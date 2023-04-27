2023 Sonora Rally, Mexico

Stage Four

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Toby Price has stormed to the top of the timesheets on a slightly disrupted day four of the Sonora Rally.

Price took the lead on time by kilometre 92 and didn’t look back, increasing his advantage all the way to the finish line.

Toby Price

“It’s been a bit of a chaotic day, there was a note in the road book where the directions didn’t match the cap heading. I didn’t have any problems, but I know a few did, so it’ll be a bit of a messy day results-wise. Still, my day has gone well, and I was pushing the whole way. I caught Ricky (Brabec) in the worse place possible – through all the fesh fesh and silt beds, so I couldn’t see nothing! After I got past him, I pushed on, just trying to do my best for the championship standings. One day to go, so I’ll keep things safe and try and stay on two wheels.”

While Price won Thursday’s battle, countryman Daniel Sanders is still winning the war.

It was tough for competitors on Thursday. With more broken tracks and some of Wednesday’s route raced in reverse, leading out was by no means easy. But Chucky did an excellent job once again, making almost zero mistakes and clocking up over five minutes in bonuses to secure his highly commendable top-four stage result.

Now, one step away from winning the 2023 Sonora Rally, the final day of competition in Mexico will see competitors take on a 139-kilometre special stage, the shortest of the event.

Daniel Sanders

“Yeah, that was a pretty wild day. Obviously, I was the first rider out this morning, and I noticed that the road book had a kind of different style, there were a few notes that were a little strange for me. I kept cruising, found a mistake in the road book, the wrong cap. I went straight, managed to validate the waypoint before the fueling. Then there was a lot of tricky navigation for me out front. We rode over a fair number of tracks from previous days, but in reverse, as well as some new stuff. I made a big mistake at the end and lost three minutes or so, only about 10 kilometers from the finish. It’s a shorter day tomorrow, the final day of the event, so as I won’t be leading out in the morning, I hope I can have a good day.”

2023 Sonora Rally – Stage Four Results

Toby Price (AUS), KTM, 2:33:41 Tosha Schareina (ESP), Honda, 2:33:44 +0:23 Luciano Benavides (ARG), Husqvarna, 2:34:13 +0:52 Daniel Sanders (AUS), GASGAS, 2:35:01 +1:40 Matthias Walkner (AUT), KTM, 2:36:20 +2:59

2023 Sonora Rally – Standings after Stage Four