Brett METCALFE KTM SXF 450 +57.161 7 Matt MOSS Yamaha YZF 450 +58.765 8 Hamish HARWOOD KTM SXF 450 +59.024 9 Luke CLOUT Yamaha YZF 450 +1m12.789 10 Kyle WEBSTER Honda CRF 450 +1m18.168 11 Joel EVANS Honda CRF 450 +1m39.636 12 Luke ZIELINSKI Yamaha YZF 450 +1m51.361 13 Levi ROGERS Yamaha YZ 450 1 Lap 14 Zachary WATSON Honda CRF 450 1 Lap 15 Jai WALKER KTM SXF 450 1 Lap 16 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha YZF 450 1 Lap 17 Bryce OGNENIS KTM SXF 450 1 Lap 18 Liam JACKSON GasGas MC 450 1 Lap 19 Navrin GROTHUES Yamaha YZF 450 1 Lap 20 John DARROCH Yamaha YZF 450 1 Lap 21 Cody O’LOAN KTM SXF 450 1 Lap 22 Cody SCHAT GasGas MC 450 1 Lap 23 Levi MCMANUS Honda CRF 450 1 Lap 24 Regan DUFFY GasGas MC 450 2 Laps 25 Zhane DUNLOP Yamaha YZF 450 2 Laps 26 Jake COBBIN Yamaha YZF 450 2 Laps 27 Siegah WARD Honda CRF 450 2 Laps 28 Joel CIGLIANO Kawasaki KX 450 2 Laps 29 Kye ORCHARD Kawasaki KX 450 2 Laps 30 Ashley O’MELEY Yamaha YZF 450 2 Laps 31 Riley STEPHENS Honda CRF 450 2 Laps 32 Joshua WHITEHEAD KTM SXF 450 2 Laps NC Clayton HODGES Yamaha YZF 450 4 Laps DNF Cory WATTS Honda CRF 450 7 Laps DNF Cooper NICHOLSON GasGas MC 450 7 Laps DNF Dylan WOOD Honda CRF 450 9 Laps DNF Connor ROSSANDICH KTM SXF 450 10 Laps

Thor MX1 Moto Two Part One

The two-part MX1 Moto Two saw Dean Ferris get away to an early lead but a couple of minutes in Ferris went over the bars. By the time he was back up to speed Ferris was way down in 13th place. Inheriting the lead was Aaron Tanti, Luke Clout second and Jed Beaton third.

With three-minutes remaining in the first half of this two-part bout Tanti led Clout by three-seconds. Jed Beaton was right behind Clout while five-seconds further back in fourth place was Kyle Webster. Hamish Harwood was fifth, Kirk Gibbs sixth and Dean Ferris was up to seventh after passing Todd Waters, Brett Metcalfe and then Matt Moss.

Ferris then moved past Gibbs to take sixth place but with only three laps left would need to find seven-seconds to get on terms with Harwood to challenge for fifth. By the last lap board though Ferris was all over the back of Harwood and got the better of the Davey Motorsports KTM rider before the flag to secure fifth. Tanti the victor over Clout and Beaton, Webster fourth.

Thor MX1 Moto Two Part One Results

Pos Name Bike Time/Gap 1 Aaron TANTI Yamaha YZF 450 16m07.093 2 Luke CLOUT Yamaha YZF 450 +3.134 3 Jed BEATON Honda CRF 450 +4.357 4 Kyle WEBSTER Honda CRF 450 +9.167 5 Dean FERRIS Yamaha YZF 450 +30.393 6 Hamish HARWOOD KTM SXF 450 +32.532 7 Kirk GIBBS KTM SXF 450 +34.391 8 Matt MOSS Yamaha YZF 450 +40.372 9 Brett METCALFE KTM SXF 450 +42.368 10 Todd WATERS Husqvarna FC 450 +43.468 11 Jai WALKER KTM SXF 450 +52.278 12 Joel EVANS Honda CRF 450 +57.974 13 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha YZF 450 1m06.573 14 Zachary WATSON Honda CRF 450 1m27.206 15 Connor ROSSANDICH KTM SXF 450 1m28.676 16 Bryce OGNENIS KTM SXF 450 1m29.655 17 Luke ZIELINSKI Yamaha YZF 450 1m29.970 18 Regan DUFFY GasGas MC 450 1m38.392 19 Dylan WOOD Honda CRF 450 1m40.042 20 Joshua WHITEHEAD KTM SXF 450 1m40.543 21 Cody O’LOAN KTM SXF 450 1m56.688 22 Levi MCMANUS Honda CRF 450 2m04.895 23 Jake COBBIN Yamaha YZF 450 1 Lap 24 Liam JACKSON GasGas MC 450 1 Lap 25 Cory WATTS Honda CRF 450 1 Lap 26 Cody SCHAT GasGas MC 450 1 Lap 27 Zhane DUNLOP Yamaha YZF 450 1 Lap 28 Joel CIGLIANO Kawasaki KX 450 1 Lap 29 Kye ORCHARD Kawasaki KX 450 1 Lap 30 John DARROCH Yamaha YZF 450 1 Lap 31 Ashley O’MELEY Yamaha YZF 450 1 Lap 32 Riley STEPHENS Honda CRF 450 1 Lap 33 Clayton HODGES Yamaha YZF 450 2 Laps 34 Levi ROGERS Yamaha YZ 450 2 Laps DNF Navrin GROTHUES Yamaha YZF 450 1:31.136 DNF Siegah WARD Honda CRF 450 4 Laps DNF Cooper NICHOLSON GasGas MC 450 5 Laps

Thor MX1 Moto Two Part Two

Riders had to try and prevent themselves overheating in the short ten-minute break before the second part of the final moto got underway. That ten-minute countdown started when the winner crossed the line so riders further back in the pack would get as much as two-minutes less before fronting the gates once again in what was by now 39-degree heat.

Dean Ferris scored the holeshot again when they left the gates for their final contest of the day. Jed Beaton second, Aaron Tanti third, Luke Clout fourth and Kirk Gibbs fifth ahead of Todd Waters.

Matt Moss was sixth early on but started losing positions in the latter half of the race before finally retiring with a couple of laps remaining.

Ferris was never challenged in this one. Taking victory by six-seconds over Jed Beaton. Aaron Tanti was a further 5.5-seconds behind in third place. Luke Clout fourth ahead of Todd Waters and Kirk Gibbs.

When the results from the two legs were tabulated Aaron Tanti was declared the overall victor.

Aaron Tanti and Dean Ferris leave Appin as joint championship leaders with 45-points apiece. Jed Beaton in third with 40-points, Kirk Gibbs fourth on 37.

Thor MX1 Moto Two Part Two Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Dean FERRIS 16m08.952 2 Jed BEATON +5.922 3 Aaron TANTI +11.383 4 Luke CLOUT +17.507 5 Todd WATERS +24.814 6 Kirk GIBBS +29.921 7 Kyle WEBSTER +36.317 8 Hamish HARWOOD +48.903 9 Jai WALKER 1m00.842 10 Brett METCALFE 1m06.714 11 Joel EVANS 1m12.179 12 Cooper HOLROYD 1m12.841 13 Zachary WATSON 1m20.794 14 Luke ZIELINSKI 1m25.904 15 Joshua WHITEHEAD 1m29.719 16 Dylan WOOD 1m32.968 17 Bryce OGNENIS 1m34.247 18 Cody O’LOAN 1m35.309 19 Regan DUFFY 1m49.648 20 Jake COBBIN 1 Lap 21 Siegah WARD 1 Lap 22 Ashley O’MELEY 1 Lap 23 John DARROCH 1 Lap 24 Riley STEPHENS 1 Lap 25 Cody SCHAT 1 Lap 26 Liam JACKSON 1 Lap 27 Joel CIGLIANO 1 Lap 28 Clayton HODGES 2 Laps NC Kye ORCHARD 4 Laps DNF Cory WATTS 2 Laps DNF Matt MOSS 4 Laps DNF Levi ROGERS 4 Laps DNF Connor ROSSANDICH 5 Laps

Thor MX1 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M1 Total 1 Aaron TANTI Yamaha 20 25 45 2 Dean FERRIS Yamaha 25 20 45 3 Jed BEATON Honda 18 22 40 4 Kirk GIBBS KTM 22 15 37 5 Luke CLOUT Yamaha 12 18 30 6 Todd WATERS Husqvarna 16 13 29 7 Kyle WEBSTER Honda 11 16 27 8 Hamish HARWOOD KTM 13 14 27 9 Brett METCALFE KTM 15 12 27 10 Joel EVANS Honda 10 10 20 11 Jai WALKER KTM 6 11 17 12 Luke ZIELINSKI Yamaha 9 7 16 13 Matt MOSS Yamaha 14 1 15 14 Zachary WATSON Honda 7 8 15 15 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha 5 9 14 16 Bryce OGNENIS KTM 4 6 10 17 Levi ROGERS Yamaha 8 8 18 Joshua WHITEHEAD KTM 5 5 19 Dylan WOOD Honda 4 4 20 Regan DUFFY GasGas 3 3 21 Liam JACKSON GasGas 3 3 22 Cody O’LOAN KTM 2 2 23 Navrin GROTHUES Yamaha 2 2 24 John DARROCH Yamaha 1 1

Thor MX1 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Aaron TANTI Yamaha 45 2 Dean FERRIS Yamaha 45 3 Jed BEATON Honda 40 4 Kirk GIBBS KTM 37 5 Luke CLOUT Yamaha 30 6 Todd WATERS Husqvarna 29 7 Kyle WEBSTER Honda 27 8 Hamish HARWOOD KTM 27 9 Brett METCALFE KTM 27 10 Joel EVANS Honda 20 11 Jai WALKER KTM 17 12 Luke ZIELINSKI Yamaha 16 13 Matt MOSS Yamaha 15 14 Zachary WATSON Honda 15 15 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha 14 16 Bryce OGNENIS KTM 10 17 Levi ROGERS Yamaha 8 18 Joshua WHITEHEAD KTM 5 19 Dylan WOOD Honda 4 20 Regan DUFFY GasGas 3 21 Liam JACKSON GasGas 3 22 Cody O’LOAN KTM 2 23 Navrin GROTHUES Yamaha 2 24 John DARROCH Yamaha 1

Pirelli MX2 Moto One

Nathan Crawford bounced back from his Wonthaggi disqualification in the best possible fashion by blitzing the field in the opening 25-minute plus one lap Pirelli MX2 Moto at a muddy Appin on Sunday morning.

Honda team-mates Brodie Connolly and defending champ Wilson Todd clashed at times while battling for second place. Todd eventually broke away from his team-mate and put in some quick laps, including the fastest lap of the Moto, but couldn’t chase down Crawford, the KTM man taking the victory by 11.5-seconds at the end of the 14 lap race distance.

Alex Larwood went down out of fourth place nine-minutes into the Moto which promoted John Bova into fourth and young WA star Kayden Minear into fifth.

Jayce Cosford worked his way forward up into that fourth place in the latter half of the Moto and took that result to the flag. Minear held on to secure fifth place despite a late charge by Jesse Dobson.

Kaleb Barham seventh, Ryan Alexanderson eighth and Reid Taylor ninth. Rhys Budd rounded out the top ten while John Bova slipped to 11th by the flag in the trying conditions, crossing the line ahead of Ryder Kingsford.

Pirelli MX2 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Nathan CRAWFORD KTM SXF 250 28m06.172 2 Wilson TODD Honda CRF 250 +11.466 3 Brodie CONNOLLY Honda CRF 250 +47.431 4 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha YZ 250 +51.318 5 Kayden MINEAR KTM SXF 250 +55.951 6 Jesse DOBSON Yamaha YZF 250 +56.915 7 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna FC 250 1m10.657 8 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM SXF 250 1m13.758 9 Reid TAYLOR GasGas MC 250 1m32.831 10 Rhys BUDD Yamaha YZF 250 1m36.340 11 John BOVA KTM SXF 250 1m42.201 12 Ryder KINGSFORD Yamaha YZF 250 1m45.584 13 Liam ANDREWS Honda CRF 250 1m50.656 14 Cody COOPER Kawasaki KX 250 1m52.952 15 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki KX 250 1m54.221 16 Myles GILMORE KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 17 Wilson GREINER-DAISH Honda CRF 250 1 Lap 18 Blake FOX Husqvarna FC 250 1 Lap 19 Jacob SWEET Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 20 Brock FLYNN GasGas MC 250 1 Lap 21 Mackenzie O’BREE Honda CRF 250 1 Lap 22 Liam ATKINSON KTM SXF 350 1 Lap 23 Ben NOVAK Honda CRF 250 1 Lap 24 George KNIGHT Honda CRF 250 1 Lap

Pirelli MX2 Moto Two

Rhys Budd scored the holeshot in the second MX2 bout to lead Wilson Todd, Alex Larwood and Kaleb Barham around the opening turns of the Appin lay-out. Race one victor Nathan Crawford was outside the top ten at the start but rapidly worked his way forward to be fourth by the end of the opening lap.

A lap later Crawford pushed Larwood back to third and Wilson Todd took the lead off Rhys Budd. Moments later Crawford then relegated Budd to third place and set about chasing down Todd. Crawford did exactly that and once past the defending champ he cleared out.

Crawford and his KTM SXF 250 were clearly a step above the rest of the competition in the Pirelli MX2 category today at Appin. Crawford the victor over Todd by 7.5-seconds. Rhys Budd completed the podium ahead of Larwood, Connolly and Barham.

A perfect 50-point score for Crawford catapults him into third place in the championship standings. Two-points behind Brodie Connolly, and 19-points behind championship leader Wilson Todd.

Pirelli MX2 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Nathan CRAWFORD KTM SXF 250 27m18.599 2 Wilson TODD Honda CRF 250 +7.447 3 Rhys BUDD Yamaha YZF 250 +9.878 4 Alex LARWOOD Yamaha YZF 250 +18.585 5 Brodie CONNOLLY Honda CRF 250 +43.526 6 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna FC 250 +48.167 7 Liam ANDREWS Honda CRF 250 +57.246 8 Kayden MINEAR KTM SXF 250 +59.152 9 Brock FLYNN GasGas MC 250 1m05.125 10 Hugh MCKAY KTM SXF 250 1m06.649 11 Jesse DOBSON Yamaha YZF 250 1m15.591 12 Jack KUKAS Husqvarna FC 250 1m19.023 13 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki KX 250 1m19.888 14 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha YZ 250 1m20.373 15 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM SXF 250 1m25.573 16 Myles GILMORE KTM SXF 250 1m32.270 17 Ryder KINGSFORD Yamaha YZF 250 1m42.025 18 Cody COOPER Kawasaki KX 250 1 Lap 19 Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas MC 250 1 Lap 20 Braeden KREBS Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 21 Liam ATKINSON KTM SXF 350 1 Lap 22 Mackenzie O’BREE Honda CRF 250 1 Lap 23 Wilson GREINER-DAISH Honda CRF 250 1 Lap 24 Jyle CAMPBELL Yamaha YZ 250 1 Lap 25 Connar ADAMS KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 26 George KNIGHT Honda CRF 250 1 Lap 27 Ben NOVAK Honda CRF 250 1 Lap 28 John BOVA KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 29 Riley FUCSKO Husqvarna FC 250 1 Lap 30 Chandler BURNS Honda CRF 250 2 Laps 31 Harrison FOSTER Kawasaki KX 250 2 Laps 32 Zane MACKINTOSH Kawasaki KX 250 2 Laps 33 Jack MCLEAN Yamaha YZF 250 3 Laps 34 Zachary JOY Honda CRF 250 3 Laps DNF Blake FOX Husqvarna FC 250 6 Laps DNF Connor WHITNEY Honda CRF 250 6 Laps DNF Reid TAYLOR GasGas MC 250 7 Laps DNF Jacob SWEET Yamaha YZF 250 8 Laps DNF Jarrod WHITNEY Yamaha YZF 250 8 Laps

Pirelli MX2 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Nathan CRAWFORD KTM 25 25 50 2 Wilson TODD Honda 22 22 44 3 Brodie CONNOLLY Honda 20 16 36 4 Rhys BUDD Yamaha 11 20 31 5 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna 14 15 29 6 Kayden MINEAR KTM 16 13 29 7 Jesse DOBSON Yamaha 15 10 25 8 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha 18 7 25 9 Liam ANDREWS Honda 8 14 22 10 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM 13 6 19 11 Alex LARWOOD Yamaha 18 18 12 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki 6 8 14 13 Brock FLYNN GasGas 1 12 13 14 Ryder KINGSFORD Yamaha 9 4 13 15 Reid TAYLOR GasGas 12 12 16 Hugh McKAY KTM 11 11 17 Myles GILMORE KTM 5 5 10 18 Cody COOPER Kawasaki 7 3 10 19 John BOVA KTM 10 10 20 Jack KUKAS Husqvarna 9 9 21 Wilson GREINER-DAISH Honda 4 4 22 Blake FOX Husqvarna 3 3 23 Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas 2 2 24 Jacob SWEET Yamaha 2 2 25 Braeden KREBS Yamaha 1 1

Pirelli MX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Wilson TODD Honda 69 2 Brodie CONNOLLY Honda 52 3 Nathan CRAWFORD KTM 50 4 Jesse DOBSON Yamaha 47 5 Kayden MINEAR KTM 47 6 Rhys BUDD Yamaha 42 7 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna 39 8 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha 37 9 Liam ANDREWS Honda 36 10 Alex LARWOOD Yamaha 33 11 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM 24 12 Cody COOPER Kawasaki 23 13 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki 21 14 Noah FERGUSON Gas 20 15 Myles GILMORE KTM 18 16 Hugh McKAY KTM 17 17 Ryder KINGSFORD Yamaha 14 18 Brock FLYNN GasGas 13 19 Wilson GREINER-DAISH Honda 13 20 Reid TAYLOR GasGas 12 21 John BOVA KTM 10 22 Jack KUKAS Husqvarna 9 23 George KNIGHT Honda 4 24 Blake FOX Husqvarna 3 25 Liam ATKINSON KTM 3 26 Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas 2 27 Ben NOVAK Honda 2 28 Jacob SWEET Yamaha 2 29 Braeden KREBS Yamaha 1

Maxxis MX3 Moto One

15-year-old Ky Woods won the opening Maxxis MX3 contest in convincing fashion on what was a rough and rutty MacArthur Motorcycle Complex.

Woods had a huge lead over Dennis but on the penultimate lap the Sydneysider tucked the front which saw him lose more than six-seconds. Woods regathered himself to take the chequered flag 2.5-seconds ahead of Dennis.

Jack Mather piled the pressure on Byron Dennis over the final laps but Dennis held on to take that second place to give GASGAS a 1-2.

Maxxis MX3 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Ky WOODS GasGas MC 250 23m51.990 2 Byron DENNIS GasGas MC 250 +2.550 3 Jack MATHER Husqvarna FC 250 +3.687 4 Kobe DREW Yamaha YZF 250 +4.512 5 Liam OWENS Husqvarna FC 250 +25.022 6 Seth BURCHELL Yamaha YZF 250 +28.047 7 Cambell WILLIAMS Kawasaki KX 250 +39.963 8 Koby HANTIS Yamaha YZF 250 +47.896 9 Rian KING KTM SXF 250 +1m01.447 10 Kayd KINGSFORD Yamaha YZF 250 +1m10.268 11 Seth SHACKLETON Honda CRF 250 +1m30.083 12 Jacob SALIH KTM SXF 250 +1m41.731 13 Connor TOWILL KTM SXF 250 +1m49.897 14 Hixson MCINNES Honda CRF 250 +1m50.737 15 Frederick TAYLOR GasGas MC 250 +2m02.433 16 Kallam DYCE GasGas MC 250 +2m06.909 17 Deacon PAICE Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 18 Koby TATE Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 19 Kayden STRODE Honda CRF 250 1 Lap 20 Cooper ROWE Husqvarna FC 250 1 Lap 21 Jack BURTON KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 22 Oliver PATERNO Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 23 Beau TATE Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 24 Zac O’LOAN KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 25 Jake RUMENS Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 26 Luca STEVENS Kawasaki KX 250 1 Lap 27 Wil CARPENTER Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 28 Jack KENNEY KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 29 Finley MANSON KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 30 Ryan VAN DEVENTER Yamaha YZF 250 2 Laps 31 LEVI SAYER Yamaha YZF 250 2 Laps 32 Regan HOLYOAK KTM SXF 250 2 Laps 33 Riley PITMAN GasGas MC 250 2 Laps 34 Michael JONES Husqvarna FC 250 2 Laps DNF Jack BYRNE Honda CRF 250 1 Lap DNF Kynan ROSSANDICH KTM SXF 250 3 Laps DNF Travis OLANDER Husqvarna FC 250 4 Laps DNF Angus PEARCE Yamaha YZF 250 8 Laps DNF Aidan WADDELL Yamaha YZF 250 9 Laps DNF Jet ALSOP KTM SXF 250 10 Laps

Maxxis MX3 Moto Two

Connor Towill was the early leader but was hounded by Jack Mather. Ultimately though Mather’s left ankle injury proved too painful and he started to slip down the order as the race progressed.

Connor Towill looked fairly safe up front but in the closing minutes Ky Woods, Liam Owen and Jet Alsop all moved forward to within striking distance. That quartet all pushing hard and trading small mistakes that saw the gaps stretch and shrink accordingly on what was by now a brutal track.

Towill maintained his lead to the last lap board and survived a big moment early on in that final lap to hang on to the lead.

Woods and Towill then touched late in that final lap as the 15-year-old tried to take the lead, both remained upright, however the clash had allowed Owens to steal second place from Woods, who had to settle for third place ahead of Jet Alsop.

Winning the round though was Ky Woods, 45-points ahead of Liam Owens and Byron Dennis who both scored 38-points for the round.

Maxxis MX3 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Connor TOWILL KTM SXF 250 22m41.933 2 Liam OWENS Husqvarna FC 250 +1.136 3 Ky WOODS GasGas MC 250 +5.434 4 Jet ALSOP KTM SXF 250 +10.399 5 Byron DENNIS GasGas MC 250 +10.654 6 Jack MATHER Husqvarna FC 250 +24.057 7 Seth BURCHELL Yamaha YZF 250 +24.387 8 Kobe DREW Yamaha YZF 250 +26.390 9 Koby HANTIS Yamaha YZF 250 +31.765 10 Kayd KINGSFORD Yamaha YZF 250 +36.178 11 Rian KING KTM SXF 250 +1m02.589 12 Travis OLANDER Husqvarna FC 250 +1m03.678 13 Cambell WILLIAMS Kawasaki KX 250 +1m20.623 14 Angus PEARCE Yamaha YZF 250 +1m29.879 15 Deacon PAICE Yamaha YZF 250 +1m40.963 16 Kallam DYCE GasGas MC 250 +1m41.999 17 Hixson MCINNES Honda CRF 250 +1m42.279 18 Finley MANSON KTM SXF 250 +1m47.873 19 Seth SHACKLETON Honda CRF 250 +1m49.541 20 Jack KENNEY KTM SXF 250 +1m59.415 21 Jacob SALIH KTM SXF 250 +2m06.521 22 Jake RUMENS Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 23 Oliver PATERNO Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 24 Michael JONES Husqvarna FC 250 1 Lap 25 Frederick TAYLOR GasGas MC 250 1 Lap 26 Wil CARPENTER Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 27 Kayden STRODE Honda CRF 250 1 Lap 28 Aidan WADDELL Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 29 Ryan VAN DEVENTER Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 30 Travis LINDSAY KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 31 LEVI SAYER Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 32 Koby TATE Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 33 Jack BURTON KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 34 Riley PITMAN GasGas MC 250 1 Lap 35 Regan HOLYOAK KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 36 Luca STEVENS Kawasaki KX 250 2 Laps 37 Cooper ROWE Husqvarna FC 250 3 Laps DNF Kynan ROSSANDICH KTM SXF 250 4 Laps DNF Zac O’LOAN KTM SXF 250 4 Laps DNF Jack BYRNE Honda CRF 250 5 Laps

Maxxis MX3 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Total 1 Ky WOODS GasGas 25 20 45 2 Liam OWENS Husqvarna 16 22 38 3 Byron DENNIS GasGas 22 16 38 4 Jack MATHER Husqvarna 20 15 35 5 Connor TOWILL KTM 8 25 33 6 Kobe DREW Yamaha 18 13 31 7 Seth BURCHELL Yamaha 15 14 29 8 Koby HANTIS Yamaha 13 12 25 9 Kayd KINGSFORD Yamaha 11 11 22 10 Rian KING KTM 12 10 22 11 Cambell WILLIAMS Kawasaki 14 8 22 12 Jet ALSOP KTM 18 18 13 Seth SHACKLETON Honda 10 2 12 14 Hixson MCINNES Honda 7 4 11 15 Deacon PAICE Yamaha 4 6 10 16 Kallam DYCE GasGas 5 5 10 17 Travis OLANDER Husqvarna 9 9 18 Jacob SALIH KTM 9 9 19 Angus PEARCE Yamaha 7 7 20 Frederick TAYLOR GasGas 6 6 21 Finley MANSON KTM 3 3 22 Koby TATE Yamaha 3 3 23 Kayden STRODE Honda 2 2 24 Jack KENNEY KTM 1 1 25 Cooper ROWE Husqvarna 1 1

Maxxis MX3 Championship Points