ASBK 2024

Round Six – One Raceway

Pirelli Superbike Race Two

Broc Pearson dominated the opening Superbike bout at One Raceway despite a late charge by Anthony West who tried to steal his thunder. Right from the off here this weekend at One Raceway the DesmoSport Ducati man has looked determined, confident, and fast..

Cam Dunker broke through for his maiden podium after getting the better of his Penrite Yamaha team-mate Max Stauffer in the opening bout.

Mike Jones never figured in the restarted race one after his tyre suffered from the interruption.

Arthur Sissis set the lap record in race one, but running wide on the opening lap put him too far back to mount a podium challenge.

Glenn Allerton had dusted himself off in the interim while the GT Racing crew prepared his spare bike after crashing in race one.

Bryan Staring would take no part after dislocating his arm in that first bout.

Heading into this second 20-lap contest Waters led Mike Jones by 32-points, while Pearson’s race one victory had propelled him to within three-points of Jones.

They’re off

Broc Pearson again away well, leading Josh Waters, Mike Jones and Max Stauffer through the opening turns. Glenn Allerton into fifth on his spare bike ahead of Cam Dunker, Anthony West and Arthur Sissis.

Pearson again looked hot to trot, but a false-neutral early in the race saw him lose a second after running wide.

Waters was there to take advantage, moving into the lead while Jones moved up to second, while Pearson recovered in third. Waters and Jones both put in 59.3s on lap four, as did Max Stauffer who moved past Pearson to take third place with a big move up the inside. Allerton then pushed Pearson further back to fifth.

Riders down!

A melee had unfolded at turn two on lap five which left Anthony West, Cam Dunker and Max Stauffer on the deck, their machines in the middle of the track.

Red Flag!

It appeared as though Stauffer went wide then high-sided viciously on the dirty part of the track. West was then unable to take evasive action, striking the machine of Stauffer and going over the bars. Dunker then suffered the same fate after impacting Westy’s machine. That latter pair innocent victims caught up in the incident.

Stauffer was already mid-recovery from half a dozen broken ribs and some other aches and pains but luckily did himself no further serious damage. Dunker is okay. Westy has gone to the hospital for some precautionary scans. Amazing, considering the frightening impacts they were involved in that they all seem to have escaped serious injury. Some serious repair bills to repair their machines, though…

Riders formed back up on the grid and were told the re-started race would be run over a reduced 12-lap distance.

Away again…

Mike Jones had the inside line to take the lead at turn one with Waters, Pearson and Sissies close astern when the race got underway once again. Glenn Allerton had some sort of problems a few turns in and pulled off the race line and down the order before getting his head down once again.

Jones had the hammer down from the off, pulling away from Waters to the tune of half-a-second over the opening lap, followed by a 59.154 on his first flying lap, setting a pace his pursuers could not match. Jones then improved to 59.059 on lap three and did a 59.268 on lap four. Waters was not letting him escape though, still less than a second behind at the end of that fourth lap. Pearson a further eight-tenths behind in third with Sissis nipping at his heels.

John Lytras put in a 59.438 on lap three to promote himself up to fifth place ahead of Ty Lynch, Ryan Yanko and Josh Soderland. Lytras the only one of that quartet putting in 59s which saw him pull away to a fairly lonely fifth place.

Up front Jones and Waters were still running 59.2s. With six laps to though, Jones had just over a second on Waters, who in turn had a second on Pearson. Sissis had now lost touch with Pearson and was by himself in fourth.

Jones extended his advantage over Waters to almost two-seconds by the time they started the last lap, a 59.370 on the penultimate lap for Jones. Pearson was a further 2.5-seconds behind in third, but with four-seconds over Sissis.

A clear and decisive victory for Jones who was never headed at any point of the race and set a new lap record along the way. Jones’ final lap of the race was still a very fast 59.648.

Josh Waters 2.4-seconds back in second place with Pearson rounding out the podium a further three-seconds behind.

Arthur Sissis fourth and the best ever result for youngster John Lytras, fifth place ahead of Ty Lynch and Ryan Yanko.

Not only fifth place in the race for Lytras, but also fifth for the round.

Broc Pearson the round winner by five-points over Jones. Waters also on the round podium.

Jones pulled two-points back on Waters at this round but the McMartin Racing man heads into the triple-header Bend finale 27-points clear.

Pearson not completely out of that title equation either, 37-points behind Waters and ten-points behind Jones. Only those three riders have a mathematical chance of taking the title in South Australia where there are 76-points up for grabs.

It is fair to say that this opening event at the new-look One Raceway was very much a success. A bit less wind would have been nice, but the racing was good, and the crowd was pretty impressive. Kudos to that crowd. It was properly cold and windy here today, but they stuck it out and stayed on to enjoy all the racing.

ASBK visits the Bend on the weekend of November 10 for the finale.

Superbike Race Two Results

Mike Jones Josh Waters +2.406 Broc Pearson +5.610 Arthur Sissis +9.270 John Lytras +12.485 Ty Lynch +13.670 Ryan Yanko +19.946 Glenn Allerton +23.225 Josh Soderland +25.334 Michael Edwards +41.438 Paul Linkenbagh +55.521 Paris Hardwick +1 lap

One Raceway Round Points

Broc Pearson 43 Mike Jones 38 Josh Waters 36 Arthur Sissis 32 John Lytras 30 Ty Lynch 27 Ryan Yanko 25 Josh Soderland 22 Michael Edwards 20 Anthony West 20

ASBK Superbike Championship Points

Josh Waters 256.5 Mike Jones 229.5 Broc Pearson 219.5 Cru Halliday 173 Max Stauffer 161 Cam Dunker 149.5 Anthony West 148.5 Arthur Sissis 145.5 Glenn Allerton 137 John Lytras 107

