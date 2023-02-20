WorldSBK 2023

Phillip Island pre-season Test Day One

For the second and final World Supersport session conditions were still beautiful here at Phillip Island. Clear blue skies, an ever so slight breeze, an ambient temperature of 22-degrees and a track temperature that was just over double that.

Unfortunately the test might have ended for Tarran Mackenzie. The new Honda developed what sounded like terminal engine problems and no spares have made it here as yet.

There was a brief red flag stoppage after Bahattin Sofuoglu threw his MV Agusta down the road but the Turk was uninjured in the fall.

There was also another red flag delay for Cape Barren Geese on track that interrupted proceedings, for the fourth time today…

Oli Bayliss had been trying to work through some electronics issues with his new D34G Racing Team and it was ultimately those gremlins that sent the teenager down the road at MG Hairpin in this session. That lost him some valuable set-up and problem solving time as the team made the small repairs necessary to get Oli back on track.

Once back up and running though he improved his pace to 1m34.103, to finish the opening day of the two-day test third quickest.

Aruba Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega finished the day on top with his 1m33.527 besting Ten Kate Yamaha’s Stefano Manzi by just over two-tenths.

WorldSSP riders will have another 1hr50min session starting at 1120 on Tuesday morning followed by a final session getting underway at 1550.

WorldSSP Test Times

Monday Combined Times

Pos Rider Nat Time Gap Laps 1 BULEGA Nicolo ITA 1’33.527 – 67 2 MANZI Stefano ITA 1’33.743 +0.216 55 3 BAYLISS Oliver AUS 1’34.103 +0.576 49 4 CARICASULO Federico ITA 1’34.242 +0.715 42 5 ONCU Can TUR 1’34.285 +0.758 40 6 MONTELLA Yari ITA 1’34.345 +0.818 55 7 HUERTAS Adrian ESP 1’34.445 +0.918 42 8 DE ROSA Raffaele ITA 1’34.473 +0.946 50 9 TUULI Niki FIN 1’34.792 +1.265 45 10 SPINELLI Nicholas ITA 1’34.850 +1.323 55 11 MANTOVANI Andrea ITA 1’35.096 +1.569 58 12 DEBISE Valentin FRA 1’35.198 +1.671 65 13 VAN STRAALEN Glenn NED 1’35.282 +1.755 69 14 SCHROETTER Marcel GER 1’35.891 +2.364 50 15 NAVARRO Jorge ESP 1’35.921 +2.394 55 16 WONGTHANANON Apiw THA 1’36.310 +2.783 62 17 SOFUOGLU Bahattin TUR 1’36.370 +2.843 43 18 SARMOON Anupab THA 1’36.705 +3.178 62 19 NORRODIN Adam MAS 1’37.098 +3.571 40 20 TRUELOVE Harry GBR 1’38.864 +5.337 44 21 MACKENZIE Tarran GBR 1’38.939 +5.412 13 22 MCPHEE John GBR 1’43.047 +9.520 9

