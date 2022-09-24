2023 SCOTT MX & Off-Road Collections

The all-new motocross and off-road collection from SCOTT is available now. With a wide range of products to suit all levels of rider, you can rest assured this collection has everything you need to conquer the track with confidence and style!

SHOP 2023 SCOTT GEAR (link)

The 2023 SCOTT Catalogue

New Gear & Gloves

With all-new colourways of SCOTT’s premium 450 series gear and 350 series gear, this new collection offers everything you need to keep your style on point this season. To complete the look, SCOTT has designed new styles of gloves to match your gear or your goggles.

Youth Gear

With stylish designs to match the X-Plore Swap pant, these jerseys are made with durable stretch Ripstop for ultimate comfort and longevity, and combined with strategic ventilation panels to keep you cool on the trail.

X-PLORE Gear

Explore the X-Plore Swap gear concept with stylish jerseys to match with the X-Plore pants, new feature-loaded X-Plore jacket, and a new top-of-the-range enduro specific glove, the X-Plore Pro glove.

Pre-Order: Lock-On Grips

SCOTT’s brand new SXII Lock-On Grips is a motocross grip that offers all the control and comfort you need, whilst also making installation a breeze. No grip glue or wire is required to mount the grips and any form of grip slippage is completely eliminated.

With SCOTT’s tried and trusted SXII diamond rubber pattern combined with vibration reducing construction, the SXII Lock-On grips will provide a premium riding experience for any level of rider.

2023 GEAR IN ACTION

SHOP 2023 SCOTT GEAR (link)