2024 Scouting Moto Combine

The second and final gathering of the 2024 MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine took place alongside the AMA Pro Motocross Championship finale at Ironman over the weekend.

The invited group of racers partook in classroom-style sessions that provided insights into various aspects of the sport, including training, nutrition, and media engagement. Additionally, the prospects were divided into five groups, with each rider assigned to one of five Rider Coaches – Michael Byrne, Broc Glover, Ezra Lusk, Chad Reed, and Kevin Windham – who provided guidance and mentorship to the aspiring young athletes.

The summer centrepiece of SMX Next welcomed 25 of the top A & B class prospects in amateur motocross to Ironman Raceway, where New Zealand-born Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider Cole Davies added another accolade to his SMX Next resume with a triumphant outing. Davies also recorded the fastest lap of the race in both motos.

Finishing second overall to make it an ANZAC 1-2 was Western Australian Kayden Minear.

Scouting Moto Combine Race One

The opening moto on Friday afternoon got underway with a trio of KTM Orange Brigade riders out front, led by Australian Kayden Minear, who was pursued by team-mates Seth Dennis and Luke Fauser. Davies, meanwhile, was well back in 15th place.

With a clear track, Minear was able to sprint away from the field while Dennis encountered misfortune early and allowed Fauser and Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Krystian Janik to move into second and third, respectively.

Janik then applied pressure on Fauser for second and brought fellow Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green rider Caden Dudney along with him. Both Kawasaki-mounted riders were able to make the move and take control of second and third before engaging in a spirited battle of their own for second place that Dudney eventually came out on top of.

While Minear checked out on the field, the fight between the Team Green team-mates allowed a hard-charging Davies to get into the mix from fourth, improving 11 spots from the opening lap. The focus then centred on this three-rider battle for the final podium spots. Davies was patient and bided his time with persistent pressure on the Kawasaki riders. Davies made his move around Janik to slot into podium position and then took advantage of a crash by Dudney with two laps to go to move up to second.

Minear went unchallenged out front and posted a wire-to-wire moto victory finishing 15-seconds ahead of Davies, who in turn, was 20-seconds ahead of Janik.

Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Landen Gordon was fourth, while Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Amateur Team rider Landon Gibson rounded out the top five.

Scouting Moto Combine Race One (25 Min + 2 Laps)

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 K Minear KTM 13 Laps 2 C Davies Yam +14.968 3 K Janik Kaw +35.314 4 L Gordon Kaw +41.188 5 L Gibson Hus +43.651 6 L Oehlhof Yam +44.058 7 E Temmerman Kaw +54.052 8 K Johnson Yam +1:01.994 9 C Forbes KTM +1:06.711 10 L Fauser KTM +1m09.620 11 C Dudney Kaw +1m11.897 12 J Fappani KTM +1m13.201 13 M Shane Yam +1m14.601 14 R Malinoski Yam +1m18.480 15 S Dennis KTM +1m38.845 16 R Thompson Kaw +1m40.078 17 C Timboe Suz +1m41.450 18 G Townsend Kaw +1m42.151 19 T Mollet Hus +2m16.984 20 B Harrison GAS +2m21.813 21 C Mainquist KTM +2m27.047 22 A Hillan Hon 12 Laps 23 A Fedortsov Yam 5 Laps 24 A Long Yam +03.022 25 A Caudle Kaw 2 Laps

Scouting Moto Combine Race Two

The second moto began with the Kawasaki of Landon Gordon leading the field to the holeshot, with Cole Davies and Caden Dudney in tow.

Dudney went down early, which allowed NSA Factory Yamaha’s Avery Long to move into third, with Minear fourth. Janik slotted in just a couple spots behind in sixth.

Davies sensed the moment and went on the attack, applying heavy pressure on Gordon. The Kawasaki rider kept the Yamaha mounted Kiwi at bay for nearly half the moto, but Davies’ persistence paid off as he took over the moto lead. Long was then able to follow through past Gordon into second.

From there the battle was on between the Yamaha-mounted duo, as Long was able to keep the pressure on Davies throughout the remainder of the moto. The pair traded fast laps at a torrid pace and eventually distanced themselves from the rest of the field.

Despite his best efforts, Long was unable to get enough of a run to make a move on Davies, as the Kiwi rider withstood the threat and brought home a well-earned moto win by a slim half-second margin over Long. Gordon maintained his hold of third through to the finish to round out the rostrum ahead of Kayden Minear.

Scouting Moto Combine Race Two (25 Min + 2 Laps)

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 C Davies Yam 13 Laps 2 A Long Yam +00.683 3 L Gordon Kaw +10.629 4 K Minear KTM +12.405 5 C Forbes KTM +37.524 6 E Temmerman Kaw +38.307 7 L Gibson Hus +47.534 8 L Oehlhof Yam +52.919 9 J Fappani KTM +1m11.823 10 A Fedortsov Yam +1m13.469 11 R Malinoski Yam +1m14.812 12 C Timboe Suz +1m30.107 13 C Dudney Kaw +1m32.402 14 K Johnson Yam +1m40.159 15 S Dennis KTM +1m47.617 16 B Harrison GAS +1m48.495 17 G Townsend Kaw +2m01.098 18 L Fauser KTM +2m05.123 19 R Thompson Kaw +2m07.129 20 M Shane Yam +2m23.741 21 C Mainquist KTM 12 Laps 22 K Janik Kaw +1m33.290 23 A Caudle Kaw +1m56.567 24 A Hillan Hon 5 Laps 25 T Mollet Hus DNS

Scouting Moto Combine Overall

When the moto results were combined, the New Zealander’s 2-1 finishes landed him atop the overall classification to give him the Combine victory. It’s the latest high-profile accolade for the promising young talent, who this past spring captured the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship in Salt Lake City.

While he wasn’t a factor for the win in Moto 2, Minear earned 1-4 moto finishes to secure runner-up.

Gordon’s consistent 4-3 effort was enough to equal his third-place result from the RedBud Combine.

Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 C Davies Yam 2 1 47 2 K Minear KTM 1 4 43 3 L Gordon Kaw 4 3 38 4 L Gibson Hus 5 7 32 5 E Temmerman Kaw 7 6 31 6 C Forbes KTM 9 5 30 7 L Oehlhof Yam 6 8 30 8 J Fappani KTM 12 9 23 9 A Long Yam 24 2 22 10 K Johnson Yam 8 14 22 11 C Dudney Kaw 11 13 20 12 K Janik Kaw 3 22 20 13 R Malinoski Yam 14 11 19 14 L Fauser KTM 10 18 16 15 C Timboe Suz 17 12 15 16 S Dennis KTM 15 15 14 17 A Fedortsov Yam 23 10 12 18 M Shane Yam 13 20 11 19 G Townsend Kaw 18 17 9 20 R Thompson Kaw 16 19 9 21 B Harrison GAS 20 16 8 22 T Mollet Hus 19 25 3 23 C Mainquist KTM 21 21 2 24 A Hillan Hon 22 24 0 25 A Caudle Kaw 25 23 0

