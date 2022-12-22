Take your riding technique to another level and become the Trail champion. Everything is possible with the MR PRO. Dominate the track and race your way to the championship title. With an energetic water-cooled 2-stroke engine and a 6-speed foot-mounted gearbox with selector pedal, this bike is able to move its light 105 kg weight with ease in all conditions. Thanks to a commendable central chassis made of chrome-molybdenum with an aluminium subframe, the new PRO offers an unmatched cornering performance and an unquestionable feeling of safety and poise. It also comes standard with an oil-immersed multi-plate clutch, and a Magura hydraulic clutch pump. It stands out for mounting a 48mm diameter KYB inverted fork with closed cartridge, with an exclusive anti-friction treatment, and an electric fan that allows optimal cooling in extreme environmental situations. It also incorporates a whole arsenal of components that make the difference: a double diameter handlebar and Renthal grips, floating brake disc, aluminium hubs, a lightened Xtrig Rocs seatpost, two-tone anti-slip seat, a Funnelweb air filter and spectacular black Excel aluminium rims.

With top-shelf components and robust two-stroke power, the team at Rieju didn’t hold back when they engineered the new MR PRO 250/300cc models. Picking up where the former GasGas GP Enduro models left off, the MR PRO has a plethora of off-road goodies packed on to excite even the most discerning Enduro rider.

With your Rieju MR PRO you can go from riding the single trails with your mates, to putting on a race number and taking part in any Enduro or hard off-road competition. Based on the already complete MR250/300 Racing, Rieju has decided to assemble some exclusive components that make the MR 300 PRO the highest-spec Enduro in its category.