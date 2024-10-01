ASBK 2024
Round Six – One Raceway
DesmoSport Ducati Set for One Raceway Debut
The newly renovated One Raceway, previously known as Wakefield Park, is set to host its first major event, with the Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) descending upon the circuit this weekend.
This will mark Broc Pearson’s first time at the track aboard the DesmoSport Ducati Panigale V4 R.
The new track surface and slightly modified layout are set to challenge the field, and tyre degradation is already a key talking point.
Ben Henry
“Goulburn is a great town, hugely supportive of motorcycle racing, especially with names like Herfoss and Toparis growing up here so I’m really happy to be back this weekend. Congratulations to Troy Herfoss for taking the win on the Bagger over the weekend! The timing was a little tight to get home in time to race this weekend, but we’re proud of his efforts nonetheless. Apparently, the original lap records stand here, despite the changes to the first and last corners, so I’m interested to see the effect on the lap times. With a new surface, we have an additional one-hour practice on Thursday afternoon to test on and gauge how aggressive it will be on the Pirelli’s and help us to make strategic decisions through the race weekend. We’ve had a consistent year, with a bike on the podium at every round, and I expect to continue that trend this weekend.”
Broc Pearson
“I’m really looking forward to getting back on the bike this week. After taking my first Superbike race win last round, we went back and had some fun at Phillip Island ahead of MotoGP with Troy (Bayliss) and I doing some 2-Up rides for the day, and now I’m focused on taking some more strong results at One Raceway. It’s going to be interesting to see what the new surface is like, and the how different the track is now with changes to the first and last corners. I’m confident we can keep pushing forward in the championship.”
Broc’s win last time out at Phillip Island has significantly strengthened his standing on the championship ladder, the 23-year-old goes into this weekend’s penultimate round only 15-points behind Mike Jones.
ASBK Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|J Waters
|Duc
|220.5
|2
|M Jones
|Yam
|191.5
|3
|B Pearson
|Duc
|176.5
|4
|C Halliday
|Yam
|173
|5
|M Stauffer
|Yam
|144
|6
|C Dunker
|Yam
|131.5
|7
|A West
|Yam
|128.5
|8
|G Allerton
|BMW
|124
|9
|A Sissis
|Yam
|113.5
|10
|H Voight
|Duc
|107
|11
|P Hardwick
|Kaw
|84
|12
|T Herfoss
|Duc
|84
|13
|J Lytras
|Yam
|77
|14
|R Yanko
|Duc
|72
|15
|B Staring
|Yam
|69
|16
|J Soderland
|Yam
|68.5
|17
|T Lynch
|Yam
|39
|18
|M Kemp
|Yam
|35
|19
|M Walters
|Apr
|32
|20
|M Edwards
|Yam
|28
|21
|P Linkenbagh
|Yam
|26
|22
|D Carberry
|BMW
|25.5
|23
|A Senior
|Yam
|22.5
|24
|E Leeson
|Yam
|16
|25
|C Holding
|Yam
|13
|26
|N Mahon
|Yam
|13
|27
|T Large
|Yam
|10.5
Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|J Nahlous
|Yam
|201
|2
|O Simpson
|Yam
|181
|3
|J Farnsworth
|Yam
|169
|4
|T Bramich
|Yam
|166
|5
|A Mcdonald
|Yam
|164
|6
|J Favelle
|Yam
|120
|7
|H Nelson
|Kaw
|116
|8
|J Mahaffy
|Yam
|107
|9
|G Nelson
|Yam
|106
|10
|M Hamod
|Hon
|102
|11
|B Demmery
|Kaw
|101
|12
|T Toparis
|Yam
|97
|13
|M Chiodo
|Hon
|72
|14
|C Turner
|Yam
|71
|15
|J Hatch
|Kaw
|60
|16
|C Rowntree
|Yam
|58
|17
|S Nicholson
|Yam
|45
|18
|M Nikolis
|Yam
|34
|19
|H Ford
|Yam
|34
|20
|D Van Rosmalen
|Yam
|26
|21
|C Snowsill
|Yam
|24
|22
|L Sanders
|Yam
|24
|23
|S Condon
|Yam
|23
|24
|J Huddlestone
|Yam
|18
|25
|S Pezzetta
|Yam
|18
|26
|C Rende
|Yam
|15
|27
|B Wilson
|Yam
|15
|28
|Z Johnson
|Yam
|12
|29
|C Barker
|Kaw
|11
|30
|L Jhonston
|Yam
|10
|31
|J Quinn
|Yam
|9
|32
|N Mahon
|Yam
|9
|33
|L Durning
|Yam
|7
Supersport 300 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|J Newman
|278
|2
|V Knezovic
|259
|3
|H Watts
|254
|4
|J Simpson
|208
|5
|W Nassif
|203
|6
|C Moylan
|187
|7
|J Pelgrave
|168
|8
|R Gilbert
|142
|9
|C Middleton
|134
|10
|J Stroud
|128
|11
|T Morrison
|124
|12
|M Simpson
|123
|13
|L Knight
|111
|14
|W Hunt
|110
|15
|O Short
|102
|16
|R Larkin
|102
|17
|O Lewis
|100
|18
|P Svoboda
|69
|19
|T Nicolson
|59
|20
|S Nicholson
|56
|21
|V Fleming
|44
|22
|M Cartwright
|35
|23
|A Codey
|34
|24
|T Relph
|28
|25
|A Cameron
|22
|26
|M Shaw
|21
|27
|H Air
|20
|28
|D Coward
|20
|29
|M Ritter
|20
|30
|N Yfantidis
|14
|31
|G Stephens
|12
|32
|T Zhao
|8
|33
|F Jacobs
|5
|34
|J Kaiser
|4
|35
|H Short
|2
2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
Round 1: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC Feb 23-25 Round 2: Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW Mar 22-23 Round 3: Queensland Raceway, QLD Apr 26-28 Round 4: Morgan Park Raceway, QLD Jul 12-14 Round 5: Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC Sept 7-8
- Round 6: One Raceway, NSW Oct 4-6
- Round 7: The Bend Motorsports Park, SA Nov 8-10