2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Round Eight – Cadwell Park

Sunday Round Up

British Superbike Race One

OMG GRILLA Yamaha’s Kyle Ryde powered to the Bennetts British Superbike Race One win at Cadwell Park, as he beat local favourite Lee Jackson by 0.791secs in the opening battle of the weekend.

Ryde stormed past polesitter Jason O’Halloran as the pack headed into Coppice for the first time, and although the Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki rider moved back ahead at Charlies it wasn’t to last, as Ryde charged past to hit the front again at Park.

Behind, Charlie Nesbitt settled into third, just ahead of MasterMac Honda team-mate Jackson as the pack completed the opening lap – while disaster struck for Ryde’s team-mate Ryan Vickers, who was hit with a technical problem and forced to retire.

Up front, Ryde looked solid and in control as he took charge, quickly building a comfortable half second lead which proved untouchable as the race continued.

Behind, reigning champion Tommy Bridewell was on a charge. After starting in 12th position, he wasted no time in starting to pick off the riders ahead and after a move on the ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad’s Leon Haslam, was up to sixth by the end of the fourth lap.

On lap six, Jackson passed Nesbitt to move third and started to reel in O’Halloran, passing him for second on lap 12 as behind, Bridewell was pressuring Hager PBM Ducati’s Glenn Irwin, passing him for fifth a lap later as Nesbitt also found his way past O’Halloran to move into third.

Irwin wasn’t to going to give up his spot easily and made a determined move back past his rival into the chicane, with Bridewell running subsequently on the grass briefly as the pair’s rivalry again ignited.

The top three wasn’t to change as the final five laps ticked by, but both Bridewell and Irwin were still fighting hard, Bridewell getting back ahead with a move up the inside at Park on the penultimate lap and this time, Irwin had no answer.

As the pack headed into the final lap, Ryde had around a second in hand and was in no danger, but O’Halloran lost out again, as both Bridewell and Irwin got past, dropping him to sixth.

Ryde crossed the line 0.791s clear of Jackson, as Nesbitt was third, Bridewell fourth, Irwin fifth and O’Halloran sixth.

FHO Racing BMW Motorrad’s Josh Brookes won the battle of the BMWs as he finished seventh ahead of Haslam in eighth, as Billy McConnell secured ninth for the C&L Fairburn Properties/Look Forward Racing Honda squad and Danny Buchan rounded out the top 10 on the DAO Racing Kawasaki.

Sunday’s result keeps Bridewell at the top of the championship standings, as Ryde remains second and Oxford Products Racing Ducati’s Christian Iddon holds onto third, despite a tough race where he was handed a two-second penalty for course-cutting, finishing 13th.

Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) did not start race one after being declared unfit following a heavy crash in Free Practice 3, and will be reviewed by the BSB Medical Team on Monday morning.

Kyle Ryde – P1

“I carried as much consistency as I could throughout the race. At one point I thought that my lap timer and dashboard had got stuck as I kept doing the same lap time! I’m buzzing really, after getting second twice last year, I think I deserved a win. It feels surreal, I didn’t think I’d be on the podium after Friday night, I was so far behind Ryan [Vickers], it was a bit scary. But I made a big step in qualifying which put me on the front row, and with Ryan and Tommy [Bridewell] not really setting a lap time, I knew I had to try and make the most of it and get as many points back as possible. It wasn’t that much, Tommy rode a great race to come from 14th or 15th back to fourth, so he’s going to be a big doer tomorrow, so will Lee [Jackson]. But after the start to the weekend, I’m over the moon just to be stood here talking to you, the win is just a massive bonus.”

Tommy Bridewell – P4

“It was a good race, to be honest, I knew that it was really important to make the start and luckily I did. I got a really clear run through T1, T2 and then up onto the back straight which meant I was right up behind Brookes at the start. I then managed to get through on him but got stuck behind Leon for a little bit too long and lost a bit of time, which then meant the front guys got away a bit. When I came back at them I felt great and it was me and my old rival Glenn on circuit together. He duffed me up into the chicane and onto the grass which cost me a lot of time. I then had to work really hard to get back up to them and pass him again. I think without that we might have had the pace to get onto the back of Charlie in third maybe. I know how important those championship points are to win a championship and that’s why I fought tooth and nail to come up through to fourth. From where we were on the grid I have to be happy.”

Lee Jackson recorded the fastest lap of the race so will start from pole on Monday while lining up alongside him on the front row will be Tommy Bridewell and race one winner Kyle Ryde. Nesbitt will head row ahead of Jason O’Halloran and Glenn Irwin. Josh Brookes will start from seventh and countryman Billy McConnell from tenth. Brayden Elliott will start from 22nd on the grid.

British Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K Ryde Yam 26m04.788 2 L Jackson Hon +0.791 3 C Nesbitt Hon +3.795 4 T Bridewell Hon +5.214 5 G Irwin Duc +5.320 6 J O’halloran Kaw +6.269 7 J Brookes BMW +11.293 8 L Haslam BMW +11.846 9 B Mcconnell Hon +17.644 10 D Buchan Kaw +17.733 11 S Stacey Kaw +22.430 12 P Hickman BMW +23.997 13 C Iddon Duc +25.424 14 D Kent Yam +26.989 15 T Ward Hon +30.846 16 M Cook Kaw +41.960 17 B Perie Kaw +45.691 18 L Rollo Apr +47.733 19 A Olsen Hon +47.878 20 B Elliott Kaw +1m05.993 21 L Valleley Kaw +1m15.234 Not Classified DNF L Hedger Kaw 7 Laps DNF R Kerr BMW 8 Laps DNF R Vickers Yam 17 Laps

British Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Honda) 260 2 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 241 3 Christian IDDON (Ducati) 216 4 Glenn IRWIN (Ducati) 212 5 Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha) 198 6 Danny KENT (Yamaha) 180 7 Leon HASLAM (BMW) 153 8 Jason O’HALLORAN (Kawasaki) 152 9 Lee JACKSON (Honda) 135 10 Charlie NESBITT (Honda) 127 11 Josh BROOKES (BMW) 127 12 Andrew IRWIN (Honda) 114 13 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 94 14 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 77 15 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 70 16 Rory SKINNER (BMW) 65 17 Fraser ROGERS (Honda) 45 18 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 42 19 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 37 20 Danny BUCHAN (Kawasaki) 37 21 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 26 22 Dean HARRISON (Honda) 14 23 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 10 24 Alex OLSEN (Honda) 5 25 Tom NEAVE (Kawasaki) 4 26 Louis VALLELEY (Kawasaki) 2 27 Luke MOSSEY (Kawasaki) 2 30 Tom WARD (Honda) 1

British Superbike Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q1 Q2 1 J O’Halloran Kaw 1m25.916 2 K O’Ryde Yam 1m26.054 3 C O’Nesbitt Hon 1m26.094 4 L O’Jackson Hon 1m26.116 5 G O’Irwin Duc 1m27.282 1m26.198 6 L O’Haslam BMW 1m27.049 1m2:6.339 7 D O’Buchan Kaw 1m26.494 8 J O’Brookes BMW 1m26.628 9 B O’Connell Hon 1m26.919 1m26.805 10 D O’Kent Yam 1m26.869 11 C O’Iddon Duc 1m27.029 12 S O’Stacey Kaw 1m27.122 13 T O’Bridewell Hon 1m31.595 14 R O’Vickers Yam NS A O’Irwin Hon 16 P O’Hickman BMW 1m27.632 17 B O’Perie Kaw 1m27.983 18 M O’Cook Kaw 1m28.141 19 T O’Ward Hon 1m28.285 20 A O’Olsen Hon 1m28.573 21 L O’Rollo Apr 1m28.744 22 L O’Hedger Kaw 1m28.866 23 B O’Elliott Kaw 1m29.251 24 R O’Kerr BMW 1m29.675 25 L O’Valleley Kaw 1m29.859 26 F O’Rogers Hon

British Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race

Luke Stapleford converted pole into the opening win of the weekend as he took the Sprint race victory, 8.542secs clear of Ben Currie.

It was Currie who grabbed the holeshot from Stapleford after storming off the second row, but by lap three, both Stapleford and Honda Racing UK’s Jack Kennedy were passed the reigning champion.

Stapleford took off at the front with Kennedy tucked in right behind him and this was how it stayed for most of the race, Kennedy looking increasingly menacing behind the leader as he set two new lap records.

As the pair began the penultimate lap, they were split by just 0.150secs and just as it seemed Kennedy was about to make a move, he crashed out. By now, Currie was around eight-seconds behind in third, allowing Stapleford an easy run to the flag.

Currie claimed second, as behind, Harry Truelove, Dean Harrison and Eugene McManus were battling it out for the final podium spot.

Dean Harrison – P4

“Qualifying was good as we worked together and it came together perfectly with us both on the front row. I followed Jack for a few laps and then he followed me and we used the tow to best effect. I struggled off the line in the race because we had a problem with the tyre warmer, which meant I was a bit hesitant at the start. Truelove came past and I just struggled to get past him, compared to us he just has a much more powerful motorbike so it makes it challenging to get past, I can pull alongside the bigger CC bikes in the slipstream but then getting passed is almost impossible. Tomorrow I think we just need to be a bit more aggressive.”

McManus dropped to fifth behind Truelove and Harrison who crossed the line third and fourth respectively, separated by just 0.064secs.

Jack Kennedy – DNF

“We worked really well together in qualifying today and it all went to plan. I thought with two minutes to go that I was safe, I had a gap of four-tenths then next time I came around I was three-tenths down, so fair play to Luke for putting that lap together. In the race, I got a good start, but Ben Currie got an even better one from the second row and got the lead. Luke then managed to get passed him and I followed and I was just trying to hold onto the back of him. The pace then was unbelievable, lap record pace for seven laps in a row and we were dropping Ben behind. There are so many different strengths and weaknesses between the two bikes which meant that the gap was swaying up and down. I knew that I could probably have a lunge but It’d compromise my exit. For my championship, I probably should have just stayed in second but the racer in me just couldn’t let it go. I wanted to do a move on the last lap but unfortunately, on the penultimate lap I crashed. I don’t really feel like I did anything different to any other lap and the team confirmed that in the data. It’s just one of them, pushing on the limit half a second under the lap record and folded the front. It’s very frustrating but we take the positives. The pace is amazing and we are the only 600 cc bike battling the bigger bikes week in, week out.”

Owen Jenner had an easy run to GP2 victory as team-mate Jack Nixon crashed out, as did Lucca Allen on the final lap, with second in class going Keo Walker.

And in the Cup, Mikey Hardie trailed Cameron Hall all race but caught right up with him on the final lap and beat him in a drag to the line to take the win, as Adon Davie was third.

British Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race Results

Pos CL Rider Time/Gap 1 SSP L Stapleford 17m53.221 2 SSP B Currie +8.542 3 SSP H Truelove +10.594 4 SSP D Harrison +10.658 5 SSP E Mcmanus +11.347 6 SSP TJ Toms +18.283 7 SSP R Irwin +20.097 8 SSP S Richardson +20.333 9 SSP A Seeley +20.805 10 SSP M Truelove +22.971 11 SSP M Wadsworth +23.058 12 GP2 O Jenner +27.914 13 SSP J Shaw +28.047 14 SSP C Brown +28.213 15 SSP C Dawson +28.710 16 CUP M Hardie +35.975 17 CUP C Hall +35.990 18 SSP O Barr +44.892 19 SSP J Boerboom +49.478 20 SSP A Durham +49.567 21 SSP H Claridge +49.909 22 CUP A Davie +1m00.934 23 CUP B Tolliday +1m02.400 24 GP2 K Walker +1m03.067 25 CUP L Leatherland +1m10.695 26 CUP A Brown +1m16.290 27 CUP C White +1m19.309 28 CUP J Farragher +1m22.271 29 CUP B Grayson 1 Lap Not Classified DNF GP2 L Allen 1 Lap DNF SSP J Kennedy 2 Laps DNF CUP M Stevens 7 Laps DNF GP2 J Nixon 8 Laps

British Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 301 2 Jack KENNEDY (Honda) 284 3 Luke STAPLEFORD (Triumph) 282 4 Alastair SEELEY (Yamaha) 185 5 Harry TRUELOVE (Suzuki) 170 6 Eugene McMANUS (Ducati) 152 7 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 122 8 Shane RICHARDSON (Suzuki) 113 9 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 108 10 Luke JONES (Ducati) 76 11 Brad PERIE (Kawasaki) 70 12 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 54 13 Carter BROWN (Yamaha) 54 14 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Triumph) 47 15 Can ÖNCÜ (Kawasaki) 47 16 Matt TRUELOVE (Suzuki) 46 17 Davey TODD (Ducati) 42 18 Dean HARRISON (Honda) 40 19 Richard COOPER (Yamaha) 36 20 Joe FRANCIS (Ducati) 31 21 Oliver BARR (Yamaha) 30 22 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 27 23 Jorel BOERBOOM (Kawasaki) 22 24 Ondrej VOSTATEK (Triumph) 22 25 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 21 26 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 19 27 Max WADSWORTH (Triumph) 18 28 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 15 29 Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki) 13 30 Hikari OKUBO (Honda) 9 31 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 9 32 Harvey CLARIDGE (Suzuki) 8 33 Jamie COWARD (Triumph) 7 34 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 5 35 Charlie WHITE (Ducati) 4 36 Freddie BARNES (Yamaha) 4 37 Max MORGAN (Kawasaki) 3 38 Lee JOHNSTON (Triumph) 3 39 Cameron FRASER (Suzuki) 3 40 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha) 2 41 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 1

GP2 Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Owen JENNER (Kramer) 372 2 Jack NIXON (Kramer) 223 3 Lucca ALLEN (Kalex) 176 4 Keo WALKER (Triumph) 166 5 Owen MELLOR (Nykos) 20 6 Maximus HARDY (Triumph) 18

HEL Cup Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 212 2 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 175 3 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 169 4 Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki) 140 5 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 140 6 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha) 140 7 Charlie WHITE (Ducati) 91 8 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 86 9 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 82 10 Harry COOK (Kawasaki / MV Agusta) 74 11 Max MORGAN (Kawasaki) 64 12 Adam BROWN (Kawasaki) 64 13 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 58 14 Ben GRAYSON (Yamaha) 30 15 Stephen THOMAS (Yamaha) 24 16 Leon WILTON (Ducati) 22 17 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 16 18 Matt STEVENS (Ducati) 12

Pirelli National Superstock Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q1 Q2 1 J Talbot Hon 1m27.990 2 L Mossey Hon 1m28.585 1m27.990 3 S Swann Hon 1m28.089 4 D Todd BMW 1m28.367 5 T Neave Hon 1m28.617 6 S Reid Hon 1m28.760 7 J Perrin Hon 1m30.428 1m28.799 8 D Allingham BMW 1m28.957 9 B Luxton Hon 1m29.328 10 D Connell Hon 1m29.444 11 M Truelove Hon 1m29.505 12 J Owens Apr 1m29.562 13 P Crowe BMW 1m29.924 1m29.672 14 K Dixon Yam 1m30.000 1m29.788 15 T Oliver Hon 1m29.883 16 S Winfield Hon 1m30.100 17 C Bey Hon 1m31.664 1m30.100 18 M Whelan Hon 1m30.241 19 A Beech Hon 1m30.444 20 J Lyons Hon 1m30.513 21 H Crosby Hon 1m31.711 1m30.544 22 F Arscott Hon 1m30.547 23 J Bednarek Hon 1m31.281 1m31.018 24 S Cox Hon 1m31.800 1m31.262 25 M Symonds Yam 1m31.654 1m31.522 26 E Best Kaw 1m31.681 27 J Hopper Kaw 1m33.390 28 R White BMW 1m31.805 29 J Howard Kaw 1m32.062 30 C Thomson Kaw 1m33.714 31 R Cooper Hon 1m34.661 32 C Wilkinson Kaw 1m35.538 33 P Barker Hon 1m36.634 34 L Healey Hon 1m37.725

Pirelli National Sportbike Qualifying Results