ASBK 2024

Round Seven – The Bend

Australian Supersport Championship

Michelin Supersport Race Three

The track temperature was much hotter than it had been at any other point across the weekend when Supersport competitors lined up on the grid for the final nine-lap contest of the Michelin sponsored 2024 Australian Supersport Championship.

Olly Simpson took the early lead ahead of Archie McDonald and Jack Mahaffy as Tom Bramich and freshly crowned champ Jonathan Nahlous gave chase.

On lap two Archie McDonald slotted up the inside of Simpson on the entry to the infield tight left-hander, opening the door which then allowed his Stop & Seal team-mate to also walk on through, pushing Simpson back to third. McDonald was in too hot and had to stand Simpson up in order to take the position.

The red flags then came out after Jack Favelle crashed out from sixth place at turn 12.

Riders returned to the grid with crews rushing to put tyre-warmers on as Favelle and his machine were retrieved from the circuit.

Archie McDonald led Olly Simpson through turn one as Jack Mahaffy slotted into third place when the race got underway again over a reduced eight-lap distance. Simpson went up the inside of McDonald in the same place that McDonald had pushed him wide, they both went wide, which allowed Mahaffy to sneak up the inside of both of them to steal the race lead. Tom Bramich fourth, Jake Farnsworth fifth, Hayden Nelson sixth, Glenn Nelston seventh, Jonathan Nahlous eighth and Marcus Hamod ninth at this early juncture while Brandon Demmery rounded out the top ten.

Jack Mahaffy continued to set the pace up front as McDonald got the better of Simpson for second place early on lap three. The two traded places again halfway around that lap.

Meanwhile, Mahaffy had pulled the pin and was gone! A 1m54.904 on lap two saw Mahaffy stretch his lead out to almost two-seconds.

Mahaffy backed that up with a 1m54.886 to pull away further on the next lap as Simpson and McDonald battled intensely over second place. Tom Bramich was watching that battle unfold from close astern.

McDonald and Simpson continued to trade blows over second place while Mahaffy enjoyed a three-second lead.

Simpson got McDonald at the final turn, sending it up the inside at the final turn and carried enough corner speed to claim that second place.

Tom Bramich claimed fourth, seven-seconds ahead of fifth placed Nahlous.

Archie McDonald the round winner and secures second place in the Australian Supersport Championship by two-points over Olly Simpson.

With that race win Jack Mahaffy took out the Oceania Challenge.

Michelin Supersport Race Three Results

Jack Mahaffy Olly Simpson +3.357 Archie McDonald +3.418 Tom Bramich +4.295 Jonathan Nahlous +11.245 Glenn Nelson +14.840 Hayden Nelson +17.898 Marcus Hamod +17.976 Jake Farnsworth +18.660 Sam Pezzetta +25.741 Hunter Ford +33.473 Callum Barker +34.202 Ryder Gilbert +34.678

Michelin Supersport Round Points

Archie McDonald 68 Jack Mahaffy 63 Olly Simpson 58 Tom Bramich 50 Jonathan Nahlous 48 Glenn Nelson 40 Jake Farnsworth 40 Hayden Nelson 36 Sam Pezzetta 34 Jack Favelle 32

Supersport Championship Points