2023 Penrite ProMX Championship
Round Two – Appin, NSW
Thor MX1 Moto One
Dean Ferris went into the opening 25-minute plus one lap Thor MX1 contest after taking out the AMX Superstores MX1 Pole Shoutout and he capitalised on that to break away to a handy lead in the opening minutes of the opening Moto.
Ferris had ten-seconds over Matt Moss after only eight minutes into the contest on what as a very rough and rutty MacArthur Motorcycle Complex. At this juncture Kirk Gibbs was in third, Aaron Tanti fourth, Jed Beaton fifth and Todd Waters sixth ahead of Brett Metcalfe.
The Appin roost was brutal and Kirk Gibbs had already thrown away his goggles which made life tough for him when he was in close proximity to other riders. That didn’t stop Gibbs from moving past Moss for second place before half-race distance. Defending champ Aaron Tanti then stalked Moss for a number of laps before taking that third place.
Jed Beaton was the next rider to start challenging Moss for position but the veteran held him out for almost ten-minutes. The Boost Mobile Honda rider was able to find a way through with five-minutes left on the shot clock and then managed to pull away and secure fourth place.
Making things even tougher for riders was an ambient temperature nudging 35-degrees. Out front Dean Ferris had clear air though and as the race entered its second half the Brisbane Motorcycles Yamaha rider led by 15-seconds. By the chequered flag that gap over Gibbs was a huge 33-seconds while Aaron Tanti completed the podium a further five-seconds behind.
Todd Waters and Brett Metcalfe both got the better of Matt Moss on the final lap to push Moss back to eighth place at the flag.
Thor MX1 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Dean FERRIS
|Yamaha YZF 450
|27m04.319
|2
|Kirk GIBBS
|KTM SXF 450
|+33.331
|3
|Aaron TANTI
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+38.570
|4
|Jed BEATON
|Honda CRF 450
|+40.489
|5
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+53.013
|6
|Brett METCALFE
|KTM SXF 450
|+57.161
|7
|Matt MOSS
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+58.765
|8
|Hamish HARWOOD
|KTM SXF 450
|+59.024
|9
|Luke CLOUT
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1m12.789
|10
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda CRF 450
|+1m18.168
|11
|Joel EVANS
|Honda CRF 450
|+1m39.636
|12
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1m51.361
|13
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha YZ 450
|1 Lap
|14
|Zachary WATSON
|Honda CRF 450
|1 Lap
|15
|Jai WALKER
|KTM SXF 450
|1 Lap
|16
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha YZF 450
|1 Lap
|17
|Bryce OGNENIS
|KTM SXF 450
|1 Lap
|18
|Liam JACKSON
|GasGas MC 450
|1 Lap
|19
|Navrin GROTHUES
|Yamaha YZF 450
|1 Lap
|20
|John DARROCH
|Yamaha YZF 450
|1 Lap
|21
|Cody O’LOAN
|KTM SXF 450
|1 Lap
|22
|Cody SCHAT
|GasGas MC 450
|1 Lap
|23
|Levi MCMANUS
|Honda CRF 450
|1 Lap
|24
|Regan DUFFY
|GasGas MC 450
|2 Laps
|25
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha YZF 450
|2 Laps
|26
|Jake COBBIN
|Yamaha YZF 450
|2 Laps
|27
|Siegah WARD
|Honda CRF 450
|2 Laps
|28
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki KX 450
|2 Laps
|29
|Kye ORCHARD
|Kawasaki KX 450
|2 Laps
|30
|Ashley O’MELEY
|Yamaha YZF 450
|2 Laps
|31
|Riley STEPHENS
|Honda CRF 450
|2 Laps
|32
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|KTM SXF 450
|2 Laps
|NC
|Clayton HODGES
|Yamaha YZF 450
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Cory WATTS
|Honda CRF 450
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Cooper NICHOLSON
|GasGas MC 450
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Dylan WOOD
|Honda CRF 450
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|KTM SXF 450
|10 Laps
Thor MX1 Moto Two Part One
The two-part MX1 Moto Two saw Dean Ferris get away to an early lead but a couple of minutes in Ferris went over the bars. By the time he was back up to speed Ferris was way down in 13th place. Inheriting the lead was Aaron Tanti, Luke Clout second and Jed Beaton third.
With three-minutes remaining in the first half of this two-part bout Tanti led Clout by three-seconds. Jed Beaton was right behind Clout while five-seconds further back in fourth place was Kyle Webster. Hamish Harwood was fifth, Kirk Gibbs sixth and Dean Ferris was up to seventh after passing Todd Waters, Brett Metcalfe and then Matt Moss.
Ferris then moved past Gibbs to take sixth place but with only three laps left would need to find seven-seconds to get on terms with Harwood to challenge for fifth. By the last lap board though Ferris was all over the back of Harwood and got the better of the Davey Motorsports KTM rider before the flag to secure fifth. Tanti the victor over Clout and Beaton, Webster fourth.
Thor MX1 Moto Two Part One Results
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Aaron TANTI
|Yamaha YZF 450
|16m07.093
|2
|Luke CLOUT
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+3.134
|3
|Jed BEATON
|Honda CRF 450
|+4.357
|4
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda CRF 450
|+9.167
|5
|Dean FERRIS
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+30.393
|6
|Hamish HARWOOD
|KTM SXF 450
|+32.532
|7
|Kirk GIBBS
|KTM SXF 450
|+34.391
|8
|Matt MOSS
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+40.372
|9
|Brett METCALFE
|KTM SXF 450
|+42.368
|10
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+43.468
|11
|Jai WALKER
|KTM SXF 450
|+52.278
|12
|Joel EVANS
|Honda CRF 450
|+57.974
|13
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha YZF 450
|1m06.573
|14
|Zachary WATSON
|Honda CRF 450
|1m27.206
|15
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|KTM SXF 450
|1m28.676
|16
|Bryce OGNENIS
|KTM SXF 450
|1m29.655
|17
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|Yamaha YZF 450
|1m29.970
|18
|Regan DUFFY
|GasGas MC 450
|1m38.392
|19
|Dylan WOOD
|Honda CRF 450
|1m40.042
|20
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|KTM SXF 450
|1m40.543
|21
|Cody O’LOAN
|KTM SXF 450
|1m56.688
|22
|Levi MCMANUS
|Honda CRF 450
|2m04.895
|23
|Jake COBBIN
|Yamaha YZF 450
|1 Lap
|24
|Liam JACKSON
|GasGas MC 450
|1 Lap
|25
|Cory WATTS
|Honda CRF 450
|1 Lap
|26
|Cody SCHAT
|GasGas MC 450
|1 Lap
|27
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha YZF 450
|1 Lap
|28
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki KX 450
|1 Lap
|29
|Kye ORCHARD
|Kawasaki KX 450
|1 Lap
|30
|John DARROCH
|Yamaha YZF 450
|1 Lap
|31
|Ashley O’MELEY
|Yamaha YZF 450
|1 Lap
|32
|Riley STEPHENS
|Honda CRF 450
|1 Lap
|33
|Clayton HODGES
|Yamaha YZF 450
|2 Laps
|34
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha YZ 450
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Navrin GROTHUES
|Yamaha YZF 450
|1:31.136
|DNF
|Siegah WARD
|Honda CRF 450
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Cooper NICHOLSON
|GasGas MC 450
|5 Laps
Thor MX1 Moto Two Part Two
Riders had to try and prevent themselves overheating in the short ten-minute break before the second part of the final moto got underway. That ten-minute countdown started when the winner crossed the line so riders further back in the pack would get as much as two-minutes less before fronting the gates once again in what was by now 39-degree heat.
Dean Ferris scored the holeshot again when they left the gates for their final contest of the day. Jed Beaton second, Aaron Tanti third, Luke Clout fourth and Kirk Gibbs fifth ahead of Todd Waters.
Matt Moss was sixth early on but started losing positions in the latter half of the race before finally retiring with a couple of laps remaining.
Ferris was never challenged in this one. Taking victory by six-seconds over Jed Beaton. Aaron Tanti was a further 5.5-seconds behind in third place. Luke Clout fourth ahead of Todd Waters and Kirk Gibbs.
When the results from the two legs were tabulated Aaron Tanti was declared the overall victor.
Aaron Tanti and Dean Ferris leave Appin as joint championship leaders with 45-points apiece. Jed Beaton in third with 40-points, Kirk Gibbs fourth on 37.
Thor MX1 Moto Two Part Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Time/Gap
|1
|Dean FERRIS
|16m08.952
|2
|Jed BEATON
|+5.922
|3
|Aaron TANTI
|+11.383
|4
|Luke CLOUT
|+17.507
|5
|Todd WATERS
|+24.814
|6
|Kirk GIBBS
|+29.921
|7
|Kyle WEBSTER
|+36.317
|8
|Hamish HARWOOD
|+48.903
|9
|Jai WALKER
|1m00.842
|10
|Brett METCALFE
|1m06.714
|11
|Joel EVANS
|1m12.179
|12
|Cooper HOLROYD
|1m12.841
|13
|Zachary WATSON
|1m20.794
|14
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|1m25.904
|15
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|1m29.719
|16
|Dylan WOOD
|1m32.968
|17
|Bryce OGNENIS
|1m34.247
|18
|Cody O’LOAN
|1m35.309
|19
|Regan DUFFY
|1m49.648
|20
|Jake COBBIN
|1 Lap
|21
|Siegah WARD
|1 Lap
|22
|Ashley O’MELEY
|1 Lap
|23
|John DARROCH
|1 Lap
|24
|Riley STEPHENS
|1 Lap
|25
|Cody SCHAT
|1 Lap
|26
|Liam JACKSON
|1 Lap
|27
|Joel CIGLIANO
|1 Lap
|28
|Clayton HODGES
|2 Laps
|NC
|Kye ORCHARD
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Cory WATTS
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Matt MOSS
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Levi ROGERS
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|5 Laps
Thor MX1 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M1
|Total
|1
|Aaron TANTI
|Yamaha
|20
|25
|45
|2
|Dean FERRIS
|Yamaha
|25
|20
|45
|3
|Jed BEATON
|Honda
|18
|22
|40
|4
|Kirk GIBBS
|KTM
|22
|15
|37
|5
|Luke CLOUT
|Yamaha
|12
|18
|30
|6
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna
|16
|13
|29
|7
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda
|11
|16
|27
|8
|Hamish HARWOOD
|KTM
|13
|14
|27
|9
|Brett METCALFE
|KTM
|15
|12
|27
|10
|Joel EVANS
|Honda
|10
|10
|20
|11
|Jai WALKER
|KTM
|6
|11
|17
|12
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|Yamaha
|9
|7
|16
|13
|Matt MOSS
|Yamaha
|14
|1
|15
|14
|Zachary WATSON
|Honda
|7
|8
|15
|15
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha
|5
|9
|14
|16
|Bryce OGNENIS
|KTM
|4
|6
|10
|17
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha
|8
|8
|18
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|KTM
|5
|5
|19
|Dylan WOOD
|Honda
|4
|4
|20
|Regan DUFFY
|GasGas
|3
|3
|21
|Liam JACKSON
|GasGas
|3
|3
|22
|Cody O’LOAN
|KTM
|2
|2
|23
|Navrin GROTHUES
|Yamaha
|2
|2
|24
|John DARROCH
|Yamaha
|1
|1
Thor MX1 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Aaron TANTI
|Yamaha
|45
|2
|Dean FERRIS
|Yamaha
|45
|3
|Jed BEATON
|Honda
|40
|4
|Kirk GIBBS
|KTM
|37
|5
|Luke CLOUT
|Yamaha
|30
|6
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna
|29
|7
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda
|27
|8
|Hamish HARWOOD
|KTM
|27
|9
|Brett METCALFE
|KTM
|27
|10
|Joel EVANS
|Honda
|20
|11
|Jai WALKER
|KTM
|17
|12
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|Yamaha
|16
|13
|Matt MOSS
|Yamaha
|15
|14
|Zachary WATSON
|Honda
|15
|15
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha
|14
|16
|Bryce OGNENIS
|KTM
|10
|17
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha
|8
|18
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|KTM
|5
|19
|Dylan WOOD
|Honda
|4
|20
|Regan DUFFY
|GasGas
|3
|21
|Liam JACKSON
|GasGas
|3
|22
|Cody O’LOAN
|KTM
|2
|23
|Navrin GROTHUES
|Yamaha
|2
|24
|John DARROCH
|Yamaha
|1
Pirelli MX2 Moto One
Nathan Crawford bounced back from his Wonthaggi disqualification in the best possible fashion by blitzing the field in the opening 25-minute plus one lap Pirelli MX2 Moto at a muddy Appin on Sunday morning.
Honda team-mates Brodie Connolly and defending champ Wilson Todd clashed at times while battling for second place. Todd eventually broke away from his team-mate and put in some quick laps, including the fastest lap of the Moto, but couldn’t chase down Crawford, the KTM man taking the victory by 11.5-seconds at the end of the 14 lap race distance.
Alex Larwood went down out of fourth place nine-minutes into the Moto which promoted John Bova into fourth and young WA star Kayden Minear into fifth.
Jayce Cosford worked his way forward up into that fourth place in the latter half of the Moto and took that result to the flag. Minear held on to secure fifth place despite a late charge by Jesse Dobson.
Kaleb Barham seventh, Ryan Alexanderson eighth and Reid Taylor ninth. Rhys Budd rounded out the top ten while John Bova slipped to 11th by the flag in the trying conditions, crossing the line ahead of Ryder Kingsford.
Pirelli MX2 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|KTM SXF 250
|28m06.172
|2
|Wilson TODD
|Honda CRF 250
|+11.466
|3
|Brodie CONNOLLY
|Honda CRF 250
|+47.431
|4
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+51.318
|5
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM SXF 250
|+55.951
|6
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+56.915
|7
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna FC 250
|1m10.657
|8
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM SXF 250
|1m13.758
|9
|Reid TAYLOR
|GasGas MC 250
|1m32.831
|10
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1m36.340
|11
|John BOVA
|KTM SXF 250
|1m42.201
|12
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1m45.584
|13
|Liam ANDREWS
|Honda CRF 250
|1m50.656
|14
|Cody COOPER
|Kawasaki KX 250
|1m52.952
|15
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki KX 250
|1m54.221
|16
|Myles GILMORE
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|17
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|Honda CRF 250
|1 Lap
|18
|Blake FOX
|Husqvarna FC 250
|1 Lap
|19
|Jacob SWEET
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|20
|Brock FLYNN
|GasGas MC 250
|1 Lap
|21
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Honda CRF 250
|1 Lap
|22
|Liam ATKINSON
|KTM SXF 350
|1 Lap
|23
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda CRF 250
|1 Lap
|24
|George KNIGHT
|Honda CRF 250
|1 Lap
Pirelli MX2 Moto Two
Rhys Budd scored the holeshot in the second MX2 bout to lead Wilson Todd, Alex Larwood and Kaleb Barham around the opening turns of the Appin lay-out. Race one victor Nathan Crawford was outside the top ten at the start but rapidly worked his way forward to be fourth by the end of the opening lap.
A lap later Crawford pushed Larwood back to third and Wilson Todd took the lead off Rhys Budd. Moments later Crawford then relegated Budd to third place and set about chasing down Todd. Crawford did exactly that and once past the defending champ he cleared out.
Crawford and his KTM SXF 250 were clearly a step above the rest of the competition in the Pirelli MX2 category today at Appin. Crawford the victor over Todd by 7.5-seconds. Rhys Budd completed the podium ahead of Larwood, Connolly and Barham.
A perfect 50-point score for Crawford catapults him into third place in the championship standings. Two-points behind Brodie Connolly, and 19-points behind championship leader Wilson Todd.
Pirelli MX2 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|KTM SXF 250
|27m18.599
|2
|Wilson TODD
|Honda CRF 250
|+7.447
|3
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+9.878
|4
|Alex LARWOOD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+18.585
|5
|Brodie CONNOLLY
|Honda CRF 250
|+43.526
|6
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+48.167
|7
|Liam ANDREWS
|Honda CRF 250
|+57.246
|8
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM SXF 250
|+59.152
|9
|Brock FLYNN
|GasGas MC 250
|1m05.125
|10
|Hugh MCKAY
|KTM SXF 250
|1m06.649
|11
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1m15.591
|12
|Jack KUKAS
|Husqvarna FC 250
|1m19.023
|13
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki KX 250
|1m19.888
|14
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha YZ 250
|1m20.373
|15
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM SXF 250
|1m25.573
|16
|Myles GILMORE
|KTM SXF 250
|1m32.270
|17
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1m42.025
|18
|Cody COOPER
|Kawasaki KX 250
|1 Lap
|19
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|GasGas MC 250
|1 Lap
|20
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|21
|Liam ATKINSON
|KTM SXF 350
|1 Lap
|22
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Honda CRF 250
|1 Lap
|23
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|Honda CRF 250
|1 Lap
|24
|Jyle CAMPBELL
|Yamaha YZ 250
|1 Lap
|25
|Connar ADAMS
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|26
|George KNIGHT
|Honda CRF 250
|1 Lap
|27
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda CRF 250
|1 Lap
|28
|John BOVA
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|29
|Riley FUCSKO
|Husqvarna FC 250
|1 Lap
|30
|Chandler BURNS
|Honda CRF 250
|2 Laps
|31
|Harrison FOSTER
|Kawasaki KX 250
|2 Laps
|32
|Zane MACKINTOSH
|Kawasaki KX 250
|2 Laps
|33
|Jack MCLEAN
|Yamaha YZF 250
|3 Laps
|34
|Zachary JOY
|Honda CRF 250
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Blake FOX
|Husqvarna FC 250
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Connor WHITNEY
|Honda CRF 250
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Reid TAYLOR
|GasGas MC 250
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Jacob SWEET
|Yamaha YZF 250
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Jarrod WHITNEY
|Yamaha YZF 250
|8 Laps
Pirelli MX2 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|KTM
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Wilson TODD
|Honda
|22
|22
|44
|3
|Brodie CONNOLLY
|Honda
|20
|16
|36
|4
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha
|11
|20
|31
|5
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna
|14
|15
|29
|6
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM
|16
|13
|29
|7
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha
|15
|10
|25
|8
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha
|18
|7
|25
|9
|Liam ANDREWS
|Honda
|8
|14
|22
|10
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM
|13
|6
|19
|11
|Alex LARWOOD
|Yamaha
|18
|18
|12
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki
|6
|8
|14
|13
|Brock FLYNN
|GasGas
|1
|12
|13
|14
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha
|9
|4
|13
|15
|Reid TAYLOR
|GasGas
|12
|12
|16
|Hugh McKAY
|KTM
|11
|11
|17
|Myles GILMORE
|KTM
|5
|5
|10
|18
|Cody COOPER
|Kawasaki
|7
|3
|10
|19
|John BOVA
|KTM
|10
|10
|20
|Jack KUKAS
|Husqvarna
|9
|9
|21
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|Honda
|4
|4
|22
|Blake FOX
|Husqvarna
|3
|3
|23
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|GasGas
|2
|2
|24
|Jacob SWEET
|Yamaha
|2
|2
|25
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha
|1
|1
Pirelli MX2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Wilson TODD
|Honda
|69
|2
|Brodie CONNOLLY
|Honda
|52
|3
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|KTM
|50
|4
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha
|47
|5
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM
|47
|6
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha
|42
|7
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna
|39
|8
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha
|37
|9
|Liam ANDREWS
|Honda
|36
|10
|Alex LARWOOD
|Yamaha
|33
|11
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM
|24
|12
|Cody COOPER
|Kawasaki
|23
|13
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki
|21
|14
|Noah FERGUSON
|Gas
|20
|15
|Myles GILMORE
|KTM
|18
|16
|Hugh McKAY
|KTM
|17
|17
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha
|14
|18
|Brock FLYNN
|GasGas
|13
|19
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|Honda
|13
|20
|Reid TAYLOR
|GasGas
|12
|21
|John BOVA
|KTM
|10
|22
|Jack KUKAS
|Husqvarna
|9
|23
|George KNIGHT
|Honda
|4
|24
|Blake FOX
|Husqvarna
|3
|25
|Liam ATKINSON
|KTM
|3
|26
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|GasGas
|2
|27
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda
|2
|28
|Jacob SWEET
|Yamaha
|2
|29
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha
|1
Maxxis MX3 Moto One
15-year-old Ky Woods won the opening Maxxis MX3 contest in convincing fashion on what was a rough and rutty MacArthur Motorcycle Complex.
Woods had a huge lead over Dennis but on the penultimate lap the Sydneysider tucked the front which saw him lose more than six-seconds. Woods regathered himself to take the chequered flag 2.5-seconds ahead of Dennis.
Jack Mather piled the pressure on Byron Dennis over the final laps but Dennis held on to take that second place to give GASGAS a 1-2.
Maxxis MX3 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Ky WOODS
|GasGas MC 250
|23m51.990
|2
|Byron DENNIS
|GasGas MC 250
|+2.550
|3
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+3.687
|4
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+4.512
|5
|Liam OWENS
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+25.022
|6
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+28.047
|7
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+39.963
|8
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+47.896
|9
|Rian KING
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m01.447
|10
|Kayd KINGSFORD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m10.268
|11
|Seth SHACKLETON
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m30.083
|12
|Jacob SALIH
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m41.731
|13
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m49.897
|14
|Hixson MCINNES
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m50.737
|15
|Frederick TAYLOR
|GasGas MC 250
|+2m02.433
|16
|Kallam DYCE
|GasGas MC 250
|+2m06.909
|17
|Deacon PAICE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|18
|Koby TATE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|19
|Kayden STRODE
|Honda CRF 250
|1 Lap
|20
|Cooper ROWE
|Husqvarna FC 250
|1 Lap
|21
|Jack BURTON
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|22
|Oliver PATERNO
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|23
|Beau TATE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|24
|Zac O’LOAN
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|25
|Jake RUMENS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|26
|Luca STEVENS
|Kawasaki KX 250
|1 Lap
|27
|Wil CARPENTER
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|28
|Jack KENNEY
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|29
|Finley MANSON
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|30
|Ryan VAN DEVENTER
|Yamaha YZF 250
|2 Laps
|31
|LEVI SAYER
|Yamaha YZF 250
|2 Laps
|32
|Regan HOLYOAK
|KTM SXF 250
|2 Laps
|33
|Riley PITMAN
|GasGas MC 250
|2 Laps
|34
|Michael JONES
|Husqvarna FC 250
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Jack BYRNE
|Honda CRF 250
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Kynan ROSSANDICH
|KTM SXF 250
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Travis OLANDER
|Husqvarna FC 250
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Angus PEARCE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Aidan WADDELL
|Yamaha YZF 250
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Jet ALSOP
|KTM SXF 250
|10 Laps
Maxxis MX3 Moto Two
Connor Towill was the early leader but was hounded by Jack Mather. Ultimately though Mather’s left ankle injury proved too painful and he started to slip down the order as the race progressed.
Connor Towill looked fairly safe up front but in the closing minutes Ky Woods, Liam Owen and Jet Alsop all moved forward to within striking distance. That quartet all pushing hard and trading small mistakes that saw the gaps stretch and shrink accordingly on what was by now a brutal track.
Towill maintained his lead to the last lap board and survived a big moment early on in that final lap to hang on to the lead.
Woods and Towill then touched late in that final lap as the 15-year-old tried to take the lead, both remained upright, however the clash had allowed Owens to steal second place from Woods, who had to settle for third place ahead of Jet Alsop.
Winning the round though was Ky Woods, 45-points ahead of Liam Owens and Byron Dennis who both scored 38-points for the round.
Maxxis MX3 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM SXF 250
|22m41.933
|2
|Liam OWENS
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1.136
|3
|Ky WOODS
|GasGas MC 250
|+5.434
|4
|Jet ALSOP
|KTM SXF 250
|+10.399
|5
|Byron DENNIS
|GasGas MC 250
|+10.654
|6
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+24.057
|7
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+24.387
|8
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+26.390
|9
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+31.765
|10
|Kayd KINGSFORD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+36.178
|11
|Rian KING
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m02.589
|12
|Travis OLANDER
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m03.678
|13
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+1m20.623
|14
|Angus PEARCE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m29.879
|15
|Deacon PAICE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m40.963
|16
|Kallam DYCE
|GasGas MC 250
|+1m41.999
|17
|Hixson MCINNES
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m42.279
|18
|Finley MANSON
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m47.873
|19
|Seth SHACKLETON
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m49.541
|20
|Jack KENNEY
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m59.415
|21
|Jacob SALIH
|KTM SXF 250
|+2m06.521
|22
|Jake RUMENS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|23
|Oliver PATERNO
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|24
|Michael JONES
|Husqvarna FC 250
|1 Lap
|25
|Frederick TAYLOR
|GasGas MC 250
|1 Lap
|26
|Wil CARPENTER
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|27
|Kayden STRODE
|Honda CRF 250
|1 Lap
|28
|Aidan WADDELL
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|29
|Ryan VAN DEVENTER
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|30
|Travis LINDSAY
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|31
|LEVI SAYER
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|32
|Koby TATE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|33
|Jack BURTON
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|34
|Riley PITMAN
|GasGas MC 250
|1 Lap
|35
|Regan HOLYOAK
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|36
|Luca STEVENS
|Kawasaki KX 250
|2 Laps
|37
|Cooper ROWE
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Kynan ROSSANDICH
|KTM SXF 250
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Zac O’LOAN
|KTM SXF 250
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Jack BYRNE
|Honda CRF 250
|5 Laps
Maxxis MX3 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Ky WOODS
|GasGas
|25
|20
|45
|2
|Liam OWENS
|Husqvarna
|16
|22
|38
|3
|Byron DENNIS
|GasGas
|22
|16
|38
|4
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna
|20
|15
|35
|5
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM
|8
|25
|33
|6
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha
|18
|13
|31
|7
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha
|15
|14
|29
|8
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha
|13
|12
|25
|9
|Kayd KINGSFORD
|Yamaha
|11
|11
|22
|10
|Rian KING
|KTM
|12
|10
|22
|11
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Kawasaki
|14
|8
|22
|12
|Jet ALSOP
|KTM
|18
|18
|13
|Seth SHACKLETON
|Honda
|10
|2
|12
|14
|Hixson MCINNES
|Honda
|7
|4
|11
|15
|Deacon PAICE
|Yamaha
|4
|6
|10
|16
|Kallam DYCE
|GasGas
|5
|5
|10
|17
|Travis OLANDER
|Husqvarna
|9
|9
|18
|Jacob SALIH
|KTM
|9
|9
|19
|Angus PEARCE
|Yamaha
|7
|7
|20
|Frederick TAYLOR
|GasGas
|6
|6
|21
|Finley MANSON
|KTM
|3
|3
|22
|Koby TATE
|Yamaha
|3
|3
|23
|Kayden STRODE
|Honda
|2
|2
|24
|Jack KENNEY
|KTM
|1
|1
|25
|Cooper ROWE
|Husqvarna
|1
|1
Maxxis MX3 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Ky WOODS
|GasGas
|45
|2
|Liam OWENS
|Husqvarna
|38
|3
|Byron DENNIS
|GasGas
|38
|4
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna
|35
|5
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM
|33
|6
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha
|31
|7
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha
|29
|8
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha
|25
|9
|Kayd KINGSFORD
|Yamaha
|22
|10
|Rian KING
|KTM
|22
|11
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Kawasaki
|22
|12
|Jet ALSOP
|KTM
|18
|13
|Seth SHACKLETON
|Honda
|12
|14
|Hixson MCINNES
|Honda
|11
|15
|Deacon PAICE
|Yamaha
|10
|16
|Kallam DYCE
|GasGas
|10
|17
|Travis OLANDER
|Husqvarna
|9
|18
|Jacob SALIH
|KTM
|9
|19
|Angus PEARCE
|Yamaha
|7
|20
|Frederick TAYLOR
|GasGas
|6
|21
|Finley MANSON
|KTM
|3
|22
|Koby TATE
|Yamaha
|3
|23
|Kayden STRODE
|Honda
|2
|24
|Jack KENNEY
|KTM
|1
|25
|Cooper ROWE
|Husqvarna
|1