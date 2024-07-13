ASBK 2024

Round Four – Morgan Park

Australian Superbike / Supersport Qualifying

Alpinestars Superbike Q1

Mike Jones got down to business immediately in the first qualifying session with a 1m12.652 on his first flying lap, then returned to the pits. That early marker was the weekend’s fastest lap thus far.

That was the job done for Jones, at least in this session. Riders only need to be in the top 12 to secure their entry into the following Q2 session, which would then decide the grid for tomorrow’s 16-lap bouts. That can lead to some pretty uneventful Q1 sessions, and this was one of those. Most riders just banked a lap to get them inside the top 12, then returned to the pits and waited for Q2…

Superbike Q1 Times

Mike Jones – Yamaha 1m12.652 Broc Pearson – Ducati 1m13.086 Max Stauffer – Yamaha 1m13.121 Cru Halliday – Yamaha 1m13.185 Cameron Dunker – Yamaha 1m13.457 Glenn Allerton – BMW 1m13.694 Arthur Sissis – Yamaha 1m13.722 Josh Waters – Ducati 1m13.737 Anthony West – Yamaha 1m13.818 John Lytras – Yamaha 1m13.998 Bryan Staring – Yamaha 1m14.062 Ty Lynch – Yamaha 1m15.217 Ryan Yanko – Yamaha 1m15.429 Paris Hardwick – Yamaha 1m15.951 Josh Soderland – Yamaha 1m16.483 Michael Edwards – Yamaha 1m18.203 Michael Kemp – Yamaha 1m18.927 Paul Linkenbagh – Yamaha 1m20.323

Alpinestars Superbike Q2

After a short break, the top 12 from Q1 were back in action for the 15-minute Q2 session that would construct the first four rows of the grid for Sunday’s 16-lap contests.

When things got underway, everyone was in the dark about how things were progressing, as live timing across the circuit was failing to update for the first half of the session.

When it came back on-line with six minutes to go, it showed Broc Pearson on provisional pole with a 1m12.830, three-tenths ahead of Max Stauffer and Mike Jones.

A minute later, the red flags came out after Max Stauffer went down and into the air fence at turn three.

There was a short delay as the stricken Penrite Yamaha was retrieved and the air-fence inspected for any damage. The R1 had actually hit the air-fence then bouned up and over the fence.

On-track action then recommenced, only for another incident at turn three as the riders started their first flying lap. This time around, Glenn Allerton was down, which led to the session being declared. After the break in proceedings, there was not enough temperature on the left side of the tyre, which led to Glenn losing the front on a track that was under 20 degrees.

That means Broc Pearson took pole position. Max Stauffer and Mike Jones will start alongside him on the front row tomorrow. The point for pole promotes Pearson to fourth place in the championship standings.

The pole position time was actually slower than what Mike Jones had recorded 20 minutes earlier in Q1, but it is only the standings in Q2 that count towards the grid positions. However, you can’t take that pole away from Broc. The young DesmoSport Ducati rider made the gamble to go hard from the start and reaped the dividends by recording that 12 on his first flying lap.

Championship leader Josh Waters will head the second row alongside Cru Halliday and Glenn Allerton.

We believe both Max Stauffer and Glenn Allerton will be ready to race tomorrow. Both were lucky to escape any significant injuries as the wall there is pretty damn close, air-fence or not.

Arthur Sissis heads row three alongside Anthony West and Bryan Staring.

Mike Jones set the qualifying lap record here last year at 1m12.079. The Queenslander also set a new race lap record that weekend at 1m12.251. Will we see an 11 tomorrow…? Conditions might be a little too cold for that…

The cold temperatures make the tyre decision for the Pirelli runners tomorrow pretty simple, the safe bet being the ‘A’ option rear slick for the 16-lap race distance. The ‘X’ is a gamble due to abrasion issues after a few laps starting to tear the tyre up, and it is a gamble that some may choose if conditions warm up for race two on Sunday afternoon.

The opening 16-lap Superbike race is scheduled for 1125 on Sunday morning, while the second and final bout of the round will start at 1505.

The 18-rider entry list includes a single BMW M 1000 RR and two Ducati V4 R. The remaining 15 are all Yamaha riders, the only Japanese brand on the grid.

Superbike Q2 Times

Broc Pearson – Ducati 1m12.830 Max Stauffer – Yamaha 1m13.108 Mike Jones – Yamaha 1m13.114 Josh Waters – Ducati 1m13.384 Cru Halliday – Yamaha 1m13.473 Glenn Allerton – BMW 1m13.566 Arthur Sissis – Yamaha 1m13.572 Anthony West – Yamaha 1m13.691 Bryan Staring – Yamaha 1m13.704 Cam Dunker – Yamaha 1m14.167 John Lytras – Yamaha 1m14.236 Ty Lynch – Yamaha 1m14.528

ASBK Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Josh WATERS Ducati 144.5 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 115 3 Mike JONES Yamaha 112.5 4 Broc PEARSON Ducati 98.5 5 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 98 6 Troy HERFOSS Ducati 84 7 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 82.5 8 Bryan STARING Yamaha 82 9 Harrison VOIGHT Ducati 82 10 Anthony WEST Yamaha 71.5 11 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 70 12 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 66.5 13 John LYTRAS Yamaha 53 14 Josh SODERLAND Yamaha 44.5 15 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki 42 16 Ryan YANKO Ducati 29 17 Declan CARBERRY BMW 25.5 18 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 16 19 Michael KEMP Yamaha 16 20 Eddie LEESON Yamaha 15 21 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha 15 22 Matt WALTERS Aprilia 13 23 Tim LARGE Yamaha 10.5 24 Paul LINKENBAGH Yamaha 9 25 Adam SENIOR Yamaha 4.5

Supersport Qualifying

Supersport final qualifying got underway just after 1310 on Saturday afternoon. Tom Toparis and Tom Bramich hadn’t gone out in the cold Q1 earlier in the day, a session that saw Jonathan Nahlous edge Jack Favelle out of top spot late in proceedings.

Toparis might not have turned a wheel earlier in the day but he wasted no time getting down to business in Q1. A 1m15.259 fairly early in the session set the benchmark for others to chase.

Jonathan Nahlous took up that challenge!

The championship leader dropped in a 1m15.064 on his ninth lap of the session after a sensational final sector. Nahlous then went quicker again, a 1m15.025.

With five minutes left in the session, Nahlous remained on top, but Toparis was back on track to try to steal his thunder. Tom Bramich moved up to third ahead of Hayden Nelson, Jack Favelle, and Olly Simpson.

Toparis improved to 1m15.177 and then dropped further to 1m15.028 on his penultimate lap, but that was still not good enough for pole.

Nahlous besting him by a slender three-thousandths of a second, and with that, the championship leader adds another point to his tally. That extends his handy championship lead over Olly Simpson out to 28-points.

Tom Bramich rounds out an all-Yamaha front row while Hayden Nelson will head row two alongside Jack Favelle and Archie McDonald when the opening 14-lap Supersport contest gets underway in what are expected to be quite chilly conditions at 1025 on Sunday morning. The second and final Supersport bout for the round is scheduled to commence at 1400 on Sunday afternoon.

Supersport Qualifying Times

Nahlous – Yamaha 1m15.025 Toparis – Yamaha 1m15.028 Bramich – Yamaha 1m15.491 H Nelson – Kawasaki 1m15.517 Favelle – Yamaha 1m15.578 McDonald – Yamaha 1m15.711 Simpson – Yamaha 1m15.763 Farnsworth – Yamaha 1m16.429 Mahaffy – Yamaha 1m16.463 G Nelson – Yamaha 1m16.513 Nikolis – Yamaha 1m16.817 Durning – Yamaha 1m17.118 Barker – Kawasaki 1m17.280 Demmery – Kawasaki 1m17.478 Huddlestone – Yamaha 1m20.016 Rowntree – Yamaha 1m21.024

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha 131 2 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 103 3 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 102 4 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 102 5 Archie McDONALD Yamaha 99 6 Tom TOPARIS Yamaha 97 7 Marcus HAMOD Honda 76 8 Corey TURNER Yamaha 71 9 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha 71 10 Jack MAHAFFY Yamaha 64 11 Mark CHIODO Honda 64 12 Brandon DEMMERY Kawasaki 60 13 Jacob HATCH Kawasaki 60 14 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 58 15 Hayden NELSON Kawasaki 53 16 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 28 17 Declan VAN ROSMALEN Yamaha 26 18 Corey SNOWSILL Yamaha 24 19 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 24 20 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 24 21 Sean CONDON Yamaha 23 22 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 18 23 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 15 24 Hunter FORD Yamaha 12 25 Zach JOHNSON Yamaha 12 26 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 10 27 John QUINN Yamaha 9 28 Noel MAHON Yamaha 9 29 Simone BOLDRINI Yamaha 4 30 Kristian O’DONNELL Kawasaki 1

Supersport 300 Qualifying Results

Valentino KNEZOVIC (NSW) / Yamaha YZF-R3 1:23.819 Casey MIDDLETON (QLD) / Kawasaki Ninja 1:24.043 Jesse STROUD (NSW) / Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.505 Harrison WATTS (QLD) / Kawasaki Ninja 1:24.643 Will NASSIF (NSW) / Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.856 Joshua NEWMAN (NSW) / Kawasaki Ninja 1:25.177 Oliver SHORT (VIC) / Kawasaki Ninja 1:25.294 Ryder GILBERT (SA) / Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.298 Jordan SIMPSON (SA) / Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.600 Calvin MOYLAN (WA) / RKawasaki Ninja 1:25.608 John PELGRAVE (QLD) / Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.655 Lincoln KNIGHT (NSW) / Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.860 William HUNT (NSW) / Yamaha YZF-R3 1:26.214 Oscar LEWIS (NSW) / Yamaha YZF-R3 1:26.715 David COWARD (TAS) / Yamaha YZF-R3 1:28.777 Georgia STEPHENS (SA) / Yamaha YZF-R3 1:31.237 Mitchell CARTWRIGHT (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:32.553

ShopYamaha YMF R3 Cup Qualifying Results

Valentino KNEZOVIC (NSW) 1:24.161 Will NASSIF (NSW) 1:24.372 Jordan SIMPSON (SA) 1:24.652 John PELGRAVE (QLD) 1:24.705 Jesse STROUD (NSW) 1:24.997 Ryder GILBERT (SA) 1:25.050 William HUNT (NSW) 1:25.577 Oscar LEWIS (NSW) 1:25.681 Lincoln KNIGHT (NSW) 1:26.104 Alexander CODEY (NSW) 1:28.183 David COWARD (TAS) 1:28.660 Elijah ANDREW (NSW) 1:29.294 Mitchell CARTWRIGHT (NSW) 1:30.724 Georgia STEPHENS (SA) 1:30.724

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar