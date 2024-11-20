MotoGP Catalunya Test

November 19, 2024

As expected, the riders most familiar with their machines made up the top ten at the Catalunya Test overnight.

Alex Marquez topped the time-sheets for most of the day as he enjoyed the GP24 Ducati.

Alex Marquez – P1

“I felt better in each outing with the new bike. I did a run with the 23 this morning before riding with the new one. I really liked the latter; I had fun and it showed. I crashed while trying to find the limit, but I could have easily avoided that. Now we’ll relax a little, but I admit I’m looking forward to 2025!”

While Pedro Acosta was the only rookie in 2024, we have three debutantes for 2025, Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu LCR Honda), Ai Ogura (Trackhouse Aprilia) and Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini Ducati). The Spaniard was the quickest of the trio during the test, 1.761-seconds from the 1m38.803s benchmark set on the day by Alex Marquez.

Fermin Aldeguer – P20

“I’m very, very happy with this first day. I felt comfortable on the bike straight away and felt fast. Braking is the area that impressed me the most, and generally speaking it was an incredible day. There’s plenty to do, of course, but the atmosphere within the team is incredible and, crash aside, I think we did a good job. I still need to get used to everything, but I’m very happy. Without the crash, I surely would have done a little better lap-time wise.”

Ai Ogura – P21

“I’m feeling good and am really happy after this first day in MotoGP. Overall, it was a good day. I had a small crash in the morning, but after that I could get back the confidence and slowly I am getting up to speed. I understood and learned many things so, it was good. I was really nervous before I got on the bike but once I was riding, I just enjoyed it. In the first two or three laps the acceleration surprised me a lot. It was a nice experience and now it will be nice to work more.”

Somkiat Chantra – P23

“I’ve had a lot of fun; the bike’s power is incredible. It’s been a good day. I have many things to learn, but I’m really happy, the speed of the MotoGP bike is another thing! I want to thank the team for the welcome they’ve given me; I can feel everybody’s warmth. Next year, I will give my best at every race!”.

All three rookies had tumbles but the most spectacular crash came from seasoned campaigner Enea Bastianini. The 26-year-old Italian added to KTM’s financial woes by completely destroying a Red Bull KTM Tech3 machine.

Perhaps Bastianini had been dazzled by the retina-burning red leathers and paintwork of the Lenovo Ducati he had vacated, now ridden by Marc Marquez. The colour scheme was supposed to represent a casino-style allegory that Marc was going all-in on red. Just, stop it…

Fabio Quartararo tested updated aero, chassis, swing-arm, and engine on the YZR-M1, which the Frenchman reviewed positively after finishing second quickest.

Fabio Quartararo – P2

“We tested many items that were quite positive. I think that the direction Yamaha took was the correct one. The updated chassis and engine were the bigger steps we made here. The next big steps will arrive in Sepang, but I think this was already quite a positive day, and I enjoyed riding the new bike. We were able to test it in a proper way. Even without really pushing in a time attack, we could still push and set a quite good lap time.”

Next best was the Lenovo Ducati pairing of Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez. Both riders were kept to a busy testing schedule focussed on leading GP25 development.

Marc only briefly rode a GP24 for comparative purposes, but the newcomer was also tasked predominantly with evaluating the GP25.

Due to their domination of the sport in recent times Ducati is under the most stringent testing restrictions of all, thus today was very important as their riders will not ride the bike again until February at Sepang.

While Marc was redder than a very red thing in his ‘Todo al rojo’ livery, Pecco went distinctly ‘bianco’ with the #1 replaced by #63.

Francesco Bagnaia – P3

“It was a positive day. The new bike is already performing well and shows great potential. Of course, the team and engineers will continue refining it over the winter, as there are still areas that need improvement. For instance, in terms of braking, the GP24 remains the benchmark. The engine is very powerful, and I’m happy with it, as well as the chassis—we’re definitely heading in the right direction. Marc and I had plenty of discussions to compare our feedback, and although we have different riding styles, we were fortunate to share a very similar feel for the bike. Overall, I’m pleased with how the test went.”

Marc Márquez – P4

“It was good to get back to work as a factory rider. In factory teams, testing is always a little different—you have to try a lot of things and be as precise as possible with your feedback. Today, we mainly focused on the development of the GP25, trying to determine what was better and what was worse compared to the bike I rode this year. At the end, we also made a comparison with the GP24. Some aspects still need improvement, as it’s not easy to show up at the track with a new bike and already be at the level of the one that raced last year. The good thing is that both my feedback and Pecco’s were very similar, which will help simplify the engineers’ work at home over the winter. Overall, the balance is positive, and I’m happy.”

Raul Fernandez led the Aprilia charge, putting in 82 laps while also spending some time evaluating a new front Michelin tyre.

Raul Fernandez – P5

“It was a really positive day overall. We didn’t have the 2025 spec in the garage, but we were focusing a lot on the 2023 and 2024 bike to understand a lot of things. For me, basically the 2024 was better but today we worked on different things with the bike. We have been working on the electronics during the day, which was one of my tricky points in these last two years and by the end of today, I felt something different on the bike – I felt that I can use my own style more with these kinds of settings and this is a good outcome today. We saw one setup that we might be using for more or less all tracks as a starting point. It was a very important day, also to work with some of our new staff and it was all positive. We improved a lot and I’m sure we will improve more in the future.”

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Team Principal

“A positive day. Very good to work with Ai – he displayed a calm, step-by-step, approach. You can see he is absorbing everything. Nowadays, I feel the jump from Moto2 to MotoGP is bigger and bigger every year – we have so many devices; aerodynamics, electronics, ride-height and of course, different tyres for him, so he’s doing well. I think today’s one day test is important to allow him to understand a MotoGP bike, to understand what he needs to do from a physical point-of-view. It gives a lot of information to think about in the next couple of months while we are preparing for the next test in Sepang. So far, so good! Raul did not receive a 2025 configuration bike as Aprilia only had two and they are in the factory team garage – not available for us, so we took the opportunity to work with Raul on electronics as he wanted to try some different things and also get his feedback on the last full, 2024 package as he had been using a hybrid package in the last races, not the full 2024 bike. We planned this to start him on the full ’24 package as a preparation ahead of the Sepang test when we will receive our 2025 bikes and that is when we will really start to work.”

Newly crowned Jorge Martin ended the day 11th quickest but also had a tumble through the gravel.

Also familiarising himself with the RS-GP for the first time was fellow Ducati exile and Aprilia Racing recruit Marco Bezzecchi.

Brad Binder was the quickest KTM rider ahead of new Red Bull KTM team-mate Pedro Acosta. The pair completed 134 laps between them as they tested new aero components and electronic solutions.

Brad Binder – P6

“We had a productive test plan and got through all of it. No mishaps and everything worked well. The main goal was to get as much information as we could and I think we got the mission accomplished. I think a lot of what we tried today is just the beginning to try and push the project forward for next season.”

Pedro Acosta – P9

“Happy because we had a solid day without any issues. We tried a lot of things and that didn’t leave me much time for a time-attack. I had new fairings with some good improvements and a new seat section for more comfort and stability. A change of team for me and a lot to look forward to when we go again in Malaysia.”

Franco Morbidelli was welcomed into the Pertamina Enduro VR46 garage to test alongside Michele Pirro as Fabio Di Giannantonio continues to recover from surgery. Morbidelli on the GP24 and Pirro testing developments on the GP25.

Franco Morbidelli – P7

“I’m very happy, it was a more than positive first approach. I know many members of the Team since years and it’s a great honor to be able to work together. I’ve been following Matteo since I was a child, he made history with Vale when he was his electronics engineer and we had a good feeling. I like the atmosphere, there’s everything you need to do well. We worked hard, I preferred not to put the soft at the end, it was too cold to improve our lap time. Overall a great start.”

Michele Pirro – P19

“It was a great opportunity, thanks again to the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, I really enjoyed riding in the group. Today I immediately felt more comfortable, in my role let’s say. I did a first check of the bike, I can say that with the GP25 we have taken another step forward. We are at the beginning, but it is an excellent base. It was nice to see Fabio on the track and also into the garage, a nice surprise for everyone. As a rider I know how hard it is to have to wait until Sepang to get back on the bike, but I am sure he will have fun with this new bike.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio

“I’m fine, only two weeks from the surgery and I’m still immobilised, but everything is going according to plan. Every day I take steps forward and I feel better. I really wanted to surprise the Team and see my bike. I couldn’t resist, when I saw it into the garage with the fairings it was pure magic. In a few days I’ll be able to start rehabilitation and then go back to training in January.”

Monster Yamaha’s Alex Rins was eighth quickest while new Prima Pramac Yamaha riders Miguel Oliveira and Jack Miller were 17th and 22nd respectively. Rins tested a new chassis and engine.

Alex Rins – P8

“Concerning the set-up, we made a small step. After the Race, the engineers and I talked and discussed what we tested today. We tried something I didn’t try during the GP weekend for the set-up that makes my life a bit easier when riding the bike. Apart from that, Yamaha brought some updates: a chassis and an engine. I felt especially good with the chassis. Overall, I’m quite satisfied with the test we did. Now Yamaha will have a lot of data, plus the data from two more riders. So, now it’s up to Yamaha to put it all together. Let’s see what they can do for Sepang.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Yamaha Team Director

“We‘ve only just wrapped up the 2024 season, but we already got back to action. The team was highly motivated to get to work today because this was an important test. We had 7 hours, though maybe less considering the sun set early, but we got a lot of work done. Fabio and Álex evaluated the updated items: aero, chassis, swingarm, and engine. Both riders seemed pleased with the progress, so all in all it was a positive test and a good stepping stone for things to come after the winter break. We‘re going into the off-season with a positive feeling, but we will continue to work as hard as ever off track. All of today‘s data, also Jack Miller’s and Miguel Oliveira’s, will now be sent to the Yamaha engineers, who will prepare the next steps for the Sepang tests. It will be very important to evaluate all the updated items we tested today there once more to confirm today’s findings.”

Johann Zarco again led the way for Honda just ahead of Aleix Espargaro, the Spaniard getting straight down to to work in his new role as HRC Test rider. Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir and Luca Marini were 15th and 19th on the time-sheets. Honda will test again later this week at Jerez.

Johann Zarco – P10

“It’s been a helpful and exciting test. We’ve got the chance to compare and analyze different parts, which is always very important to determine the path to follow in February. I finish the season with many positive conclusions, and I believe we’ll take a step forward next year. Many thanks to the team, HRC, sponsors, and everybody supporting us unconditionally”.

Joan Mir – P15

“As a rider, always you want to try more things and go faster. We did what we had to do today and confirmed a few things that we had tried before, I hope it clears up the direction for Honda HRC engineers over the winter. There is still more speed to find and I hope that we can work well over the winter to be able to start next year very well. The important thing is to work as much as possible as early as possible to continue the progress we made during this year.”

Luca Marini – P18

“We had a good test today with quite a few things to try, a busy day. Some positive things, but still some weaknesses to keep on improving during the winter. There are still a lot of settings we have to try on the bike because some of the changes are really big that we have been making. Future tests will help us to confirm exactly what we have tried here. Now we must work hard to be prepared for the start of the new season.”

Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini sampled the KTM RC16 for the first time as they took up their new roles in the Tech3 garage. They seem to have adapted pretty well.

Maverick Viñales – P12

“I started the day with an open mind but honestly from the first lap everything felt very positive and came naturally. There are things I need to understand and integrate for the my riding style but a good feeling. We didn’t test too much, I just wanted a set-up that would allow me to ride and understand the bike. It’s fast! I have not arrived to the limit of the bike yet and to see what is missing but I did not see any ‘wall’. I was faster and faster every time I went out. I like the way I could exit the corners; this is fantastic for my style. The KTM RC16 is also stable under braking and it feels lighter, less physical. Still much to understand but a positive first step.”

Aki Ajo – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“It was a very important day for us in Barcelona and to start the 2025 season. We have some changes in the team with manpower and a new rider but, in any case, the team is already a ‘family’ for many years and there is no dramatic change. It is a really professional group around here, the factory, the test team and all areas and days like this are very important because tests are limited and we need to run things in. Today was productive. We double checked some points and continued development from the last months but also some new items. With Brad and Pedro I feel we have one of the best duos in the paddock. It was important to collect the fresh data from Maverick and Enea and this helps the whole project.”

Sebastian Risse – Red Bull KTM Technical Manager MotoGP

“We restructured a bit for this test but we’d already been working closely with Pedro and we’re happy to have the new group. We did a lot of work in terms of understanding pieces of the puzzle for next year and based on this we will put together the bike for next season. I think we made some steps forward and it is always the case of working hard in the winter and seeing what we have for the races but based on what we see and know we’re positive. The first Tech3 team test was exciting with two new riders and some new people and it was interesting to learn their perception of our bike and the way we work. It was really successful because both riders were quite happy and impressed with where they are. It looks like the areas they want to work on we can improve thanks to tuning, settings and things we have in mind. So, we go into the winter break with a strong plan.”

Nicolas Goyon – Tech3 Team Manager

“Barcelona test was the opening day of the 2025 season, and we were extremely pleased to welcome our two new riders in our new Red Bull KTM Tech3 team. If we refer to their smiles all day long, I think that it was a really positive day for them, they enjoyed riding our RC16 for the first time. They both did many laps, as the idea was to get the first feeling, the first sensation on the bike. They also needed to focus on the ergonomy to try to be as much ready as possible for Sepang in February. That’s job done, with a positive first feeling, so let’s keep this in mind to get ready for the preseason. For now, I wish everyone a well deserved winter break, after an eventful, but quite successful season! That’s MotoGP now! See you next in February in Malaysia!”

MotoGP 2025 Season Catalunya Test Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 A Marquez Duc 1m38.803 347.2 2 F Quartararo Yam +0.396 348.3 3 F Bagnaia Duc +0.595 352.9 4 M Marquez Duc +0.651 351.7 5 R Fernandez Apr +0.668 349.5 6 B Binder Ktm +0.705 351.7 7 F Morbidelli Duc +0.762 346.1 8 A Rins Yam +0.765 343.9 9 P Acosta Ktm +0.768 351.7 10 J Zarco Hon +0.813 343.9 11 J Martin Apr +1.056 349.5 12 M Viñales Ktm +1.084 354.0 13 M Bezzecchi Apr +1.192 349.5 14 A Espargaro Hon +1.204 342.8 15 J Mir Hon +1.267 343.9 16 E Bastianini Ktm +1.279 350.6 17 M Oliveira Yam +1.335 345.0 18 L Marini Hon +1.429 346.1 19 M Pirro Duc +1.683 345.0 20 F Aldeguer Duc +1.761 347.2 21 A Ogura Apr +2.143 347.2 22 J Miller Yam +2.222 342.8 23 S Chantra Hon +2.492 342.8 24 L Savadori Apr +8.793 342.8

MotoGP Catalunya Test Images