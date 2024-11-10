ASBK 2024

Round Seven – The Bend

Pirelli Superbike Race Three

With victory in race two earlier on in the day Josh Waters had extended his championship points lead over Mike Jones back out to 25-points. Job, almost done…

If Josh was to fail to score in this final bout of the season, and Jones won, then the two would finish on equal points. Jones would then win the championship on countback thanks to having more race wins during the season.

Broc Pearson had third place in the championship already sewn up before this final bout but the tussle over fourth was still in the air. Max Stauffer had the upper hand in that chase for the #4 plate.

Josh Waters took the lead early on but this time around it was Mike Jones right on his tailpipe as Broc Pearson got a great run through the opening turns to move up to third place.

Mike Jones then went down! The YRT man tumbling off at turn 13 and with it his championship hopes… Josh Waters looked around to see Jones tumbling off and in the process was gazumped by both the DesmoSport Ducati riders. Pearson through to the lead, Herfoss up to second and Waters demoted to third, but now certain to become Australian Superbike’s first ever four-time champion. Ducati 1-2-3 at the front of the race. Arthur Sissis fourth, Cam Dunker fifth, Max Stauffer sixth and Anthony West seventh.

Troy Herfoss took the lead from Pearson as they started lap four with a move up the inside at turn one. Only 1.1-seconds covered the top seven.

Once in front Herfoss started to break away, his lead out to 1.1-seconds by half-race distance. Josh Waters finally got past Pearson for second place halfway through lap five. Sissis then pushed Pearson further back to fourth as they started lap six.

Arthur Sissis slotted up the inside of Waters late on lap six but had to pull out of it. Sissis the fastest man on track and they were now starting to pull a little ground back on Herfoss up front.

Only four-tenths covered the leading trio as they started the penultimate lap. Broc Pearson was 2.5-seconds back in fourth place but had 1.5-seconds over Cam Dunker who had been engaged in a race long battle with Anthony West and Max Stauffer.

Josh Waters closed right onto the tail of Herfoss as they entered turn one for the final time but looked to have got in a little too hot which compromised his exit and allowed Herf a little breathing space once again.

Troy Herfoss went on to take the win by eight-tenths after what had been at times a very frustrating weekend for the reigning King of the Baggers Champ.

Josh Waters crossing the line in second place and pulling up next to the pit wall to acknowledge some of his pit crew. He then stopped at turn one to be greeted by team owner Craig McMartin and the rest of his crew.

Arthur Sissis rounding out the podium to sign off on a very successful second half of the season after joining the Stop & Seal squad. That third place in this final bout was good enough to earn the South Australian second for the round.

16-year-old Cam Dunker securing fourth place in that final contest of the year after holding off Anthony West and getting the better of Broc Pearson late in the race.

Anthony West strong right from FP1 on Friday and tallying enough points across the three races to finish on the podium for the round.

Josh Waters also taking the round win along with that record breaking fourth Australian Superbike Championship title. The first three of which came on Suzuki machinery before this latest victory on the McMartin Ducati.

Mike Jones second in the championship for 2024.

Broc Pearson taking the #3 plate, 12-points in arrears of Mike.

Max Stauffer securing fourth place in the championship ahead of Anthony West.

There are many moves afoot as we look forward to ASBK 2025. There is talk Honda could be back on the Superbike grid in a big way… A youngster joining YRT… Stop & Seal expanding their Superbike team… Herfoss aiming to do double duty both here and in America as he seeks to defend his King of the Baggers title. The opening round of the season will be held in conjunction with the WorldSBK season opener at Phillip Island on the weekend of February 23 and there is talk that we might have an eight-round season in 2025…

Pirelli Superbike Race Three Results

Troy Herfoss Josh Waters +0.801 Arthur Sissis +1.031 Cam Dunker +4.688 Anthony West +5.124 Broc Pearson +6.733 Max Stauffer +9.463 John Lytras +17.959 Ty Lynch +31.331 Charles Holding +53.041 Josh Soderland +57.585 Declan Carberry +67.155 Michael Edwards +79.735 Noel Mahon +79.951 Michael Kemp +81.995 Brad Raethel +82.179 Paul Linkenbagh +94.471

Pirelli Superbike Round Points

Josh Waters 65 Arthur Sissis 52 Anthony West 50 Mike Jones 46 Broc Pearson 45 Cam Dunker 44 Max Stauffer 44 Troy Herfoss 43 John Lytras 38 Charles Holding 30

ASBK Superbike Championship Points