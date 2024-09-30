2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Round Ten – Donington Park GP

Sunday Round Up

British Superbike Race Two

Glenn Irwin kept his title challenge firmly alive by claiming a hard-fought victory in the second Bennetts British Superbike Championship race at Donington Park following an intense four-way battle with title rivals Tommy Bridewell and Kyle Ryde as Danny Kent just missing out on the podium.

At the start, Bridewell launched off the Omologato Pole Position to lead from Ryde, Glenn and Andrew Irwin, but the Hager PBM Ducati rider was instantly attacking and made a move into second but a moment at Melbourne Hairpin dropped him back to third again.

Bridewell was holding the lead until lap five when Irwin launched ahead at Redgate, but his nemesis retaliated straight away to regain the position at the top of Craner Curves and it wasn’t until a lap later when the Hager PBM Ducati rider could move back into the lead at the Melbourne Hairpin.

Irwin was then holding the advantage despite nothing between the top four throughout the 12-lap contest. On lap ten, Ryde had moved into the lead with a move at Melbourne, but Irwin fought back and went on to take the victory.

On the penultimate lap, Bridewell saved a huge moment at the top of the Craner Curves and then had to really battle back to claim second with a move on Ryde to force his closest rival back to third place at the chequered flag.

Kent held off Charlie Nesbitt for fourth place with Andrew Irwin, Lee Jackson and Christian Iddon completing the top eight.

Max Cook and Josh Brookes claimed the final positions in the top ten.

British Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 G Irwin Duc 17m39.870 2 T Bridewell Hon +0.241 3 K Ryde Yam +0.431 4 D Kent Yam +0.741 5 C Nesbitt Hon +1.742 6 A Irwin Hon +3.067 7 L Jackson Hon +5.348 8 C Iddon Duc +5.899 9 M Cook Kaw +5.968 10 J Brookes BMW +6.128 11 R Vickers Yam +6.174 12 J O’halloran Kaw +6.706 13 P Hickman BMW +9.611 14 S Stacey Kaw +13.090 15 R Skinner BMW +13.660 16 B Mcconnell Hon +16.266 17 F Rogers Hon +20.324 18 L Hedger Kaw +23.000 19 J Westmoreland Hon +27.824 20 B Elliott Kaw +35.714 21 B Perie Kaw +52.902 22 C Tinker Kaw +1m07.779 Not Classified DNF T Ward Hon 2 Laps DNF L Haslam BMW 5 Laps DNF L Rollo Apr

British Superbike Race Three

Kyle Ryde claimed victory in the red-flagged final race of the weekend at Donington Park to grab the lead in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings by just four points ahead of the final title Showdown at Brands Hatch.

Race two winner Glenn Irwin had grabbed the initial advantage off the line to lead into Redgate for the first time from Tommy Bridewell and Andrew Irwin with Danny Kent and Ryde next in the freight train of riders.

Ryde moved into third a lap later at the Melbourne Hairpin on Andrew Irwin and then was able to make another pass on the brakes at the same point on lap five. His Hager PBM Ducati rival fought back though and a lap later regained the position at the Fogarty Esses.

Ryde was back ahead as they crossed the line to complete the lap though as Danny Kent was on a charge and by lap seven he was into third with Irwin in his sights. The McAMS Racing Yamaha rider then made his signature pass at the Old Hairpin to take second and then chase down Ryde as he pushed to try to secure a debut Bennetts BSB race win.

Ryde was holding off Kent’s challenge, but behind Ryan Vickers had carved his way through to third ahead of Irwin and Bridewell.

However, the race ended with a red flag on lap 18 when Billy McConnell crashed on the exit of the Melbourne Hairpin after coming together with Leon Haslam.

Both Christian Iddon and Jason O’Halloran had nowhere to go and struck McConnell’s machine. O’Halloran sustained a shoulder injury in the crash, whilst Iddon fractured his right foot.

Ryde claimed the victory ahead of Kent and Vickers with Glenn Irwin and Bridewell completing the top five as the stage is set for the Brands Hatch Showdown on 11/12/13 October.

British Superbike Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K Ryde Yam 26m31.691 2 D Kent Yam +0.384 3 R Vickers Yam +1.727 4 G Irwin Duc +3.042 5 T Bridewell Hon +4.521 6 A Irwin Hon +4.826 7 C Nesbitt Hon +5.133 8 M Cook Kaw +5.544 9 L Jackson Hon +6.635 10 L Haslam BMW +11.155 11 J Brookes BMW +12.442 12 R Skinner BMW +14.720 13 S Stacey Kaw +15.065 14 B Perie Kaw 1 Lap 15 L Rollo Apr 1 Lap 16 T Ward Hon 1 Lap 17 J Westmoreland Hon 1 Lap 18 B Elliott Kaw 1 Lap 19 C Tinker Kaw 2 Laps Not Classified DNF B Mcconnell Hon 1 Lap DNF C Iddon Duc 1 Lap DNF J O’halloran Kaw 1 Lap DNF P Hickman BMW 4 Laps DNF F Rogers Hon 9 Laps DNF L Hedger Kaw 15 Laps

Superbike Quotes

Kyle Ryde

“After the Friday and Saturday morning we had, obviously Saturday afternoon we won the race. I was disappointed with third this morning because I came so close, and I actually got to the lead at one point. It just shows how far we’ve come throughout the season, to be annoyed at a third place! I made amends in the last race, started sixth and chipped a few people off into Melbourne. And when I got to the front, I tried to do a lap time which would kind of break the people, but Glenn kept passing me at the end of the back straight, and made it hard work. I used that much rear tyre to keep him behind me. When I actually got the gap and Danny was behind me, I thought I was in trouble. I just basically won that race by being faster through the chicane and the last two corners, so I’m glad to win. The championship lead is obviously a big bonus ahead of Brands Hatch.”

Glenn Irwin

“It’s been a really enjoyable weekend, and we haven’t lost any ground in the title race so we can be pleased with our results across the three races, especially the victory in the Sprint race. When you win a race like that, you want to follow it up with something similar, but the conditions suited our bike best in that race, rather than the final race when it was a lot cooler. I was having to use the tyre a lot to stay with Kyle, but eventually, I had to ease the pace but to come away with first, third and fourth means it was a good weekend. I’ve got an open mindset about the final round so we’ll re-focus and go again. To be in with a shout ahead of the final round is great and hats off to Jordan and Frank for the team they’ve put together, the work and effort is non-stop.”

Tommy Bridewell

“It’s still not easy I must be honest, when I am riding on my own without coming under attack I can do the lap time and I know that my pace is good. There is just a couple of areas that we need to work on so that I can be competitive where I need to be competitive. I am happy, the team are doing a great job we just need to be clever and to be aggressive when we need to be and ride as hard as I can. In that first race, we gained some points on Kyle but lost some points to Glenn. I’ll take it at the moment. Then in race three we just didn’t have the pace to go with the Yamahas. It’s frustrating for sure but it could have been much worse. We’ve lost the championship lead but now all the pressure is on Kyle. We go to Brands with it all to play for.”

Andrew Irwin

“I think it was a solid weekend after a difficult couple of rounds with a fourth and two sixth place finishes. We used Oulton as a building weekend after missing Cadwell, and here at Donington we have shown some of that progress. I always enjoy coming to Donington, I know we shouldn’t look forward to certain tracks, but it is a circuit that I always love racing at and I knew that I could kick into gear heading towards the end of the season. It’s nice to get three strong rides and not be too far away from the win, we are working really well as a team and the momentum is building as we head to Brands. We were on the podium there earlier in the year and there is no reason why we cant be there once more.”

The stage is set for Brands Hatch to decide the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship as the final title battle comes down to a three-way contest between Kyle Ryde, Tommy Bridewell and Glenn Irwin in two weeks’ time (11/12/13 October).

Ryde’s double dose of victories at Donington Park has seen him take a narrow four-point advantage into the final triple-header of the season as the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing rider bids to become champion for the first time.

Defending champion Bridewell missed out on the final podium of the weekend, but the Honda Racing UK rider is determined to regain the edge as he targets becoming the first rider in the championship’s history to win consecutive titles for two different manufacturers.

Meanwhile, Glenn Irwin may be 46 points adrift of Ryde at the top of the standings, but with a maximum of 105 points available from the final three races, the Hager PBM Ducati rider could yet snatch away a debut title in crucial last round of the season.

Three riders, three teams, three manufacturers – three races at Brands Hatch will decide!

British Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 398 2 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Honda) 394 3 Glenn IRWIN (Ducati) 352 4 Danny KENT (Yamaha) 290 5 Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha) 265 6 Christian IDDON (Ducati) 261 7 Lee JACKSON (Honda) 237 8 Leon HASLAM (BMW) 218 9 Charlie NESBITT (Honda) 193 10 Josh BROOKES (BMW) 189 11 Jason O’HALLORAN (Kawasaki) 187 12 Andrew IRWIN (Honda) 182 13 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 143 14 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 113 15 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 95 16 Rory SKINNER (BMW) 76 17 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 72 18 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 54 19 Fraser ROGERS (Honda) 51 20 Danny BUCHAN (Kawasaki) 47 21 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 26 22 Dean HARRISON (Honda) 14 23 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 11 24 Alex OLSEN (Honda) 5 25 Richard KERR (Honda) 4 26 Tom NEAVE (Kawasaki) 4 27 Bradley PERIE (Kawasaki) 4 28 Tom WARD (Honda) 3 29 Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki) 2 30 Louis VALLELEY (Kawasaki) 2 31 Luke MOSSEY (Kawasaki) 2

British Supersport / GP2 Feature Race

Luke Stapleford held-off Jack Kennedy to power to today’s Supersport Feature race win at Donington Park – as Kennedy boosted his points lead.

It was Ben Currie who got the holeshot, leading Kennedy into Redgate and holding the lead for the opening few laps.

On Lap Seven, it was Kennedy’s turn to hit the front but it lasted just a couple of laps as a charging Stapleford fought through from a third row starting position to hit the front.

Once ahead, the Macadam Triumph Racing rider managed to keep the pack behind him for the remaining laps, eventually taking the win by 0.271secs over Kennedy, as Currie took third, just 0.169 secs behind the Honda Racing UK rider.

Jack Kennedy

“It was a really good race today, I knew I really had to push the Honda to stay on the pace of Stapleford and Currie, particularly as we were losing time in places and having to push even harder in other areas to make up the time again. We managed to do it though and managed to be in a position to try and push for the win towards the end. The second to last lap was my quickest lap which I am really happy with. Luke defended really well into the Melbourne Loop in the final lap which made it impossible to have a go for the win because he is so much stronger out of the final corner and the run to the line. I knew that I had to take second and take points out of Ben in the championship which we achieved. I don’t think the weekend could have gone any better, we leave the weekend twenty one points clear and I am very happy with the job that Honda and myself are doing. I can’t wait for the last round, even though I don’t want the season to be over!”

TJ Toms took fourth as Eugene McManus secured fifth.

Owen Jenner was once again the man to beat in GP2, finishing ninth overall as his Kramer Racing team-mate Jack Nixon was second and Keo Walker third.

In the Cup class Cameron Hall took the victory, with Tom Tunstall a close second and Lewis Jones third.

British Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results

Pos Class Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP L Stapleford Tri 24m19.342 2 SSP J Kennedy Hon +0.271 3 SSP B Currie Duc +0.440 4 SSP TJ Toms Yam +1.109 5 SSP E Mcmanus Duc +3.655 6 SSP R Irwin Kaw +20.526 7 SSP J Shaw Suz +21.308 8 SSP D Harrison Hon +21.642 9 GP2 O Jenner Kra +21.846 10 SSP L Johnston Tri +24.174 11 SSP H Truelove Suz +26.220 12 SSP S Richardson Suz +30.113 13 SSP C Brown Yam +31.116 14 SSP O Barr Yam +33.091 15 SSP M Wadsworth Tri +35.175 16 SSP C Fraser Suz +35.842 17 SSP C Dawson Kaw +39.433 18 GP2 J Nixon Kra +40.890 19 SSP A Durham Kaw +41.216 20 SSP H Claridge Suz +58.081 21 SSP J Boerboom Kaw +58.355 22 SSP M Wood Yam +58.657 23 CUP C Hall Kaw +59.024 24 CUP T Tunstall Duc +59.197 25 CUP L Jones Tri +59.414 26 GP2 K Walker Tri +1m02.691 27 CUP L Leatherland Yam +1m03.980 28 CUP J Farragher Kaw +1m04.676 29 CUP H Cook MV +1m18.518 30 CUP C White Duc +1m27.751 31 GP2 L Allen Kal 1 Lap Not Classified DNF SSP A Seeley Yam 3 Laps DNF CUP M Morgan Kaw 6 Laps DNF CUP B Tolliday Tri 6 Laps DNF SSP F Barnes Yam 7 Laps DNF SSP J Mcmanus Duc 10 Laps DNF SSP D Herbertson Duc 11 Laps DNF CUP A Brown Kaw 13 Laps DNF SSP J Higham Yam 15 Laps

British Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack KENNEDY (Honda) 396 2 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 375 3 Luke STAPLEFORD (Triumph) 374 4 Eugene McMANUS (Ducati) 232 5 Harry TRUELOVE (Suzuki) 226 6 Alastair SEELEY (Yamaha) 225 7 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki / Kawasaki) 198 8 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 184 9 Shane RICHARDSON (Suzuki) 126 10 Dean HARRISON (Honda) 80 11 Luke JONES (Ducati) 76 12 Brad PERIE (Kawasaki) 70 13 Carter BROWN (Yamaha) 67 14 Richard COOPER (Yamaha) 66 15 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 56 16 Matt TRUELOVE (Suzuki) 51 17 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Triumph) 47 18 Can ÖNCÜ (Kawasaki) 47 19 Oliver BARR (Yamaha) 46 20 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 45 21 Davey TODD (Ducati) 42 22 Lee JOHNSTON (Triumph) 35 23 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 34 24 Max WADSWORTH (Triumph) 34 25 Joe FRANCIS (Ducati) 31 26 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 27 27 Jorel BOERBOOM (Kawasaki) 24 28 Ondrej VOSTATEK (Triumph) 22 29 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 15 30 Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki) 13 31 Harvey CLARIDGE (Suzuki) 11 32 Hikari OKUBO (Honda) 9 33 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 9 34 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 8 35 Jamie COWARD (Triumph) 7 36 James McMANUS (Ducati) 7 37 Cameron FRASER (Suzuki) 6 38 Charlie WHITE (Ducati) 4 39 Freddie BARNES (Yamaha) 4 40 Max MORGAN (Kawasaki) 3 41 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha) 2 42 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 1 43 Craig NEVE (Triumph) 1

GP2 Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Owen JENNER (Kramer) 447 2 Jack NIXON (Kramer) 317 3 Keo WALKER (Triumph) 272 4 Lucca ALLEN (Kalex) 214 5 Owen MELLOR (Nykos) 20 6 Maximus HARDY (Triumph) 18

HEL Cup Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 294 2 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 266 3 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha) 216 4 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 194 5 Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki) 192 6 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 168 7 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 160 8 Charlie WHITE (Ducati) 145 9 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki / Triumph) 135 10 Harry COOK (Kawasaki / MV Agusta) 114 11 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 100 12 Max MORGAN (Kawasaki) 90 13 Adam BROWN (Kawasaki) 82 14 Ben GRAYSON (Yamaha) 44 15 Leon WILTON (Ducati) 33 16 Stephen THOMAS (Yamaha) 24 17 Matt STEVENS (Ducati) 24 18 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 16

Pirelli National Superstock Race Two

Luke Mossey stormed to his second Superstock race win of the weekend, as he beat Davey Todd by 0.315secs.

Mossey was again quick off the line to lead into Redgate for the first time and it was pretty much game over, as the Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles rider took control.

Todd kept him honest throughout and kept in close contact but in the end settled for second, with Scott Swann third, Joe Talbot fourth and Josh Owens fifth.

Pirelli National Superstock Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L Mossey Hon 17m50.2 2 D Todd BMW +0.315 3 S Swann Hon +2.099 4 J Talbot Hon +7.801 5 J Owens Apr +10.664 6 D Allingham BMW +14.632 7 T Oliver Hon +16.114 8 T Neave Hon +17.494 9 M Truelove Hon +17.544 10 H Crosby Hon +22.696 11 F Arscott Hon +25.737 12 J Lyons Hon +27.907 13 A Beech Hon +28.030 14 M Whelan Hon +28.899 15 B Luxton Hon +30.072 16 S Cox Hon +30.334 17 D Connell Hon +31.465 18 J Bednarek Hon +33.381 19 C Bey Hon +43.424 20 E Best Kaw +45.620 21 P Jordan Hon +48.750 22 D Brook Hon +50.306 23 I Quayle Hon +1m08.266 24 R Cooper Hon +1m09.906 25 C Grigor Hon +1m10.787 26 S Halliday Hon +1m17.259 27 A Williams Hon +1m17.513 28 P Barker Hon +1m17.703 29 C Wilkinson Kaw +1m17.806 30 R Parker Hon +1m24.613 Not Classified DNF R White BMW 2 Laps DNF S Winfield Hon 6 Laps DNF J Skelding Hon 7 Laps DNF T Ward Hon /

Pirelli National Superstock Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Davey TODD (BMW) 303 2 Joe TALBOT (Honda) 292 3 Scott SWANN (Honda) 230 4 Luke MOSSEY (Honda) 229 5 David ALLINGHAM (BMW) 218 6 Josh OWENS (Aprilia) 194 7 Matt TRUELOVE (Honda) 177 8 Tom WARD (Honda) 147 9 Tim NEAVE (Honda) 96 10 Jamie PERRIN (Honda) 93 11 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 90 12 Simon REID (Honda) 73 13 Finley ARSCOTT (Honda) 71 14 Ash BEECH (Honda) 68 15 Ben LUXTON (Honda) 58 16 Declan CONNELL (Honda) 43 17 Tom OLIVER (Honda) 42 18 Jamie LYONS (Honda) 36 19 Kam DIXON (Yamaha) 35 20 Josh BROOKES (BMW) 25 21 Sam COX (Honda) 21 22 Edmund BEST (Kawasaki) 20 23 Harrison CROSBY (Honda) 20 24 Callum BEY (Honda) 20 25 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 18 26 Matty WHELAN (Honda) 17 27 Jack BEDNAREK (Honda) 8 28 John McGUINNESS (Honda) 6 29 Max SYMONDS (Yamaha) 2 30 Richard WHITE (BMW) 2 31 George EDWARDS (Honda) 1

Sportbike Race

Thomas Strudwick held off title contender Edoardo Colombi to take victory in today’s race – but Colombi re-took the points lead as rival Richard Cooper crashed.

Cooper crashed at Craner on the opening lap and moments later Colombi ran off track in an unrelated incident, as Strudwick hit the front.

Colombi fought back and ended up in a battle with Strudwick for the remainder of the race but it was the latter who took the win by just 0.290secs, as Colombi picked up second to go 21.5 points clear at the top of the standings.

Harrison Dessoy was third, with Rhys Stephenson fourth as Alfie Davidson rounded out the top five.

Sportbike Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T Strudwick Tri 19m12.539 2 E Colombi Apr +0.290 3 H Dessoy Yam +0.945 4 R Stephenson Tri +4.458 5 A Davidson Apr +14.557 6 A Silvester Tri +17.172 7 Z Shelton Apr +17.315 8 R Banham Yam +19.246 9 J Stephenson Yam +22.054 10 T Moreton Suz +36.316 11 M Hardy Tri +41.919 12 J Smith Apr +46.276 13 L Docherty Kaw +47.084 14 O Edwards Apr +47.925 15 S O’reilly Apr +48.208 16 J Proudfoot Yam +48.387 17 J Muir Apr +50.461 18 S Green Apr +59.984 19 J Knights Apr 1m01.465 20 K Kent Kaw 1m01.889 21 D Dowds Suz 1m05.641 22 J Ellis Apr 1m19.491 Not Classified DNF F Weeden Apr 2 Laps DNF C Harris Apr 2 Laps DNF A Barnes Yam 7 Laps DNF R Cooper Tri / DNF R Varey Yam / DNF J Martin Tri / DQ A Daykin Apr /

Sportbike Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Edoardo COLOMBI (Aprilia) 264.5 2 Richard COOPER (Triumph) 243 3 Thomas STRUDWICK (Triumph) 208 4 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 193 5 Alfie DAVIDSON (Aprilia) 154 6 Harrison DESSOY (Yamaha) 153 7 Aaron SILVESTER (Triumph) 150 8 Rhys STEPHENSON (Triumph) 130 9 Jayden MARTIN (Triumph) 73 10 Zak SHELTON (Aprilia) 65 11 Finn SMART-WEEDEN (Aprilia) 61 12 Rossi BANHAM (Yamaha) 54 13 Lennon DOCHERTY (Kawasaki) 42 14 Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki) 40 15 Jacob STEPHENSON (Yamaha) 36 16 Lewis ARROWSMITH (Aprilia) 24.5 17 Cameron HARRIS (Aprilia) 24.5 18 Joe ELLIS (Aprilia) 20 19 Jack SMITH (Aprilia) 17.5 20 Maximus HARDY (Triumph) 17 21 Sean O’REILLY (Aprilia) 15 22 Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS (Aprilia) 14 23 Darragh CREAN (Aprilia) 11 24 Joshua PROUDFOOT (Yamaha) 11 25 Caolan IRWIN (Aprilia) 10 26 Robert VAREY (Yamaha) 8 27 Jack MUIR (Aprilia) 6 28 Katie HAND (Yamaha) 6 29 Taylor MORETON (Suzuki) 6 30 Jack KNIGHTS (Aprilia) 5 31 Kieran KENT (Yamaha) 5 32 Filippo ROVELLI (Triumph) 5 33 Al FAGAN (Triumph) 2 34 Sam GREEN (Aprilia) 1

British SuperTeen Race Three

Carl Harris stormed to the final Superteen race win of the season as Kalvin Kelly celebrated the inaugural series win with a fifth place finish.

Harris emerged the winner after a hard-fought battle where the lead swapped several times between three riders but was stopped two laps early as rain hit.

However, the title went to ROKiT Rookie Kalvin Kelly who rode to a safe fifth place to pip his team-mate Brodie Gawith to the title.

Gawith took second in the race and second in the championship, as fellow Aussie and team-mate Henry Snell crossed the line third with David Lindemann fourth and Kelly fifth.

British SuperTeen Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C Harris Kaw 11m54.955 2 B Gawith Kaw +0.130 3 H Snell Kaw +0.885 4 D Lindemann Kaw +0.987 5 K Kelly Kaw +1.197 6 C Beach Kaw +1.397 7 L Smart Kaw +1.828 8 C Jones Kaw +4.519 9 C Dance Kaw +5.168 10 F Oakley Kaw +5.241 11 D O’mahony Kaw +5.538 12 K Shuttlewood Kaw +7.558 13 L Hopkins Kaw +7.704 14 B O’malley Kaw +7.918 15 Z Weston Kaw +8.094 16 M Mackenzie Kaw +20.656 17 F Schipper Kaw +20.961 18 A Layton Kaw +23.931 19 B Keen Kaw +27.774 20 J Yeldham Kaw +30.039 21 F Page Kaw +1 Lap

SuperTeen Points (Final)