2024 Asia Talent Cup

Round Six – Petronas Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia

Zen Mitani demonstrated why he’s the 2024 Asia Talent Cup Champion at the season final in Malaysia, dominating both races. It was a close run thing across both races though, with tenths of seconds deciding the podium places. In race one, fellow Japanese stars Seiryu Ikegami and Riichi Takahira joined Mitani on the podium, and Ryota Ogiwara narrowly missed out in P4.

Top Aussie in the opening race was Archie Schmidt, claiming seventh. Rikki Henry and Levi Russo in 10th and 11th respectively.

The final race marked Mitani’s seventh win of the season, with Ryota Ogiwara’s second place handing him P2 overall after Riichi Takahira picked up a P3 to end the year.

0.007s away from the podium was local hero Farish Hafiy, as the Malaysian finished an agonising fourth in front of his home fans as Japanese riders once again dominated the podium.

Levi Russo was the sole Aussie finisher in the second race, taking eighth place, 13-seconds behind the winner.

Archie Schmidt had been as high as fifth in the second contest and Rikki Henry was also inside the top ten for much of the race. Schmidt went down at turn two with six laps to run while running eighth. Rikki Henry went down late on the final lap from ninth place.

In the final championship standings Russo and Schmidt both tallied 70-points for 10th and 11th in the championship. Rikki Henry finished 13th on 37-points.

Archie Schmidt

“What can I say… the ups and downs of racing. Seven days ago I was standing on my first international podium, Race 2 today making a mistake, I crashed out with a heavy high side – DNF. Qualified in 8th position, Race 1 yesterday was positive and I finished in 7th position. Will do a full recap back home, thank you to all the Asia Talent Cup Team for their support this weekend.”

Race One

Ryota Ogiwara grabbed the holeshot into Turn 1, but polesitter Mitani responded almost immediately with an aggressive move at Turn 4. That set a precedent for the 11-lap race as a fascinating fight for the win played out.

Home hero Farish Hafiy was part of the lead group before a technical issue on his machine forced the Malaysian to retire midway through the race.

At this stage, it was a three-rider scrap for the win, but the fast-approaching Takahira – after a slower start – reeled in his compatriots to make it a four-rider fight.

And, as expected, it all came down to the final lap. Mitani vs Ogiwara vs Ikegami vs Takahira. Heading into the final hairpin, Mitani led but both he and Ogiwara – the latter especially – were deep.

Mitani was able to get his Honda hooked up and keep the lead on the exit, but Ogiwara lost out. Taking the inside line, Ikegami came through to P2, Takahira slotted into P3 as Ogiwara’s podium hopes evaporated.

Meanwhile, Mitani clung on to collect another 25 points in 2024, as we were treated to a great spectacle in the penultimate race of the season.

Kiandra Ramadhipa won an intense battle for P5 as Alfonsi Daquigan bagged his best finish of the season in P6.

Thai GP podium finisher Archie Schmidt pocketed P7, less than half a second away from the top five, as Kiattisak Singhapong, Rintaro Takemoto and Rikki Henry completed the top 10, followed by Levi Russo.

Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat. Gap 1 Zen MITANI JPN 25’19.516 2 Seiryu IKEGAMI JPN +0.111 3 Riichi TAKAHIRA JPN +0.141 4 Ryota OGIWARA JPN +0.215 5 Kiandra RAMADHIPA INA +12.113 6 Alfonsi DAQUIGAN PHI +12.223 7 Archie SCHMIDT AUS +12.550 8 Kiattisak SINGHAPONG THA +12.573 9 Rintaro TAKEMOTO JPN +12.845 10 Rikki HENRY AUS +14.483 11 Levi Kwan RUSSO AUS +16.409 12 Tanachat PRATUMTONG THA +16.482 13 Asyraff ZAQUAN MAL +27.364 14 Sarthak CHAVAN IND +27.882 15 Kitsada TANACHOT THA +27.904 16 Farhan NAQIB MAL +42.601 17 Noprutpong BUNPRAWE THA +42.694 18 Rakshith DAVE IND +55.540 Not classified Farish HAFIY MAL 6 laps

Race Two

As he did in Race 1, Ogiwara got a great launch from the middle of the front row and comfortably grabbed the holeshot. Hafiy and Takahira pinched P2 and P3 to demote Mitani down to an early P4 from pole position, but the Champion made quick progress.

From the off, the top four started to move clear of the chasers. The aforementioned quartet built a healthy gap over Race 1 podium finisher Seiryu Ikegami and co. The race lead changed consistently, with all four riders taking turns leading at numerous stages.

As predicted – and hoped – it all came down to the last lap. And just like in Race 1 and so often in 2024, the last corner. Mitani led into it and went defensive, as Takahira lunged for the lead. The #9 was wide though, allowing Mitani to get the cutback and come out of Turn 15 as the leader.

Ogiwara followed the #2 through to demote Takahira to P3 as the latter and Hafiy jostled to the line. Mitani won the fight by 0.193s over Ogiwara, as Takahira pipped the devastated Hafiy to the post to deny the Malaysian a dream rostrum.

Ikegami was a couple of seconds shy of the podium fight at the chequered flag in P5, as the impressive rookie ends the season fifth in the Cup standings.

Kiattisak Singhapong crossed the line in P6, with Alfonsi Daquigan and Levi Russo taking P7 and P8 in a tight tussle between the pair. Malaysia’s Asyraff Zaquan and Japan’s Rintaro Takemoto rounded out the final top 10 of the season.

So that’s that for 2024! What a season it’s been in the 10th anniversary year of the IDEMITSU Asia Talent Cup.

Mitani, Ogiwara and Takahira are the gold, silver and bronze medallists, as we look forward to 2025.

Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat. Gap 1 Zen MITANI JPN 25:16.653 2 Ryota OGIWARA JPN +0.193 3 Riichi TAKAHIRA JPN +0.697 4 Farish HAFIY MAL +0.704 5 Seiryu IKEGAMI JPN +2.799 6 Kiattisak SINGHAPONG THA +9.233 7 Alfonsi DAQUIGAN PHI +12.977 8 Levi Kwan RUSSO AUS +12.979 9 Asyraff ZAQUAN MAL +20.055 10 Rintaro TAKEMOTO JPN +20.618 11 Sarthak CHAVAN IND +20.994 12 Tanachat PRATUMTONG THA +22.642 13 Noprutpong BUNPRAWE THA +32.652 14 Farhan NAQIB MAL +38.875 15 Rakshith DAVE IND +54.903 16 Kitsada TANACHOT THA +57.990 Not Classified Rikki HENRY AUS 1 lap Kiandra RAMADHIPA INA 2 laps Archie SCHMIDT AUS 6 laps

Asia Talent Cup Standings after Round Five

Pos Rider Nat. Points 1 Zen MITANI Japan 259 2 Ryota OGIWARA Japan 179 3 Riichi TAKAHIRA Japan 177 4 Kiandra RAMADHIPA Indonesia 142 5 Seiryu IKEGAMI Japan 140 6 Kiattisak SINGHAPONG Thailand 129 7 Farish HAFIY Malaysia 94 8 Rintaro TAKEMOTO Japan 85 9 Alfonsi DAQUIGAN Philippines 71 10 Levi RUSSO Australia 70 11 Archie SCHMIDT Australia 70 12 Sarthak CHAVAN India 60 13 Rikki HENRY Australia 37 14 Tanachat PRATUMTONG Thailand 37 15 Kitsada TANACHOT Thailand 28 16 Shingo IIDAKA Japan 20 17 Asyraff ZAQUAN Malaysia 19 18 Rama PUTRA Indonesia 15 19 Noprutpong BUNPRAWES Thailand 14 20 Burapa WANMOON Thailand 12 21 Farhan NAQIB Malaysia 10 22 Rakshith DAVE India 7 23 Chiranth VISHWANATH India 5

