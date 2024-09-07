ASBK 2024

Round Five – Phillip Island

A condensed fifth round of the 2024 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship got underway on Saturday morning. Little was lost by not having any on-track action scheduled for Friday, as it was a wet and horrible day at Phillip Island yesterday. However, conditions were brightening nicely on Saturday morning ahead of what would likely shape up as quite a pleasant afternoon.

The forecast for Sunday is much the same, but a chance of a late afternoon shower may complicate proceedings late in the day.

It took some time for the track to dry out on Saturday morning, so few competitors took to the circuit for FP1 until the dying minutes of the 25-minute session, even then no rider went under 1m40s.

The sun didn’t really have much bite until after 1100, just in time for the second Supersport practice session. Missing from the Supersport grid this weekend is Tom Toparis. The Goulburn based speedster suffered significant pelvic injuries at Morgan Park and is having to sit this one out. Back in the fold, though, after a short absence, is Mark Chiodo.

Jonathan Nahlous dominated here at round one, pole position and three victories setting the Sydney youngster up with a perfect 76-point haul from the season opener. Nahlous led the FP2 session here this morning before being usurped by Archie McDonald at the flag, the Albury-based youngster the only rider into the 35s in FP2, a 1m35.990 good enough to top the session ahead of Nahlous (1m36.096) and Olly Simpson (1m36.342). Mark Chiodo led the session early on but eventually slipped to fourth as his rivals steadily improved. With more warmth in the track and rubber down this afternoon, we expect those times to be dramatically improved upon when riders hit the track for their qualifying sessions this afternoon.

Immediately following the second Supersport session was Superbike FP2. The times tumbled quickly, Anthony West, Broc Pearson and Glenn Allerton all in the 34s on their second lap before Josh Waters slotted in the first 33 on his third lap of the day. Neither Waters nor his young McMartin Racing team-mate Harrison Voight turned a wheel in the earlier FP1 session. Westy was also quickly down to 33s, as were Broc Pearson and Harrison Voight.

With just under ten-minutes remaining in the session, Mike Jones moved up to P2 on a 1m33.251, but Waters was still on top thanks to an earlier 1m33.049. Anthony West then bested them all with the first 1m32 of the day, a 1m32.514 on the Addicted To Track Yamaha. Sissis joined him in the 32s with three-minutes remaining to go P2.

Josh Waters crossed the stripe to go second quickest just before the chequered flag came out to signal the end of the 25-minute FP2 session. Then, on his final flying lap, he was a fraction under that in the first sector but lost a tenth in the second sector, he was still a tenth behind at the third split but had a great run through 11 and 12 to put in a 1m32.545. That time, though, just shy of Westy’s marker.

Superbike competitors will be back on track at 1415 for their third practice session before Q1 gets underway at 1530, immediately followed by Q2 for the Top 12 at 1600. Supersport final qualifying is scheduled to take place at 1505.

Superbike FP2 Times

Anthony West – Yamaha 1m32.514 Josh Waters – Ducati 1m32.545 Broc Pearson – Ducati 1m32.808 Arthur Sissis – Yamaha 1m32.842 Mike Jones – Yamaha 1m33.013 Harrison Voight – Ducati 1m33.052 Cru Halliday – Yamaha 1m33.385 Glenn Allerton – BMW 1m33.747 Max Stauffer – Yamaha 1m33.841 Cam Dunker – Yamaha 1m33.908 Bryan Staring – Yamaha 1m34.162 Ty Lynch – Yamaha 1m35.262 Matt Walters – Kawasaki 1m35.665 Adam Senior – Yamaha 1m36.004 John Lytras – Yamaha 1m36.406 Paris Hardwick – Yamaha 1m36.583 Josh Soderland – Yamaha 1m38.005 Charles Holding – Yamaha 1m38.189 Dwayne Tosen – Yamaha 1m38.533 Noel Mahon – Yamaha 1m39.113 Michael Kemp – Yamaha 1m39.684 Paul Linkenbagh – Yamaha 1m41.156

Supersport FP2 Times

Archie McDonald – Yamaha 1m35.990 Jonathan Nahlous – Yamaha 1m36.096 Olly Simpson – Yamaha 1m36.342 Mark Chiodo – Honda 1m36.678 Jack Mahaffy – Yamaha 1m37.038 Jake Farnsworth – Yamaha 1m37.607 Jack Favelle – Yamaha 1m37.802 Tom Bramich – Yamaha 1m37.862 Scott Nicholson – Yamaha 1m38.710 Hayden Nelson – Kawasaki 1m38.895

ASBK Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Waters Duc 179.5 2 M Jones Yam 162.5 3 C Halliday Yam 145 4 B Pearson Duc 139.5 5 M Stauffer Yam 130 6 C Dunker Yam 115.5 7 A West Yam 97.5 8 A Sissis Yam 95.5 9 G Allerton BMW 91 10 T Herfoss Duc 84 11 H Voight Duc 82 12 B Staring Yam 69 13 J Lytras Yam 66 14 J Soderland Yam 61.5 15 P Hardwick Kaw 61 16 R Yanko Duc 50 17 T Lynch Yam 39 18 M Edwards Yam 28 19 M Kemp Yam 26 20 D Carberry BMW 25.5 21 P Linkenbagh Yam 22 22 E Leeson Yam 16 23 M Walters Apr 13 24 T Large Yam 10.5 25 A Senior Yam 4.5

Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Newman Kaw 224 2 V Knezovic Yam 223 3 H Watts Kaw 211 4 J Simpson Yam 160 5 W Nassif Yam 141 6 J Pelgrave Yam 139 7 C Moylan Kaw 136 8 J Stroud Kaw 128 9 M Simpson Yam 123 10 C Middleton Kaw 103 11 R Gilbert Yam 103 12 R Larkin Yam 102 13 L Knight Yam 92 14 T Morrison Kaw 91 15 W Hunt Yam 79 16 O Short Kaw 78 17 O Lewis Yam 70 18 P Svoboda Kaw 69 19 V Fleming Kaw 44 20 T Nicolson Kaw 43 21 M Cartwright Yam 35 22 A Codey Yam 30 23 T Relph Yam 28 24 A Cameron Yam 22 25 D Coward Yam 20 26 M Ritter Yam 20 27 N Yfantidis Yam 14 28 M Shaw Yam 10 29 G Stephens Yam 9 30 H Air Yam 4 31 J Kaiser Kaw 4 32 T Zhao Yam 3 33 H Short Yam 2

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 J Nahlous Yam 176 2 A Mcdonald Yam 144 3 O Simpson Yam 137 4 T Bramich Yam 133 5 J Farnsworth Yam 132 6 T Toparis Yam 97 7 J Mahaffy Yam 90 8 J Favelle Yam 88 9 H Nelson Kaw 87 10 G Nelson Yam 81 11 B Demmery Kaw 80 12 M Hamod Hon 76 13 C Turner Yam 71 14 M Chiodo Hon 64 15 J Hatch Kaw 60 16 C Rowntree Yam 46 17 M Nikolis Yam 26 18 D Rosmalen Yam 26 19 C Snowsill Yam 24 20 L Sanders Yam 24 21 S Nicholson Yam 24 22 S Condon Yam 23 23 S Pezzetta Yam 18 24 B Wilson Yam 15 25 H Ford Yam 12 26 Z Johnson Yam 12 27 C Barker Kaw 11 28 L Jhonston Yam 10 29 J Quinn Yam 9 30 N Mahon Yam 9 31 J Huddlestone Yam 8 32 S Boldrini Yam 4 33 K O’donnell Kaw 1

Superbike Masters Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha 70 2 Keo WATSON Yamaha 65 3 Josh MATHERS Yamaha 48 4 Dean OUGHTRED Yamaha 47 5 Ryan TAYLOR Suzuki 45 6 Michael BERTI MENDEZ Ducati 42 7 Alex PHILLIS Suzuki 36 8 Glenn HINDLE Suzuki 33 9 Robert YOUNG Ducati 31 10 Phillip BURKE Honda 30 11 Steven HARLEY Bimota 29 12 Corey FORDE Suzuki 28 13 Ryan YANKO Suzuki 22 14 Aaron BENNETT Suzuki 18 15 Troy CORSER Suzuki 17 16 Phillip BEVAN Honda 15 17 Ross DOBSON Suzuki 13 18 Scott WEBSTER Suzuki 13 19 Damien COPPOLA Kawasaki 8 20 Damion DAVIS Kawasaki 6 21 Robert DUNSTON Honda 2 22 Wayne GOW Suzuki 2

