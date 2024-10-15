2024 Fox Australian Supercross Championship

Round One – Brisbane

The 2024 Fox Australian Supercross Championship kicked off with a double-header at Redcliffe’s Kayo Stadium over the weekend.

5,500 tons of dirt had been brought into the venue to build a busy and tricky track that the fastest of the SX1 boys lapped in around 52-seconds.

The CR22 85 cc Cup joined the big boys of SX1, SX2 and SX3 to make for a 30 race weekend across Saturday and Sunday.

SX1 competitors raced over ten laps, SX2 eight laps, SX3 seven laps and the 85 cc Cup youngsters ran six laps.

After the opening two rounds in Brisbane AUSX next heads to Wollongong for round three on November 2. AUSX then hits Adelaide for round four on the weekend of November 15-17 before the finale in Melbourne on November 30.

SX1 Final One

Luke Clout took a wide line through turn one that worked out for the Empire Kawasaki rider and earned him the first holeshot of the 2024 ASX season. Robbie Marshall went down at turn one while Jesse Bishop lost a stack of time extricating himself from the fallen Marshall.

Dean Wilson chased down Luke Clout and put the #1 Honda at the front of the field a lap into the ten-lap contest.

Joey Savatgy then made it a Honda 1-2 after also getting the better of Clout, but the Kawasaki man made him work for it, keeping Savatgy bay lap after lap before the American finally got the better of him. Once clear at the front though the two Honda men streaked away, running lap-times a second quicker than their pursuers.

Matt Moss scored good points in fourth ahead of the evergreen Brett Metcalfe.

Hayden Mellross the first KTM home in sixth ahead of Aaron Tanti and Joel Wightman.

SX1 Final One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D Wilson Hon 8m38.321 2 J Savatgy Hon +5.622 3 L Clout Kaw +19.901 4 M Moss Yam +27.121 5 B Metcalfe Kaw +31.038 6 H Mellross KTM +32.657 7 A Tanti Hon +34.259 8 J Wightman Yam +36.334 9 D Wills Gas +50.188 10 J Beaton Yam +52.147 11 J Evans Yam +55.795 12 L Zielinski Yam +58.079 13 Z Watson Hus 1m32.063 14 J Mather Hus 1 Lap 15 J Madden Hon 1 Lap 16 C O’loan Yam 1 Lap 17 E Wiese Yam 1 Lap 18 J Cigliano Kaw 1 Lap 19 R Marshall Hus 1 Lap 20 C Goullet Gas 1 Lap 21 J Bishop Hon 1 Lap 22 B Steel Yam 1 Lap

SX1 Final Two

Dean Wilson ran Luke Clout a little wide at the opening turn to score the holeshot ahead of Joey Savatgy, Aaron Tanti and Clout. The Kawasaki man took third place from Tanti early on lap two.

Up front Wilson and Savatgy were running away from the field. The two Honda men finishing in that order more than 20-seconds ahead of Luke Clout who managed to keep Aaron Tanti at bay.

The pace of the two internationals out front such that their fastest laps were more than two-seconds quicker than the rest of the field.

The next quickest rider had actually been Matt Moss, the Aussie veteran looked like he would secure a safe fifth before slipping down the order in the final laps.

Dean Wilson the round winner off the back of his 1-1 scorecard, while Joey Savatgy finished Saturday night with 44-points to take second overall from Luke Clout on 40-points.

SX1 Final Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D Wilson Hon 8m29.718 2 J Savatgy Hon +1.122 3 L Clout Kaw +24.105 4 A Tanti Hon +25.648 5 H Mellross KTM +40.906 6 J Beaton Yam +44.472 7 B Metcalfe Kaw +45.896 8 D Wills Gas +48.678 9 J Wightman Yam +50.246 10 L Zielinski Yam +56.301 11 J Evans Yam 1 Lap 12 J Mather Hus 1 Lap 13 J Madden Hon 1 Lap 14 Z Watson Hus 1 Lap 15 J Cigliano Kaw 1 Lap 16 C O’loan Yam 1 Lap 17 C Goullet Gas 1 Lap 18 B Steel Yam 1 Lap 19 J Bishop Hon 1 Lap 20 E Wiese Yam 1 Lap 21 M Moss Yam 1 Lap 22 R Marshall Hus 1 Lap

SX2 Final One

A shower of rain had dampened the track ahead of the first of two SX2 bouts that raced on Saturday night at Kayo Stadium.

Alex Larwood scored the holeshot and immediately began to build a lead over Brodie Connolly, Ryder Kingsford and Noah Ferguson only to lose the rear, dropping his CRF250R. That lost Larwood around eight positions before he then went down harder on the following lap and rejoined at the back of the field.

Inheriting the lead following Larwood’s demise, Brodie Connolly was being chased hard by Noah Ferguson. West Australian youngster Kayden Minear had made his way up to third place.

Ferguson made his move through to the lead at around half-race distance. Minear then also tried to put a move on Connolly but a mistake then saw him lose a number of positions.

Further back Shane McElrath was working his way up through the pack, pass Minear, Rhys Budd and Reid Taylor to put himself into podium contention. McElrath ran out of time to steal second place from Connolly and had to settle for third place at the flag.

Noah Ferguson the clear victor by almost four-seconds.

Canadian Cole Thompson underlined his potential with the fastest lap of the race but some mistakes saw him finish in a relatively lowly ninth position.

SX2 Final One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 N Ferguson Hon 7m12.708 2 B Connolly Hon +3.777 3 S Mcelrath Hon +3.911 4 R Taylor Kaw +4.986 5 R Budd Hus +6.664 6 J Cosford Yam +6.852 7 K Minear KTM +9.551 8 R Kingsford Yam +10.393 9 C Thompson Hon +11.151 10 M Gilmore Hon +15.176 11 C Williams Hus +20.703 12 L Atkinson Tri +21.791 13 J Kukas Hus +23.887 14 B Dennis Gas +26.767 15 S Larsen Yam +32.160 16 M O’bree Gas +33.315 17 T Kean KTM +35.099 18 M Norris Kaw +56.965 19 J Kitchen KTM +1m01.438 20 A Larwood Hon 1 Lap 21 B Novak Hon 2 Laps DNF K Barham Yam 6 Laps

SX2 Final Two

Alex Larwood got away to an early lead ahead of Reid Taylor, Shane McElrath, Ryder Kingsford and Rhys Budd but Budd skittled into McElrath early on lap one to put himself out of the race and McElrath dead last.

Reid Taylor moved through to the lead late on the opening lap. Ryder Kingsford them moved up to second before coming up short on a jump which saw him lose that second position to Brodie Connolly. The Honda man then took the lead from Taylor.

Taylor and Connolly then tripped each other up with Connolly coming off second best, losing time and a number of positions while hooked up in the tough blocks.

At half-race distance Taylor led but was being chased hard by Ryder Kingsford. The Honda trio of Connolly, Thompson and McElrath were right behind that leading duo, before all three Honda men got tangled up amongst each other and were on the deck! McElrath lost the most time and Connolly the least.

Up front Ryder Kingsford got the better of Reid Taylor for the lead and then put in the fastest lap of the race to pull away to a convincing win.

Alex Larwood rounded out the podium well clear of Jayce Cosford, Noah Ferguson and Kayden Minear.

That fifth place good enough for Ferguson to take the overall round win with 41-points ahead of Taylor on 40-points.

SX2 Final Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 R Kingsford Yam 7m15.260 2 R Taylor Kaw +2.673 3 A Larwood Hon +3.312 4 J Cosford Yam +6.903 5 N Ferguson Hon +7.625 6 K Minear KTM +7.797 7 K Barham Yam +12.425 8 C Thompson Hon +12.519 9 L Atkinson Tri +18.216 10 J Kukas Hus +20.078 11 B Connolly Hon +25.631 12 B Novak Hon +27.684 13 M O’bree Gas +28.808 14 S Larsen Yam +36.313 15 M Norris Kaw +40.480 16 B Dennis Gas +42.071 17 T Kean KTM +45.302 18 S Mcelrath Hon +48.728 19 C Williams Hus +52.181 20 M Gilmore Hon 1 Lap DNF J Kitchen KTM +51.167

SX3 Final

WBR Yamaha’s Seth Burchell scored the holeshot and was unchallenged throughout the opening seven-lap contest of season 2024.

Jake Cannon had his work cut out for him after a poor start but marched his way past Cooper Rowe, Kayd Kingsford and Jake Byrne over the opening laps to move into second place but by the time he had Burchell had an unassailable lead.

Cooper Rowe had been in podium contention early on before a crash a couple of laps into the race cost him plenty of time and championship points.

A light misty drizzle swept across the circuit halfway through the contest to make the tetchy track conditions even more challenging.

Kayd Kingsford went down a couple of laps before the chequered flag but regrouped to still finish on the podium. Kingsford also recorded the fastest lap of the race.

SX3 Final Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S Burchell Yam 6m19.965 2 J Cannon Hon +3.092 3 K Kingsford Yam +7.720 4 J Byrne Hus +14.251 5 T Lindsay Yam +18.800 6 J Campbell Hus +20.770 7 K Woods Gas +22.095 8 K Hantis Yam +25.531 9 R Burgess Hus +28.591 10 J Freiberg KTM +34.021 11 W Delangen KTM +36.984 12 P Wolfe Hus +38.074 13 A Boyd Gas +39.799 14 O Corbin KTM +41.859 15 K Drew Yam +42.065 16 C Rowe Hus +46.195 17 L Allen Yam +47.486 18 C Shaw KTM +56.858 19 R Morel KTM +59.609 20 K Tate KTM 1 Lap 21 Z Henry Oth 1 Lap DNF Z O’loan KTM 1 Lap

CR85 cc Final

Tate Reed had set the pace in practice but was missing from the gates after coming together with another rider in a Heat race which forced him to watch from the sidelines.

Jack Nunn got away to an early lead over Cooper Ford. However, the Tasmanian piled the pressure on over the opening laps which saw Nunn make a couple of mistakes, one of those allowed Ford to steal the lead on lap four.

He then kept the lead throughout lap five before being overhauled on the final lap by Nunn who put in the fastest lap of the race on that last circuit, to take the victory on the finish line after sweeping across the front of Ford.

Both riders fell from their machines on the finish line jump, with Ford actually forced to roll back down the up-ramp to get the momentum up again to cross the line. Connor Guillot then jumped the finish line while Nunn’s bike was still on the deck and flat landed on the winner’s GASGAS, both somehow escaping injury from what could have been a truly sickening accident.

Nunn and Ford had steadily pulled away from Seth Thomas, the GASGAS rider the best of the rest to round out the podium.

Deegan Fort and Richie Lawler had a coming together early on lap two with Fort coming off second best in that scrap, re-joining near the back of the field. Connor Guillott also an early faller.

CR85 cc Final

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Nunn Gas 5m56.670 2 C Ford KTM +0.327 3 S Thomas Gas +11.476 4 N Darragh Hus +13.109 5 R Lawler KTM +13.579 6 T Williams Gas +21.702 7 D Smart Gas +24.225 8 Z Kruik Gas +25.391 9 J Townley Yam +28.575 10 L Vincent KTM +30.678 11 J Thompson Hus +33.628 12 MAX Anderson KTM +35.799 13 C Thomas KTM +37.916 14 D Fort Yam +43.070 15 L Nevell Hus +45.178 16 D Gromball KTM +47.436 17 M Oakley Hus +52.717 18 C Guillot Yam +53.278 19 J Birch Oth 1m01.479 20 P Refalo Yam +1m12.289 21 E Dennis Gas 1 Lap

Round Two – Brisbane

SX1 Final One

Jed Beaton and Matt Moss made it an early Yamaha 1-2 up front, but not for long as Empire Kawasaki’s Luke Clout dispensed with both of them before the end of the opening lap.

A little further back American duo Joey Savatgy and Dean Wilson battled each other over fourth place across the opening laps before getting the better of the CDR Yamaha duo to move into the podium positions.

Dean Wilson then chased down and passed Beaton for the lead on lap seven only to then make a mistake which put him briefly on the deck.

Beaton and Savatgy swept past the stricken Wilson and battled tooth and nail all the way to the flag.

Wilson recovered to again briefly nose ahead of Clout and Savatgy for all of a metre but his pass had thrown him off-line and he was forced to leave the track which allowed Clout and Savatgy back through once again.

Clout taking the hard-fought win over Savatgy by four-tenths, while Wilson completed the podium ahead of Moss.

SX1 Final One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L Clout Kaw 8m36.017 2 J Savatgy Hon +0.439 3 D Wilson Hon +1.466 4 M Moss Yam +5.103 5 J Beaton Yam +8.706 6 A Tanti Hon +16.611 7 H Mellross KTM +20.584 8 D Wills Gas +23.089 9 J Mather Hus +25.728 10 L Zielinski Yam +26.497 11 J Evans Yam +29.261 12 J Wightman Yam +30.524 13 B Metcalfe Kaw +32.245 14 Z Watson Hus +36.385 15 J Madden Hon +42.436 16 C O’loan Yam +45.617 17 R Marshall Hus +48.696 18 E Wiese Yam +54.753 19 J Cigliano Kaw 1 Lap 20 J Bishop Hon 1 Lap 21 B Steel Yam 1 Lap DNF C Goullet Gas 7 Laps

SX1 Final Two

Matt Moss scored the holeshot ahead of Luke Clout, Dylan Wills, Joey Savatgy and Dean Wilson. Aaron Tanti tangled with Luke Clout on the exit of turn one which left Honda rider on the deck. Jack Mather then got caught up on the stricken Tanti and also losing a lot of time.

Moss held on to the lead for the opening lap before making a mistake on lap two and dropping the CDR Yamaha which allowed Savatgy, Wilson, Clout and Wills through. It took Moss a long time to get going again before he rejoined at almost the back of the 22-rider field.

Joey Savatgy proved to have Dean Wilson’s measure in this final contest. The two Honda men pulled away from Luke Clout, the Empire Kawasaki man having a fairly lonely latter half of the race on his way to bagging great points with another podium finish.

Jed Beaton the first Yamaha home in fourth ahead of Dylan Wills and veteran Brett Metcalfe. A great start to the season for Beaton who hadn’t raced Supercross for nine years.

The race victory gave Savatgy the Sunday round win ahead of Clout and Wilson.

After the opening two rounds Savatgy leaves Queensland with a two-point buffer over Wilson while Clout is right in that mix too, only three-points behind Wilson.

Joey Savatgy

“The track was tricky, with few areas to make up time. The key tonight was minimising mistakes. I’m pumped with the team and the bike—we’ve had two days of testing, and the positive changes we’ve made are paying off.”

Dean Wilson

“Joey and I set the pace, and Clouty rode well, but tonight was about avoiding mistakes—and I think I made the most. Still, we’re in a great spot, and this championship is going to be tight.”

America leads Scotland leads Australia… A Honda 1-2 with Kawasaki’s Clout in third and Beaton in fourth.

Jed Beaton

“I didn’t grow up on supercross and having been in Europe for a long period of time, I haven’t raced it in a while but I put in plenty of work after the end of the ProMX championship and its starting to come a little easier for me. I still have a long way to go and racing on the weekend highlighted some things that need work, but overall, I’m pretty happy with how things went and think that I have a lot of improvement in me. The whoops on the first night got the better of me and just keeping my head on the game, as a mistake on a supercross track can how you on the ground quickly. But Sunday was better and it felt far more controlled on the bike and things weren’t happening as fast. Wollongong is next and with the first weekend done, I have a bit more experience I can draw on and pick up where I left off here in Redcliffe.”

Matt Moss sits ninth in the championship but will come out swinging at Wollongong as he lives in the region and will be sure to have plenty of friends and family in support.

Matt Moss

“That was unacceptable and not me. I have no excuses, I just raced poorly and made far too many mistakes to get a decent result on each night. The team did everything they could, and the bike was good, so the responsibility is on me to get things back on track and quickly for round three.”

Dylan Wills

“It was a solid weekend and I feel we’re definitely on the right track. I got a bit lucky in the second final with a few guys crashing early, but I got to settle down, do my laps and that was the best riding I did all weekend. I’m stoked – a P5 on the night is pretty respectable for where we’re at in these early stages of the season. There’s plenty of work to do, but I’m motivated to get back out there as I think we’ve got a lot more to show.”

SX1 Final Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Savatgy Hon 8m31.902 2 D Wilson Hon 2.706 3 L Clout Kaw 13.170 4 J Beaton Yam 18.102 5 D Wills Gas 25.879 6 B Metcalfe Kaw 27.648 7 H Mellross KTM 28.309 8 A Tanti Hon 29.700 9 J Wightman Yam 34.489 10 L Zielinski Yam 40.494 11 M Moss Yam 42.616 12 J Mather Hus 49.029 13 J Madden Hon 49.430 14 J Evans Yam 50.864 15 Z Watson Hus 55.811 16 C O’loan Yam 57.053 17 R Marshall Hus 1 Lap 18 B Steel Yam 1 Lap 19 J Cigliano Kaw 1 Lap 20 C Goullet Gas 1 Lap 21 E Wiese Yam 1 Lap 22 J Bishop Hon 1 Lap

SX1 Points

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 J Savatgy Hon 22 25 47 2 D Wilson Hon 25 20 45 3 L Clout Kaw 20 22 42 4 J Beaton Yam 14 18 32 5 A Tanti Hon 18 14 32 6 H Mellross KTM 16 15 31 7 D Wills Gas 13 16 29 8 B Metcalfe Kaw 15 12 27 9 M Moss Yam 9 13 22 10 J Wightman Yam 12 10 22 11 L Zielinski Yam 11 11 22 12 J Evans Yam 10 8 18 13 J Mather Hus 8 9 17 14 J Madden Hon 6 7 13 15 Z Watson Hus 7 6 13 16 C O’loan Yam 5 5 10 17 J Cigliano Kaw 4 3 7 18 R Marshall Hus 4 4 19 E Wiese Yam 2 1 3 20 C Goullet Gas 3 3 21 B Steel Yam 1 2 3

SX2 Final One

Alex Larwood and Brodie Connolly the quickest away in the opening SX2 Final on Sunday with Shane McElrath hot on their heels in a Honda 1-2-3. The American wasted little time, taking the lead at the start of lap two and was never headed from there.

Both Cole Thomson and Alex Larwood made their way past Brodie Connolly to secure the final two podium positions in what was a Honda 1-2-3-4 at the flag.

Ryder Kingsford showed good pace also and kept the Honda men honest on his way to fifth.

SX2 Final One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S Mcelrath Hon 6m48.085 2 A Larwood Hon +3.310 3 C Thompson Hon +4.423 4 B Connolly Hon +5.582 5 R Kingsford Yam +7.730 6 J Cosford Yam +13.144 7 R Taylor Kaw +14.471 8 K Minear KTM +15.551 9 K Barham Yam +17.700 10 N Ferguson Hon +20.076 11 R Budd Hus +31.228 12 L Atkinson Tri +31.516 13 M O’bree Gas +33.381 14 J Kukas Hus +36.992 15 B Dennis Gas +38.424 16 T Kean KTM +43.724 17 C Williams Hus +44.774 18 S Larsen Yam +50.364 19 M Gilmore Hon +53.857 20 J Kitchen KTM +59.427 21 B Novak Hon 1 Lap 22 K Orchard Kaw 1 Lap

SX2 Final Two

Ryder Kingsford and Noah Ferguson both went down at turn one but emerging from the carnage with the early lead was Alex Larwood ahead of Cole Thompson, Brodie Connolly and Shane McElrath.

Larwood maintained the lead throughout the opening two laps before being overhauled by Connolly and McElrath in what was again a Honda 1-2-3 up front.

McElrath hit the lead on lap four and then pulled away from his pursuers.

Brodie Connolly went down on lap six and lost half a dozen positions while on the deck.

Canadian Cole Thompson moved through to second place but Alex Larwood chased him hard all the way to the flag,

McElrath was never challenged after hitting the front while Thompson had enough to keep Larwood at bay to claim second.

Rhys Budd took fourth ahead of Byron Dennis and Brodie Connolly.

A perfect 50-point Sunday night haul for McElrath saw him take the round win ahead of Thompson and Larwood who both took 42-points from round two.

Despite performing well under par on Saturday McElrath still left Brisbane with an early two-point lead in the championship over Thompson.

Shane McElrath

“What a great second night! We’re just two points off the championship lead, which is amazing given my first-round struggles. I can’t thank the team enough—we’ve made continuous improvements, and it really showed tonight.”

Connolly and Ferguson only a couple of points further behind and making it a Honda 1-2-3-4 in the championship. Ryder Kingsford is the leading Yamaha rider in fifth.

Brodie Connolly

“I’m riding with an injury I sustained at Des Nations, so I didn’t know what to expect. The first two rounds have been tough—the speed is there, but mistakes, both mine and others’, have made it harder than it needed to be. I’m grateful for the break before Round 3 so I can focus on areas I need to improve.”

Ryder Kingsford

“I would like to have slightly better results, but I have a lot of the right things in place. My speed and fitness were good, I was able to qualify well and win races and take the win in final two on Saturday night. If it weren’t for a few lazy laps in race one and then that first turn crash in race two on Sunday, I would be much higher up the points. But I’m fit, healthy and determined to improve at every round as I think I can run with anyone in the class.”

Kayden Minear

“I had a blast this weekend. It was really cool to win my two heat races and I had good starts both days. While there are definitely areas we can work on before the next round, I’m happy with my riding and I feel our speed is pretty good. Today was only my fifth time on a bike since being in the US, and my expectations this weekend were to ride my own race and not get involved in the carnage. We did just that. I’m stoked and already looking forward to Wollongong next month.”

SX2 Final Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S McElrath Hon 6m54.430 2 C Thompson Hon +3.626 3 A Larwood Hon +4.033 4 R Budd Hus +11.455 5 B Dennis Gas +12.927 6 B Connolly Hon +15.333 7 K Minear KTM +16.612 8 K Barham Yam +19.657 9 M Gilmore Hon +25.825 10 J Cosford Yam +27.323 11 L Atkinson Tri +28.791 12 R Kingsford Yam +29.895 13 M O’bree Gas +33.869 14 N Ferguson Hon +37.368 15 B Novak Hon +38.160 16 R Taylor Kaw +39.551 17 T Kean KTM +40.294 18 C Williams Hus +43.151 19 S Larsen Yam +46.659 20 J Kitchen KTM +56.198 21 K Orchard Kaw 1 Lap

SX2 Points

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 S McElrath Hon 13 25 38 2 C Thompson Hon 14 22 36 3 B Connolly Hon 16 18 34 4 N Ferguson Hon 25 8 33 5 R Kingsford Yam 20 12 32 6 A Larwood Hon 12 20 32 7 J Cosford Yam 18 14 32 8 R Taylor Kaw 22 9 31 9 K Minear KTM 15 15 30 10 R Budd Hus 9 16 25 11 K Barham Yam 8 13 21 12 L Atkinson Tri 11 10 21 13 B Dennis Gas 5 11 16 14 M O’bree Gas 7 7 14 15 J Kukas Hus 10 3 13 16 M Gilmore Hon 3 6 9 17 C Williams Hus 4 4 8 18 S Larsen Yam 6 1 7 19 T Kean KTM 5 5 20 B Novak Hon 2 2 4 21 M Norris Kaw 1 1

SX3 Final

Cooper Rowe and Seth Burchell both got away well, as Jye Campbell and Kayd Kingsford gave chase but late on lap one Kingsford went down and lost a stack of time.

Burchell wasted no time in pulling away from his pursuers. The WBR Yamaha building a convincing lead on his way to a seven-second victory.

Cooper Rowe and Jake Cannon battled for second place across the opening laps while Koby Hantis and Jyle Campbell tussled over fourth.

Ky Woods then started his march forward, getting the better of Campbell, Cannon, Rowe and Hantis on his way up to second position at the flag while Hantis rounded out the podium ahead of Rowe and Jake Cannon. The Honda rider recorded the fastest lap of the race but took fifth place ten-seconds behind Burchell.

Burchell left Moreton Bay with a perfect 50-point haul to open an early 12-point lead in the championship over Jake Cannon.

Seth Burchell

“I came into the weekend feeling pretty good on the bike and hoping to do well, but I never expected to win on each night, so I’m pretty pumped right now. I was able to get good starts all weekend and put myself in good positions when it mattered and was so good to not make any mistakes and get on top of the podium both nights. Thanks to the team for all the hard work as my bike was awesome all weekend and now I cant wait to do it all again at Wollongong for round three.”

SX3 Final Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S Burchell Yam 6m12.183 2 K Woods Gas +7.565 3 K Hantis Yam +8.957 4 C Rowe Hus +9.880 5 J Cannon Hon +10.474 6 J Campbell Hus +11.917 7 K Drew Yam +13.840 8 T Lindsay Yam +19.944 9 J Byrne Hus +22.150 10 J Freiberg KTM +22.259 11 K Kingsford Yam +25.524 12 C Shaw KTM +27.149 13 P Wolfe Hus +28.427 14 W Delangen KTM +29.575 15 L Allen Yam +32.964 16 A Boyd Gas +33.952 17 K Tate KTM +34.456 18 H Downie Gas +35.197 19 G Taylor Hus +37.563 20 O Corbin KTM +40.447 21 R Burgess Hus +42.063 22 J Bishop KTM +45.390

SX3 Points

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Total 1 S Burchell Yam 25 25 50 2 J Cannon Hon 22 16 38 3 K Woods Gas 14 22 36 4 K Hantis Yam 13 20 33 5 K Kingsford Yam 20 10 30 6 J Byrne Hus 18 12 30 7 J Campbell Hus 15 15 30 8 T Lindsay Yam 16 13 29 9 C Rowe Hus 5 18 23 10 J Freiberg KTM 11 11 22 11 K Drew Yam 6 14 20 12 W Delangen KTM 10 7 17 13 P Wolfe Hus 9 8 17 14 A Boyd Gas 8 5 13 15 R Burgess Hus 12 12 16 C Shaw KTM 3 9 12 17 L Allen Yam 4 6 10 18 O Corbin KTM 7 1 8 19 K Tate KTM 1 4 5 20 H Downie Gas 3 3 21 G Taylor Hus 2 2 22 R Morel KTM 2 2

CR85 cc Final

Seth Thomas quickly hit the lead in Sunday’s six-lap CR85 cc contest. Zander Kruik and Tate Bunting both went down at turn one.

Deegan Fort, Jack Nunn, Tyson Williams and Richie Lawler all recorded laps faster than Thomas but the GASGAS rider had built an early lead which proved insurmountable for his pursuers.

Thomas the victor over Fort and Nunn by three-seconds. Tyson Williams was not too much further behind in fourth.

Thomas and Nunn emerge from the Brisbane double-header with 45-points apiece.

CR85 cc Final Results

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap 1 S Thomas Gas 5m54.285 2 D Fort Yam +3.032 3 J Nunn Gas +3.527 4 T Williams Gas +4.400 5 R Lawler KTM +10.385 6 N Darragh Hus +14.252 7 L Vincent KTM +15.764 8 D Smart Gas +17.315 9 C Thomas KTM +22.667 10 M Oakley Hus +32.368 11 M Anderson KTM +33.267 12 C Ford KTM +38.237 13 C Guillot Yam +38.620 14 L Nevell Hus +41.299 15 J Birch / +44.102 16 D Gromball KTM +50.225 17 E Dennis Gas +52.660 18 J Thompson Hus +54.434 19 T Bunting Yam 1 Lap

CR85 cc Points