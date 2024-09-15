2024 Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC)
Rounds 11 & 12 – Nowra, NSW
Daniel Milner had comprehensively dominated the AORC season this year, that was until coming unstuck at the penultimate event of season 2024. A hefty crash for the 32-year-old last time out in South Australia left the KTM rider with a dislocated shoulder. Par for the course somewhat in this sport, and no major problem unless it keeps popping out when you ride, which is exactly what happened to the Victorian when he tried to finish the tenth round of the championship that Sunday. After repeated dislocations Milner decided to withdraw from the remainder of that round after one dislocation too many, while on the fly, very nearly sent him into a tree at speed.
Young Tasmanian Kyron Bacon has run Milner close all season, and the Yamaha WR250F rider took advantage of Milner’s misfortune in South Australia to claim the mantle as outright fastest in round ten.
Milner had won on Saturday, but his no score on Sunday dented his outright lead in the championship and allowed Serco’s Jonte Reynders to close to within 26-points of the season veteran in the race to the E2 crown.
While Milner had won the opening nine rounds, the tight points system used in AORC had also seen Will Dennett pull serious ground back on Milner on Sunday in South Australia, the Yamaha rider entering the final two-day contest at Nowra only 29-points behind the E2 championship leader.
On Saturday at Nowra, Round 11, Reynders capitalised to finish fastest outright and reduced Milner’s lead in the E2 category to a slender 19-points. Milner, was seventh outright on Saturday and fourth in E2, to keep himself in the game with one day to go…
In E1, Korey McMahon had looked like the man to beat on Saturday before some stumbles allowed Kyron Bacon to regain the upper hand and win the day. McMahon second and Tom Buxton third.
Beta rider Jye Dickson dominated the E3 category on Saturday to the tune of over three-minutes.
Round 11 Senior Outright
|Pos
|Competitor
|Class
|Total Time
|1
|Jonte REYNDERS
|E2
|1:27:19.613
|2
|Kyron BACON
|E1
|1:27:32.777
|3
|William DENNETT
|E2
|1:27:43.323
|4
|Andrew WILKSCH
|E2
|1:27:44.806
|5
|Korey MCMAHON
|E1
|1:28:14.911
|6
|Jye DICKSON
|E3
|1:28:51.517
|7
|Daniel MILNER
|E2
|1:29:37.616
|8
|Tom BUXTON
|E1
|1:30:20.809
|9
|Jett YARNOLD
|EJ
|1:30:41.576
|10
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|E2
|1:30:50.689
|11
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|E1
|1:31:15.971
|12
|Brock NICHOLS
|E1
|1:31:25.465
|13
|Ben KEARNS
|E2
|1:31:29.729
|14
|Beau RALSTON
|E2
|1:31:33.461
|15
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|E2
|1:32:07.764
|16
|Eli TRIPCONY
|EJ
|1:32:11.561
|17
|Billy HARGY
|E3
|1:32:18.272
|18
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|E3
|1:33:10.328
|19
|Jake HENDERSON
|E2
|1:33:22.536
|20
|Deegan GRAHAM
|E2
|1:33:35.594
E1 (100cc-200cc 2/ & 150cc-250cc 4/)
Round 11
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Time
|1
|Kyron BACON
|1:27:32.777
|2
|Korey MCMAHON
|1:28:14.911
|3
|Tom BUXTON
|1:30:20.809
|4
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|1:31:15.971
|5
|Brock NICHOLS
|1:31:25.465
|6
|William PRICE
|1:34:42.646
|7
|Billy BRAY
|1:36:37.423
|8
|Adam GILES
|1:39:36.483
|9
|Thomas FOSTER
|1:42:21.709
E2 (220cc-250cc 2/ & 275cc-450cc 4/)
Round 11
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Time
|1
|Jonte REYNDERS
|1:27:19.613
|2
|William DENNETT
|1:27:43.323
|3
|Andrew WILKSCH
|1:27:44.806
|4
|Daniel MILNER
|1:29:37.616
|5
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|1:30:50.689
|6
|Ben KEARNS
|1:31:29.729
|7
|Beau RALSTON
|1:31:33.461
|8
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|1:32:07.764
|9
|Jake HENDERSON
|1:33:22.536
|10
|Deegan GRAHAM
|1:33:35.594
|11
|Broc GRABHAM
|1:34:13.294
|12
|Hayden OLSEN
|1:35:35.384
|13
|Joshua HARRIS
|1:36:38.701
|14
|Matthew PROTT
|1:37:47.110
|15
|Samuel CODRINGTON
|1:41:37.439
|16
|Williams COMMENS
|1:42:14.687
|17
|Mitchell SUTCLIFFE
|1:42:43.224
|18
|Harrison FOSTER
|1:42:47.311
|19
|Miller MENDHAM
|1:43:46.557
|20
|Zane CODRINGTON
|1:44:38.253
|21
|Marcus DUMMER
|1:47:23.703
E3 (290cc-500cc 2/ & 475cc-650cc 4/)
Round 11
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Time
|1
|Jye DICKSON
|1:28:51.517
|2
|Billy HARGY
|1:32:18.272
|3
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|1:33:10.328
|4
|Hayden KEELEY
|1:34:28.357
|5
|Kodi STEPHENS
|1:37:34.617
|6
|Thomas VANCE
|1:38:49.579
EW (Women) All Powers Results
Round 11
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Time
|14
|Danielle MCDONALD
|1:37:30.004
|15
|Jessica GARDINER
|1:40:55.462
|16
|Ebony NIELSEN
|1:45:08.080
|17
|Courtney RUBIE
|1:55:23.368
|18
|Amity CORK
|2:00:30.373
|19
|Shaylynne KUHNKE
|2:01:16.190
EJ (16 to U18) All Powers Top 10 Results
Round 11
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Time
|1
|Jett YARNOLD
|1:30:41.576
|2
|Eli TRIPCONY
|1:32:11.561
|3
|Oliver PATERNO
|1:34:59.067
|4
|Jackson VERSTEEGEN
|1:36:10.484
|5
|Levi STEPHENS
|1:36:56.232
|6
|Tomas PORTO
|1:37:06.623
|7
|Chad WILLIAMS
|1:39:15.608
|8
|William KEARNEY
|1:42:54.426
|9
|Kane NOVAK
|1:43:32.590
|10
|Riley BLACKSTOCK
|1:48:29.759
|11
|John TAYLOR
|1:52:58.429
|12
|Jett WILLIAMS
|1:56:22.719
|13
|Billy DONALDSON
|1:02:37.327
Round 12 Senior Outright
Jonte Reynders backed it up on Sunday when he once again took the outright ahead of Kyron Bacon, Andy Wilksch and Daniel Milner.
The category battles on Sunday went to Bacon (E1), Reynders (E2), Dickson (E3) while in the Juniors Eli Tripcony just pipped Jett Yarnold for Sunday honours. Danielle McDonald ruled the roost amongst the Women on the final day of the season.
Despite serious adversity across the final contests Daniel Milner emerged victorious as the outright AORC winner for 2024.
Daniel Milner – 2024 E2 Champion
“Round 12 was a difficult one for me, that’s for sure,” confirmed Milner. “We had an injury I had to tackle from last round and two weeks ago I had surgery to fix that. So this weekend and especially yesterday, was all about just getting through. It’s definitely been a difficult weekend. To win this Championship title, is really big. It’s been a struggle the past few years overseas and honestly, it’s been a long time since I’ve won a title. So to win the E2 class and overall fastest rider, is really special. I always love being back in Australia, so I couldn’t be happier!”
Kyron Bacon ran Milner closest for the majority of the season and took out E1 category honours for 2024 ahead of Korey McMahon and Tom Buxton.
Kyron Bacon – 2024 E1 Champion
“It’s an awesome feeling winning the Championship this year. I did it two years ago but to get a second is very special. I broke my femur last year and it’s been a really significant journey to rebuild and get to this point, where I can claim another Championship title.”
Reynders’ double at the Nowra finale was not enough to overcome the significant lead Milner had built up on his unbeaten run across the first nine rounds. The margin at the end a slender 14-points while Dennett was only 13-points further back to complete the E2 season podium.
Jye Dickon took the E3 crown for 2024 ahead of Riley McGillivray and Billy Hargy.
Jye Dickson – 2024 E3 Champion
“It was pretty brutal out there,” explained Dickson. “The track was faster than yesterday and all in all, was fairly gnarly. It’s a pretty big deal for me to claim this win. It’s my second year racing in Enduro, so to get a Championship title this early means a lot!”
Jett Yarnold won the EJ category by 20-points over final round victor Eli Tripcony. Oliver Paterno a further 51-points back in third.
Jett Yarnold – 2024 EJ Champion
“Round 12 today was tough,” reflected Yarnold. “I struggled early on and couldn’t find my flow. In the afternoon I managed to find my flow but I had Eli Tripcony right behind me. We’ve had some great battles today. Eli definitely kept me on my toes. Winning the Championship means everything to me. This is what we’ve been working so hard for, for so long. I am so stoked to be here.”
Danielle McDonald finished as the Woman for 2024 with a 24-point lead over team-mate Jess Gardiner. Ebony Nielson rounded out the season podium a further 48-points adrift.
Danielle McDonald – 2024 Women’s Champion
“Round 12 was really good. I managed to wrap it up on a high note,” confirmed McDonald. “The competition was super tough but I managed to pick up my game, find my flow and get on top. This Championship means everything. I’ve been wanting this for years and to get it in my rookie year is unbelievable. I can’t believe we’re here!”
Round 12 Senior Top 20
|Pos
|Competitor
|Class
|Total Time
|1
|Jonte REYNDERS
|E2
|1:08:24.043
|2
|Kyron BACON
|E1
|1:08:56.298
|3
|Andrew WILKSCH
|E2
|1:09:41.637
|4
|Daniel MILNER
|E2
|1:09:45.552
|5
|William DENNETT
|E2
|1:10:05.115
|6
|Korey MCMAHON
|E1
|1:10:37.497
|7
|Jye DICKSON
|E3
|1:10:58.526
|8
|Tom BUXTON
|E1
|1:11:17.454
|9
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|E1
|1:11:26.874
|10
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|E2
|1:11:56.830
|11
|Ben KEARNS
|E2
|1:12:05.534
|12
|Billy HARGY
|E3
|1:12:14.834
|13
|Eli TRIPCONY
|EJ
|1:12:19.831
|14
|Jett YARNOLD
|EJ
|1:12:21.002
|15
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|E3
|1:13:17.812
|16
|Brock NICHOLS
|E1
|1:13:28.505
|17
|Beau RALSTON
|E2
|1:13:42.623
|18
|Broc GRABHAM
|E2
|1:13:57.314
|19
|William PRICE
|E1
|1:14:39.408
|20
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|E2
|1:14:41.174
E1 (100cc-200cc 2/ & 150cc-250cc 4/)
Round 12
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Time
|1
|Kyron BACON
|1:08:56.298
|2
|Korey MCMAHON
|1:10:37.497
|3
|Tom BUXTON
|1:11:17.454
|4
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|1:11:26.874
|5
|Brock NICHOLS
|1:13:28.505
|6
|William PRICE
|1:14:39.408
|7
|Billy BRAY
|1:17:48.017
|8
|Thomas FOSTER
|1:19:30.196
|9
|Adam GILES
|53:00.411
E2 (220cc-250cc 2/ & 275cc-450cc 4/)
Round 12
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Time
|1
|Jonte REYNDERS
|1:08:24.043
|2
|Andrew WILKSCH
|1:09:41.637
|3
|Daniel MILNER
|1:09:45.552
|4
|William DENNETT
|1:10:05.115
|5
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|1:11:56.830
|6
|Ben KEARNS
|1:12:05.534
|7
|Beau RALSTON
|1:13:42.623
|8
|Broc GRABHAM
|1:13:57.314
|9
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|1:14:41.174
|10
|Deegan GRAHAM
|1:15:15.009
|11
|Hayden OLSEN
|1:15:36.828
|12
|Jake HENDERSON
|1:15:40.239
|13
|Joshua HARRIS
|1:16:09.089
|14
|Matthew PROTT
|1:16:37.274
|15
|Miller MENDHAM
|1:21:14.312
|16
|Zane CODRINGTON
|1:22:18.200
|17
|Mitchell SUTCLIFFE
|1:22:21.751
|18
|Williams COMMENS
|1:22:25.579
|19
|Samuel CODRINGTON
|1:22:47.536
|20
|Marcus DUMMER
|1:23:32.385
|21
|Harrison FOSTER
|42:51.423
E3 (290cc-500cc 2/ & 475cc-650cc 4/)
Round 12
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Time
|1
|Jye DICKSON
|1:10:58.526
|2
|Billy HARGY
|1:12:14.834
|3
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|1:13:17.812
|4
|Hayden KEELEY
|1:16:18.556
|5
|Thomas VANCE
|1:18:39.593
|6
|Kodi STEPHENS
|1:19:28.946
EW (Women) All Powers Results
Round 12
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Time
|1
|Danielle MCDONALD
|1:18:44.525
|2
|Jessica GARDINER
|1:20:19.480
|3
|Ebony NIELSEN
|1:23:04.133
|4
|Courtney RUBIE
|1:27:15.077
|5
|Amity CORK
|1:35:32.149
|6
|Shaylynne KUHNKE
|1:36:30.527
EJ (16 to U18) All Powers Top 10 Results
Round 12
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Time
|1
|Eli TRIPCONY
|1:12:19.831
|2
|Jett YARNOLD
|1:12:21.002
|3
|Oliver PATERNO
|1:16:14.496
|4
|Chad WILLIAMS
|1:17:17.705
|5
|Tomas PORTO
|1:17:33.105
|6
|Jackson VERSTEEGEN
|1:18:10.003
|7
|William KEARNEY
|1:20:30.977
|8
|Kane NOVAK
|1:23:41.065
|9
|Riley BLACKSTOCK
|1:26:18.554
|10
|Jett WILLIAMS
|1:29:48.021
|11
|John TAYLOR
|1:32:49.726
|12
|Levi STEPHENS
|12:53.301
2024 AORC Standings
Final Points
E1 Final Points
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Kyron BACON
|287
|2
|Korey MCMAHON
|268
|3
|Tom BUXTON
|240
|4
|Brock NICHOLS
|200
|5
|William PRICE
|168
|6
|Billy BRAY
|121
|7
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|89
|8
|William EDWARD
|70
|9
|Damon KUPISZ
|53
|10
|Thomas FOSTER
|51
|11
|Dale CARROLL
|46
|12
|Christopher WYND
|45
|13
|Jordan RAYMOND
|40
|14
|Patrick MARTIN
|30
|15
|Kyle LEACH
|30
|16
|Thomas TEED
|28
|17
|Thomas JENNER
|28
|18
|Zane MACKINTOSH
|25
|19
|Jake SINGLES
|24
|20
|James FLANAGAN
|15
|21
|Adam GILES
|13
|22
|Thomas LIVESAY
|11
E2 Final Points – Top 25
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Daniel MILNER
|263
|2
|Jonte REYNDERS
|249
|3
|William DENNETT
|236
|4
|Andrew WILKSCH
|212
|5
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|158
|6
|Beau RALSTON
|157
|7
|Ben KEARNS
|147
|8
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|132
|9
|Jake HENDERSON
|123
|10
|Max MIDWINTER
|89
|11
|Deegan GRAHAM
|86
|12
|Harrison TEED
|56
|13
|Benjamin TEED
|35
|14
|Oliver PITCHFORD
|35
|15
|Hunter SEMMENS
|34
|16
|Toé FUGIER
|33
|17
|Thynan KEAN
|32
|18
|Hayden OLSEN
|30
|19
|Benjamin LYNCH
|29
|20
|Chad SPARROW
|26
|21
|Jacob SWEET
|25
|22
|Broc GRABHAM
|23
|23
|Bailey KOOLEN
|23
|24
|Anthony SOLAR
|22
|25
|Jack CONLAN
|21
E3 Final Points
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Jye DICKSON
|271
|2
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|250
|3
|Billy HARGY
|227
|4
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|193
|5
|Fraser HIGLETT
|112
|6
|Thomas VANCE
|98
|7
|Patrick MCGILLIVRAY
|89
|8
|Joshua ANDERSON
|58
|9
|Jonothan RUMBOLD
|50
|10
|Tom DEVRIES
|49
|11
|Jaiden TREASURE
|40
|12
|Hayden KEELEY
|36
|13
|Thomas HENRY
|31
|14
|Kodi STEPHENS
|31
|15
|Campbell HALL
|30
|16
|Luke CHELLAS
|28
|17
|Jarrod DILLON
|23
|18
|Adam GILES
|22
|19
|Lachlan MCLENNAN
|21
|20
|Timothy SHERMAN
|21
|21
|Nathan TRIGG
|18
|22
|Ryan COSSENS
|16
|23
|Max RIKYS
|14
|24
|Cooper BENGTSON
|14
|25
|Mitchell HARVEY
|13
|26
|Ryan CONROY
|12
|27
|Alex SELLENTIN
|10
EW Final Points
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Danielle MCDONALD
|292
|2
|Jessica GARDINER
|268
|3
|Ebony NIELSEN
|220
|4
|Emelie KARLSSON
|200
|5
|Courtney RUBIE
|99
|6
|Chelsea REID
|90
|7
|Emily BIELENBERG
|59
|8
|Monique SIMIONI
|58
|9
|Nenah CHADWICK
|57
|10
|Shaylynne KUHNKE
|55
|11
|Lauren DUNSTAN
|54
|12
|Madison HEALEY
|52
|13
|Yolanda TREASURE
|52
|14
|Holly BLAKE
|51
|15
|Audrey MOLLER
|46
|16
|Fynleh DUNCOMBE
|38
|17
|Mackenzie FLEMING
|35
|18
|Amity CORK
|32
|19
|Angela SCOTT
|29
|20
|Tracey MCGUIRE
|23
|21
|Rachelle DESSENT
|20
|22
|Emma HAYLOCK
|16
|23
|Cass MCRAE
|16
|24
|Meg PITCHFORD
|15
|25
|Jackie JOYCE
|11
EJ Final Points
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Jett YARNOLD
|281
|2
|Eli TRIPCONY
|261
|3
|Oliver PATERNO
|210
|4
|Jackson VERSTEEGEN
|205
|5
|Cody HOWELL
|157
|6
|Davey GEAR
|111
|7
|Tomas PORTO
|106
|8
|Kogan LOCK
|76
|9
|Cruiz RIKYS
|71
|10
|Will MCINNES
|67
|11
|William KEARNEY
|63
|12
|Fletcher TUCKER
|57
|13
|Jagger SENIOR
|55
|14
|Jyo BOOKER
|45
|15
|Blake BALDACCHINO
|43
|16
|Charlie TOWNLEY
|42
|17
|Ryan JORDAN
|41
|18
|Hayden MCNEILL
|35
|19
|Chad WILLIAMS
|32
|20
|Ned O’HARA
|31
|21
|Jet BRIEN
|28
|22
|Jonathon HUBERT
|27
|23
|Kane NOVAK
|25
|24
|Jolon SEABY
|24
|25
|Riley BLACKSTOCK
|23
