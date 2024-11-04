2024 Asia Talent Cup
Round Six – Petronas Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia
Zen Mitani demonstrated why he’s the 2024 Asia Talent Cup Champion at the season final in Malaysia, dominating both races. It was a close run thing across both races though, with tenths of seconds deciding the podium places. In race one, fellow Japanese stars Seiryu Ikegami and Riichi Takahira joined Mitani on the podium, and Ryota Ogiwara narrowly missed out in P4.
Top Aussie in the opening race was Archie Schmidt, claiming seventh. Rikki Henry and Levi Russo in 10th and 11th respectively.
The final race marked Mitani’s seventh win of the season, with Ryota Ogiwara’s second place handing him P2 overall after Riichi Takahira picked up a P3 to end the year.
0.007s away from the podium was local hero Farish Hafiy, as the Malaysian finished an agonising fourth in front of his home fans as Japanese riders once again dominated the podium.
Levi Russo was the sole Aussie finisher in the second race, taking eighth place, 13-seconds behind the winner.
Archie Schmidt had been as high as fifth in the second contest and Rikki Henry was also inside the top ten for much of the race. Schmidt went down at turn two with six laps to run while running eighth. Rikki Henry went down late on the final lap from ninth place.
In the final championship standings Russo and Schmidt both tallied 70-points for 10th and 11th in the championship. Rikki Henry finished 13th on 37-points.
Archie Schmidt
“What can I say… the ups and downs of racing. Seven days ago I was standing on my first international podium, Race 2 today making a mistake, I crashed out with a heavy high side – DNF. Qualified in 8th position, Race 1 yesterday was positive and I finished in 7th position. Will do a full recap back home, thank you to all the Asia Talent Cup Team for their support this weekend.”
Race One
Ryota Ogiwara grabbed the holeshot into Turn 1, but polesitter Mitani responded almost immediately with an aggressive move at Turn 4. That set a precedent for the 11-lap race as a fascinating fight for the win played out.
Home hero Farish Hafiy was part of the lead group before a technical issue on his machine forced the Malaysian to retire midway through the race.
At this stage, it was a three-rider scrap for the win, but the fast-approaching Takahira – after a slower start – reeled in his compatriots to make it a four-rider fight.
And, as expected, it all came down to the final lap. Mitani vs Ogiwara vs Ikegami vs Takahira. Heading into the final hairpin, Mitani led but both he and Ogiwara – the latter especially – were deep.
Mitani was able to get his Honda hooked up and keep the lead on the exit, but Ogiwara lost out. Taking the inside line, Ikegami came through to P2, Takahira slotted into P3 as Ogiwara’s podium hopes evaporated.
Meanwhile, Mitani clung on to collect another 25 points in 2024, as we were treated to a great spectacle in the penultimate race of the season.
Kiandra Ramadhipa won an intense battle for P5 as Alfonsi Daquigan bagged his best finish of the season in P6.
Thai GP podium finisher Archie Schmidt pocketed P7, less than half a second away from the top five, as Kiattisak Singhapong, Rintaro Takemoto and Rikki Henry completed the top 10, followed by Levi Russo.
Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Gap
|1
|Zen MITANI
|JPN
|25’19.516
|2
|Seiryu IKEGAMI
|JPN
|+0.111
|3
|Riichi TAKAHIRA
|JPN
|+0.141
|4
|Ryota OGIWARA
|JPN
|+0.215
|5
|Kiandra RAMADHIPA
|INA
|+12.113
|6
|Alfonsi DAQUIGAN
|PHI
|+12.223
|7
|Archie SCHMIDT
|AUS
|+12.550
|8
|Kiattisak SINGHAPONG
|THA
|+12.573
|9
|Rintaro TAKEMOTO
|JPN
|+12.845
|10
|Rikki HENRY
|AUS
|+14.483
|11
|Levi Kwan RUSSO
|AUS
|+16.409
|12
|Tanachat PRATUMTONG
|THA
|+16.482
|13
|Asyraff ZAQUAN
|MAL
|+27.364
|14
|Sarthak CHAVAN
|IND
|+27.882
|15
|Kitsada TANACHOT
|THA
|+27.904
|16
|Farhan NAQIB
|MAL
|+42.601
|17
|Noprutpong BUNPRAWE
|THA
|+42.694
|18
|Rakshith DAVE
|IND
|+55.540
|Not classified
|Farish HAFIY
|MAL
|6 laps
Race Two
As he did in Race 1, Ogiwara got a great launch from the middle of the front row and comfortably grabbed the holeshot. Hafiy and Takahira pinched P2 and P3 to demote Mitani down to an early P4 from pole position, but the Champion made quick progress.
From the off, the top four started to move clear of the chasers. The aforementioned quartet built a healthy gap over Race 1 podium finisher Seiryu Ikegami and co. The race lead changed consistently, with all four riders taking turns leading at numerous stages.
As predicted – and hoped – it all came down to the last lap. And just like in Race 1 and so often in 2024, the last corner. Mitani led into it and went defensive, as Takahira lunged for the lead. The #9 was wide though, allowing Mitani to get the cutback and come out of Turn 15 as the leader.
Ogiwara followed the #2 through to demote Takahira to P3 as the latter and Hafiy jostled to the line. Mitani won the fight by 0.193s over Ogiwara, as Takahira pipped the devastated Hafiy to the post to deny the Malaysian a dream rostrum.
Ikegami was a couple of seconds shy of the podium fight at the chequered flag in P5, as the impressive rookie ends the season fifth in the Cup standings.
Kiattisak Singhapong crossed the line in P6, with Alfonsi Daquigan and Levi Russo taking P7 and P8 in a tight tussle between the pair. Malaysia’s Asyraff Zaquan and Japan’s Rintaro Takemoto rounded out the final top 10 of the season.
So that’s that for 2024! What a season it’s been in the 10th anniversary year of the IDEMITSU Asia Talent Cup.
Mitani, Ogiwara and Takahira are the gold, silver and bronze medallists, as we look forward to 2025.
Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Gap
|1
|Zen MITANI
|JPN
|25:16.653
|2
|Ryota OGIWARA
|JPN
|+0.193
|3
|Riichi TAKAHIRA
|JPN
|+0.697
|4
|Farish HAFIY
|MAL
|+0.704
|5
|Seiryu IKEGAMI
|JPN
|+2.799
|6
|Kiattisak SINGHAPONG
|THA
|+9.233
|7
|Alfonsi DAQUIGAN
|PHI
|+12.977
|8
|Levi Kwan RUSSO
|AUS
|+12.979
|9
|Asyraff ZAQUAN
|MAL
|+20.055
|10
|Rintaro TAKEMOTO
|JPN
|+20.618
|11
|Sarthak CHAVAN
|IND
|+20.994
|12
|Tanachat PRATUMTONG
|THA
|+22.642
|13
|Noprutpong BUNPRAWE
|THA
|+32.652
|14
|Farhan NAQIB
|MAL
|+38.875
|15
|Rakshith DAVE
|IND
|+54.903
|16
|Kitsada TANACHOT
|THA
|+57.990
|Not Classified
|Rikki HENRY
|AUS
|1 lap
|Kiandra RAMADHIPA
|INA
|2 laps
|Archie SCHMIDT
|AUS
|6 laps
Asia Talent Cup Standings after Round Five
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Points
|1
|Zen MITANI
|Japan
|259
|2
|Ryota OGIWARA
|Japan
|179
|3
|Riichi TAKAHIRA
|Japan
|177
|4
|Kiandra RAMADHIPA
|Indonesia
|142
|5
|Seiryu IKEGAMI
|Japan
|140
|6
|Kiattisak SINGHAPONG
|Thailand
|129
|7
|Farish HAFIY
|Malaysia
|94
|8
|Rintaro TAKEMOTO
|Japan
|85
|9
|Alfonsi DAQUIGAN
|Philippines
|71
|10
|Levi RUSSO
|Australia
|70
|11
|Archie SCHMIDT
|Australia
|70
|12
|Sarthak CHAVAN
|India
|60
|13
|Rikki HENRY
|Australia
|37
|14
|Tanachat PRATUMTONG
|Thailand
|37
|15
|Kitsada TANACHOT
|Thailand
|28
|16
|Shingo IIDAKA
|Japan
|20
|17
|Asyraff ZAQUAN
|Malaysia
|19
|18
|Rama PUTRA
|Indonesia
|15
|19
|Noprutpong BUNPRAWES
|Thailand
|14
|20
|Burapa WANMOON
|Thailand
|12
|21
|Farhan NAQIB
|Malaysia
|10
|22
|Rakshith DAVE
|India
|7
|23
|Chiranth VISHWANATH
|India
|5
2024 Asia Talent Cup Calendar
|Date
|Round
|Event
|Circuit
|Location