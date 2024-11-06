ASBK 2024 Finale

The 2024 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul (ASBK) concludes at The Bend in South Australia this weekend, kicking off on Friday, November 8.

Following momentum shifts throughout the season, all six ASBK Championship classes – Pirelli Superbike, Michelin Supersport, Race and Road Supersport 300, ShopYamaha R3 Cup, bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup and Nolan Superbike Masters – are ‘live’ rubbers heading into The Bend, setting the scene for a nerve-wracking grand finale which will also include the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Asia-Pacific Championship.

In the premier Superbike class, it’s all boiled down to a box office battle between Josh Waters, Mike Jones and Broc Pearson for the 2024 championship, while defending champion Troy Herfoss is returning for a final round cameo and could play a defining ‘shape-shifting’ role in proceedings.

There will be three races apiece for the ASBK classes around the 4.95km circuit across the weekend, including the opening bouts on Saturday – but fans won’t miss a minute of the unfolding action with SBS On Demand broadcasting all the Saturday action live from 10:20am until 5:40pm (ACST).

Pirelli Superbike

It’s crunch time in Pirelli Superbike after 13 races, 152 laps and 524.132km of intense competition between the top riders in the country over six preceding rounds.

With a maximum of 76 points in the offing at The Bend – there’s a bonus point for pole position – 37 separate the top three in the title chase, with Waters (McMartin Ducati) leading on 256.5 from Jones (Yamaha Racing Team, 229.5) and Pearson (DesmoSport Ducati, 219.5).

For Waters and Jones, the carrot is to become the first rider in the 35-year history of the Australian Superbike Championship to be crowned champion for a fourth time. The duo currently shares that honour with Herfoss, Shawn Giles, Wayne Maxwell and Glenn Allerton.

Herfoss will reunite with DesmoSport Ducati for the first time since round three at Queensland Raceway. Since then, he has added the popular ‘King of the Baggers’ title in America to his CV, and he returns to The Bend as the happiest of hunting grounds after a clean sweep and new lap record in 2023 on his way to a third Superbike title.

If Pearson can continue his stunning form on the second DesmoSport Ducati, Herfoss could be the perfect foil to allow his fellow Queenslander to keep the pressure on Waters and Jones.

Also wheeling out a Superbike in the 20-rider field is multiple Australian Supersport champion, Tom Toparis, who will make his debut in the class on a Stop and Seal Yamaha as well as making his return to racing after a bone-jarring highside at Morgan Park.

Cru Halliday (Yamaha Racing Team), who is currently fourth in the standings, is a late withdrawal due to injury, which could see Penrite Racing Yamaha duo Max Stauffer and Cameron Dunker, Anthony West (Addicted to Track Yamaha) and Arthur Sissis (Stop and Seal Yamaha) all relegate him down the final order after the three 11-lap races.

Unfortunately, retiring veteran Bryan Staring (MotoGo Yamaha) won’t be able to enjoy a Superbike swansong at The Bend, joining Halliday in convalescence after injuries sustained at One Raceway.

ASBK Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Waters Duc 256.5 2 M Jones Yam 229.5 3 B Pearson Duc 219.5 4 C Halliday Yam 173 5 M Stauffer Yam 161 6 C Dunker Yam 149.5 7 A West Yam 148.5 8 A Sissis Yam 145.5 9 G Allerton BMW 137 10 J Lytras Yam 107 11 H Voight Duc 107 12 P Hardwick Kaw 101 13 R Yanko Duc 97 14 J Soderland Yam 90.5 15 T Herfoss Duc 84 16 B Staring Yam 69 17 T Lynch Yam 66 18 M Edwards Yam 48 19 P Linkenbagh Yam 36 20 M Kemp Yam 35 21 M Walters Apr 32 22 D Declan BMW 25.5 23 A Senior Yam 22.5 24 E Leeson Yam 16 25 C Holding Yam 13 26 N Mahon Yam 13 27 T Large Yam 10.5

Michelin Supersport

In Michelin Supersport, teenager Jonathan Nahlous (Yamaha) is in the box seat to claim his first Australian title in a season which has seen him fend off all challengers with a heady mix of race wins and brutal consistency.

He has a healthy 40 point buffer (238 to 198) over South Australian Olly Simpson, but then it’s tight back to Tom Bramich (195), Jake Farnsworth (193) and Archie McDonald (190) – all Yamaha mounted.

McDonald was clearly the fastest rider at One Raceway, but he then he crashed out of race one while holding a three-second lead. His teammate Jack Mahaffy (Yamaha) then won the race before McDonald won the second from Mahaffy and the rapidly improving Hayden Nelson (Kawasaki).

Simpson didn’t do his championship hopes any favours either when he crashed out of race two at One Raceway.

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 Points 1 J Nahlous Yam 20 17 238 2 O Simpson Yam 17 198 3 T Bramich Yam 16 13 195 4 J Farnsworth Yam 9 15 193 5 A Mcdonald Yam 1 25 190 6 J Mahaffy Yam 25 20 152 7 H Nelson Kaw 18 18 152 8 J Favelle Yam 13 11 144 9 G Nelson Yam 12 14 132 10 B Demmery Kaw 10 12 123 11 M Hamod Hon 11 10 123 12 T Toparis Yam 97 13 C Rowntree Yam 6 8 72 14 M Chiodo Hon 72 15 C Turner Yam 71 16 J Hatch Kaw 60 17 S Condon Yam 15 16 54 18 H Ford Yam 14 48 19 S Nicholson Yam 45 20 D Rosmalen Yam 26 21 M Nikolis Yam 26 22 C Snowsill Yam 24 23 L Sanders Yam 24 24 S Boldrini Yam 7 7 18 25 J Huddlestone Yam 18 26 S Pezzetta Yam 18 27 C Morrison Yam 8 9 17 28 J Quinn Yam 17 29 B Wilson Yam 15 30 C Rende Yam 15 31 Z Johnson Yam 12 32 C Barker Kaw 11 33 L Jhonston Yam 10 34 N Mahon Yam 9 35 L Durning Yam 7 36 K O’donnell Kaw 1

Race and Road Supersport 300/ShopYamaha R3 Cup

The rider in the box seat in the Race and Road Supersport 300 class is Josh Newman, who holds a 32 point lead over Valentino Knezovic (Yamaha), with Harrison Watts just four adrift to make it two Kawasakis in the top three.

In the last two rounds, emerging stars have dominated the headlines. At Phillip Island it was Will Nassif (Yamaha), while at One Raceway it was Kawasaki pair Calvin Moylan and Casey Middleton. The trio sits in positions 5-7 behind Jordy Simpson (Yamaha) in fourth.

South Australian Tara Morrison (Kawasaki), who will represent FIM Oceania in the inaugural Intercontinental Games in late November, will be looking to push hard towards the front at The Bend, while making late-season cameos will be Cameron Swain (Yamaha) after a season in Europe competing in the bLU cRU r3 World Cup (which included a victory at Magny-Cours) and 2024 Asia Talent Cup riders Archie Schmidt (Kawasaki) and Rikki Henry (Yamaha).

Meanwhile, Knezovic leads the way in the ShopYamaha R3 Cup by 13pts from Nassif, who won all three races at One Raceway to leapfrog his way into equal second place alongside Simpson.

Mitch Simpson (Yamaha) makes a welcome return to both classes after recovering from injuries sustained when he competed in the ProMX round at Gillman earlier in the year.

Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Newman Kaw 334 2 V Knezovic Yam 302 3 H Watts Kaw 297 4 J Simpson Yam 261 5 W Nassif Yam 259 6 C Moylan Kaw 238 7 C Middleton Kaw 197 8 J Pelgrave Yam 188 9 T Morrison Kaw 159 10 W Hunt Yam 146 11 R Gilbert Yam 142 12 O Short Kaw 135 13 J Stroud Kaw 128 14 M Simpson Yam 123 15 O Lewis Yam 114 16 L Knight Yam 111 17 R Larkin Yam 102 18 T Nicolson Kaw 92 19 P Svoboda Kaw 69 20 S Nicholson Kaw 56 21 M Cartwright Yam 46 22 H Air Yam 45 23 V Fleming Kaw 44 24 M Shaw Yam 35 25 A Codey Yam 34 26 T Relph Yam 28 27 T Zhao Yam 24 28 A Cameron Yam 22 29 D Coward Yam 20 30 M Ritter Yam 20 31 K Watson Kaw 17 32 N Yfantidis Yam 14 33 G Stephens Yam 12 34 F Jacobs Yam 5 35 J Kaiser Kaw 4 36 H Short Yam 2

ShopYamaha R3 Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 V Knezovic Yam 124 2 W Nassif Yam 111 3 J Simpson Yam 111 4 W Hunt Yam 91 5 J Stroud Yam 82 6 O Lewis Yam 68 7 J Pelgrave Yam 65 8 E Andrew Yam 63 9 M Cartwright Yam 58 10 A Codey Yam 53 11 R Gilbert Yam 47 12 H Air Yam 45 13 L Knight Yam 38 14 D Coward Yam 33 15 T Zhao Yam 30 16 T Morrison Yam 27 17 M Shaw Yam 22

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

The hard-charging bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup (OJC) will continue their handlebar-to-handlebar battles, but with a 71pt lead Hunter Corney should wrap up his first national championship in race one.

OJC was on the support card at the recent Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, with Corney winning two races while Ethan Johnson took out the last leg. Johnson is second in the standings, ahead of Hunter Charlett.

Meanwhile, the OJC races will also include a simultaneous battle for national pride in the FIM Oceania Trans-Tasman Challenge. Five riders from both Australia and New Zealand will compete, and the nation with the most points on Sunday afternoon will be the inaugural FIM Oceania Trans-Tasman Challenge winner.

Oceania Junior Cup Series Points

Pos Rider Points 1 H Corney 350 2 E Johnson 279 3 H Charlett 220 4 N Lazos 218 5 R Mcadam 203 6 J Louis 193 7 P Obrien 190 8 C Lewis 186 9 E Andrew 183 10 Z Beckinsale 167 11 A O’halloran 148 12 E Pelgrave 148 13 J Strugnell 133 14 H Hynd 132 15 Z Russo 100 16 A Jordan 97 17 L Mcadam 20 18 X Amoy 8

Nolan Superbike Masters

The Nolan Superbike Masters is always a major attraction for spectators. This is the third and final round after the opener at Sydney Motorsport Park in March and the second instalment a couple of months ago at Phillip Island.

There are five classes in the category for machines from different eras and ages, with defending champion Keo Watson leading outright from fellow Yamaha rider Jack Passfield.

But that’s where it will end, with Watson sidelined with injury which opens the door for Passfield to cruise to the title. Alex Phillis (Suzuki) and Ryan Taylor (Suzuki) should be Passfield’s major opposition at The Bend.

Superbike Masters Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K Watson Yam 115 2 J Passfield Yam 110 3 R Taylor Suz 78 4 M Mendez Duc 69 5 D Oughtred Yam 65 6 P Burke Hon 54 7 J Mathers Yam 48 8 A Phillis Suz 36 9 M Clark Suz 35 10 S Harley Bim 34 11 G Hindle Suz 33 12 C Ditchburn Yam 31 13 R Young Duc 31 14 P Bevan Hon 30 15 B Phelan Suz 29 16 C Forde Suz 28 17 S Webster Suz 25 18 W Gow Suz 23 19 R Yanko Suz 22 20 C Glock Suz 19 21 A Bennett Suz 18 22 T Corser Suz 17 23 R Gunn Har 15 24 R Easton Suz 14 25 L Fyffe Suz 14 26 A Bann Suz 13 27 R Dobson Suz 13 28 D Coppola Kaw 12 29 D Davis Kaw 6 30 G Crutchley P&M 4 31 M Powell Duc 3 32 P Rigney Kaw 2 33 D Ackland Kaw 2 34 R Dunston Hon 2 35 P Povolny Suz 2

ASBK Final TV Schedule