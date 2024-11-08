ASBK 2024

Round Seven – The Bend

Friday Morning Round Up

The 2024 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul (ASBK) finale got underway at a damp and misty The Bend Motorsport Complex in South Australia this morning.

The weather forecast was that competitors could only expect a brief clearing shower early this morning, but instead, what they got was intermittent showers that saw conditions fluctuate quite dramatically amongst gusty winds.

Only four competitors took to the track during the opening 20-minute Supersport Free Practice session.

Fortunately, by the time the 18 Superbike riders began FP1, the rain had mostly stopped. Blustery winds helped dry the circuit, leaving it in reasonable shape.

A couple of top flight Australian Superbike riders are missing from the grid this weekend. Cru Halliday is currently fourth in the championship but is on the sidelines with a shoulder injury sustained at One Raceway. Glenn Allerton is sitting this one out with knee injuries also sustained at the previous round. Bryan Staring has now retired after a distinguished career, while his young team-mate Paris Hardwick is also on the sidelines.

Of the three title contenders—Josh Waters, Mike Jones, and Broc Pearson—only Mike has won a Superbike race at The Bend. Josh Waters has only been on the podium once, and Broc has never been on the podium here in Superbike.

Championship leader Josh Waters led most of Friday’s FP1 session until Mike Jones snatched the top spot in the final moments. The YRT rider set an FP1 benchmark of 1m53.352 in the gusty winds.

That time more than three-seconds away from the 1m49.889s qualifying benchmark set here last year by Troy Herfoss on his way to winning the 2023 Australian Superbike Championship that same weekend. The current race lap record is 1m50.529, also set last year by Herfoss on the Penrite Honda.

Herfoss is appearing here this weekend as a wildcard with DesmoSport Ducati but had bike problems this morning. With four wins Herfoss is the most successful rider at this circuit and will no doubt be a cat amongst the pigeons in the three 11-lap Superbike races scheduled to take place here this weekend.

Local hero Arthur Sissis was third quickest this morning ahead of Broc Pearson and Anthony West.

Broc is on a hot run of form of late and is still an outside chance at the title, should major misfortunes strike Waters and Jones. Stranger things have happened… However, with a 26-point buffer over Mike Jones, and 37-points more than Broc, it must be said that Josh Waters heads into this weekend as firm favourite.

Tom Toparis is having his first weekend on the Stop & Seal Superbike and opened his day sixth quickest ahead of Max Stauffer, John Lytras and Cam Dunker while Charles Holding rounded out the top ten.

Superbike competitors will be back on track for FP2 at 1400 (Adelaide Time), followed by FP3 at 1620. Conditions are forecast to improve as the day progresses and fine conditions are expected for the remainder of the weekend.

Pirelli Superbike FP1

Mike Jones 1m53.352 Josh Waters 1m53.884 Arthur Sissis 1m53.938 Broc Pearson 1m54.283 Anthony West 1m54.290 Tom Toparis 1m55.003 Max Stauffer 1m55.677 John Lytras 1m56.316 Cameron Dunker 1m56.736 Charles Holding 1m58.208

ASBK Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Waters Duc 256.5 2 M Jones Yam 230.5 3 B Pearson Duc 219.5 4 C Halliday Yam 173 5 M Stauffer Yam 161 6 C Dunker Yam 149.5 7 A West Yam 148.5 8 A Sissis Yam 145.5 9 G Allerton BMW 137 10 J Lytras Yam 107 11 H Voight Duc 107 12 P Hardwick Kaw 101 13 R Yanko Duc 97 14 J Soderland Yam 90.5 15 T Herfoss Duc 84 16 B Staring Yam 69 17 T Lynch Yam 66 18 M Edwards Yam 48 19 P Linkenbagh Yam 36 20 M Kemp Yam 35 21 M Walters Apr 32 22 D Declan BMW 25.5 23 A Senior Yam 22.5 24 E Leeson Yam 16 25 C Holding Yam 13 26 N Mahon Yam 13 27 T Large Yam 10.5

