WorldSBK 2023

Phillip Island pre-season Test Day One

Absolutely glorious conditions welcomed World Superbike to Phillip Island this morning as the final pre-season test got underway just before midday.

The ambient temperature had just passed 20-degrees and was climbing towards a forecast top of 29-degrees.

The track temperature on the Phillip Island tarmac was already over 40-degrees and will likely get much hotter for the afternoon session unless some breeze gets up to take the sting out of the tarmac.

Right at the end of the first two-hour session held on Monday Andrea Locatelli knocked Alvaro Bautista out of top spot. A 1m31.008 besting Bautista’s 1m31.148, but it is noteworthy that the Ducati man recorded a string of low 1m31s and completed the most laps of any rider, 46 laps a decent workload for the morning.

Jonathan Rea was third quickest on 1m31.260 ahead of Michael Rinaldi and Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Early signs are good for Remy Gardner with a 1m31.697 placing him P6 for the morning. Remy might be on home turf, so to speak, but plenty of his rivals have plenty more laps under their belts than Remy does here at Phillip Island.

While the Honda riders only ranked P12 and P14 they topped the speed charts. Vierge clocking 321.4 km/h and Lecuona 318.6 km/h.

Riders will have another two hour session starting at 1540 this afternoon. On Tuesday WorldSBK riders again have two sessions, the first two-hour session starts 0910 before the final outing at 1340 on Tuesday afternoon.

WorldSBK Test Times

Monday FP1

Pos Rider Nat Time Gap Laps 1 A. LOCATELLI ITA 1’31.008 – 37 2 A. BAUTISTA ESP 1’31.148 0.140 46 3 J. REA GBR 1’31.260 0.252 32 4 M. RINALDI ITA 1’31.543 0.535 40 5 T. RAZGATLIOGLU TUR 1’31.564 0.556 32 6 R. GARDNER AUS 1’31.697 0.689 41 7 D. AEGERTER SUI 1’31.907 0.899 41 8 P. OETTL GER 1’31.950 0.942 32 9 L. BAZ FRA 1’32.293 1.285 32 10 A. LOWES GBR 1’32.328 1.320 32 11 D. PETRUCCI ITA 1’32.382 1.374 34 12 I. LECUONA ESP 1’32.391 1.383 38 13 M. VAN DER MARK NED 1’32.466 1.458 28 14 X. VIERGE ESP 1’32.472 1.464 25 15 G. GERLOFF USA 1’32.654 1.646 37 16 O. KONIG CZE 1’32.829 1.821 29 17 T. SYKES GBR 1’32.880 1.872 24 18 A. BASSANI ITA 1’32.900 1.892 39 19 L. BALDASSARRI ITA 1’32.905 1.897 35 20 S. REDDING GBR 1’33.051 2.043 34 21 H. SYAHRIN MAS 1’34.045 3.037 33 22 E. GRANADO BRA 1’34.235 3.227 35

WorldSBK Test FP1 Top Speeds