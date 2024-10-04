ASBK 2024

Round Six – One Raceway

Friday Afternoon

There was a significant two-hour delay to proceedings after the morning practice sessions while track crews were out on a track trying to clean up various parts of the circuit.

Opinions are like ……, well, you know, everyone has one… Most I spoke to thought this perhaps a waste of time as what the track needed was rubber down, and two hours of standing around was not getting rubber down on the new track surface. But then riders had wanted something done, and things were done… Whether it would make all that difference, I guess the afternoon would tell…

The cloud and a slight breeze had taken a bit of temperature out of the air and also out of the track in the afternoon. It had been nudging 30-degrees for the morning session but had pulled back to around 25-degrees this afternoon.

In Supersport Archie McDonald continued where he left off in FP1, topping FP2 by four-tenths and lowering the category marker to 1m00.736.

In the second Superbike session, Josh Waters was one of the first to head out on new rubber. The McMartin Racing rider wasted little time getting down to business. A 60.6, then 60.2, followed by a 59.8. The first sub-minute lap of the day. Waters then backed off a little for a lap, perhaps due to traffic, then back down to 60.1, again slowing for a lap, then dropping in another 60.1

Glenn Allerton put in a 60.005 to go second before Broc Pearson then got wound up to join Waters in the 59s on his eighth lap, a 59.999.

A few very slight drops of rain started to fall halfway through the session. That then increased to a light drizzle. Most riders were happy enough in the pits at this juncture, but Max Stauffer went out and was then joined by his Penrite Yamaha team-mate Cam Dunker, only for both of them to come back in a few minutes later.

With just over eight minutes to run, Cru Halliday went back out and was joined by Arthur Sissis. Halliday then came straight back in, and so did Sissis. The drizzle was not necessarily increasing in the frequency of drops, but the size of those drops was growing. Some riders took the opportunity to try an X during this session.

The drizzle then receded, and we had a dry track for the third and final session of the day.

Jake Farnsworth crashed at turn two in the final supersport session; he looks to be okay, apart from nursing a sore elbow.

Archie McDonald dominated all three Supersport sessions. A 60.347 on lap eight in FP3 before improving to 60.265 on his 15th and final lap of the session, half-a-second clear of Stop & Seal team-mate Jack Mahaffy, who was the only other rider under 61. McDonald was particularly dominant through the middle sector and, in that final session, put in four laps under 61.

Olly Simpson third on 61.078 ahead of Hayden Nelson and Glenn Nelson.

Championship leader Jonathan Nahlous with work to do and is a fair way off the pace, but it is early days yet, and the youngster has been fast everywhere else, so there is no reason not to expect him to be in podium contention come Sunday.

By the time Superbike riders were out for their third and final session of the day, much of the consternation about the state of the circuit had abated, and they wasted no time getting down to business.

Arthur Sissis reeled off a 60.074 on lap three, followed by a 60.100 and then a 59.889.

Anthony West then dropped in a 59.561 to move into P1 with the fastest lap of the day. He backed that up with a 60.020 and 60.092.

Max Stauffer then joined the 59 club, a 59.988, only to then be pushed back to fourth after Josh Waters jumped up to second off the back of a 59.786.

Broc Pearson then pushed Sissis and Stauffer back further, a 59.801 to the DesmoSport Ducati man. Pearson was under again at the first split on the next lap before slowing, only to then get his head down again to go top with a 59.502 on his ninth lap of the session.

Glenn Allerton then also dipped into the 59s, a 59.892 to put him fifth, sandwiched between Sissis and Stauffer. Allerton then improved further to 59.563 to leap up to third, ahead of Josh Waters, behind Pearson and West.

At this halfway point of the session, six riders were in the 59s. There was then a bit of a lull in the quest for times before riders headed out again late in the session for one last push.

Broc Pearson lowered the benchmark to 59.258 with five-minutes remaining.

Anthony West improved marginally to 59.534 and remained second quickest with three-minutes to run.

Pearson then improved further to 59.162, shifting the goalposts for his pursuers once again.

Glenn Allerton then improved to 59.420, pushing Westy back to third. Sissis improved to 59.692 to go fourth.

Mike Jones then did his first 59 of the day, a 59.751 to move up to fifth, pushing Waters back to sixth despite the pair recording identical times. Max Stauffer then improved to seventh.

John Lytras very impressive here today. The youngster and his family-run team run on a shoestring, and finishing eighth here today at 59.893 is something to be applauded.

Cam Dunker ninth quickest today, ahead of Bryan Staring and a very sore Cru Halliday.

Action resumes tomorrow. Who will be first into the 58s…? Or will we even see a 57…..? Superbike FP4 is scheduled for 1020, while qualifying starts from 1430. The first of two 20-lap races is set to get away at 1130 before the second and final bout commences at 1510. Following that we will reconvene for The Bend finale on the weekend of November 10.

Superbike Friday Times

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 B Pearson Duc 59.162 2 G Allerton BMW 59.420 3 A West Yam 59.534 4 A Sissis Yam 59.692 5 M Jones Yam 59.751 6 J Waters Duc 59.751 7 M Stauffer Yam 59.793 8 J Lytras Yam 59.893 9 C Dunker Yam 1m00.142 10 B Staring Yam 1m00.261 11 C Halliday Yam 1m00.272 12 T Lynch Yam 1m00.766 13 R Yanko Yam 1m01.191 14 M Walters Kaw 1m01.704 15 J Soderland Yam 1m02.790 16 M Edwards Yam 1m03.021 17 P Hardwick Yam 1m05.605 18 P Linkenbagh Yam 1m05.837

Supersport Friday Times

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 A McDonald Yam 1m00.265 2 J Mahaffy Yam 1m00.789 3 O Simpson Yam 1m01.078 4 H Nelson Kaw 1m01.116 5 G Nelson Yam 1m01.475 6 T Bramich Yam 1m01.547 7 S Condon Yam 1m01.579 8 J Nahlous Yam 1m01.693 9 A McDle Yam 1m01.898 10 J Farnsworth Yam 1m02.028 11 B Demmery Kaw 1m02.373 12 H Ford Yam 1m02.939 13 M Hamod Hon 1m03.674 14 C Rowntree Yam 1m03.878 15 C Morrison Yam 1m04.394 16 S Boldrini Yam 1m05.747

ASBK Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Waters Duc 220.5 2 M Jones Yam 191.5 3 B Pearson Duc 176.5 4 C Halliday Yam 173 5 M Stauffer Yam 144 6 C Dunker Yam 131.5 7 A West Yam 128.5 8 G Allerton BMW 124 9 A Sissis Yam 113.5 10 H Voight Duc 107 11 P Hardwick Kaw 84 12 T Herfoss Duc 84 13 J Lytras Yam 77 14 R Yanko Duc 72 15 B Staring Yam 69 16 J Soderland Yam 68.5 17 T Lynch Yam 39 18 M Kemp Yam 35 19 M Walters Apr 32 20 M Edwards Yam 28 21 P Linkenbagh Yam 26 22 D Carberry BMW 25.5 23 A Senior Yam 22.5 24 E Leeson Yam 16 25 C Holding Yam 13 26 N Mahon Yam 13 27 T Large Yam 10.5

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Nahlous Yam 201 2 O Simpson Yam 181 3 J Farnsworth Yam 169 4 T Bramich Yam 166 5 A Mcdonald Yam 164 6 J Favelle Yam 120 7 H Nelson Kaw 116 8 J Mahaffy Yam 107 9 G Nelson Yam 106 10 M Hamod Hon 102 11 B Demmery Kaw 101 12 T Toparis Yam 97 13 M Chiodo Hon 72 14 C Turner Yam 71 15 J Hatch Kaw 60 16 C Rowntree Yam 58 17 S Nicholson Yam 45 18 M Nikolis Yam 34 19 H Ford Yam 34 20 D Van Rosmalen Yam 26 21 C Snowsill Yam 24 22 L Sanders Yam 24 23 S Condon Yam 23 24 J Huddlestone Yam 18 25 S Pezzetta Yam 18 26 C Rende Yam 15 27 B Wilson Yam 15 28 Z Johnson Yam 12 29 C Barker Kaw 11 30 L Jhonston Yam 10 31 J Quinn Yam 9 32 N Mahon Yam 9 33 L Durning Yam 7

Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 J Newman 278 2 V Knezovic 259 3 H Watts 254 4 J Simpson 208 5 W Nassif 203 6 C Moylan 187 7 J Pelgrave 168 8 R Gilbert 142 9 C Middleton 134 10 J Stroud 128 11 T Morrison 124 12 M Simpson 123 13 L Knight 111 14 W Hunt 110 15 O Short 102 16 R Larkin 102 17 O Lewis 100 18 P Svoboda 69 19 T Nicolson 59 20 S Nicholson 56 21 V Fleming 44 22 M Cartwright 35 23 A Codey 34 24 T Relph 28 25 A Cameron 22 26 M Shaw 21 27 H Air 20 28 D Coward 20 29 M Ritter 20 30 N Yfantidis 14 31 G Stephens 12 32 T Zhao 8 33 F Jacobs 5 34 J Kaiser 4 35 H Short 2

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar