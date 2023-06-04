2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship
Round Five – Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”
WorldSBK Superpole Race
Reigning Champion Alvaro Bautista was one of two riders to use the SCX tyre as everyone else opted for the new SCQ at Misano and that gamble paid off after the red flags were deployed on Lap 8 of 10.
The red flag was caused by a collision between Lecuona and Petrucci which ended the race two laps early. Gardner had also clashed with Petrucci but much earlier in the race, Gardner was sent to the medical centre for a check-up while Petrucci was given a long lap penalty.
Bautista had timed an overtake perfectly on Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) to take his second victory of the weekend. Michael Rinaldi was a distant third.
Fourth place went to Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing) after he battled with Rinaldi in the early stages of the race, with Bassani passing Rinaldi on Lap 2 before Rinaldi responded immediately to deny Bassani a home podium.
Kawasaki Racing Team’s Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes were next across the line while Andrea Locatelli took seventh.
WorldSBK Superpole Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|A. Bautista
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|/
|2
|T Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+0.101
|3
|M. Rinaldi
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+0.738
|4
|A. Bassani
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+2.239
|5
|J. Rea
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+2.490
|6
|A. Lowes
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+3.955
|7
|A. Locatelli
|Yamaha YZF R1
|1 Lap
|8
|X. Vierge
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|1 Lap
|9
|G. Gerloff
|BMW M1000 RR
|1 Lap
|10
|P. Oettl
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|1 Lap
|11
|S. Redding
|BMW M1000 RR
|1 Lap
|12
|L. Baldassarri
|Yamaha YZF R1
|1 Lap
|13
|L. Baz
|BMW M1000 RR
|1 Lap
|14
|B. Ray
|Yamaha YZF R1
|1 Lap
|15
|H. Syahrin
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|1 Lap
|16
|T Rabat
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1 Lap
|17
|I. Vinales
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1 Lap
|18
|L. Vitali
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1 Lap
|19
|R. Mizuno
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|1 Lap
|20
|T Sykes
|BMW M1000 RR
|1 Lap
|21
|D. Aegerter
|Yamaha YZF R1
|1 Lap
|Not Classifed
|NC
|I. Lecuona
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|/
|NC
|D. Petrucci
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|/
|RET
|G Ruiu
|BMW M1000 RR
|/
|RET
|R Gardner
|Yamaha YZF R1
|/
WorldSBK Race Two
Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) got the holeshot to lead into Turn 1 before Rinaldi battled his way through on his team-mate at Turn 4 to move into second.
However, it did not take long for Bautista to head to the front of the field as he overtook his team-mate and then went through on Razgatlioglu at Turn 8 on Lap 2. From there, he was able to build a gap over the Turkish star who found himself under pressure from Rinaldi.
Rinaldi overtook the 2021 Champion heading into Turn 8 on Lap 3 and pulled away before the Turk started clawing ground back once again as the race wore on, taking that second place from the Italian on lap 15. Rinaldi kept the pressure on, with the pair making contact at Turn 1 when Rinaldi looked to re-gain second place; Rinaldi’s race ended when he went into the gravel.
Originally a battle for fourth but turning into a podium fight after Rinaldi’s crash, Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing) went head to head with Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK). Rea got ahead in the early stages before Bassani responded on Lap 3 to move ahead of Rea to claim what turned into third place to claim his first podium on home soil and his first of the 2023 campaign as he pulled out a gap over Rea behind him.
Rea claimed fourth place after losing touch with Bassani as the race progressed, but he was able to finish more than two seconds clear of Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) in fifth place as he enjoyed a strong Emilia-Romagna Round. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) came home in sixth place after fending off Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) in the closing stages of the race to take six, finishing a second behind Vierge and 0.245s clear of Petrucci in seventh after he bounced back from two incidents in the Tissot Superpole Race.
American star Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) claimed eighth place and finished as the top BMW rider in Race 2 after along battle with Philipp Oettl (Team GoEleven), with the American coming through on the final lap to take eighth place. Oettl was ninth at the end of the race, only 0.350s down on Gerloff.
Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) and teammate Dominique Aegerter had a fight for 10th place; the Australian getting the better of Aegerter.
Aegerter had a nine second advantage over Loris Baz (Bonovo Action BMW) who claimed 12th place despite having to start from the back of the grid. On the sighting lap, Baz had a technical issue with his M1000RR machine, and he was able to bring it back to the pits and, while he was able to start the race, he started from last place. Baz was at the front of a trio of BMW riders with Tom Sykes (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) in 13th with the 2013 Champion finishing ahead of teammate Scott Redding in 14th.
Redding had been fighting in the top ten in the early stages of the race, but he dropped down the order as the race progressed, finishing 14-seconds behind Sykes.
WorldSBK Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|A. Bautista
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|/
|2
|T Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+8.446
|3
|A. Bassani
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+18.368
|4
|J. Rea
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+20.174
|5
|X. Vierge
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+22.344
|6
|A. Locatelli
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+23.307
|7
|D. Petrucci
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+23.552
|8
|G. Gerloff
|BMW M1000 RR
|+24.905
|9
|P. Oettl
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+25.255
|10
|R. Gardner
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+27.253
|11
|D. Aegerter
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+27.529
|12
|L. Baz
|BMW M1000 RR
|+36.856
|13
|T Sykes
|BMW M1000 RR
|+38.066
|14
|S. Redding
|BMW M1000 RR
|+52.235
|15
|H. Syahrin
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+1m02.594
|16
|I. Vinales
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+1m09.448
|Not Classified
|RET
|B. Ray
|Yamaha YZF R1
|4 Laps
|RET
|M. Rinaldi
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|6 Laps
|RET
|L. Baldassarri
|Yamaha YZF R1
|7 Laps
|RET
|L. Vitali
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|10 Laps
|RET
|A. Lowes
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|14 Laps
|RET
|R. Mizuno
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|19 Laps
WorldSBK Rider Quotes
Alvaro Bautista
“It was a special weekend not only for Ducati but also for me. After so many years with this brand, I now feel half-Italian. Right now, my feeling with the bike is incredible, allowing me to take it to the limit on every track and in every situation. The season is still long, and the goal is to continue like this. I thank the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team for the great work done again this weekend!”
Jonathan Rea
“I felt we didn’t give in and didn’t give up today, even in Race Two when I had an issue with my brake adjuster from the start. Generally when the brakes get up to temperature you have to make some adjustment. The lever was stuck, so braking with one finger meant that the lever was stuck between my fingers. I had a lot of arm pump trying to stop the bike. While I was fighting with Axel Bassani, when I was in his slipstream the system was overheating and the brake lever was coming back too much. Out of the slipstream it was manageable. That stopped me fighting with him. When I had some space I could just maintain my lap time. In the Superpole Race in the morning I felt quite strong. Axel, in some areas, was under my feet a little bit. In some areas he was better than others but there was no area where I could pass.”
Michael Rinaldi
“The regret is great, and it is useless to deny it, but it was a very positive weekend in terms of performance. In Race 2, the feeling wasn’t what it was on Saturday, but I still managed to stay firmly in the podium zone with a big advantage over the chasers. The crash? I was sucked into Toprak’s slipstream, and he braked hard. The combination of these two factors led me to make a mistake. It’s a pity, but I come out of this round with great confidence“.
Alex Lowes
“I felt great on the bike today and really sad about the crash. I had a good Superpole Race so we didn’t change the bike for Race Two. I felt good again as I sat in behind Jonathan, and to be honest I was trying to just settle into the race as the pace felt OK. Then, the next thing I know is that I crashed suddenly at Turn Four. It didn’t give me much warning and went early so I couldn’t react. It’s such a shame because I believe the crew and I did a really good job this weekend, but we don’t have the results to show for it.”
Xavi Vierge
“I’m really happy with our performance today. Yesterday we had a very unlucky qualifying, coming up against one yellow and one red flag on my two fast laps. Starting from sixteenth on the grid makes life quite difficult on the strong WorldSBK grid and especially here, where overtaking is tough. Yesterday I gave it my all anyway, and we reached the top ten. We then made a small change to the bike set up that gave me that little extra that I needed to run a very good Superpole race. We earned a third row start and a good opportunity for Race 2. We made the most of it and scored a positive top five. We are really happy with this result and with the work we have done this weekend, and that we doing in general. It’s true that Ducati is quite far ahead and finishing race 2 more than 20 seconds from the winner is still too much, but we are now closer to Kawasaki and Yamaha and were not far from the podium, just three seconds in fact. So we must keep up the good work. Lastly, I’m sorry for Iker who had really bad luck today in the sprint race but, on the other hand, it seems that he’s not badly hurt fortunately. I wish him a speedy recovery.”
Remy Gardner
“What happened in the Tissot Superpole Race was a pity, we had a good start and I felt good with the SCQ tyre and reckoned we could have done a good race to gain a better position on the grid. Unfortunately, we didn’t get past turn two and personally I didn’t feel 100% physically after the crash. Anyway, we tried our best and we saved some points, let’s focus on Donington ahead.”
Dominique Aegerter
“The Tissot Superpole Race was a shame, we actually had a great getaway, but I got hit after just two corners which led me to crash. Unfortunately, Remy was involved too, which is a real shame for the team. Then we struggled a bit in Race 2; starting from further back didn’t help at all and we lost a bit of confidence after the incident. In my opinion we didn’t express our full potential, but we still proved we’re quick, so let’s move to Donington and try to achieve a good result.”
Iker Lecuona
“We had a big crash in the Superpole race and it was not even my fault as I was hit from behind by another rider. I had to go to the medical centre and was declared unfit for race 2. I’m not feeling great but not too bad either. The good thing is that I’ve nothing broken, and this is the most important thing. On the other hand, I have this contusion to a muscle in my leg and a few hematomas here and there, so it’s best I don’t walk for two or three days and rest completely. But this is racing in the end. The positive of the weekend is that we have been improving throughout – I’ve continued to find feeling with the bike again and we were fighting when I crashed. Now we focus on recovering in time for Donington. Depending on my feeling in few days, we will see if I can start with some light training, on the bicycle or in the gym, or need to wait longer. But I’m confident I can be fully fit for Donington.”
World Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|298
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|212
|3
|Andrea Locatelli
|150
|4
|Jonathan Rea
|129
|5
|Axel Bassani
|126
|6
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|99
|7
|Dominique Aegerter
|88
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|87
|9
|Alex Lowes
|75
|10
|Danilo Petrucci
|64
|11
|Iker Lecuona
|64
|12
|Remy Gardner
|59
|13
|Garrett Gerloff
|51
|14
|Philipp Oettl
|46
|15
|Scott Redding
|41
|16
|Michael Van Der Mark
|19
|17
|Loris Baz
|13
|18
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|7
|19
|Hafizh Syahrin
|7
|20
|Bradley Ray
|5
|21
|Tom Sykes
|4
|22
|Ivo Miguel Lopes
|1
WorldSSP Race Two
The second FIM Supersport World Championship race was a dramatic affair after a last lap pass by Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) saw him claim his first win of the 2023 season and claim Ten Kate Racing’s 100th WorldSSP victory. It was a race-long with between Manzi and Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) which was decided on the final lap to deny Bulega a double home victory.
Caricasulo had a dramatic race as he got ahead of Bulega at the start but, as he was fighting for the podium places, ran wide at Turn 10 which dropped him down the order. He was also then given a Long Lap Penalty for irresponsible riding but he was able to fight his way back to fourth place, four seconds down on Schroetter, but almost three clear of Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) in fifth, with the Spaniard taking his best result of the season and in WorldSSP.
Wildcard Simone Corsi (Altogo Racing Team) concluded his home round with sixth place as he enjoyed a strong weekend as a wildcard in Italy.
Turkish star Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) continued his fine form with seventh place, although he did lose places in the final stages of the lap after running as high as fourth at one point. He was almost side-by-side with Nicholas Spinelli (VFT Racing WEBIKE Yamaha) across the line with just 0.071s separating the pair at the end of the race.
Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) took ninth place as he continues to substitute for the injured Can Oncu, while Niki Tuuli (Dynavolt Triumph) rounded out the top ten.
Oli Bayliss (D34G Racing) was 11th for his team’s home round, finishing two-seconds down on Tuuli in the top ten, while Tom Booth-Amos (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) finished in 12th place. He was the highest-placed WorldSSP Challenge rider in the field, finishing directly ahead of his competitor, Tom Edwards (Yart-Yamaha WorldSSP Team) in 13th place. Tom’s countryman Luke Power took the chequered flag in 23rd position.
WorldSSP Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|S Manzi
|Yamaha YZF R6
|/
|2
|N Bulega
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+0.208
|3
|M. Schroetter
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|+1.566
|4
|F Caricasulo
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+6.083
|5
|A Huertas
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+8.834
|6
|S Corsi
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+10.938
|7
|B Sofuoglu
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|+14.791
|8
|N Spinelli
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+14.862
|9
|L Mahias
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+17.11
|10
|N Tulli
|Triumph Street Triple RS 765
|+19.587
|11
|O Bayliss
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+21.635
|12
|T Booth-Amos
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+25.361
|13
|T Edwards
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+29.629
|14
|M. Bussolotti
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+29.641
|15
|A Mantovani
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+29.869
|16
|F Fuligni
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+30.254
|17
|A Sarmoon
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+37.368
|18
|J Navarro
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+37.774
|19
|J Mcphee
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+39.581
|20
|J Gimbert
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+39.763
|21
|A Diaz
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+40.111
|22
|G Van Straalen
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+46.563
|23
|L Power
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|++55.656
|24
|M Abe
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+1m14.692
|25
|R Wilairot
|Yamaha YZF R6
|1 Lap
|26
|R De Rosa
|Ducati Panigale V2
|4 Laps
|27
|Y Okaya
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|5 Laps
|Not Classified
|RET
|Y Montella
|Ducati Panigale V2
|7 Laps
|RET
|A Norrodin
|Honda CBR600RR
|12 Laps
|RET
|T Mackenzie
|Honda CBR600RR
|15 Laps
World Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|197
|2
|Stefano Manzi
|161
|3
|Marcel Schroetter
|148
|4
|Federico Caricasulo
|127
|5
|Niki Tuuli
|88
|6
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|73
|7
|Glenn Van Straalen
|72
|8
|Jorge Navarro
|68
|9
|Valentin Debise
|65
|10
|Can Oncu
|63
|11
|Nicholas Spinelli
|57
|12
|Raffaele De Rosa
|39
|13
|Adrian Huertas
|35
|14
|John Mcphee
|31
|15
|Oliver Bayliss
|26
|16
|Yari Montella
|24
|17
|Simone Corsi
|23
|18
|Lucas Mahias
|16
|19
|Tom Booth-Amos
|16
|20
|Tarran Mackenzie
|15
|21
|Anupab Sarmoon
|14
|22
|Tom Edwards
|11
|23
|Adam Norrodin
|9
|24
|Andrea Mantovani
|9
|25
|Harry Truelove
|5
|26
|Apiwath Wongthananon
|4
|27
|Marco Bussolotti
|2
|28
|Federico Fuligni
|1
|29
|Adrian Fernandez Gonzalez
|1
WorldSSP300 Race Two
There was action everywhere you looked in Race 2 for the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship on Sunday as wildcard Bruno Ieraci (ProDina Kawasaki Racing) doubled up on victories as a wildcard. After his Race 1 success on Saturday, the Italian rider was able to make his move to claim victory on Sunday on the last lap of 15 in what was an unpredictable contest.
WorldSSP300 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|B Ieraci
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|/
|2
|M. Gennai
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.149
|3
|H Maier
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.818
|4
|J Perez Gonzalez
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+0.896
|5
|K Sabatucci
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+1.322
|6
|M Vannucci
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.391
|7
|M. Gaggi
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.518
|8
|S Di Sora
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+1.643
|9
|E Valentim
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.697
|10
|M. Gaggi
|KTM RC 390 R
|+1.730
|11
|J Buis
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+1.767
|12
|G Hendra Pratama Ina
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.930
|13
|A Zanca
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+2.224
|14
|L Veneman
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+2.434
|15
|F Seabright
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+2.438
|16
|D Bergamini
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.605
|17
|L Lehmann
|KTM RC 390 R
|+2.844
|18
|G Mastroluca
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.894
|19
|J Osuna Saez
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+2.948
|20
|M. Martella
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+2.966
|21
|R Tragni
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.060
|22
|D. Modega
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+3.200
|23
|T Alberto
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+3.297
|24
|I Peristeras
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+18.764
|25
|R Bijman
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+26.156
|Not Classifed
|RET
|P Svoboda
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|2 Laps
|RET
|J Garcia
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|3 Laps
|RET
|J Uriostegui
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|4 Laps
|RET
|Y Saiz Marquez
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|5 Laps
|RET
|E Cazzaniga
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|7 Laps
World Supersport 300 Championship Points
2023 FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Circuit
|WSBK
|WSSP600
|WSSP300
|30 Jun-02 Jul
|Donington Park
|X
|X
|14-16 Jul
|Imola
|X
|X
|X
|28-30 Jul
|Autodrom Most
|X
|X
|X
|8-10 Sep
|Magny-Cours
|X
|X
|X
|22-24 Sep
|Aragón
|X
|X
|X
|29-Sep-01 Oct
|Algarve
|X
|X
|X
|13-15 Oct
|San Juan Villicum
|X
|X