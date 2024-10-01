ASBK 2024

Round Six – One Raceway

DesmoSport Ducati Set for One Raceway Debut

The newly renovated One Raceway, previously known as Wakefield Park, is set to host its first major event, with the Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) descending upon the circuit this weekend.

This will mark Broc Pearson’s first time at the track aboard the DesmoSport Ducati Panigale V4 R.

The new track surface and slightly modified layout are set to challenge the field, and tyre degradation is already a key talking point.

Ben Henry

“Goulburn is a great town, hugely supportive of motorcycle racing, especially with names like Herfoss and Toparis growing up here so I’m really happy to be back this weekend. Congratulations to Troy Herfoss for taking the win on the Bagger over the weekend! The timing was a little tight to get home in time to race this weekend, but we’re proud of his efforts nonetheless. Apparently, the original lap records stand here, despite the changes to the first and last corners, so I’m interested to see the effect on the lap times. With a new surface, we have an additional one-hour practice on Thursday afternoon to test on and gauge how aggressive it will be on the Pirelli’s and help us to make strategic decisions through the race weekend. We’ve had a consistent year, with a bike on the podium at every round, and I expect to continue that trend this weekend.”

Broc Pearson

“I’m really looking forward to getting back on the bike this week. After taking my first Superbike race win last round, we went back and had some fun at Phillip Island ahead of MotoGP with Troy (Bayliss) and I doing some 2-Up rides for the day, and now I’m focused on taking some more strong results at One Raceway. It’s going to be interesting to see what the new surface is like, and the how different the track is now with changes to the first and last corners. I’m confident we can keep pushing forward in the championship.”

Broc’s win last time out at Phillip Island has significantly strengthened his standing on the championship ladder, the 23-year-old goes into this weekend’s penultimate round only 15-points behind Mike Jones.

ASBK Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Waters Duc 220.5 2 M Jones Yam 191.5 3 B Pearson Duc 176.5 4 C Halliday Yam 173 5 M Stauffer Yam 144 6 C Dunker Yam 131.5 7 A West Yam 128.5 8 G Allerton BMW 124 9 A Sissis Yam 113.5 10 H Voight Duc 107 11 P Hardwick Kaw 84 12 T Herfoss Duc 84 13 J Lytras Yam 77 14 R Yanko Duc 72 15 B Staring Yam 69 16 J Soderland Yam 68.5 17 T Lynch Yam 39 18 M Kemp Yam 35 19 M Walters Apr 32 20 M Edwards Yam 28 21 P Linkenbagh Yam 26 22 D Carberry BMW 25.5 23 A Senior Yam 22.5 24 E Leeson Yam 16 25 C Holding Yam 13 26 N Mahon Yam 13 27 T Large Yam 10.5

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Nahlous Yam 201 2 O Simpson Yam 181 3 J Farnsworth Yam 169 4 T Bramich Yam 166 5 A Mcdonald Yam 164 6 J Favelle Yam 120 7 H Nelson Kaw 116 8 J Mahaffy Yam 107 9 G Nelson Yam 106 10 M Hamod Hon 102 11 B Demmery Kaw 101 12 T Toparis Yam 97 13 M Chiodo Hon 72 14 C Turner Yam 71 15 J Hatch Kaw 60 16 C Rowntree Yam 58 17 S Nicholson Yam 45 18 M Nikolis Yam 34 19 H Ford Yam 34 20 D Van Rosmalen Yam 26 21 C Snowsill Yam 24 22 L Sanders Yam 24 23 S Condon Yam 23 24 J Huddlestone Yam 18 25 S Pezzetta Yam 18 26 C Rende Yam 15 27 B Wilson Yam 15 28 Z Johnson Yam 12 29 C Barker Kaw 11 30 L Jhonston Yam 10 31 J Quinn Yam 9 32 N Mahon Yam 9 33 L Durning Yam 7

Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 J Newman 278 2 V Knezovic 259 3 H Watts 254 4 J Simpson 208 5 W Nassif 203 6 C Moylan 187 7 J Pelgrave 168 8 R Gilbert 142 9 C Middleton 134 10 J Stroud 128 11 T Morrison 124 12 M Simpson 123 13 L Knight 111 14 W Hunt 110 15 O Short 102 16 R Larkin 102 17 O Lewis 100 18 P Svoboda 69 19 T Nicolson 59 20 S Nicholson 56 21 V Fleming 44 22 M Cartwright 35 23 A Codey 34 24 T Relph 28 25 A Cameron 22 26 M Shaw 21 27 H Air 20 28 D Coward 20 29 M Ritter 20 30 N Yfantidis 14 31 G Stephens 12 32 T Zhao 8 33 F Jacobs 5 34 J Kaiser 4 35 H Short 2

