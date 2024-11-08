ASBK 2024

Round Seven – The Bend

Pirelli Superbike Friday Practice

Local hero Arthur Sissis had put the Stop & Seal Yamaha on top of the time-sheets in FP1 with a 1m51.791 to best Mike Jones. Anthony West made it a Yamaha 1-2-3 ahead of championship leader Josh Waters.

Troy Herfoss had missed FP1 with bike problems, got a few laps in during FP2, still with some bike issues , only to then have more problems that saw the reigning champ miss the whole of FP3.

It was not until that final practice sesssion on Friday afternoon that the boys started getting serious.

Anthony West on the Addicted To Track entry was the first rider into the 50s, a 1m50.850 on his sixth lap of FP3, almost eight-tenths clear of the rest of the field with five-minutes remaining in the session. Mike Jones then improved to 1m51.134 to close the gap.

With just under four-minutes remaining Westy exited the pits for one last run and was on a flyer, but so was Mike Jones and Josh Waters. All three put in great first sectors but then the laps went away from them.

Mike Jones did improve slightly on his final lap but his best was still quarter of a second slower than Westy, thus the veteran ended Friday practice on top of the board.

Championship leader Josh Waters third quickest today on the time-sheets. The McMartin Ducati rider was seriously fast through the speed trap in FP3, 312 km/h. Next best on top speeds were Max Stauffer and Arthur Sissis, both on 303 km/h.

Arthur Sissis failed to improve on his FP2 time, but that marker still proved good enough for fourth on the combined time-sheets, ahead of Max Stauffer and John Lytras. A fantastic start to the weekend for young Lytras on his Caboolture Yamaha backed entry.

Next was Broc Pearson, Cam Dunker and Ty Lynch. Troy Herfoss rounded out the top ten on the back of his FP2 time. Herfoss didn’t turn a wheel in FP3 due to machine issues.

The 1m49.889s qualifying benchmark was set here last year by Troy Herfoss on his way to winning the 2023 Australian Superbike Championship that same weekend. The current race lap record is 1m50.529, also set last year by Herfoss on the Penrite Honda.

Superbike competitors will be back on track for FP4 at 1000 (Adelaide Time) Saturday morning, ahead of Qualfiying at 1220. The first of three 11-lap Superbike races will take place on Saturday afternoon at 1500. Conditions are forecast to be fine and in the mid 20s for the remainder of the weekend.

With a 26-point buffer over Mike Jones, and 37-points more than Broc, it must be said that Josh Waters heads into this weekend as firm favourite to take the title.

Cru Halliday is currently fourth in the championship but is on the sidelines with a shoulder injury sustained at One Raceway. Glenn Allerton is sitting this one out with knee injuries also sustained at the previous round. Bryan Staring has now retired after a distinguished career, while his young team-mate Paris Hardwick is also on the sidelines.

Superbike Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 A West Yam 1m50.850 2 M Jones Yam 1m51.102 3 J Waters Duc 1m51.296 4 A Sissis Yam 1m51.791 5 M Stauffer Yam 1m51.880 6 J Lytras Yam 1m52.058 7 B Pearson Duc 1m52.464 8 C Dunker Yam 1m52.823 9 T Lynch Yam 1m53.816 10 T Herfoss Duc 1m53.908 11 T Toparis Yam 1m53.978 12 C Holding Yam 1m56.089 13 R Yanko Yam 1m56.617 14 M Kemp Yam 1m56.980 15 D Carberry BMW 1m57.323 16 B Raethel Suz 1m57.964 17 J Soderland Yam 1m58.878 18 N Mahon Yam 1m58.941 19 M Edwards Yam 1m59.554 20 P Linkenbagh Yam 2m01.795

ASBK Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Waters Duc 256.5 2 M Jones Yam 230.5 3 B Pearson Duc 219.5 4 C Halliday Yam 173 5 M Stauffer Yam 161 6 C Dunker Yam 149.5 7 A West Yam 148.5 8 A Sissis Yam 145.5 9 G Allerton BMW 137 10 J Lytras Yam 107 11 H Voight Duc 107 12 P Hardwick Kaw 101 13 R Yanko Duc 97 14 J Soderland Yam 90.5 15 T Herfoss Duc 84 16 B Staring Yam 69 17 T Lynch Yam 66 18 M Edwards Yam 48 19 P Linkenbagh Yam 36 20 M Kemp Yam 35 21 M Walters Apr 32 22 D Declan BMW 25.5 23 A Senior Yam 22.5 24 E Leeson Yam 16 25 C Holding Yam 13 26 N Mahon Yam 13 27 T Large Yam 10.5

Supersport Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 A McDonald Yam 1m55.660 2 J Mahlous Yam 1m55.701 3 O Simpson Yam 1m56.044 4 J Favelle Yam 1m56.572 5 T Bramich Yam 1m56.637 6 J Mahaffy Yam 1m56.682 7 J Mahlous Yam 1m57.436 8 A McDon Yam 1m58.136 9 H Nelson Kaw 1m58.198 10 S Mahlous Yam 1m58.832 11 A McDert Yam 1m58.932 12 B Demmery Kaw 1m59.362 13 M Hamod Hon 2m00.011 14 L Mahlous Yam 2m00.035 15 H Ford Yam 2m00.501 16 C Morrison Yam 2m01.896 17 C Barker Kaw 2m02.814 18 C Mahlous Yam 2m04.773 19 AKI McDlan Kaw 2m05.664

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 Points 1 J Nahlous Yam 20 17 238 2 O Simpson Yam 17 198 3 T Bramich Yam 16 13 195 4 J Farnsworth Yam 9 15 193 5 A Mcdonald Yam 1 25 190 6 J Mahaffy Yam 25 20 152 7 H Nelson Kaw 18 18 152 8 J Favelle Yam 13 11 144 9 G Nelson Yam 12 14 132 10 B Demmery Kaw 10 12 123 11 M Hamod Hon 11 10 123 12 T Toparis Yam 97 13 C Rowntree Yam 6 8 72 14 M Chiodo Hon 72 15 C Turner Yam 71 16 J Hatch Kaw 60 17 S Condon Yam 15 16 54 18 H Ford Yam 14 48 19 S Nicholson Yam 45 20 D Rosmalen Yam 26 21 M Nikolis Yam 26 22 C Snowsill Yam 24 23 L Sanders Yam 24 24 S Boldrini Yam 7 7 18 25 J Huddlestone Yam 18 26 S Pezzetta Yam 18 27 C Morrison Yam 8 9 17 28 J Quinn Yam 17 29 B Wilson Yam 15 30 C Rende Yam 15 31 Z Johnson Yam 12 32 C Barker Kaw 11 33 L Jhonston Yam 10 34 N Mahon Yam 9 35 L Durning Yam 7 36 K O’donnell Kaw 1

Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Newman Kaw 334 2 V Knezovic Yam 302 3 H Watts Kaw 297 4 J Simpson Yam 261 5 W Nassif Yam 259 6 C Moylan Kaw 238 7 C Middleton Kaw 197 8 J Pelgrave Yam 188 9 T Morrison Kaw 159 10 W Hunt Yam 146 11 R Gilbert Yam 142 12 O Short Kaw 135 13 J Stroud Kaw 128 14 M Simpson Yam 123 15 O Lewis Yam 114 16 L Knight Yam 111 17 R Larkin Yam 102 18 T Nicolson Kaw 92 19 P Svoboda Kaw 69 20 S Nicholson Kaw 56 21 M Cartwright Yam 46 22 H Air Yam 45 23 V Fleming Kaw 44 24 M Shaw Yam 35 25 A Codey Yam 34 26 T Relph Yam 28 27 T Zhao Yam 24 28 A Cameron Yam 22 29 D Coward Yam 20 30 M Ritter Yam 20 31 K Watson Kaw 17 32 N Yfantidis Yam 14 33 G Stephens Yam 12 34 F Jacobs Yam 5 35 J Kaiser Kaw 4 36 H Short Yam 2

ShopYamaha R3 Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 V Knezovic Yam 124 2 W Nassif Yam 111 3 J Simpson Yam 111 4 W Hunt Yam 91 5 J Stroud Yam 82 6 O Lewis Yam 68 7 J Pelgrave Yam 65 8 E Andrew Yam 63 9 M Cartwright Yam 58 10 A Codey Yam 53 11 R Gilbert Yam 47 12 H Air Yam 45 13 L Knight Yam 38 14 D Coward Yam 33 15 T Zhao Yam 30 16 T Morrison Yam 27 17 M Shaw Yam 22

Oceania Junior Cup Series Points

Pos Rider Points 1 H Corney 350 2 E Johnson 279 3 H Charlett 220 4 N Lazos 218 5 R Mcadam 203 6 J Louis 193 7 P Obrien 190 8 C Lewis 186 9 E Andrew 183 10 Z Beckinsale 167 11 A O’halloran 148 12 E Pelgrave 148 13 J Strugnell 133 14 H Hynd 132 15 Z Russo 100 16 A Jordan 97 17 L Mcadam 20 18 X Amoy 8

Nolan Superbike Masters Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K Watson Yam 115 2 J Passfield Yam 110 3 R Taylor Suz 78 4 M Mendez Duc 69 5 D Oughtred Yam 65 6 P Burke Hon 54 7 J Mathers Yam 48 8 A Phillis Suz 36 9 M Clark Suz 35 10 S Harley Bim 34 11 G Hindle Suz 33 12 C Ditchburn Yam 31 13 R Young Duc 31 14 P Bevan Hon 30 15 B Phelan Suz 29 16 C Forde Suz 28 17 S Webster Suz 25 18 W Gow Suz 23 19 R Yanko Suz 22 20 C Glock Suz 19 21 A Bennett Suz 18 22 T Corser Suz 17 23 R Gunn Har 15 24 R Easton Suz 14 25 L Fyffe Suz 14 26 A Bann Suz 13 27 R Dobson Suz 13 28 D Coppola Kaw 12 29 D Davis Kaw 6 30 G Crutchley P&M 4 31 M Powell Duc 3 32 P Rigney Kaw 2 33 D Ackland Kaw 2 34 R Dunston Hon 2 35 P Povolny Suz 2

ASBK Final TV Schedule