2024 Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC)

Rounds 11 & 12 – Nowra, NSW

Daniel Milner had comprehensively dominated the AORC season this year, that was until coming unstuck at the penultimate event of season 2024. A hefty crash for the 32-year-old last time out in South Australia left the KTM rider with a dislocated shoulder. Par for the course somewhat in this sport, and no major problem unless it keeps popping out when you ride, which is exactly what happened to the Victorian when he tried to finish the tenth round of the championship that Sunday. After repeated dislocations Milner decided to withdraw from the remainder of that round after one dislocation too many, while on the fly, very nearly sent him into a tree at speed.

Young Tasmanian Kyron Bacon has run Milner close all season, and the Yamaha WR250F rider took advantage of Milner’s misfortune in South Australia to claim the mantle as outright fastest in round ten.

Milner had won on Saturday, but his no score on Sunday dented his outright lead in the championship and allowed Serco’s Jonte Reynders to close to within 26-points of the season veteran in the race to the E2 crown.

While Milner had won the opening nine rounds, the tight points system used in AORC had also seen Will Dennett pull serious ground back on Milner on Sunday in South Australia, the Yamaha rider entering the final two-day contest at Nowra only 29-points behind the E2 championship leader.

On Saturday at Nowra, Round 11, Reynders capitalised to finish fastest outright and reduced Milner’s lead in the E2 category to a slender 19-points. Milner, was seventh outright on Saturday and fourth in E2, to keep himself in the game with one day to go…

In E1, Korey McMahon had looked like the man to beat on Saturday before some stumbles allowed Kyron Bacon to regain the upper hand and win the day. McMahon second and Tom Buxton third.

Beta rider Jye Dickson dominated the E3 category on Saturday to the tune of over three-minutes.

Round 11 Senior Outright

Pos Competitor Class Total Time 1 Jonte REYNDERS E2 1:27:19.613 2 Kyron BACON E1 1:27:32.777 3 William DENNETT E2 1:27:43.323 4 Andrew WILKSCH E2 1:27:44.806 5 Korey MCMAHON E1 1:28:14.911 6 Jye DICKSON E3 1:28:51.517 7 Daniel MILNER E2 1:29:37.616 8 Tom BUXTON E1 1:30:20.809 9 Jett YARNOLD EJ 1:30:41.576 10 Joshua WHITEHEAD E2 1:30:50.689 11 Cooper SHEIDOW E1 1:31:15.971 12 Brock NICHOLS E1 1:31:25.465 13 Ben KEARNS E2 1:31:29.729 14 Beau RALSTON E2 1:31:33.461 15 Jeremy CARPENTIER E2 1:32:07.764 16 Eli TRIPCONY EJ 1:32:11.561 17 Billy HARGY E3 1:32:18.272 18 Riley MCGILLIVRAY E3 1:33:10.328 19 Jake HENDERSON E2 1:33:22.536 20 Deegan GRAHAM E2 1:33:35.594

E1 (100cc-200cc 2/ & 150cc-250cc 4/)

Round 11

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Kyron BACON 1:27:32.777 2 Korey MCMAHON 1:28:14.911 3 Tom BUXTON 1:30:20.809 4 Cooper SHEIDOW 1:31:15.971 5 Brock NICHOLS 1:31:25.465 6 William PRICE 1:34:42.646 7 Billy BRAY 1:36:37.423 8 Adam GILES 1:39:36.483 9 Thomas FOSTER 1:42:21.709

E2 (220cc-250cc 2/ & 275cc-450cc 4/)

Round 11

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Jonte REYNDERS 1:27:19.613 2 William DENNETT 1:27:43.323 3 Andrew WILKSCH 1:27:44.806 4 Daniel MILNER 1:29:37.616 5 Joshua WHITEHEAD 1:30:50.689 6 Ben KEARNS 1:31:29.729 7 Beau RALSTON 1:31:33.461 8 Jeremy CARPENTIER 1:32:07.764 9 Jake HENDERSON 1:33:22.536 10 Deegan GRAHAM 1:33:35.594 11 Broc GRABHAM 1:34:13.294 12 Hayden OLSEN 1:35:35.384 13 Joshua HARRIS 1:36:38.701 14 Matthew PROTT 1:37:47.110 15 Samuel CODRINGTON 1:41:37.439 16 Williams COMMENS 1:42:14.687 17 Mitchell SUTCLIFFE 1:42:43.224 18 Harrison FOSTER 1:42:47.311 19 Miller MENDHAM 1:43:46.557 20 Zane CODRINGTON 1:44:38.253 21 Marcus DUMMER 1:47:23.703

E3 (290cc-500cc 2/ & 475cc-650cc 4/)

Round 11

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Jye DICKSON 1:28:51.517 2 Billy HARGY 1:32:18.272 3 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 1:33:10.328 4 Hayden KEELEY 1:34:28.357 5 Kodi STEPHENS 1:37:34.617 6 Thomas VANCE 1:38:49.579

EW (Women) All Powers Results

Round 11

Pos Competitor Total Time 14 Danielle MCDONALD 1:37:30.004 15 Jessica GARDINER 1:40:55.462 16 Ebony NIELSEN 1:45:08.080 17 Courtney RUBIE 1:55:23.368 18 Amity CORK 2:00:30.373 19 Shaylynne KUHNKE 2:01:16.190

EJ (16 to U18) All Powers Top 10 Results

Round 11

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Jett YARNOLD 1:30:41.576 2 Eli TRIPCONY 1:32:11.561 3 Oliver PATERNO 1:34:59.067 4 Jackson VERSTEEGEN 1:36:10.484 5 Levi STEPHENS 1:36:56.232 6 Tomas PORTO 1:37:06.623 7 Chad WILLIAMS 1:39:15.608 8 William KEARNEY 1:42:54.426 9 Kane NOVAK 1:43:32.590 10 Riley BLACKSTOCK 1:48:29.759 11 John TAYLOR 1:52:58.429 12 Jett WILLIAMS 1:56:22.719 13 Billy DONALDSON 1:02:37.327

Round 12 Senior Outright

Jonte Reynders backed it up on Sunday when he once again took the outright ahead of Kyron Bacon, Andy Wilksch and Daniel Milner.

The category battles on Sunday went to Bacon (E1), Reynders (E2), Dickson (E3) while in the Juniors Eli Tripcony just pipped Jett Yarnold for Sunday honours. Danielle McDonald ruled the roost amongst the Women on the final day of the season.

Despite serious adversity across the final contests Daniel Milner emerged victorious as the outright AORC winner for 2024.

Daniel Milner – 2024 E2 Champion

“Round 12 was a difficult one for me, that’s for sure,” confirmed Milner. “We had an injury I had to tackle from last round and two weeks ago I had surgery to fix that. So this weekend and especially yesterday, was all about just getting through. It’s definitely been a difficult weekend. To win this Championship title, is really big. It’s been a struggle the past few years overseas and honestly, it’s been a long time since I’ve won a title. So to win the E2 class and overall fastest rider, is really special. I always love being back in Australia, so I couldn’t be happier!”

Kyron Bacon ran Milner closest for the majority of the season and took out E1 category honours for 2024 ahead of Korey McMahon and Tom Buxton.

Kyron Bacon – 2024 E1 Champion

“It’s an awesome feeling winning the Championship this year. I did it two years ago but to get a second is very special. I broke my femur last year and it’s been a really significant journey to rebuild and get to this point, where I can claim another Championship title.”

Reynders’ double at the Nowra finale was not enough to overcome the significant lead Milner had built up on his unbeaten run across the first nine rounds. The margin at the end a slender 14-points while Dennett was only 13-points further back to complete the E2 season podium.

Jye Dickon took the E3 crown for 2024 ahead of Riley McGillivray and Billy Hargy.

Jye Dickson – 2024 E3 Champion

“It was pretty brutal out there,” explained Dickson. “The track was faster than yesterday and all in all, was fairly gnarly. It’s a pretty big deal for me to claim this win. It’s my second year racing in Enduro, so to get a Championship title this early means a lot!”

Jett Yarnold won the EJ category by 20-points over final round victor Eli Tripcony. Oliver Paterno a further 51-points back in third.

Jett Yarnold – 2024 EJ Champion

“Round 12 today was tough,” reflected Yarnold. “I struggled early on and couldn’t find my flow. In the afternoon I managed to find my flow but I had Eli Tripcony right behind me. We’ve had some great battles today. Eli definitely kept me on my toes. Winning the Championship means everything to me. This is what we’ve been working so hard for, for so long. I am so stoked to be here.”

Danielle McDonald finished as the Woman for 2024 with a 24-point lead over team-mate Jess Gardiner. Ebony Nielson rounded out the season podium a further 48-points adrift.

Danielle McDonald – 2024 Women’s Champion

“Round 12 was really good. I managed to wrap it up on a high note,” confirmed McDonald. “The competition was super tough but I managed to pick up my game, find my flow and get on top. This Championship means everything. I’ve been wanting this for years and to get it in my rookie year is unbelievable. I can’t believe we’re here!”

Round 12 Senior Top 20

Pos Competitor Class Total Time 1 Jonte REYNDERS E2 1:08:24.043 2 Kyron BACON E1 1:08:56.298 3 Andrew WILKSCH E2 1:09:41.637 4 Daniel MILNER E2 1:09:45.552 5 William DENNETT E2 1:10:05.115 6 Korey MCMAHON E1 1:10:37.497 7 Jye DICKSON E3 1:10:58.526 8 Tom BUXTON E1 1:11:17.454 9 Cooper SHEIDOW E1 1:11:26.874 10 Joshua WHITEHEAD E2 1:11:56.830 11 Ben KEARNS E2 1:12:05.534 12 Billy HARGY E3 1:12:14.834 13 Eli TRIPCONY EJ 1:12:19.831 14 Jett YARNOLD EJ 1:12:21.002 15 Riley MCGILLIVRAY E3 1:13:17.812 16 Brock NICHOLS E1 1:13:28.505 17 Beau RALSTON E2 1:13:42.623 18 Broc GRABHAM E2 1:13:57.314 19 William PRICE E1 1:14:39.408 20 Jeremy CARPENTIER E2 1:14:41.174

E1 (100cc-200cc 2/ & 150cc-250cc 4/)

Round 12

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Kyron BACON 1:08:56.298 2 Korey MCMAHON 1:10:37.497 3 Tom BUXTON 1:11:17.454 4 Cooper SHEIDOW 1:11:26.874 5 Brock NICHOLS 1:13:28.505 6 William PRICE 1:14:39.408 7 Billy BRAY 1:17:48.017 8 Thomas FOSTER 1:19:30.196 9 Adam GILES 53:00.411

E2 (220cc-250cc 2/ & 275cc-450cc 4/)

Round 12

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Jonte REYNDERS 1:08:24.043 2 Andrew WILKSCH 1:09:41.637 3 Daniel MILNER 1:09:45.552 4 William DENNETT 1:10:05.115 5 Joshua WHITEHEAD 1:11:56.830 6 Ben KEARNS 1:12:05.534 7 Beau RALSTON 1:13:42.623 8 Broc GRABHAM 1:13:57.314 9 Jeremy CARPENTIER 1:14:41.174 10 Deegan GRAHAM 1:15:15.009 11 Hayden OLSEN 1:15:36.828 12 Jake HENDERSON 1:15:40.239 13 Joshua HARRIS 1:16:09.089 14 Matthew PROTT 1:16:37.274 15 Miller MENDHAM 1:21:14.312 16 Zane CODRINGTON 1:22:18.200 17 Mitchell SUTCLIFFE 1:22:21.751 18 Williams COMMENS 1:22:25.579 19 Samuel CODRINGTON 1:22:47.536 20 Marcus DUMMER 1:23:32.385 21 Harrison FOSTER 42:51.423

E3 (290cc-500cc 2/ & 475cc-650cc 4/)

Round 12

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Jye DICKSON 1:10:58.526 2 Billy HARGY 1:12:14.834 3 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 1:13:17.812 4 Hayden KEELEY 1:16:18.556 5 Thomas VANCE 1:18:39.593 6 Kodi STEPHENS 1:19:28.946

EW (Women) All Powers Results

Round 12

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Danielle MCDONALD 1:18:44.525 2 Jessica GARDINER 1:20:19.480 3 Ebony NIELSEN 1:23:04.133 4 Courtney RUBIE 1:27:15.077 5 Amity CORK 1:35:32.149 6 Shaylynne KUHNKE 1:36:30.527

EJ (16 to U18) All Powers Top 10 Results

Round 12

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Eli TRIPCONY 1:12:19.831 2 Jett YARNOLD 1:12:21.002 3 Oliver PATERNO 1:16:14.496 4 Chad WILLIAMS 1:17:17.705 5 Tomas PORTO 1:17:33.105 6 Jackson VERSTEEGEN 1:18:10.003 7 William KEARNEY 1:20:30.977 8 Kane NOVAK 1:23:41.065 9 Riley BLACKSTOCK 1:26:18.554 10 Jett WILLIAMS 1:29:48.021 11 John TAYLOR 1:32:49.726 12 Levi STEPHENS 12:53.301

2024 AORC Standings

Final Points

E1 Final Points

Pos Name Total 1 Kyron BACON 287 2 Korey MCMAHON 268 3 Tom BUXTON 240 4 Brock NICHOLS 200 5 William PRICE 168 6 Billy BRAY 121 7 Cooper SHEIDOW 89 8 William EDWARD 70 9 Damon KUPISZ 53 10 Thomas FOSTER 51 11 Dale CARROLL 46 12 Christopher WYND 45 13 Jordan RAYMOND 40 14 Patrick MARTIN 30 15 Kyle LEACH 30 16 Thomas TEED 28 17 Thomas JENNER 28 18 Zane MACKINTOSH 25 19 Jake SINGLES 24 20 James FLANAGAN 15 21 Adam GILES 13 22 Thomas LIVESAY 11

E2 Final Points – Top 25

Pos Name Total 1 Daniel MILNER 263 2 Jonte REYNDERS 249 3 William DENNETT 236 4 Andrew WILKSCH 212 5 Joshua WHITEHEAD 158 6 Beau RALSTON 157 7 Ben KEARNS 147 8 Jeremy CARPENTIER 132 9 Jake HENDERSON 123 10 Max MIDWINTER 89 11 Deegan GRAHAM 86 12 Harrison TEED 56 13 Benjamin TEED 35 14 Oliver PITCHFORD 35 15 Hunter SEMMENS 34 16 Toé FUGIER 33 17 Thynan KEAN 32 18 Hayden OLSEN 30 19 Benjamin LYNCH 29 20 Chad SPARROW 26 21 Jacob SWEET 25 22 Broc GRABHAM 23 23 Bailey KOOLEN 23 24 Anthony SOLAR 22 25 Jack CONLAN 21

E3 Final Points

Pos Name Total 1 Jye DICKSON 271 2 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 250 3 Billy HARGY 227 4 Stefan GRANQUIST 193 5 Fraser HIGLETT 112 6 Thomas VANCE 98 7 Patrick MCGILLIVRAY 89 8 Joshua ANDERSON 58 9 Jonothan RUMBOLD 50 10 Tom DEVRIES 49 11 Jaiden TREASURE 40 12 Hayden KEELEY 36 13 Thomas HENRY 31 14 Kodi STEPHENS 31 15 Campbell HALL 30 16 Luke CHELLAS 28 17 Jarrod DILLON 23 18 Adam GILES 22 19 Lachlan MCLENNAN 21 20 Timothy SHERMAN 21 21 Nathan TRIGG 18 22 Ryan COSSENS 16 23 Max RIKYS 14 24 Cooper BENGTSON 14 25 Mitchell HARVEY 13 26 Ryan CONROY 12 27 Alex SELLENTIN 10

EW Final Points

Pos Name Total 1 Danielle MCDONALD 292 2 Jessica GARDINER 268 3 Ebony NIELSEN 220 4 Emelie KARLSSON 200 5 Courtney RUBIE 99 6 Chelsea REID 90 7 Emily BIELENBERG 59 8 Monique SIMIONI 58 9 Nenah CHADWICK 57 10 Shaylynne KUHNKE 55 11 Lauren DUNSTAN 54 12 Madison HEALEY 52 13 Yolanda TREASURE 52 14 Holly BLAKE 51 15 Audrey MOLLER 46 16 Fynleh DUNCOMBE 38 17 Mackenzie FLEMING 35 18 Amity CORK 32 19 Angela SCOTT 29 20 Tracey MCGUIRE 23 21 Rachelle DESSENT 20 22 Emma HAYLOCK 16 23 Cass MCRAE 16 24 Meg PITCHFORD 15 25 Jackie JOYCE 11

EJ Final Points

Pos Name Total 1 Jett YARNOLD 281 2 Eli TRIPCONY 261 3 Oliver PATERNO 210 4 Jackson VERSTEEGEN 205 5 Cody HOWELL 157 6 Davey GEAR 111 7 Tomas PORTO 106 8 Kogan LOCK 76 9 Cruiz RIKYS 71 10 Will MCINNES 67 11 William KEARNEY 63 12 Fletcher TUCKER 57 13 Jagger SENIOR 55 14 Jyo BOOKER 45 15 Blake BALDACCHINO 43 16 Charlie TOWNLEY 42 17 Ryan JORDAN 41 18 Hayden MCNEILL 35 19 Chad WILLIAMS 32 20 Ned O’HARA 31 21 Jet BRIEN 28 22 Jonathon HUBERT 27 23 Kane NOVAK 25 24 Jolon SEABY 24 25 Riley BLACKSTOCK 23

Images by Troy Pears