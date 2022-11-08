2023 WorldSBK Calendar
An Official Pre-Season Test for the WorldSBK and WorldSSP classes will be held at Phillip Island ahead of the 1st Round, on Monday 20th and Tuesday 21st of February.
Phillip Island will then open the season on the weekend of February 26, in conjunction with the opening round of the 2023 Australian Superbike Championship.
- February 26 – Phillip Island
- March 5 – Mandalika
- April 23 – Assen
- May 7 – Catalunya
- June 4 – Misano
- July 2 – Donington Park
- July 30 – Autodrom Most
- September 10 – Magny-Cours
- October 1 – Portimao
- October 15 – Circuito San Juan Villicum
- TBA