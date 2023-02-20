WorldSBK 2023
Phillip Island pre-season Test Day One
Absolutely glorious conditions welcomed World Superbike to Phillip Island this morning as the final pre-season test got underway just before midday.
The ambient temperature had just passed 20-degrees and was climbing towards a forecast top of 29-degrees.
The track temperature on the Phillip Island tarmac was already over 40-degrees and will likely get much hotter for the afternoon session unless some breeze gets up to take the sting out of the tarmac.
Right at the end of the first two-hour session held on Monday Andrea Locatelli knocked Alvaro Bautista out of top spot. A 1m31.008 besting Bautista’s 1m31.148, but it is noteworthy that the Ducati man recorded a string of low 1m31s and completed the most laps of any rider, 46 laps a decent workload for the morning.
Jonathan Rea was third quickest on 1m31.260 ahead of Michael Rinaldi and Toprak Razgatlioglu.
Early signs are good for Remy Gardner with a 1m31.697 placing him P6 for the morning. Remy might be on home turf, so to speak, but plenty of his rivals have plenty more laps under their belts than Remy does here at Phillip Island.
While the Honda riders only ranked P12 and P14 they topped the speed charts. Vierge clocking 321.4 km/h and Lecuona 318.6 km/h.
Riders will have another two hour session starting at 1540 this afternoon. On Tuesday WorldSBK riders again have two sessions, the first two-hour session starts 0910 before the final outing at 1340 on Tuesday afternoon.
WorldSBK Test Times
Monday FP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Time
|Gap
|Laps
|1
|A. LOCATELLI
|ITA
|1’31.008
|–
|37
|2
|A. BAUTISTA
|ESP
|1’31.148
|0.140
|46
|3
|J. REA
|GBR
|1’31.260
|0.252
|32
|4
|M. RINALDI
|ITA
|1’31.543
|0.535
|40
|5
|T. RAZGATLIOGLU
|TUR
|1’31.564
|0.556
|32
|6
|R. GARDNER
|AUS
|1’31.697
|0.689
|41
|7
|D. AEGERTER
|SUI
|1’31.907
|0.899
|41
|8
|P. OETTL
|GER
|1’31.950
|0.942
|32
|9
|L. BAZ
|FRA
|1’32.293
|1.285
|32
|10
|A. LOWES
|GBR
|1’32.328
|1.320
|32
|11
|D. PETRUCCI
|ITA
|1’32.382
|1.374
|34
|12
|I. LECUONA
|ESP
|1’32.391
|1.383
|38
|13
|M. VAN DER MARK
|NED
|1’32.466
|1.458
|28
|14
|X. VIERGE
|ESP
|1’32.472
|1.464
|25
|15
|G. GERLOFF
|USA
|1’32.654
|1.646
|37
|16
|O. KONIG
|CZE
|1’32.829
|1.821
|29
|17
|T. SYKES
|GBR
|1’32.880
|1.872
|24
|18
|A. BASSANI
|ITA
|1’32.900
|1.892
|39
|19
|L. BALDASSARRI
|ITA
|1’32.905
|1.897
|35
|20
|S. REDDING
|GBR
|1’33.051
|2.043
|34
|21
|H. SYAHRIN
|MAS
|1’34.045
|3.037
|33
|22
|E. GRANADO
|BRA
|1’34.235
|3.227
|35
WorldSBK Test FP1 Top Speeds
|SPEED
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|km/h
|1
|X. VIERGE
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|321.4
|2
|I. LECUONA
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|318.6
|3
|G. GERLOFF
|BMW M1000 RR
|318.6
|4
|L. BAZ
|BMW M1000 RR
|318.6
|5
|M. VAN DER MARK
|BMW M1000 RR
|317.6
|6
|D. PETRUCCI
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|317.6
|7
|A. BAUTISTA
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|316.7
|8
|S. REDDING
|BMW M1000 RR
|315.8
|9
|A. LOWES
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|315.8
|10
|T. RAZGATLIOGLU
|Yamaha YZF R1
|314.9
|11
|M. RINALDI
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|314.9
|12
|R. GARDNER
|Yamaha YZF R1
|314.0
|13
|A. BASSANI
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|312.1
|14
|J. REA
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|312.1
|15
|T. SYKES
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|312.1
|16
|D. AEGERTER
|Yamaha YZF R1
|310.3
|17
|A. LOCATELLI
|Yamaha YZF R1
|310.3
|18
|P. OETTL
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|310.3
|19
|H. SYAHRIN
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|307.7
|20
|O. KONIG
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|305.1
|21
|L. BALDASSARRI
|Yamaha YZF R1
|304.2
|22
|E. GRANADO
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|303.4