2024 Pro Motocross Championship

Round 11 – Ironman Raceway

Victory in the final round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship saw Chase Sexton and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing clinch the 450MX title with a clean sweep at the Ironman National, completing a spectacular first outdoor season together with a total of seven overall wins from the 11 rounds.

Aaron Plessinger took second at Ironman with 2-2 results which secured him third in the final standings behind Hunter Lawrence.

Eli Tomac returned to the podium at Ironman on the back of 4-3 results which saw Hunter Lawrence miss the rostrum after carding 3-6 results at the finale. Hunter finished the season 42-points behind Sexton, but 59-points ahead of Plessinger.

Despite contesting less than half the races this season, Jett Lawrence still finished ninth in the championship.

The 250 round win for Tom Vialle at the Ironman finale elevated the Frenchman to second position in the 250MX title race behind Haiden Deegan, who had wrapped up the championship the previous week at Budds Creek.

Chance Hymas was second at Ironman after carding 6-2 results ahead of RJ Hampshire. Despite only finishing 11th at Ironman Levi Kitchen still wrapped up third place in the 250 Championship ahead of Chance Hymas.

450 Moto One

The first moto saw Yamaha’s Phil Nicoletti grab the holeshot in the final Pro Motocross race of his career, but he soon gave way to Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger. By the completion of the opening lap, Sexton had moved into third, closely pursued by Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac. Out front, Plessinger made his way around Lawrence to take the lead. Not long after that, Sexton was able to get the better of Lawrence for second in what proved to be a championship-winning pass. As the moto surpassed its opening 10 minutes, just three-seconds separated the top four.

Sexton was able to close in on the rear fender of his team-mate and needed a couple pass attempts to eventually seize control of the moto. While Plessinger was able to keep Sexton honest for a few laps, the championship leader was able to put a little breathing room over his rivals halfway through the moto with a margin of 2.5 seconds. Plessinger, meanwhile, was forced to contend with a resurgent Lawrence in third, while Tomac continued to lurk in fourth. The top four tightened up once again inside the final 10 minutes, but Sexton responded to establish his largest lead of the moto.

Sexton continued to pull away in the closing stages and captured his 12th moto win of the season by a margin of 4.8 seconds over Plessinger. Lawrence finished third, just ahead of Tomac, while Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson finished in a distant fifth. The victory was enough for Sexton to clinch his first 450 Class title with one moto to go.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 C Sexton KTM 16 Laps 2 A Plessinger KTM +04.822 3 H Lawrence Hon +07.444 4 E Tomac Yam +11.528 5 J Anderson Kaw +1m04.080 6 J Cooper Yam +1m10.653 7 M Stewart Hus +1m16.271 8 P Nicoletti Yam +1m25.703 9 F Noren Kaw +1m34.185 10 C Craig Hus +1m40.703 11 M Weltin Yam +1m46.359 12 H Kullas KTM +1m52.789 13 S McElrath Kaw +2m05.683 14 G Harlan Yam +2m08.540 15 D Simonson Yam +2m11.663 16 C Park Hon +2m13.738 17 D Wilson Hon +2m14.373 18 D Kelley KTM +2m16.408 19 J Robin Yam 15 Laps 20 B Shelly Yam +02.705 21 K Chisholm Suz +05.692 22 H Miller Hon +16.267 23 J Hand Hon +23.143 24 R Pape GAS +36.080 25 I Clark Hon +45.367 26 J Kessler Yam +49.038 27 V Luhovey Hon +49.258 28 K Moranz KTM +1m22.625 29 J Pascal Hon +1m23.124 30 J Rodbell Yam +2m26.539 31 K Epperson Hon 14 Laps 32 J Walker GAS +24.324 33 L Locurcio GAS 11 Laps 34 C Nichols Suz 9 Laps 35 C Clason Kaw 6 Laps 36 P Kilroy Yam +31.047 37 A Rodriguez KTM 5 Laps 38 M Miller Suz +1m30.188 39 T Purdon Hus 2 Laps 40 D Ferrandis Hon DNF

450 Moto Two

The final moto of the 2024 season started with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing machine of Justin Cooper edging out Lawrence and Plessinger for the holeshot. Plessinger had the momentum to grab the lead while Cooper, Lawrence, and Sexton engaged in a three-wide battle for second. Sexton came out on top and continued his push past Plessinger to go from about fifth to first on the opening lap. Cooper settled into third, with Lawrence and Tomac in pursuit.

The KTM team-mates looked to sprint away from the field as Lawrence was able to assert himself into third and bring Tomac along into fourth. A few laps later, Tomac made his way around Lawrence for third and faced about a six-second deficit to the lead with less than 20 minutes to go. Back up front, Sexton briefly stalled his motorcycle, which allowed Plessinger to close in and go on the attack. Plessinger made a couple attempts to slip past, but Sexton fended him off and reestablished a gap that continued to grow as the moto continued.

Sexton didn’t put a wheel wrong the rest of the way and wrapped up a baker’s dozen of moto wins by 26.1 seconds over Plessinger. Tomac grabbed a moto podium in third in just his second race back from injury. Lawrence faded late to finish sixth.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 C Sexton KTM 16 Laps 2 A Plessinger KTM +26.167 3 E Tomac Yam +33.480 4 J Cooper Yam +53.195 5 J Anderson Kaw +1m07.598 6 H Lawrence Yam +1m08.975 7 C Craig Hus +1m13.553 8 P Nicoletti Yam +1m20.064 9 F Noren Kaw +1m24.546 10 S McElrath Kaw +1m34.772 11 M Stewart Hus +1m40.853 12 D Wilson Hon +1m42.672 13 M Weltin Yam +1m45.825 14 H Kullas KTM +1m57.826 15 R Pape GAS +2m04.616 16 D Kelley KTM +2m14.995 17 K Chisholm Suz +2m34.270 18 D Simonson Yam 15 Laps 19 C Park Hon +03.572 20 T Purdon Hus +04.782 21 P Kilroy Yam +09.238 22 H Miller Hon +14.104 23 B Shelly Yam +34.249 24 J Hand Hon +1m00.290 25 C Clason Kaw +1m11.024 26 J Kessler Yam +1m27.551 27 M Miller Suz +1m35.233 28 C Putnam Hus +1m39.485 29 C Carsten Suz +1m47.437 30 K Moranz KTM +1m49.912 31 C Groves Kaw +1m53.219 32 K Epperson Hon 14 Laps 33 J Rodbell Yam +1m19.213 34 E Norred Kaw +1m30.919 35 J Pascal Hon 9 Laps 36 G Harlan Yam +01.210 37 J Robin Yam 7 Laps 38 I Clark Hon +13.596 39 V Luhovey Hon 4 Laps 40 J Walker GAS 2 Laps

450 Round

Sexton’s fifth 1-1 effort of the season capped off an impressive six-race win streak that carried him to the title. He now has 13 career victories, which moves him into a tie for 11th on the all-time 450 Class wins list. Plessinger finished in the runner-up spot (2-2) for his sixth podium result of the season and his fourth in-a-row. Tomac’s strong second moto landed him third overall (4-3), for his 72nd career podium, the second most in 450 Class history.

Sexton became the 28th different rider to capture a 450 Class title in 53 seasons and is also the 17th racer to win both a Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship. Lawrence, who finished fourth (3-6), finished second in the standings, 42 points behind Sexton, while Plessinger finished third, 101 points behind his team-mate.

Chase Sexton (1-1)

“I felt the safest out front in Moto 1, they were all riding really good, and the pace was high, so that was a dream ride for me to wrap it up in that one with no mistakes. The championship’s what we came for and we accomplished that, so I appreciate it and we’re excited! To come out here in the outdoors and have a really awesome season, I don’t know how to put it into words… This is the best form I’ve had to date in my career, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team is awesome, and it means a lot. I’m stoked – I just want to keep doing this, because every title you get makes you want to win more. Thank you!”

Aaron Plessinger (2-2)

“I put it all out there, I was trying and giving it my all to keep with Chase. Those last few laps were tough – I left it all on the track today. It’s all of these people who kept me going because it was a long, hot day, but I have to give it up for my family, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, and everybody behind me! It has been such a good season and I’m really proud of Chase and the whole team.”

Eli Tomac (4-3)

“I was just flowing in both motos. It’s good to be up here [on the podium]. It’s easy to think you can just jump right back into this, but it’s tough. The bike was working great today and it’s good to be back.”

Christian Craig (10-7)

“Last round of the outdoors, I was pumped to make it through the whole season and with just one DNF. We scored points in every moto we finished though and built throughout the season. I struggled a little bit today with the track, just couldn’t get comfortable, and had a couple of big crashes in practice, but in the races I did what I could. The second moto was better and we ended up eighth overall, so riding is good, and I’m excited for my first time in SMX now. We’ll keep trying to put in the good results.”

Malcolm Stewart (7-11)

“Ironman, we had a good first moto and the fans were awesome, which I’m always really thankful for. I’m more so happy with finishing the whole season of Supercross and Pro Motocross without any injuries or missing any races. We have to think of all the positives and, no matter how you look at it, gate drops are the best thing you can get. In the second moto today I had a bad start, had to ride hard, and then kind of faded a little bit, and was cramping up, but it was a really good season for us overall. I’ll enjoy this next weekend off and then head into SMX excited for what’s to come!”

450 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 C Sexton KTM 1 1 50 2 A Plessinger KTM 2 2 44 3 E Tomac Yam 4 3 38 4 H Lawrence Hon 3 6 36 5 J Cooper Yam 6 4 34 6 J Anderson Kaw 5 5 34 7 P Nicoletti Yam 8 8 28 8 C Craig Hus 10 7 27 9 F Noren Kaw 9 9 26 10 M Stewart Hus 7 11 26 11 S McElrath Kaw 13 10 21 12 M Weltin Yam 11 13 20 13 H Kullas KTM 12 14 18 14 D Wilson Hon 17 12 15 15 D Simonson Yam 15 18 11 16 D Kelley KTM 18 16 10 17 C Park Hon 16 19 9 18 G Harlan Yam 14 36 8 19 R Pape GAS 24 15 7 20 K Chisholm Suz 21 17 6 21 J Robin Yam 19 37 3 22 T Purdon Afr 39 20 2 23 B Shelly Yam 20 23 2 24 P Kilroy Yam 36 21 1 25 H Miller Hon 22 22 0 26 J Hand Hon 23 24 0 27 J Kessler Yam 26 26 0 28 K Moranz KTM 28 30 0 29 C Clason Kaw 35 25 0 30 K Epperson Hon 31 32 0 31 J Rodbell Yam 30 33 0 32 I Clark Hon 25 38 0 33 J Pascal Hon 29 35 0 34 M Miller Suz 38 27 0 35 V Luhovey Hon 27 39 0 36 C Putnam Hus 28 0 37 C Carsten Suz 29 0 38 C Groves Kaw 31 0 39 J Walker GAS 32 40 0 40 L Locurcio GAS 33 0 41 E Norred Kaw 34 0 42 C Nichols Suz 34 0 43 A Rodriguez KTM 37 0 44 D Ferrandis Hon 40 0

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Chase Sexton 504 2 Hunter Lawrence 462 3 Aaron Plessinger 403 4 Justin Cooper 371 5 Jason Anderson 362 6 Malcolm Stewart 297 7 Dylan Ferrandis 288 8 Christian Craig 244 9 Jett Lawrence 210 10 Freddie Noren 204 11 Phillip Nicoletti 193 12 Harri Kullas 163 13 Marshal Weltin 162 14 Justin Barcia 148 15 Grant Harlan 144 16 Shane McElrath 118 17 Romain Pape 106 18 Derek Kelley 94 19 Cullin Park 91 20 Kyle Chisholm 74 21 Eli Tomac 67 22 Garrett Marchbanks 50 23 Kyle Webster 45 24 Dean Wilson 44 25 Broc Tickle 42 26 Anthony Rodriguez 41 27 Justin Hill 35 28 Ken Roczen 31 29 Lorenzo Locurcio 31 30 Jerry Robin 25 31 Jeremy Hand 21 32 Alvin Östlund 20 33 Henry Jacobi 17 34 Gert Krestinov 15 35 Cooper Webb 14 36 Henry Miller 13 37 Max Miller 13 38 Colt Nichols 11 39 Devin Simonson 11 40 Scotty Verhaeghe 9 41 James Harrington 8 42 Bryce Shelly 8 43 John Short 5 44 Trevin Nelson 5 45 Ryder Floyd 4 46 Carson Brown 3 47 Tristan Lane 3 48 Tristan Purdon 3 49 Jake Masterpool 3 50 Preston Kilroy 1

250 Moto One

The first moto kicked off with Vialle at the head of the pack to open Moto 1 with the holeshot, ahead of Team Honda HRC’s Chance Hymas and the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing ride of Jordon Smith. Newly crowned champion Haiden Deegan started his first race carrying the No. 1 plate on the ground after a tip-over on the opening lap, forcing him to start outside the top 30 in the 40-rider field.

It didn’t take long for the lead trio to settle into their respective positions, with Vialle managing a lead of just over a second on Hymas. As the moto surpassed its opening 10 minutes Vialle was able to withstand a brief challenge from his Honda rival and move back out to a margin of two seconds. That lead continued to grow as the moto reached the halfway point and soon Hymas found himself under pressure from Smith, who made the pass for second. Not far behind was Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Ty Masterpool, who soon made the move on Hymas for third. Masterpool continued to push and closed in on Smith to establish a battle for second. However, as he looked to find a way around, Masterpool went down and lost several positions, remounting in sixth. His misfortune saw Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen move into third, with Hymas fourth and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire in fifth.

While Vialle moved out to a seven-second lead the battle for second intensified between Smith and Kitchen, with the Kawasaki rider able to make the pass with two laps to go. Back out front, Vialle went wire-to-wire for his third moto win of the season, 4.4 seconds ahead of Kitchen. Smith earned his best moto result of the season in third, with Hampshire fourth and Masterpool fifth.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 T Vialle KTM 16 Laps 2 L Kitchen Kaw +04.466 3 J Smith Yam +07.617 4 R Hampshire Hus +12.814 5 T Masterpool Kaw +15.163 6 C Hymas Hon +16.376 7 R DiFrancesco GAS +19.070 8 J Beaumer KTM +22.187 9 K Roczen Suz +38.728 10 P Brown GAS +42.242 11 H Deegan Yam +53.937 12 J Swoll Tri +1m03.825 13 M Anstie Yam +1m06.796 14 D Schwartz Suz +1m10.486 15 D Adams Kaw +1m12.792 16 P Ross Hon +1m14.642 17 N Romano Yam +1m29.613 18 T Hawkins KTM +1m30.452 19 T Nelson Yam +2m09.759 20 M Fineis Yam +2m32.611 21 K Wise Kaw 15 Laps 22 L Kobusch Hus +05.537 23 C Durow KTM +17.757 24 S Orland Kaw +28.586 25 L Turner KTM +30.727 26 B Bennett KTM +34.506 27 C Biese Kaw +43.851 28 D Venter Afr +48.134 29 S Varola Kaw +1m29.336 30 P Murphy Yam +1m43.120 31 M Phelps KTM +1m44.479 32 G Marchbanks Kaw 12 Laps 33 C Schock Yam 10 Laps 34 R Floyd Hon +1m35.968 35 E Ferry GAS 6 Laps 36 A Dickens Yam +04.953 37 S Racine Yam +52.013 38 G Stine Yam 5 Laps 39 C Baker Hon 2 Laps 40 J Savatgy Tri DNF

250 Moto Two

The final moto in the 250 Class started the same as Moto 1, with Vialle out front to sweep the holeshots, just ahead of Hymas. Both Kitchen and Smith found themselves mired outside the top 10, with Kitchen eventually crashing out of the moto. Back up front, Vialle and Hymas engaged in a spirited battle for the lead, with the Honda rider showing a wheel in several spots, only to have Vialle close him off. That allowed Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder DiFrancesco to close in from third, along with Deegan and Hampshire. Deegan made the move on DiFrancesco to take over third.

Despite the heavy pressure from Hymas in the opening laps, Vialle withstood the challenge and stabilized his lead right around a second. Meanwhile, Deegan made the move past Hymas for second. Just past the halfway mark, Deegan closed in and attempted a pass on Vialle, initiating some contact between the two in the track’s tightest corner. Deegan slipped ahead briefly, but Vialle countered to reclaim the position. This battle allowed Hymas to close back in from third. The battle for the lead continued, with more physical racing from the lead duo, while Hymas bided his time in third. Deegan went after Vialle once more and successfully completed the pass with a little less than 10 minutes to go. Hymas also got around Vialle for second and looked to track down Deegan. A couple laps later, Vialle gave up third to Hampshire.

Deegan withstood Hymas’ initial challenge and was able to pull away in the closing stages of the moto to finish off his championship-winning campaign the way he started it, with a moto win, his 10th of the season. Hymas finished in second, 6.6 seconds behind Deegan, with Hampshire in third and Vialle fourth.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 H Deegan Yam 16 Laps 2 C Hymas Hon +06.641 3 R Hampshire Hus +20.449 4 T Vialle KTM +26.505 5 R DiFrancesco GAS +33.863 6 T Masterpool Kaw +40.355 7 M Anstie Yam +43.255 8 J Smith Yam +44.503 9 J Savatgy Tri +1m02.921 10 J Swoll Tri +1m09.514 11 D Adams Kaw +1m10.266 12 K Roczen Suz +1m16.958 13 C Schock Yam +1m28.248 14 N Romano Yam +1m36.826 15 T Hawkins KTM +1m50.218 16 D Schwartz Suz +2m05.118 17 C Baker Hon +2m11.471 18 M Fineis Yam +2m18.071 19 L Turner KTM 15 Laps 20 B Bennett KTM +02.863 21 L Kobusch Hus +14.346 22 S Racine Yam +28.296 23 E Ferry GAS +35.142 24 K Wise Kaw +40.849 25 C Durow KTM +47.805 26 P Murphy Yam +1m03.899 27 R Buccheri KTM +1m18.622 28 G Brough Hon +1m29.882 29 T Nelson Yam +1m54.592 30 J Beaumer KTM 12 Laps 31 B Raymond KTM +9m52.826 32 S Orland Kaw 7 Laps 33 P Ross Hon 4 Laps 34 C Biese Kaw +27.095 35 L Kitchen Kaw 3 Laps 36 P Boespflug Suz +2m10.648 37 D Venter Afr 2 Laps 38 P Brown GAS +12.559 39 L Tucker Suz DNF 40 G Stine Yam DNS

250 Round

Vialle’s 1-4 effort easily secured his first overall win of the season and the second of his career. He became the fifth different rider to claim victory in the 250 Class this summer, which is the most since the 2021 season. Hymas made an anticipated return to the podium in second (6-2) for his fourth on-the-box result of the season, which ended a four-race drought dating back to his win at RedBud. Hampshire rounded out the podium in third (4-3) in just his second start of the season. It was the 12th podium result of his career.

Despite his Moto 2 win, Deegan failed to finish on the overall podium for just the second time in 2024 and completed the season with a championship-winning margin of 69 points over Vialle, who moved into second with his victory. Kitchen wrapped up third in the final standings, 76 points behind Deegan.

Tom Vialle (1-4)

“I was really trying to get that overall and we were able to today! The start is so important, it makes it so much easier, and I had a good moto in the first one. I had a gap and it was really amazing, I felt so good on the track. And then I was able to make it happen for the overall in that second moto – I’m really happy.”

Chance Hymas (6-2)

“I definitely need a little rest after this summer. It was a good way to cap off the season with a battle with those boys. We’re stoked right now. I’ll take a little time off and then get ready for SMX [playoffs].”

RJ Hampshire (4-3)

“It was awesome to be back at the races again. We were here for the gate drops and to get some intensity back, and somehow pulled off a podium. I felt pretty good on the bike, definitely still not even close to 100 percent, but it was nice to grind it out and suffer a bit today. I’m happy to be rewarded with a podium and look forward to Charlotte here in a couple of weeks.”

Ryder DiFrancesco (7-5)

“Ironman was my best weekend and it’s always been my favorite track ever since I first raced here. Good vibes all day, just felt like I wasn’t behind the eight ball at all, and back to myself. It was good to finish the season with P5 in that final moto, it’s nice to have some momentum and good for the confidence going into Charlotte and the SMX series!”

Julien Beaumer (8-30)

“It was a decent day for me at Ironman. My riding in Moto 2 was really good until I had a crash late in the race, but overall – mentally and physically – we’re in a good spot, ready to head into SMX and finish this year with a bang.”

Pierce Brown (10-38)

“It wasn’t the best day for me at Ironman. First moto, I had a mid-pack start and ended up 10th, before in the next moto I had a better start, but collided with some guys in the first turn and got run over a couple of times. My leg was hurting pretty bad and unfortunately went numb in my boot, so I couldn’t finish, and had to get it checked out – we will hear more soon. That’s a wrap for the outdoor season, so hopefully we’ll be healthy and ready to go for SMX in a couple of weeks.”

250 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 T Vialle KTM 1 4 43 2 C Hymas Hon 6 2 38 3 R Hampshire Hus 4 3 38 4 H Deegan Yam 11 1 36 5 J Smith Yam 3 8 34 6 T Masterpool Kaw 5 6 33 7 R DiFrancesco GAS 7 5 32 8 M Anstie Yam 13 7 24 9 K Roczen Suz 9 12 23 10 J Swoll Tri 12 10 22 11 L Kitchen Kaw 2 35 22 12 D Adams Kaw 15 11 18 13 D Schwartz Suz 14 16 14 14 J Beaumer KTM 8 30 14 15 J Savatgy mph 40 9 13 16 N Romano Yam 17 14 13 17 P Brown GAS 10 38 12 18 T Hawkins KTM 18 15 11 19 C Schock Yam 33 13 9 20 M Fineis Yam 20 18 6 21 P Ross Hon 16 33 6 22 C Baker Hon 39 17 5 23 L Turner KTM 25 19 3 24 T Nelson Yam 19 29 3 25 B Bennett KTM 26 20 2 26 L Kobusch Hus 22 21 1 27 K Wise Kaw 21 24 1 28 C Durow KTM 23 25 0 29 P Murphy Yam 30 26 0 30 S Orland Kaw 24 32 0 31 E Ferry Gas 35 23 0 32 S Racine Yam 37 22 0 33 C Biese Kaw 27 34 0 34 D Venter Kaw 28 37 0 35 R Buccheri KTM 27 0 36 G Brough Hon 28 0 37 S Varola Kaw 29 0 38 B Raymond KTM 31 0 39 M Phelps KTM 31 0 40 G Marchbanks Kaw 32 0 41 R Floyd Hon 34 0 42 P Boespflug Suz 36 0 43 A Dickens Yam 36 0 44 G Stine Yam 38 40 0 45 L Tucker Suz 39 0

250 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 H Deegan 481 2 T Vialle 412 3 L Kitchen 405 4 C Hymas 349 5 T Masterpool 316 6 J Shimoda 289 7 J Swoll 277 8 P Brown 269 9 J Smith 253 10 R DiFrancesco 250 11 J Beaumer 221 12 J Savatgy 192 13 C Cochran 164 14 D Schwartz 151 15 M Anstie 145 16 N Romano 145 17 D Bennick 124 18 J Reynolds 99 19 T Hawkins 89 20 C Schock 88 21 M Fineis 83 22 R Hampshire 65 23 G Marchbanks 51 24 L Turner 47 25 N Thrasher 46 26 R McNabb 37 27 K Roczen 23 28 J Talviku 22 29 D Adams 18 30 B Bennett 18 31 C Baker 17 32 P Ross 15 33 C Myers 13 34 B Gardner 9 35 M Phelps 8 36 T Guyon 7 37 E Ferry 5 38 J Cannon 4 39 S Smith 4 40 T Nelson 3 41 R Buccheri 2 42 S Orland 1 43 M Jorgensen 1 44 M Sanford 1 45 L Kobusch 1 46 K Wise 1 47 C Heyman 1 48 J Varize 1 49 P Boespflug 0 50 S Racine 0 51 C Benard 0 52 C Durow 0

Next Up

With the regular season of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Series now complete, we now look ahead to the SuperMotocross World Championship Finals. The three-race playoffs will begin on Saturday, September 7, from zMax Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. Each of the newly crowned Pro Motocross Champions, Sexton and Deegan, will enter the SMX Finals as the top seeds in the combined Supercross/Pro Motocross standings.