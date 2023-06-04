2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Round Five – Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”

WorldSBK Superpole Race

Reigning Champion Alvaro Bautista was one of two riders to use the SCX tyre as everyone else opted for the new SCQ at Misano and that gamble paid off after the red flags were deployed on Lap 8 of 10.

The red flag was caused by a collision between Lecuona and Petrucci which ended the race two laps early. Gardner had also clashed with Petrucci but much earlier in the race, Gardner was sent to the medical centre for a check-up while Petrucci was given a long lap penalty.

Bautista had timed an overtake perfectly on Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) to take his second victory of the weekend. Michael Rinaldi was a distant third.

Fourth place went to Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing) after he battled with Rinaldi in the early stages of the race, with Bassani passing Rinaldi on Lap 2 before Rinaldi responded immediately to deny Bassani a home podium.

Kawasaki Racing Team’s Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes were next across the line while Andrea Locatelli took seventh.

WorldSBK Superpole Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R / 2 T Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +0.101 3 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +0.738 4 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +2.239 5 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2.490 6 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +3.955 7 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 1 Lap 8 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R 1 Lap 9 G. Gerloff BMW M1000 RR 1 Lap 10 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R 1 Lap 11 S. Redding BMW M1000 RR 1 Lap 12 L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R1 1 Lap 13 L. Baz BMW M1000 RR 1 Lap 14 B. Ray Yamaha YZF R1 1 Lap 15 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R 1 Lap 16 T Rabat Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1 Lap 17 I. Vinales Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1 Lap 18 L. Vitali Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1 Lap 19 R. Mizuno Honda CBR1000 RR-R 1 Lap 20 T Sykes BMW M1000 RR 1 Lap 21 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R1 1 Lap Not Classifed NC I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R / NC D. Petrucci Ducati Panigale V4R / RET G Ruiu BMW M1000 RR / RET R Gardner Yamaha YZF R1 /

WorldSBK Race Two

Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) got the holeshot to lead into Turn 1 before Rinaldi battled his way through on his team-mate at Turn 4 to move into second.

However, it did not take long for Bautista to head to the front of the field as he overtook his team-mate and then went through on Razgatlioglu at Turn 8 on Lap 2. From there, he was able to build a gap over the Turkish star who found himself under pressure from Rinaldi.

Rinaldi overtook the 2021 Champion heading into Turn 8 on Lap 3 and pulled away before the Turk started clawing ground back once again as the race wore on, taking that second place from the Italian on lap 15. Rinaldi kept the pressure on, with the pair making contact at Turn 1 when Rinaldi looked to re-gain second place; Rinaldi’s race ended when he went into the gravel.

Originally a battle for fourth but turning into a podium fight after Rinaldi’s crash, Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing) went head to head with Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK). Rea got ahead in the early stages before Bassani responded on Lap 3 to move ahead of Rea to claim what turned into third place to claim his first podium on home soil and his first of the 2023 campaign as he pulled out a gap over Rea behind him.

Rea claimed fourth place after losing touch with Bassani as the race progressed, but he was able to finish more than two seconds clear of Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) in fifth place as he enjoyed a strong Emilia-Romagna Round. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) came home in sixth place after fending off Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) in the closing stages of the race to take six, finishing a second behind Vierge and 0.245s clear of Petrucci in seventh after he bounced back from two incidents in the Tissot Superpole Race.

American star Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) claimed eighth place and finished as the top BMW rider in Race 2 after along battle with Philipp Oettl (Team GoEleven), with the American coming through on the final lap to take eighth place. Oettl was ninth at the end of the race, only 0.350s down on Gerloff.

Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) and teammate Dominique Aegerter had a fight for 10th place; the Australian getting the better of Aegerter.

Aegerter had a nine second advantage over Loris Baz (Bonovo Action BMW) who claimed 12th place despite having to start from the back of the grid. On the sighting lap, Baz had a technical issue with his M1000RR machine, and he was able to bring it back to the pits and, while he was able to start the race, he started from last place. Baz was at the front of a trio of BMW riders with Tom Sykes (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) in 13th with the 2013 Champion finishing ahead of teammate Scott Redding in 14th.

Redding had been fighting in the top ten in the early stages of the race, but he dropped down the order as the race progressed, finishing 14-seconds behind Sykes.

WorldSBK Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R / 2 T Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +8.446 3 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +18.368 4 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +20.174 5 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +22.344 6 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +23.307 7 D. Petrucci Ducati Panigale V4R +23.552 8 G. Gerloff BMW M1000 RR +24.905 9 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +25.255 10 R. Gardner Yamaha YZF R1 +27.253 11 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R1 +27.529 12 L. Baz BMW M1000 RR +36.856 13 T Sykes BMW M1000 RR +38.066 14 S. Redding BMW M1000 RR +52.235 15 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1m02.594 16 I. Vinales Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1m09.448 Not Classified RET B. Ray Yamaha YZF R1 4 Laps RET M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R 6 Laps RET L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R1 7 Laps RET L. Vitali Kawasaki ZX-10RR 10 Laps RET A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR 14 Laps RET R. Mizuno Honda CBR1000 RR-R 19 Laps

WorldSBK Rider Quotes

Alvaro Bautista

“It was a special weekend not only for Ducati but also for me. After so many years with this brand, I now feel half-Italian. Right now, my feeling with the bike is incredible, allowing me to take it to the limit on every track and in every situation. The season is still long, and the goal is to continue like this. I thank the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team for the great work done again this weekend!”

Jonathan Rea

“I felt we didn’t give in and didn’t give up today, even in Race Two when I had an issue with my brake adjuster from the start. Generally when the brakes get up to temperature you have to make some adjustment. The lever was stuck, so braking with one finger meant that the lever was stuck between my fingers. I had a lot of arm pump trying to stop the bike. While I was fighting with Axel Bassani, when I was in his slipstream the system was overheating and the brake lever was coming back too much. Out of the slipstream it was manageable. That stopped me fighting with him. When I had some space I could just maintain my lap time. In the Superpole Race in the morning I felt quite strong. Axel, in some areas, was under my feet a little bit. In some areas he was better than others but there was no area where I could pass.”

Michael Rinaldi

“The regret is great, and it is useless to deny it, but it was a very positive weekend in terms of performance. In Race 2, the feeling wasn’t what it was on Saturday, but I still managed to stay firmly in the podium zone with a big advantage over the chasers. The crash? I was sucked into Toprak’s slipstream, and he braked hard. The combination of these two factors led me to make a mistake. It’s a pity, but I come out of this round with great confidence“.

Alex Lowes

“I felt great on the bike today and really sad about the crash. I had a good Superpole Race so we didn’t change the bike for Race Two. I felt good again as I sat in behind Jonathan, and to be honest I was trying to just settle into the race as the pace felt OK. Then, the next thing I know is that I crashed suddenly at Turn Four. It didn’t give me much warning and went early so I couldn’t react. It’s such a shame because I believe the crew and I did a really good job this weekend, but we don’t have the results to show for it.”

Xavi Vierge

“I’m really happy with our performance today. Yesterday we had a very unlucky qualifying, coming up against one yellow and one red flag on my two fast laps. Starting from sixteenth on the grid makes life quite difficult on the strong WorldSBK grid and especially here, where overtaking is tough. Yesterday I gave it my all anyway, and we reached the top ten. We then made a small change to the bike set up that gave me that little extra that I needed to run a very good Superpole race. We earned a third row start and a good opportunity for Race 2. We made the most of it and scored a positive top five. We are really happy with this result and with the work we have done this weekend, and that we doing in general. It’s true that Ducati is quite far ahead and finishing race 2 more than 20 seconds from the winner is still too much, but we are now closer to Kawasaki and Yamaha and were not far from the podium, just three seconds in fact. So we must keep up the good work. Lastly, I’m sorry for Iker who had really bad luck today in the sprint race but, on the other hand, it seems that he’s not badly hurt fortunately. I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Remy Gardner

“What happened in the Tissot Superpole Race was a pity, we had a good start and I felt good with the SCQ tyre and reckoned we could have done a good race to gain a better position on the grid. Unfortunately, we didn’t get past turn two and personally I didn’t feel 100% physically after the crash. Anyway, we tried our best and we saved some points, let’s focus on Donington ahead.”

Dominique Aegerter

“The Tissot Superpole Race was a shame, we actually had a great getaway, but I got hit after just two corners which led me to crash. Unfortunately, Remy was involved too, which is a real shame for the team. Then we struggled a bit in Race 2; starting from further back didn’t help at all and we lost a bit of confidence after the incident. In my opinion we didn’t express our full potential, but we still proved we’re quick, so let’s move to Donington and try to achieve a good result.”

Iker Lecuona

“We had a big crash in the Superpole race and it was not even my fault as I was hit from behind by another rider. I had to go to the medical centre and was declared unfit for race 2. I’m not feeling great but not too bad either. The good thing is that I’ve nothing broken, and this is the most important thing. On the other hand, I have this contusion to a muscle in my leg and a few hematomas here and there, so it’s best I don’t walk for two or three days and rest completely. But this is racing in the end. The positive of the weekend is that we have been improving throughout – I’ve continued to find feeling with the bike again and we were fighting when I crashed. Now we focus on recovering in time for Donington. Depending on my feeling in few days, we will see if I can start with some light training, on the bicycle or in the gym, or need to wait longer. But I’m confident I can be fully fit for Donington.”

World Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 298 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu 212 3 Andrea Locatelli 150 4 Jonathan Rea 129 5 Axel Bassani 126 6 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 99 7 Dominique Aegerter 88 8 Xavi Vierge 87 9 Alex Lowes 75 10 Danilo Petrucci 64 11 Iker Lecuona 64 12 Remy Gardner 59 13 Garrett Gerloff 51 14 Philipp Oettl 46 15 Scott Redding 41 16 Michael Van Der Mark 19 17 Loris Baz 13 18 Lorenzo Baldassarri 7 19 Hafizh Syahrin 7 20 Bradley Ray 5 21 Tom Sykes 4 22 Ivo Miguel Lopes 1

WorldSSP Race Two

The second FIM Supersport World Championship race was a dramatic affair after a last lap pass by Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) saw him claim his first win of the 2023 season and claim Ten Kate Racing’s 100th WorldSSP victory. It was a race-long with between Manzi and Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) which was decided on the final lap to deny Bulega a double home victory.

Caricasulo had a dramatic race as he got ahead of Bulega at the start but, as he was fighting for the podium places, ran wide at Turn 10 which dropped him down the order. He was also then given a Long Lap Penalty for irresponsible riding but he was able to fight his way back to fourth place, four seconds down on Schroetter, but almost three clear of Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) in fifth, with the Spaniard taking his best result of the season and in WorldSSP.

Wildcard Simone Corsi (Altogo Racing Team) concluded his home round with sixth place as he enjoyed a strong weekend as a wildcard in Italy.

Turkish star Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) continued his fine form with seventh place, although he did lose places in the final stages of the lap after running as high as fourth at one point. He was almost side-by-side with Nicholas Spinelli (VFT Racing WEBIKE Yamaha) across the line with just 0.071s separating the pair at the end of the race.

Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) took ninth place as he continues to substitute for the injured Can Oncu, while Niki Tuuli (Dynavolt Triumph) rounded out the top ten.

Oli Bayliss (D34G Racing) was 11th for his team’s home round, finishing two-seconds down on Tuuli in the top ten, while Tom Booth-Amos (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) finished in 12th place. He was the highest-placed WorldSSP Challenge rider in the field, finishing directly ahead of his competitor, Tom Edwards (Yart-Yamaha WorldSSP Team) in 13th place. Tom’s countryman Luke Power took the chequered flag in 23rd position.

WorldSSP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S Manzi Yamaha YZF R6 / 2 N Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 +0.208 3 M. Schroetter MV Agusta F3 800 RR +1.566 4 F Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 +6.083 5 A Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +8.834 6 S Corsi Yamaha YZF R6 +10.938 7 B Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR +14.791 8 N Spinelli Yamaha YZF R6 +14.862 9 L Mahias Kawasaki ZX-6R +17.11 10 N Tulli Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +19.587 11 O Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 +21.635 12 T Booth-Amos Kawasaki ZX-6R +25.361 13 T Edwards Yamaha YZF R6 +29.629 14 M. Bussolotti Yamaha YZF R6 +29.641 15 A Mantovani Yamaha YZF R6 +29.869 16 F Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 +30.254 17 A Sarmoon Yamaha YZF R6 +37.368 18 J Navarro Yamaha YZF R6 +37.774 19 J Mcphee Kawasaki ZX-6R +39.581 20 J Gimbert Yamaha YZF R6 +39.763 21 A Diaz Yamaha YZF R6 +40.111 22 G Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +46.563 23 L Power Kawasaki ZX-6R ++55.656 24 M Abe Yamaha YZF R6 +1m14.692 25 R Wilairot Yamaha YZF R6 1 Lap 26 R De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 4 Laps 27 Y Okaya Kawasaki ZX-6R 5 Laps Not Classified RET Y Montella Ducati Panigale V2 7 Laps RET A Norrodin Honda CBR600RR 12 Laps RET T Mackenzie Honda CBR600RR 15 Laps

World Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Nicolo Bulega 197 2 Stefano Manzi 161 3 Marcel Schroetter 148 4 Federico Caricasulo 127 5 Niki Tuuli 88 6 Bahattin Sofuoglu 73 7 Glenn Van Straalen 72 8 Jorge Navarro 68 9 Valentin Debise 65 10 Can Oncu 63 11 Nicholas Spinelli 57 12 Raffaele De Rosa 39 13 Adrian Huertas 35 14 John Mcphee 31 15 Oliver Bayliss 26 16 Yari Montella 24 17 Simone Corsi 23 18 Lucas Mahias 16 19 Tom Booth-Amos 16 20 Tarran Mackenzie 15 21 Anupab Sarmoon 14 22 Tom Edwards 11 23 Adam Norrodin 9 24 Andrea Mantovani 9 25 Harry Truelove 5 26 Apiwath Wongthananon 4 27 Marco Bussolotti 2 28 Federico Fuligni 1 29 Adrian Fernandez Gonzalez 1

WorldSSP300 Race Two

There was action everywhere you looked in Race 2 for the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship on Sunday as wildcard Bruno Ieraci (ProDina Kawasaki Racing) doubled up on victories as a wildcard. After his Race 1 success on Saturday, the Italian rider was able to make his move to claim victory on Sunday on the last lap of 15 in what was an unpredictable contest.

WorldSSP300 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B Ieraci Kawasaki Ninja 400 / 2 M. Gennai Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.149 3 H Maier Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.818 4 J Perez Gonzalez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.896 5 K Sabatucci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.322 6 M Vannucci Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.391 7 M. Gaggi Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.518 8 S Di Sora Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.643 9 E Valentim Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.697 10 M. Gaggi KTM RC 390 R +1.730 11 J Buis Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.767 12 G Hendra Pratama Ina Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.930 13 A Zanca Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.224 14 L Veneman Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.434 15 F Seabright Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.438 16 D Bergamini Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.605 17 L Lehmann KTM RC 390 R +2.844 18 G Mastroluca Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.894 19 J Osuna Saez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.948 20 M. Martella Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.966 21 R Tragni Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.060 22 D. Modega Kawasaki Ninja 400 +3.200 23 T Alberto Kawasaki Ninja 400 +3.297 24 I Peristeras Yamaha YZF-R3 +18.764 25 R Bijman Yamaha YZF-R3 +26.156 Not Classifed RET P Svoboda Kawasaki Ninja 400 2 Laps RET J Garcia Kawasaki Ninja 400 3 Laps RET J Uriostegui Kawasaki Ninja 400 4 Laps RET Y Saiz Marquez Kawasaki Ninja 400 5 Laps RET E Cazzaniga Yamaha YZF-R3 7 Laps

World Supersport 300 Championship Points