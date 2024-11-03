2024 Fox Australian Supercross Championship

Round Three – Wollongong

The third instalment of the 2024 Fox Australian Supercross Championship was run at Wollongong on the first Saturday in November.

American Joey Savatgy arrived at The Gong’s WIN Stadium with the SX1 championship lead ahead of Brit Dean Wilson and top local Luke Clout. It was a case of Déjà vu in Wollongong with that trio finishing in the same order once again.

It was a tight affair though with both Savatgy and Wilson tallying the same points from the three contests in Wollongong, with Savatgy getting the round victory thanks to his race wins. The championship chase though is still very close with Savatgy on 72 points, Wilson 67 and Luke Clout on a tally of 62.

Matt Moss had a tumble in his heat race and looked to be unhurt as he remounted and finished that race but Mossy did not take to the gates for the Main races. A tough blow in front of his home crowd, especially as he had been fifth fastest in qualifying.

Shane McElrath was on top once again in SX2 but this time around Brodie Connolly got the better of Cole Thompson for second place with both leaving Wollongong equal second in the championship on 56 points, seven points behind the American.

Ky Woods was on top in SX3 to narrow Seth Burchell’s championship lead to five-points. Jake Cannon equidistant in third on the championship tally after taking fourth in Wollongong.

Seth Thomas extended his championship lead in the CR22 85 cc competition to seven-points over Jack Nunn. Ritchie Lawler climbed to third on the points tally after finishing second to Thomas in Wollongong.

AUSX reconvenes for the penultimate round in Adelaide for the Supercross X Sprint on the weekend of November 17 before the Melbourne ASUX Open finale on November 30.

SX1 Final One

Luke Clout led Aaron Tanti and Joey Savatgy out of the opening turn. Dean Wilson then moved up to third, pushing Savatgy further back to fourth.

Tanti chased Clout hard over the opening laps as Dean Wilson tried to join their party. Joey Savatgy was not far behind but a mistake on lap three demoted him back to seventh and left the championship leader with plenty of work to do.

Dean Wilson sneaked past Tanti for second place with five laps remaining. At this juncture Clout led by two-seconds. Jed Beaton was up to fourth and Dylan Wills fifth.

Wilson closed on the exhaust pipe of Clout’s Kawasaki with two laps to run as the leaders scythed their way through lapped traffic.

Wilson put a move on Clout on the final lap but couldn’t make it stick. The American then buttoned off to secure a safe second place while Clout took the win.

Aaron Tanti was almost ten-seconds further back in third place with a small buffer over fourth placed Beaton.

Savatgy had recovered to fifth place by the flag.

SX1 Final One Results

Pos Rider Machine Gap 1 Luke CLOUT (NSW) Kawasaki 7:47.084 2 Dean WILSON (SCO) Honda +3.157 3 Aaron TANTI (QLD) Honda +9.373 4 Jed BEATON (VIC) Yamaha +11.386 5 Joey SAVATGY (USA) Honda +19.970 6 Dylan WILLS (NSW) GasGas +27.041 7 Jack MATHER (QLD) Husqvarna +28.669 8 Nathan CRAWFORD (QLD) KTM +29.766 9 Joel WIGHTMAN (NSW) Yamaha +35.748 10 Zachary WATSON (QLD) Husqvarna +38.687 11 Hayden MELLROSS (NSW) KTM +41.657 12 Liam JACKSON (QLD) GasGas +43.702 13 Luke ZIELINSKI (QLD) Yamaha +47.862 14 Cody O’LOAN (QLD) Yamaha 1 Lap 15 Joel EVANS (QLD) Yamaha 1 Lap 16 Jesse MADDEN (NSW) Honda 1 Lap 17 Joel CIGLIANO (NSW) Kawasaki 1 Lap 18 Jesse BISHOP (QLD) Honda 1 Lap 19 Caleb GOULLET (VIC) GasGas 1 Lap 20 Brandon STEEL (NSW) Yamaha 1 Lap DNF Robbie MARSHALL (QLD) Husqvarna 9 Laps

SX1 Final Two

SX1 competitors were back on the gates only minutes after taking the chequered flag in the opening bout. Joey Savatgy was straight into the lead ahead of Dean Wilson. Luke Clout was fifth early on but made short work of Nathan Crawford and Jed Beaton to move up to third by lap two.

Savatgy was never headed en route to a clear victory over Wilson. Clout rounding out the podium.

It was not all plain sailing for Savatgy though as he actually went down with three laps remaining! His lead was such that he managed to get back on the bike and rejoin the race without losing the lead.

Jet Beaton fourth while Dylan Wills made up plenty of places in the final laps to move up to fifth place by the flag ahead of Nathan Crawford.

SX1 Final Two Results

Pos Rider Machine Gap 1 Joey SAVATGY (USA) Honda 7:59.197 2 Dean WILSON (SCO) Honda +3.048 3 Luke CLOUT (NSW) Kawasaki +8.449 4 Jed BEATON (VIC) Yamaha +10.622 5 Dylan WILLS (NSW) GasGas +16.060 6 Nathan CRAWFORD (QLD) KTM +18.239 7 Hayden MELLROSS (NSW) KTM +19.671 8 Joel WIGHTMAN (NSW) Yamaha +22.326 9 Zachary WATSON (QLD) Husqvarna +30.701 10 Jack MATHER (QLD) Husqvarna +34.172 11 Aaron TANTI (QLD) Honda +40.791 12 Luke ZIELINSKI (QLD) Yamaha +43.378 13 Joel EVANS (QLD) Yamaha +46.615 14 Liam JACKSON (QLD) GasGas +48.271 15 Joel CIGLIANO (NSW) Kawasaki 1 Lap 16 Brandon STEEL (NSW) Yamaha 1 Lap 17 Caleb GOULLET (VIC) GasGas 1 Lap 18 Jesse BISHOP (QLD) Honda 2 Laps DNF Cody O’LOAN (QLD) Yamaha 3 Laps DNF Jesse MADDEN (NSW) Honda 7 Laps

SX1 Final Three

Luke Clout and Aaron Tanti were side by side thorugh the opening turn but Tanti went high into the next berm as he tried to avoid Tanti but the Empire Kawasaki man came off very much second best, running over the crest of the berm and lost almost ten positions in the process.

Joey Savatgy was quickly up to second and locked onto the back wheel of Tanti, waiting for the Australian to make a mistake. Savatgy was through to the lead before the end of the second lap and immediatey started to pull away from Tanti.

Tanti then fell into the clutches of Dean Wilson, the Briton taking that second place with four laps to run. Wilson didn’t have enough speed to run down Savatgy though, settling for second place with a comfortable buffer over Tanti.

Jed Beaton fourth while early race leader Luke Clout recovered to fifth by the flag.

Savatgy and Wilson finished on equal points for the round but Savatgy the victor due to his race wins while Luke Clout rounded out the podium and is also third in the championship with two rounds still to run.

SX1 Final Three Results

Pos Rider Machine Gap 1 Joey SAVATGY (USA) Honda 7:54.873 2 Dean WILSON (SCO) Honda +3.234 3 Aaron TANTI (QLD) Honda +5.707 4 Jed BEATON (VIC) Yamaha +9.314 5 Luke CLOUT (NSW) Kawasaki +16.049 6 Dylan WILLS (NSW) GasGas +24.989 7 Jack MATHER (QLD) Husqvarna +27.001 8 Joel WIGHTMAN (NSW) Yamaha +30.736 9 Zachary WATSON (QLD) Husqvarna +31.799 10 Luke ZIELINSKI (QLD) Yamaha +38.942 11 Jesse MADDEN (NSW) Honda +46.088 12 Robbie MARSHALL (QLD) Husqvarna 1 Lap 13 Hayden MELLROSS (NSW) KTM 1 Lap 14 Joel EVANS (QLD) Yamaha 1 Lap 15 Liam JACKSON (QLD) GasGas 1 Lap 16 Caleb GOULLET (VIC) GasGas 1 Lap 17 Brandon STEEL (NSW) Yamaha 1 Lap 18 Joel CIGLIANO (NSW) Kawasaki 1 Lap 19 Jesse BISHOP (QLD) Honda 1 Lap 20 Nathan CRAWFORD (QLD) KTM 1 Lap DNF Cody O’LOAN (QLD) Yamaha 4 Laps

SX1 Round Points

Pos Name Machine R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Joey SAVATGY Honda 16 25 25 66 2 Dean WILSON Honda 22 22 22 66 3 Luke CLOUT Kawasaki 25 20 16 61 4 Jed BEATON Yamaha 18 18 18 54 5 Aaron TANTI Honda 20 10 20 50 6 Dylan WILLS GasGas 15 16 15 46 7 Jack MATHER Husqvarna 14 11 14 39 8 Joel WIGHTMAN Yamaha 12 13 13 38 9 Zachary WATSON Husqvarna 11 12 12 35 10 Hayden MELLROSS KTM 10 14 8 32 11 Nathan CRAWFORD KTM 13 15 1 29 12 Luke ZIELINSKI Yamaha 8 9 11 28 13 Liam JACKSON GasGas 9 7 6 22 14 Joel EVANS Yamaha 6 8 7 21 15 Jesse MADDEN Honda 5 1 10 16 16 Joel CIGLIANO Kawasaki 4 6 3 13 17 Caleb GOULLET GasGas 2 4 5 11 18 Brandon STEEL Yamaha 1 5 4 10 19 Robbie MARSHALL Husqvarna 9 9 20 Cody O’LOAN Yamaha 7 2 9 21 Jesse BISHOP Honda 3 3 2 8

SX1 Championship Points

Pos Name Machine Total 1 Joey SAVATGY Honda 72 2 Dean WILSON Honda 67 3 Luke CLOUT Kawasaki 62 4 Jed BEATON Yamaha 50 5 Aaron TANTI Honda 48 6 Dylan WILLS GasGas 44 7 Hayden MELLROSS KTM 42 8 Joel WIGHTMAN Yamaha 35 9 Jack MATHER Husqvarna 31 10 Luke ZIELINSKI Yamaha 31 11 Brett METCALFE Kawasaki 27 12 Zachary WATSON Husqvarna 25 13 Joel EVANS Yamaha 25 14 Matt MOSS Yamaha 22 15 Jesse MADDEN Honda 19 16 Joel CIGLIANO Kawasaki 12 17 Cody O’LOAN Yamaha 11 18 Nathan CRAWFORD KTM 10 19 Liam JACKSON GasGas 8 20 Caleb GOULLET GasGas 7 21 Robbie MARSHALL Husqvarna 6 22 Brandon STEEL Yamaha 6 23 Elijah WIESE Yamaha 3

SX2 Final One

Shane McElrath scored the holeshot in the opening eight-lap SX2 contest of the night ahead of Reid Taylor and Canadian Cole Thompson.

Thompson took second place Taylor on lap two but could not make any real inroads towards the American, the gap staying around three-seconds, give or take a second or so, over the last half a dozen laps.

Brodie Connolly took third place from Empire Kawasaki’s Reid Taylor on the final lap to make it a Honda 1-2-3.

SX2 Final One Results

Pos Name Machine Gap 1 Shane MCELRATH (USA) Honda 6:19.341 2 Cole THOMPSON (CAN) Honda +2.585 3 Brodie CONNOLLY (VIC) Honda +13.834 4 Reid TAYLOR (NSW) Kawasaki +14.499 5 Kaleb BARHAM (QLD) Yamaha +33.229 6 Jayce COSFORD (QLD) Yamaha +36.193 7 Thynan KEAN (VIC) KTM +45.298 8 Sam LARSEN (QLD) Yamaha +45.869 9 Liam ATKINSON (QLD) Triumph +51.122 10 Bailey MALKIEWICZ (VIC) Yamaha 1 Lap 11 Mackenzie O’BREE (VIC) GasGas 1 Lap 12 Cambell WILLIAMS (NSW) Husqvarna 1 Lap 13 Ben NOVAK (NSW) Honda 1 Lap 14 Connar ADAMS (VIC) KTM 1 Lap 15 Ryan KOHLENBERG (NSW) Yamaha 1 Lap 16 Kayden MINEAR (WA) KTM 1 Lap 17 Zane MACKINTOSH (VIC) Kawasaki 1 Lap 18 Reid LEHRER (NSW) KTM 1 Lap 19 Kallam ORCHARD (VIC) Kawasaki 1 Lap 20 Byron DENNIS (NSW) GasGas 2 Laps

SX2 Final Two

SX2 competitors had a short five-minutes to catch their breath before lining up on the gates once again for the second SX2 bout of the night.

Shane McElrath emerged from turn one in front of Reid Taylor. Brodie Connolly took that second place from Taylor on the opening lap and set about trying to get on terms with McElrath as Cole Thompson moved up to third.

With five laps to run the race was temporarily halted so medical assistance could be rendered to Bailey Malkiewicz. The stoppage benefitted Connolly as the Honda man had a decent tumble just before the race was halted. The break allowed his Polyflor Honda mechanics to make some running repairs to his CRF250R on the gates before the action recommenced.

Cole Thompson got the jump at the restart ahead of Connolly and Jayce Cosford. McElrath made short work of Cosford to make it a Honda 1-2-3 up front once again.

It took three laps for McElrath to sneak past Thompson for the lead and once up front the American pulled away with ease.

Just when it looked like the Honda triumvirate would run away with it Jayce Cosford came back into the contest, getting the better of Connolly with three laps to run to move up to third.

Cole Thompson then went down while running in second place with two laps to go. The Canadian was shuffled down to sixth place before he was back up to speed and that put him out of podium contention. His mistake promoted Cosford up to second place and Brodie Connolly on to the podium.

McElrath taking the victory over Cosford by 8.54 seconds. The American’s fastest lap almost two-seconds quicker than anyone else could manage and clearly a class above.

SX2 Final Two Results

Pos Name Machine Gap 1 Shane MCELRATH (USA) Honda 6:24.794 2 Jayce COSFORD (QLD) Yamaha +8.540 3 Brodie CONNOLLY (VIC) Honda +13.428 4 Kaleb BARHAM (QLD) Yamaha +15.457 5 Kayden MINEAR (WA) KTM +16.086 6 Cole THOMPSON (CAN) Honda +21.375 7 Reid TAYLOR (NSW) Kawasaki +22.365 8 Cambell WILLIAMS (NSW) Husqvarna +23.303 9 Byron DENNIS (NSW) GasGas +34.226 10 Ben NOVAK (NSW) Honda +38.530 11 Mackenzie O’BREE (VIC) GasGas +43.368 12 Sam LARSEN (QLD) Yamaha +47.540 13 Liam ATKINSON (QLD) Triumph +56.532 14 Kallam ORCHARD (VIC) Kawasaki 1 Lap 15 Zane MACKINTOSH (VIC) Kawasaki 1 Lap 16 Thynan KEAN (VIC) KTM 1 Lap 17 Reid LEHRER (NSW) KTM 1 Lap 18 Ryan KOHLENBERG (NSW) Yamaha 1 Lap 19 Connar ADAMS (VIC) KTM 2 Laps

SX2 Final Three

Shane McElrath again got the jump on the field as Brodie Connolly and Reid Taylor gave chase. A small bobble by Taylor early on allowed Cole Thompson to sneak by him for third place. The quartet remained in that order right up until the final lap, when Thompson got the better of Connolly for second place.

McElrath completed the clean sweep for the night and looked to do it pretty easy.

Cole Thompson and Brodie Connolly rounded out the race three podium but Connolly pipped Thompson by a point for the round podium.

Reid Taylor fourth for the round by a point over Kaleb Barham.

SX2 Final Three Results

Pos Name Machine Gap 1 Shane MCELRATH (USA) Honda 6:26.695 2 Cole THOMPSON (CAN) Honda +3.114 3 Brodie CONNOLLY (VIC) Honda +6.178 4 Reid TAYLOR (NSW) Kawasaki +7.985 5 Kayden MINEAR (WA) KTM +12.732 6 Kaleb BARHAM (QLD) Yamaha +15.177 7 Cambell WILLIAMS (NSW) Husqvarna +30.603 8 Byron DENNIS (NSW) GasGas +32.065 9 Ben NOVAK (NSW) Honda +36.266 10 Jayce COSFORD (QLD) Yamaha +44.418 11 Thynan KEAN (VIC) KTM +45.434 12 Sam LARSEN (QLD) Yamaha +50.352 13 Mackenzie O’BREE (VIC) GasGas 1 Lap 14 Zane MACKINTOSH (VIC) Kawasaki 1 Lap 15 Ryan KOHLENBERG (NSW) Yamaha 1 Lap 16 Kallam ORCHARD (VIC) Kawasaki 1 Lap 17 Reid LEHRER (NSW) KTM 1 Lap DNF Liam ATKINSON (QLD) Triumph 7 Laps

SX2 Round Points

Pos Name Machine R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Shane MCELRATH Honda 25 25 25 75 2 Brodie CONNOLLY Honda 20 20 20 60 3 Cole THOMPSON Honda 22 15 22 59 4 Reid TAYLOR Kawasaki 18 14 18 50 5 Kaleb BARHAM Yamaha 16 18 15 49 6 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha 15 22 11 48 7 Kayden MINEAR KTM 5 16 16 37 8 Cambell WILLIAMS Husqvarna 9 13 14 36 9 Ben NOVAK Honda 8 11 12 31 10 Sam LARSEN Yamaha 13 9 9 31 11 Thynan KEAN KTM 14 5 10 29 12 Mackenzie O’BREE GasGas 10 10 8 28 13 Byron DENNIS GasGas 1 12 13 26 14 Liam ATKINSON Triumph 12 8 3 23 15 Zane MACKINTOSH Kawasaki 4 6 7 17 16 Ryan KOHLENBERG Yamaha 6 3 6 15 17 Kallam ORCHARD Kawasaki 2 7 5 14 18 Reid LEHRER KTM 3 4 4 11 19 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha 11 11 20 Connar ADAMS KTM 7 2 9

SX2 Championship Points

Pos Name Machine Total 1 Shane MCELRATH Honda 63 2 Cole THOMPSON Honda 56 3 Brodie CONNOLLY Honda 56 4 Reid TAYLOR Kawasaki 49 5 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha 47 6 Kayden MINEAR KTM 44 7 Kaleb BARHAM Yamaha 37 8 Noah FERGUSON Honda 33 9 Ryder KINGSFORD Yamaha 32 10 Alex LARWOOD Honda 32 11 Liam ATKINSON Triumph 28 12 Rhys BUDD Husqvarna 25 13 Byron DENNIS GasGas 24 14 Mackenzie O’BREE GasGas 23 15 Cambell WILLIAMS Husqvarna 21 16 Sam LARSEN Yamaha 18 17 Ben NOVAK Honda 16 18 Thynan KEAN KTM 15 19 Jack KUKAS Husqvarna 13 20 Myles GILMORE Honda 9 21 Zane MACKINTOSH Kawasaki 6 22 Ryan KOHLENBERG Yamaha 5 23 Kallam ORCHARD Kawasaki 4 24 Reid LEHRER KTM 3 25 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha 2 26 Connar ADAMS KTM 1 27 Mitchell NORRIS Kawasaki 1

SX3 Final

Cooper Rowe got away to an early lead before being overhauled by Kye Woods. Jake Cannon then pushed Rowe further back as he moved up to second place.

Kayd Kingsford was running strong in fourth before going down heavily in the whoops.

After moving through to the lead early Woods was never headed, pulling away from the field to a clear victory.

Jake Cannon had been in second place for much of the contest but went down just before the final turn on the final lap while trying to catch Woods. That mistake allowed Koby Hantis and Jack Byrne through to push him off the podium.

SX3 Final Results

Pos Name Machine Gap 1 Ky WOODS (NSW) GasGas 5:55.461 2 Koby HANTIS (NSW) Yamaha +5.222 3 Jack BYRNE (TAS) Husqvarna +7.264 4 Jake CANNON (QLD) Honda +13.819 5 Seth BURCHELL (NSW) Yamaha +14.424 6 Travis LINDSAY (NSW) Yamaha +18.144 7 Jyle CAMPBELL (NSW) Husqvarna +20.272 8 Hayden DOWNIE (QLD) GasGas +29.354 9 Finley MANSON (NSW) KTM +30.546 10 Riley BURGESS (NSW) Husqvarna +31.623 11 Cooper ROWE (NSW) Husqvarna +32.450 12 Peter WOLFE (NSW) Husqvarna +36.172 13 Lachlan ALLEN (QLD) Yamaha +37.453 14 Geordie TAYLOR (NSW) Husqvarna +38.391 15 Kobe DREW (QLD) Yamaha +39.873 16 Cameron SHAW (NSW) KTM +42.211 17 Wil CARPENTER (SA) Yamaha +42.993 18 Drew KREMER (NSW) GasGas +43.757 19 Phoenix BLANCHETTE (NSW) Yamaha 1 Lap 20 Max COMPTON (NSW) GasGas 1 Lap DNF Oliver CORBIN (NZ) KTM 3 Laps DNF Kayd KINGSFORD (NSW) Yamaha 4 Laps

SX3 Championship Points

Pos Name Machine Total 1 Seth BURCHELL Yamaha 66 2 Ky WOODS GasGas 61 3 Jake CANNON Honda 56 4 Koby HANTIS Yamaha 55 5 Jack BYRNE Husqvarna 50 6 Travis LINDSAY Yamaha 44 7 Jyle CAMPBELL Husqvarna 44 8 Cooper ROWE Husqvarna 33 9 Kayd KINGSFORD Yamaha 30 10 Kobe DREW Yamaha 26 11 Peter WOLFE Husqvarna 26 12 Riley BURGESS Husqvarna 23 13 Joel FREIBERG KTM 22 14 Lachlan ALLEN Yamaha 18 15 Wyatt DELANGEN KTM 17 16 Cameron SHAW KTM 17 17 Hayden DOWNIE GasGas 16 18 Auston BOYD GasGas 13 19 Finley MANSON KTM 12 20 Geordie TAYLOR Husqvarna 9 21 Oliver CORBIN KTM 8 22 Koby TATE KTM 5 23 Wil CARPENTER Yamaha 4 24 Drew KREMER GasGas 3 25 Phoenix BLANCHETTE Yamaha 2 26 Riley MOREL KTM 2 27 Max COMPTON GasGas 1

CR85 cc Final

Seth Thomas was quickly through to the lead and was never headed in the 85 cc ranks to extend his championship lead over Jack Nunn to seven-points.

Jack Nunn had finished second, five-seconds behind Thomas, but was demoted to fourth place for a start gate infringement. That promoted Ritchie Lawler and Nixon Darragh on to the podium.

CR85 cc Final Results

Pos Name Machine Gap 1 Seth THOMAS (NSW) GasGas 6:33.160 2 Ritchie LAWLER (NSW) KTM +10.652 3 Nixon DARRAGH (QLD) Husqvarna +13.236 4 Jack NUNN (NSW) GasGas +4.935 5 Deegan FORT (WA) Yamaha +17.035 6 Connor GUILLOT (VIC) Yamaha +25.923 7 Heath DAVY (NSW) Yamaha +27.035 8 Jahli THOMPSON (NSW) Husqvarna +28.795 9 Cooper FORD (TAS) KTM +30.137 10 Jaggar TOWNLEY (NZ) Yamaha +30.788 11 Dylan GROMBALL (SA) KTM +34.412 12 Zander KRUIK (QLD) GasGas +36.004 13 Declan SMART (SA) GasGas +37.102 14 Tyson WILLIAMS (NSW) GasGas +38.021 15 MAX ANDERSON (NSW) KTM +44.291 16 Lachlan VINCENT (NSW) KTM +48.057 17 Lachlan NEVELL (NSW) Husqvarna +48.959 18 Max OAKLEY (VIC) Husqvarna +50.656 19 Eliza DENNIS (NSW) GasGas +53.011 20 Jobe BIRCH (VIC) Yamaha +53.917 21 Ethan WOLFE (NSW) Husqvarna +55.276 22 Carter THOMAS (NSW) KTM +56.601

CR85 cc Championship Points

Pos Name Machine Total 1 Seth THOMAS GasGas 70 2 Jack NUNN GasGas 63 3 Ritchie LAWLER KTM 54 4 Nixon DARRAGH Husqvarna 53 5 Deegan FORT Yamaha 45 6 Cooper FORD KTM 43 7 Tyson WILLIAMS GasGas 40 8 Declan SMART GasGas 35 9 Lachlan VINCENT KTM 30 10 Connor GUILLOT Yamaha 26 11 Jahli THOMPSON Husqvarna 26 12 MAX ANDERSON KTM 25 13 Jaggar TOWNLEY Yamaha 23 14 Zander KRUIK GasGas 22 15 Carter THOMAS KTM 20 16 Dylan GROMBALL KTM 20 17 Max OAKLEY Husqvarna 18 18 Lachlan NEVELL Husqvarna 17 19 Heath DAVY Yamaha 14 20 Jobe BIRCH Other 9 21 Eliza DENNIS Gasgas 6 22 Tate BUNTING Yamaha 2 23 Paul REFALO Yamaha 1

65 cc Cup Race

Maxi Harris won the four-lap 65 cc Cup contest by a nose ahead of Caiden Riley. Ryder Burchell rounded out the podium places after crossing the line five-seconds after the leading duo.

65 cc Cup Race Results