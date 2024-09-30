2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship
Round Ten – Donington Park GP
Sunday Round Up
British Superbike Race Two
Glenn Irwin kept his title challenge firmly alive by claiming a hard-fought victory in the second Bennetts British Superbike Championship race at Donington Park following an intense four-way battle with title rivals Tommy Bridewell and Kyle Ryde as Danny Kent just missing out on the podium.
At the start, Bridewell launched off the Omologato Pole Position to lead from Ryde, Glenn and Andrew Irwin, but the Hager PBM Ducati rider was instantly attacking and made a move into second but a moment at Melbourne Hairpin dropped him back to third again.
Bridewell was holding the lead until lap five when Irwin launched ahead at Redgate, but his nemesis retaliated straight away to regain the position at the top of Craner Curves and it wasn’t until a lap later when the Hager PBM Ducati rider could move back into the lead at the Melbourne Hairpin.
Irwin was then holding the advantage despite nothing between the top four throughout the 12-lap contest. On lap ten, Ryde had moved into the lead with a move at Melbourne, but Irwin fought back and went on to take the victory.
On the penultimate lap, Bridewell saved a huge moment at the top of the Craner Curves and then had to really battle back to claim second with a move on Ryde to force his closest rival back to third place at the chequered flag.
Kent held off Charlie Nesbitt for fourth place with Andrew Irwin, Lee Jackson and Christian Iddon completing the top eight.
Max Cook and Josh Brookes claimed the final positions in the top ten.
British Superbike Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|G Irwin
|Duc
|17m39.870
|2
|T Bridewell
|Hon
|+0.241
|3
|K Ryde
|Yam
|+0.431
|4
|D Kent
|Yam
|+0.741
|5
|C Nesbitt
|Hon
|+1.742
|6
|A Irwin
|Hon
|+3.067
|7
|L Jackson
|Hon
|+5.348
|8
|C Iddon
|Duc
|+5.899
|9
|M Cook
|Kaw
|+5.968
|10
|J Brookes
|BMW
|+6.128
|11
|R Vickers
|Yam
|+6.174
|12
|J O’halloran
|Kaw
|+6.706
|13
|P Hickman
|BMW
|+9.611
|14
|S Stacey
|Kaw
|+13.090
|15
|R Skinner
|BMW
|+13.660
|16
|B Mcconnell
|Hon
|+16.266
|17
|F Rogers
|Hon
|+20.324
|18
|L Hedger
|Kaw
|+23.000
|19
|J Westmoreland
|Hon
|+27.824
|20
|B Elliott
|Kaw
|+35.714
|21
|B Perie
|Kaw
|+52.902
|22
|C Tinker
|Kaw
|+1m07.779
|Not Classified
|DNF
|T Ward
|Hon
|2 Laps
|DNF
|L Haslam
|BMW
|5 Laps
|DNF
|L Rollo
|Apr
British Superbike Race Three
Kyle Ryde claimed victory in the red-flagged final race of the weekend at Donington Park to grab the lead in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings by just four points ahead of the final title Showdown at Brands Hatch.
Race two winner Glenn Irwin had grabbed the initial advantage off the line to lead into Redgate for the first time from Tommy Bridewell and Andrew Irwin with Danny Kent and Ryde next in the freight train of riders.
Ryde moved into third a lap later at the Melbourne Hairpin on Andrew Irwin and then was able to make another pass on the brakes at the same point on lap five. His Hager PBM Ducati rival fought back though and a lap later regained the position at the Fogarty Esses.
Ryde was back ahead as they crossed the line to complete the lap though as Danny Kent was on a charge and by lap seven he was into third with Irwin in his sights. The McAMS Racing Yamaha rider then made his signature pass at the Old Hairpin to take second and then chase down Ryde as he pushed to try to secure a debut Bennetts BSB race win.
Ryde was holding off Kent’s challenge, but behind Ryan Vickers had carved his way through to third ahead of Irwin and Bridewell.
However, the race ended with a red flag on lap 18 when Billy McConnell crashed on the exit of the Melbourne Hairpin after coming together with Leon Haslam.
Both Christian Iddon and Jason O’Halloran had nowhere to go and struck McConnell’s machine. O’Halloran sustained a shoulder injury in the crash, whilst Iddon fractured his right foot.
Ryde claimed the victory ahead of Kent and Vickers with Glenn Irwin and Bridewell completing the top five as the stage is set for the Brands Hatch Showdown on 11/12/13 October.
British Superbike Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|K Ryde
|Yam
|26m31.691
|2
|D Kent
|Yam
|+0.384
|3
|R Vickers
|Yam
|+1.727
|4
|G Irwin
|Duc
|+3.042
|5
|T Bridewell
|Hon
|+4.521
|6
|A Irwin
|Hon
|+4.826
|7
|C Nesbitt
|Hon
|+5.133
|8
|M Cook
|Kaw
|+5.544
|9
|L Jackson
|Hon
|+6.635
|10
|L Haslam
|BMW
|+11.155
|11
|J Brookes
|BMW
|+12.442
|12
|R Skinner
|BMW
|+14.720
|13
|S Stacey
|Kaw
|+15.065
|14
|B Perie
|Kaw
|1 Lap
|15
|L Rollo
|Apr
|1 Lap
|16
|T Ward
|Hon
|1 Lap
|17
|J Westmoreland
|Hon
|1 Lap
|18
|B Elliott
|Kaw
|1 Lap
|19
|C Tinker
|Kaw
|2 Laps
|Not Classified
|DNF
|B Mcconnell
|Hon
|1 Lap
|DNF
|C Iddon
|Duc
|1 Lap
|DNF
|J O’halloran
|Kaw
|1 Lap
|DNF
|P Hickman
|BMW
|4 Laps
|DNF
|F Rogers
|Hon
|9 Laps
|DNF
|L Hedger
|Kaw
|15 Laps
Superbike Quotes
Kyle Ryde
“After the Friday and Saturday morning we had, obviously Saturday afternoon we won the race. I was disappointed with third this morning because I came so close, and I actually got to the lead at one point. It just shows how far we’ve come throughout the season, to be annoyed at a third place! I made amends in the last race, started sixth and chipped a few people off into Melbourne. And when I got to the front, I tried to do a lap time which would kind of break the people, but Glenn kept passing me at the end of the back straight, and made it hard work. I used that much rear tyre to keep him behind me. When I actually got the gap and Danny was behind me, I thought I was in trouble. I just basically won that race by being faster through the chicane and the last two corners, so I’m glad to win. The championship lead is obviously a big bonus ahead of Brands Hatch.”
Glenn Irwin
“It’s been a really enjoyable weekend, and we haven’t lost any ground in the title race so we can be pleased with our results across the three races, especially the victory in the Sprint race. When you win a race like that, you want to follow it up with something similar, but the conditions suited our bike best in that race, rather than the final race when it was a lot cooler. I was having to use the tyre a lot to stay with Kyle, but eventually, I had to ease the pace but to come away with first, third and fourth means it was a good weekend. I’ve got an open mindset about the final round so we’ll re-focus and go again. To be in with a shout ahead of the final round is great and hats off to Jordan and Frank for the team they’ve put together, the work and effort is non-stop.”
Tommy Bridewell
“It’s still not easy I must be honest, when I am riding on my own without coming under attack I can do the lap time and I know that my pace is good. There is just a couple of areas that we need to work on so that I can be competitive where I need to be competitive. I am happy, the team are doing a great job we just need to be clever and to be aggressive when we need to be and ride as hard as I can. In that first race, we gained some points on Kyle but lost some points to Glenn. I’ll take it at the moment. Then in race three we just didn’t have the pace to go with the Yamahas. It’s frustrating for sure but it could have been much worse. We’ve lost the championship lead but now all the pressure is on Kyle. We go to Brands with it all to play for.”
Andrew Irwin
“I think it was a solid weekend after a difficult couple of rounds with a fourth and two sixth place finishes. We used Oulton as a building weekend after missing Cadwell, and here at Donington we have shown some of that progress. I always enjoy coming to Donington, I know we shouldn’t look forward to certain tracks, but it is a circuit that I always love racing at and I knew that I could kick into gear heading towards the end of the season. It’s nice to get three strong rides and not be too far away from the win, we are working really well as a team and the momentum is building as we head to Brands. We were on the podium there earlier in the year and there is no reason why we cant be there once more.”
The stage is set for Brands Hatch to decide the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship as the final title battle comes down to a three-way contest between Kyle Ryde, Tommy Bridewell and Glenn Irwin in two weeks’ time (11/12/13 October).
Ryde’s double dose of victories at Donington Park has seen him take a narrow four-point advantage into the final triple-header of the season as the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing rider bids to become champion for the first time.
Defending champion Bridewell missed out on the final podium of the weekend, but the Honda Racing UK rider is determined to regain the edge as he targets becoming the first rider in the championship’s history to win consecutive titles for two different manufacturers.
Meanwhile, Glenn Irwin may be 46 points adrift of Ryde at the top of the standings, but with a maximum of 105 points available from the final three races, the Hager PBM Ducati rider could yet snatch away a debut title in crucial last round of the season.
Three riders, three teams, three manufacturers – three races at Brands Hatch will decide!
British Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kyle RYDE (Yamaha)
|398
|2
|Tommy BRIDEWELL (Honda)
|394
|3
|Glenn IRWIN (Ducati)
|352
|4
|Danny KENT (Yamaha)
|290
|5
|Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha)
|265
|6
|Christian IDDON (Ducati)
|261
|7
|Lee JACKSON (Honda)
|237
|8
|Leon HASLAM (BMW)
|218
|9
|Charlie NESBITT (Honda)
|193
|10
|Josh BROOKES (BMW)
|189
|11
|Jason O’HALLORAN (Kawasaki)
|187
|12
|Andrew IRWIN (Honda)
|182
|13
|Max COOK (Kawasaki)
|143
|14
|Storm STACEY (Kawasaki)
|113
|15
|Billy McCONNELL (Honda)
|95
|16
|Rory SKINNER (BMW)
|76
|17
|Peter HICKMAN (BMW)
|72
|18
|Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia)
|54
|19
|Fraser ROGERS (Honda)
|51
|20
|Danny BUCHAN (Kawasaki)
|47
|21
|Franco BOURNE (Honda)
|26
|22
|Dean HARRISON (Honda)
|14
|23
|Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki)
|11
|24
|Alex OLSEN (Honda)
|5
|25
|Richard KERR (Honda)
|4
|26
|Tom NEAVE (Kawasaki)
|4
|27
|Bradley PERIE (Kawasaki)
|4
|28
|Tom WARD (Honda)
|3
|29
|Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki)
|2
|30
|Louis VALLELEY (Kawasaki)
|2
|31
|Luke MOSSEY (Kawasaki)
|2
British Supersport / GP2 Feature Race
Luke Stapleford held-off Jack Kennedy to power to today’s Supersport Feature race win at Donington Park – as Kennedy boosted his points lead.
It was Ben Currie who got the holeshot, leading Kennedy into Redgate and holding the lead for the opening few laps.
On Lap Seven, it was Kennedy’s turn to hit the front but it lasted just a couple of laps as a charging Stapleford fought through from a third row starting position to hit the front.
Once ahead, the Macadam Triumph Racing rider managed to keep the pack behind him for the remaining laps, eventually taking the win by 0.271secs over Kennedy, as Currie took third, just 0.169 secs behind the Honda Racing UK rider.
Jack Kennedy
“It was a really good race today, I knew I really had to push the Honda to stay on the pace of Stapleford and Currie, particularly as we were losing time in places and having to push even harder in other areas to make up the time again. We managed to do it though and managed to be in a position to try and push for the win towards the end. The second to last lap was my quickest lap which I am really happy with. Luke defended really well into the Melbourne Loop in the final lap which made it impossible to have a go for the win because he is so much stronger out of the final corner and the run to the line. I knew that I had to take second and take points out of Ben in the championship which we achieved. I don’t think the weekend could have gone any better, we leave the weekend twenty one points clear and I am very happy with the job that Honda and myself are doing. I can’t wait for the last round, even though I don’t want the season to be over!”
TJ Toms took fourth as Eugene McManus secured fifth.
Owen Jenner was once again the man to beat in GP2, finishing ninth overall as his Kramer Racing team-mate Jack Nixon was second and Keo Walker third.
In the Cup class Cameron Hall took the victory, with Tom Tunstall a close second and Lewis Jones third.
British Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results
|Pos
|Class
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|L Stapleford
|Tri
|24m19.342
|2
|SSP
|J Kennedy
|Hon
|+0.271
|3
|SSP
|B Currie
|Duc
|+0.440
|4
|SSP
|TJ Toms
|Yam
|+1.109
|5
|SSP
|E Mcmanus
|Duc
|+3.655
|6
|SSP
|R Irwin
|Kaw
|+20.526
|7
|SSP
|J Shaw
|Suz
|+21.308
|8
|SSP
|D Harrison
|Hon
|+21.642
|9
|GP2
|O Jenner
|Kra
|+21.846
|10
|SSP
|L Johnston
|Tri
|+24.174
|11
|SSP
|H Truelove
|Suz
|+26.220
|12
|SSP
|S Richardson
|Suz
|+30.113
|13
|SSP
|C Brown
|Yam
|+31.116
|14
|SSP
|O Barr
|Yam
|+33.091
|15
|SSP
|M Wadsworth
|Tri
|+35.175
|16
|SSP
|C Fraser
|Suz
|+35.842
|17
|SSP
|C Dawson
|Kaw
|+39.433
|18
|GP2
|J Nixon
|Kra
|+40.890
|19
|SSP
|A Durham
|Kaw
|+41.216
|20
|SSP
|H Claridge
|Suz
|+58.081
|21
|SSP
|J Boerboom
|Kaw
|+58.355
|22
|SSP
|M Wood
|Yam
|+58.657
|23
|CUP
|C Hall
|Kaw
|+59.024
|24
|CUP
|T Tunstall
|Duc
|+59.197
|25
|CUP
|L Jones
|Tri
|+59.414
|26
|GP2
|K Walker
|Tri
|+1m02.691
|27
|CUP
|L Leatherland
|Yam
|+1m03.980
|28
|CUP
|J Farragher
|Kaw
|+1m04.676
|29
|CUP
|H Cook
|MV
|+1m18.518
|30
|CUP
|C White
|Duc
|+1m27.751
|31
|GP2
|L Allen
|Kal
|1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|SSP
|A Seeley
|Yam
|3 Laps
|DNF
|CUP
|M Morgan
|Kaw
|6 Laps
|DNF
|CUP
|B Tolliday
|Tri
|6 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|F Barnes
|Yam
|7 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|J Mcmanus
|Duc
|10 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|D Herbertson
|Duc
|11 Laps
|DNF
|CUP
|A Brown
|Kaw
|13 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|J Higham
|Yam
|15 Laps
British Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jack KENNEDY (Honda)
|396
|2
|Ben CURRIE (Ducati)
|375
|3
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Triumph)
|374
|4
|Eugene McMANUS (Ducati)
|232
|5
|Harry TRUELOVE (Suzuki)
|226
|6
|Alastair SEELEY (Yamaha)
|225
|7
|Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki / Kawasaki)
|198
|8
|TJ TOMS (Yamaha)
|184
|9
|Shane RICHARDSON (Suzuki)
|126
|10
|Dean HARRISON (Honda)
|80
|11
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|76
|12
|Brad PERIE (Kawasaki)
|70
|13
|Carter BROWN (Yamaha)
|67
|14
|Richard COOPER (Yamaha)
|66
|15
|Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki)
|56
|16
|Matt TRUELOVE (Suzuki)
|51
|17
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Triumph)
|47
|18
|Can ÖNCÜ (Kawasaki)
|47
|19
|Oliver BARR (Yamaha)
|46
|20
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki)
|45
|21
|Davey TODD (Ducati)
|42
|22
|Lee JOHNSTON (Triumph)
|35
|23
|Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki)
|34
|24
|Max WADSWORTH (Triumph)
|34
|25
|Joe FRANCIS (Ducati)
|31
|26
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki)
|27
|27
|Jorel BOERBOOM (Kawasaki)
|24
|28
|Ondrej VOSTATEK (Triumph)
|22
|29
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|15
|30
|Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki)
|13
|31
|Harvey CLARIDGE (Suzuki)
|11
|32
|Hikari OKUBO (Honda)
|9
|33
|Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki)
|9
|34
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|8
|35
|Jamie COWARD (Triumph)
|7
|36
|James McMANUS (Ducati)
|7
|37
|Cameron FRASER (Suzuki)
|6
|38
|Charlie WHITE (Ducati)
|4
|39
|Freddie BARNES (Yamaha)
|4
|40
|Max MORGAN (Kawasaki)
|3
|41
|Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha)
|2
|42
|Lewis JONES (Kawasaki)
|1
|43
|Craig NEVE (Triumph)
|1
GP2 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Owen JENNER (Kramer)
|447
|2
|Jack NIXON (Kramer)
|317
|3
|Keo WALKER (Triumph)
|272
|4
|Lucca ALLEN (Kalex)
|214
|5
|Owen MELLOR (Nykos)
|20
|6
|Maximus HARDY (Triumph)
|18
HEL Cup Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|294
|2
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|266
|3
|Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha)
|216
|4
|Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki)
|194
|5
|Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki)
|192
|6
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|168
|7
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|160
|8
|Charlie WHITE (Ducati)
|145
|9
|Lewis JONES (Kawasaki / Triumph)
|135
|10
|Harry COOK (Kawasaki / MV Agusta)
|114
|11
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|100
|12
|Max MORGAN (Kawasaki)
|90
|13
|Adam BROWN (Kawasaki)
|82
|14
|Ben GRAYSON (Yamaha)
|44
|15
|Leon WILTON (Ducati)
|33
|16
|Stephen THOMAS (Yamaha)
|24
|17
|Matt STEVENS (Ducati)
|24
|18
|Dave GRACE (Yamaha)
|16
Pirelli National Superstock Race Two
Luke Mossey stormed to his second Superstock race win of the weekend, as he beat Davey Todd by 0.315secs.
Mossey was again quick off the line to lead into Redgate for the first time and it was pretty much game over, as the Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles rider took control.
Todd kept him honest throughout and kept in close contact but in the end settled for second, with Scott Swann third, Joe Talbot fourth and Josh Owens fifth.
Pirelli National Superstock Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|L Mossey
|Hon
|17m50.2
|2
|D Todd
|BMW
|+0.315
|3
|S Swann
|Hon
|+2.099
|4
|J Talbot
|Hon
|+7.801
|5
|J Owens
|Apr
|+10.664
|6
|D Allingham
|BMW
|+14.632
|7
|T Oliver
|Hon
|+16.114
|8
|T Neave
|Hon
|+17.494
|9
|M Truelove
|Hon
|+17.544
|10
|H Crosby
|Hon
|+22.696
|11
|F Arscott
|Hon
|+25.737
|12
|J Lyons
|Hon
|+27.907
|13
|A Beech
|Hon
|+28.030
|14
|M Whelan
|Hon
|+28.899
|15
|B Luxton
|Hon
|+30.072
|16
|S Cox
|Hon
|+30.334
|17
|D Connell
|Hon
|+31.465
|18
|J Bednarek
|Hon
|+33.381
|19
|C Bey
|Hon
|+43.424
|20
|E Best
|Kaw
|+45.620
|21
|P Jordan
|Hon
|+48.750
|22
|D Brook
|Hon
|+50.306
|23
|I Quayle
|Hon
|+1m08.266
|24
|R Cooper
|Hon
|+1m09.906
|25
|C Grigor
|Hon
|+1m10.787
|26
|S Halliday
|Hon
|+1m17.259
|27
|A Williams
|Hon
|+1m17.513
|28
|P Barker
|Hon
|+1m17.703
|29
|C Wilkinson
|Kaw
|+1m17.806
|30
|R Parker
|Hon
|+1m24.613
|Not Classified
|DNF
|R White
|BMW
|2 Laps
|DNF
|S Winfield
|Hon
|6 Laps
|DNF
|J Skelding
|Hon
|7 Laps
|DNF
|T Ward
|Hon
|/
Pirelli National Superstock Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Davey TODD (BMW)
|303
|2
|Joe TALBOT (Honda)
|292
|3
|Scott SWANN (Honda)
|230
|4
|Luke MOSSEY (Honda)
|229
|5
|David ALLINGHAM (BMW)
|218
|6
|Josh OWENS (Aprilia)
|194
|7
|Matt TRUELOVE (Honda)
|177
|8
|Tom WARD (Honda)
|147
|9
|Tim NEAVE (Honda)
|96
|10
|Jamie PERRIN (Honda)
|93
|11
|Shaun WINFIELD (Honda)
|90
|12
|Simon REID (Honda)
|73
|13
|Finley ARSCOTT (Honda)
|71
|14
|Ash BEECH (Honda)
|68
|15
|Ben LUXTON (Honda)
|58
|16
|Declan CONNELL (Honda)
|43
|17
|Tom OLIVER (Honda)
|42
|18
|Jamie LYONS (Honda)
|36
|19
|Kam DIXON (Yamaha)
|35
|20
|Josh BROOKES (BMW)
|25
|21
|Sam COX (Honda)
|21
|22
|Edmund BEST (Kawasaki)
|20
|23
|Harrison CROSBY (Honda)
|20
|24
|Callum BEY (Honda)
|20
|25
|Peter HICKMAN (BMW)
|18
|26
|Matty WHELAN (Honda)
|17
|27
|Jack BEDNAREK (Honda)
|8
|28
|John McGUINNESS (Honda)
|6
|29
|Max SYMONDS (Yamaha)
|2
|30
|Richard WHITE (BMW)
|2
|31
|George EDWARDS (Honda)
|1
Sportbike Race
Thomas Strudwick held off title contender Edoardo Colombi to take victory in today’s race – but Colombi re-took the points lead as rival Richard Cooper crashed.
Cooper crashed at Craner on the opening lap and moments later Colombi ran off track in an unrelated incident, as Strudwick hit the front.
Colombi fought back and ended up in a battle with Strudwick for the remainder of the race but it was the latter who took the win by just 0.290secs, as Colombi picked up second to go 21.5 points clear at the top of the standings.
Harrison Dessoy was third, with Rhys Stephenson fourth as Alfie Davidson rounded out the top five.
Sportbike Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|T Strudwick
|Tri
|19m12.539
|2
|E Colombi
|Apr
|+0.290
|3
|H Dessoy
|Yam
|+0.945
|4
|R Stephenson
|Tri
|+4.458
|5
|A Davidson
|Apr
|+14.557
|6
|A Silvester
|Tri
|+17.172
|7
|Z Shelton
|Apr
|+17.315
|8
|R Banham
|Yam
|+19.246
|9
|J Stephenson
|Yam
|+22.054
|10
|T Moreton
|Suz
|+36.316
|11
|M Hardy
|Tri
|+41.919
|12
|J Smith
|Apr
|+46.276
|13
|L Docherty
|Kaw
|+47.084
|14
|O Edwards
|Apr
|+47.925
|15
|S O’reilly
|Apr
|+48.208
|16
|J Proudfoot
|Yam
|+48.387
|17
|J Muir
|Apr
|+50.461
|18
|S Green
|Apr
|+59.984
|19
|J Knights
|Apr
|1m01.465
|20
|K Kent
|Kaw
|1m01.889
|21
|D Dowds
|Suz
|1m05.641
|22
|J Ellis
|Apr
|1m19.491
|Not Classified
|DNF
|F Weeden
|Apr
|2 Laps
|DNF
|C Harris
|Apr
|2 Laps
|DNF
|A Barnes
|Yam
|7 Laps
|DNF
|R Cooper
|Tri
|/
|DNF
|R Varey
|Yam
|/
|DNF
|J Martin
|Tri
|/
|DQ
|A Daykin
|Apr
|/
Sportbike Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Edoardo COLOMBI (Aprilia)
|264.5
|2
|Richard COOPER (Triumph)
|243
|3
|Thomas STRUDWICK (Triumph)
|208
|4
|Ash BARNES (Yamaha)
|193
|5
|Alfie DAVIDSON (Aprilia)
|154
|6
|Harrison DESSOY (Yamaha)
|153
|7
|Aaron SILVESTER (Triumph)
|150
|8
|Rhys STEPHENSON (Triumph)
|130
|9
|Jayden MARTIN (Triumph)
|73
|10
|Zak SHELTON (Aprilia)
|65
|11
|Finn SMART-WEEDEN (Aprilia)
|61
|12
|Rossi BANHAM (Yamaha)
|54
|13
|Lennon DOCHERTY (Kawasaki)
|42
|14
|Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki)
|40
|15
|Jacob STEPHENSON (Yamaha)
|36
|16
|Lewis ARROWSMITH (Aprilia)
|24.5
|17
|Cameron HARRIS (Aprilia)
|24.5
|18
|Joe ELLIS (Aprilia)
|20
|19
|Jack SMITH (Aprilia)
|17.5
|20
|Maximus HARDY (Triumph)
|17
|21
|Sean O’REILLY (Aprilia)
|15
|22
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS (Aprilia)
|14
|23
|Darragh CREAN (Aprilia)
|11
|24
|Joshua PROUDFOOT (Yamaha)
|11
|25
|Caolan IRWIN (Aprilia)
|10
|26
|Robert VAREY (Yamaha)
|8
|27
|Jack MUIR (Aprilia)
|6
|28
|Katie HAND (Yamaha)
|6
|29
|Taylor MORETON (Suzuki)
|6
|30
|Jack KNIGHTS (Aprilia)
|5
|31
|Kieran KENT (Yamaha)
|5
|32
|Filippo ROVELLI (Triumph)
|5
|33
|Al FAGAN (Triumph)
|2
|34
|Sam GREEN (Aprilia)
|1
British SuperTeen Race Three
Carl Harris stormed to the final Superteen race win of the season as Kalvin Kelly celebrated the inaugural series win with a fifth place finish.
Harris emerged the winner after a hard-fought battle where the lead swapped several times between three riders but was stopped two laps early as rain hit.
However, the title went to ROKiT Rookie Kalvin Kelly who rode to a safe fifth place to pip his team-mate Brodie Gawith to the title.
Gawith took second in the race and second in the championship, as fellow Aussie and team-mate Henry Snell crossed the line third with David Lindemann fourth and Kelly fifth.
British SuperTeen Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|C Harris
|Kaw
|11m54.955
|2
|B Gawith
|Kaw
|+0.130
|3
|H Snell
|Kaw
|+0.885
|4
|D Lindemann
|Kaw
|+0.987
|5
|K Kelly
|Kaw
|+1.197
|6
|C Beach
|Kaw
|+1.397
|7
|L Smart
|Kaw
|+1.828
|8
|C Jones
|Kaw
|+4.519
|9
|C Dance
|Kaw
|+5.168
|10
|F Oakley
|Kaw
|+5.241
|11
|D O’mahony
|Kaw
|+5.538
|12
|K Shuttlewood
|Kaw
|+7.558
|13
|L Hopkins
|Kaw
|+7.704
|14
|B O’malley
|Kaw
|+7.918
|15
|Z Weston
|Kaw
|+8.094
|16
|M Mackenzie
|Kaw
|+20.656
|17
|F Schipper
|Kaw
|+20.961
|18
|A Layton
|Kaw
|+23.931
|19
|B Keen
|Kaw
|+27.774
|20
|J Yeldham
|Kaw
|+30.039
|21
|F Page
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
SuperTeen Points (Final)
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kalvin KELLY (Kawasaki)
|303
|2
|Brodie GAWITH (Kawasaki)
|294
|3
|Lewis SMART (Kawasaki)
|259
|4
|Chloe JONES (Kawasaki)
|234
|5
|Carl HARRIS (Kawasaki)
|233
|6
|Calum BEACH (Kawasaki)
|206
|7
|Ted WILKINSON (Kawasaki)
|205
|8
|Henry SNELL (Kawasaki)
|199
|9
|Zack WESTON (Kawasaki)
|109
|10
|James COOK (Kawasaki)
|108
|11
|Greg MARSHALL (Kawasaki)
|103
|12
|Freddy OAKLEY (Kawasaki)
|99
|13
|Darragh O’MAHONY (Kawasaki)
|80
|14
|Brain O’MALLEY (Kawasaki)
|61
|15
|Luca HOPKINS (Kawasaki)
|59
|16
|Troy JEFFREY (Kawasaki)
|56
|17
|Kylan SHUTTLEWOOD (Kawasaki)
|51
|18
|Marley MACKENZIE (Kawasaki)
|41
|19
|Craig DANCE (Kawasaki)
|33
|20
|David LINDEMANN (Kawasaki)
|24
|21
|Loris VENEMAN (Kawasaki)
|22
|22
|Charlotte MARCUZZO (Kawasaki)
|15
|23
|Floris SCHIPPER (Kawasaki)
|7
|24
|Brandon KEEN (Kawasaki)
|6
|25
|Owen MELLOR (Kawasaki)
|5
|26
|Jay YELDHAM (Kawasaki)
|5
|27
|Aleisha LAYTON (Kawasaki)
|2
|28
|Kyal TINKER (Kawasaki)
|1