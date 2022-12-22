THE LINE-UP
Celebrating over 80 years of manufacturing motorcycles in Spain, Rieju introduces two of the most radical, demanding and raw Enduro motorcycles in the category: the 2023 MR Racing and MR Pro. These Enduro machines are now available on dealership floors.
If your passion is Enduro, then get ready to go #HardOffRoad with the 2023 Enduro range from Rieju.
Capable of offering the best performance and components on the market – with an unbeatable price-to-performance ratio, and an unparalleled riding experience – the new MR Racing shares many of the same features as its big brother, the MR Pro, allowing you to enjoy it in any scenario. Powered by a liquid-cooled 2-stroke engine and a 6-speed gearbox with selector pedal, this model comes standard with a Keihin PWK 38 carburettor, oil-immersed multi-plate clutch, Magura clutch pump, Kayaba gas shock absorber and an oil-immersed electric ignition system. The MR Racing is equipped with a chrome-molybdenum chassis and an aluminium subframe and 48mm diameter KYB inverted fork with closed cartridge. It also incorporates a selector with two different power maps – “Dry” and “Rain” mode – that allow the engine response to be adjusted according to weather conditions and the difficulties encountered on each track or terrain.
Take your riding technique to another level and become the Trail champion. Everything is possible with the MR PRO. Dominate the track and race your way to the championship title. With an energetic water-cooled 2-stroke engine and a 6-speed foot-mounted gearbox with selector pedal, this bike is able to move its light 105 kg weight with ease in all conditions. Thanks to a commendable central chassis made of chrome-molybdenum with an aluminium subframe, the new PRO offers an unmatched cornering performance and an unquestionable feeling of safety and poise. It also comes standard with an oil-immersed multi-plate clutch, and a Magura hydraulic clutch pump. It stands out for mounting a 48mm diameter KYB inverted fork with closed cartridge, with an exclusive anti-friction treatment, and an electric fan that allows optimal cooling in extreme environmental situations. It also incorporates a whole arsenal of components that make the difference: a double diameter handlebar and Renthal grips, floating brake disc, aluminium hubs, a lightened Xtrig Rocs seatpost, two-tone anti-slip seat, a Funnelweb air filter and spectacular black Excel aluminium rims.
With top-shelf components and robust two-stroke power, the team at Rieju didn’t hold back when they engineered the new MR PRO 250/300cc models. Picking up where the former GasGas GP Enduro models left off, the MR PRO has a plethora of off-road goodies packed on to excite even the most discerning Enduro rider.
With your Rieju MR PRO you can go from riding the single trails with your mates, to putting on a race number and taking part in any Enduro or hard off-road competition. Based on the already complete MR250/300 Racing, Rieju has decided to assemble some exclusive components that make the MR 300 PRO the highest-spec Enduro in its category.
The Rieju Enduro Range is LAMS approved, fully homologated, road registerable, available and in stock at all Australian Rieju dealerships.
Go #HardOffRoad with Rieju!
