WorldSBK 2023
Phillip Island pre-season Test Day One
For the second and final World Supersport session conditions were still beautiful here at Phillip Island. Clear blue skies, an ever so slight breeze, an ambient temperature of 22-degrees and a track temperature that was just over double that.
Unfortunately the test might have ended for Tarran Mackenzie. The new Honda developed what sounded like terminal engine problems and no spares have made it here as yet.
There was a brief red flag stoppage after Bahattin Sofuoglu threw his MV Agusta down the road but the Turk was uninjured in the fall.
There was also another red flag delay for Cape Barren Geese on track that interrupted proceedings, for the fourth time today…
Oli Bayliss had been trying to work through some electronics issues with his new D34G Racing Team and it was ultimately those gremlins that sent the teenager down the road at MG Hairpin in this session. That lost him some valuable set-up and problem solving time as the team made the small repairs necessary to get Oli back on track.
Once back up and running though he improved his pace to 1m34.103, to finish the opening day of the two-day test third quickest.
Aruba Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega finished the day on top with his 1m33.527 besting Ten Kate Yamaha’s Stefano Manzi by just over two-tenths.
WorldSSP riders will have another 1hr50min session starting at 1120 on Tuesday morning followed by a final session getting underway at 1550.
WorldSSP Test Times
Monday Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Time
|Gap
|Laps
|1
|BULEGA Nicolo
|ITA
|1’33.527
|–
|67
|2
|MANZI Stefano
|ITA
|1’33.743
|+0.216
|55
|3
|BAYLISS Oliver
|AUS
|1’34.103
|+0.576
|49
|4
|CARICASULO Federico
|ITA
|1’34.242
|+0.715
|42
|5
|ONCU Can
|TUR
|1’34.285
|+0.758
|40
|6
|MONTELLA Yari
|ITA
|1’34.345
|+0.818
|55
|7
|HUERTAS Adrian
|ESP
|1’34.445
|+0.918
|42
|8
|DE ROSA Raffaele
|ITA
|1’34.473
|+0.946
|50
|9
|TUULI Niki
|FIN
|1’34.792
|+1.265
|45
|10
|SPINELLI Nicholas
|ITA
|1’34.850
|+1.323
|55
|11
|MANTOVANI Andrea
|ITA
|1’35.096
|+1.569
|58
|12
|DEBISE Valentin
|FRA
|1’35.198
|+1.671
|65
|13
|VAN STRAALEN Glenn
|NED
|1’35.282
|+1.755
|69
|14
|SCHROETTER Marcel
|GER
|1’35.891
|+2.364
|50
|15
|NAVARRO Jorge
|ESP
|1’35.921
|+2.394
|55
|16
|WONGTHANANON Apiw
|THA
|1’36.310
|+2.783
|62
|17
|SOFUOGLU Bahattin
|TUR
|1’36.370
|+2.843
|43
|18
|SARMOON Anupab
|THA
|1’36.705
|+3.178
|62
|19
|NORRODIN Adam
|MAS
|1’37.098
|+3.571
|40
|20
|TRUELOVE Harry
|GBR
|1’38.864
|+5.337
|44
|21
|MACKENZIE Tarran
|GBR
|1’38.939
|+5.412
|13
|22
|MCPHEE John
|GBR
|1’43.047
|+9.520
|9
WorldSSP Top Speeds
|Pos
|Rider
|Speed (km/h)
|1
|N. BULEGA
|274.1
|2
|A. HUERTAS
|272.0
|3
|B. SOFUOGLU
|271.4
|4
|V. DEBISE
|271.4
|5
|M. SCHROETTER
|270.7
|6
|F. CARICASULO
|268.7
|7
|J. NAVARRO
|268.7
|8
|Y. MONTELLA
|267.3
|9
|C. ONCU
|267.3
|10
|A. WONGTHANANON
|266.7
|11
|S. MANZI
|266.7
|12
|O. BAYLISS
|266.0
|13
|N. SPINELLI
|266.0
|14
|R. DE ROSA
|265.4
|15
|A. SARMOON
|265.4
|16
|A. MANTOVANI
|264.7
|17
|G. VAN STRAALEN
|264.1
|18
|H. TRUELOVE
|264.1
|19
|N. TUULI
|264.1
|20
|J. MCPHEE
|263.4
|21
|A. NORRODIN
|262.1