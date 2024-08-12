2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Round Seven – Thruxton

Sunday

Ryan Vickers scored a double victory on his OMG Grilla Yamaha on Sunday at Thruxton, as many of the leading championship contenders failed to score significant points.

Ryan Vickers

“It’s been a strong weekend for us and the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Team, taking two wins today. It was always going to be difficult starting 15th in what was planned to be a ten-lap race, but it’s even harder to go from 15th to 1st in six laps!

“I’m really happy with how I rode in that race, I attacked in the right places at the right time and managed to pick up a handful of positions each lap and eventually took the lead when Max Cook had a moment ahead. The last lap I just pushed, hit my markers and brought it home.

“The final race of the weekend didn’t actually go to my plan because I hit the front early on. I could see Billy was quick but it maybe wasn’t coming quite as easy. I got by and just ticked the laps off. Had a bit of a moment on the final corner, but it’s all good and I’m delighted to take the lucky number seven R1 to a seventh win of 2024. I’m now looking forward to continuing this form on to Cadwell Park over the Bank Holiday weekend.”

Championship leader Tommy Bridewell carded 7-6 scores on Sunday but still leaves Thruxton with a 25-point advantage over Kyle Ryde, who bagged 8-4 results across races two and three of the seventh round of the championship.

Tommy Bridewell

“I am satisfied with the weekend as a whole in truth. I came into Thruxton with no expectations as I didn’t know if I would come here and win all three races or come here and be up against it. The feeling in FP1 wasn’t amazing but the good thing is that we made inroads with the setup that I think will help, not just for here but for the rest of the year too. We tried something with the geometry which turned out to be helpful for me and unlocked some potential. This is the good thing about working as part of a team because Andrew has likely learnt things from me and this weekend I have learnt some things from his setup, which is great for the team.

“The sprint race just didn’t play into our hands, I had a mega start in the first running as I made such a good start and got away with the guys near the front and I was on for a strong result. Then the red flag came out and we had a ten-lap race, which was then disrupted with the safety car for two laps too. So to try and make progress with not alot of laps is tough, super tough. Seventh was ok to be fair, but I think there was potential for more.

“In the last race, we had a quick-shift problem which made me instantly think that I was out of the race, so for me to salvage sixth is a solid result to be fair. I came into this weekend with a nineteen point championship lead and now I have a twenty five point lead to Kyle and we are forty seven points ahead of Glenn. For me, I can’t be disappointed.”

Kyle Ryde leaves Thruxton with a ten-point advantage over third placed Christian Iddon while fourth-placed Glenn Irwin suffered through a disastrous round that saw him claim only three points from Thruxton’s three races. The Hager PBM Ducati man had a huge high-side on Sunday morning which put him to the back of the grid for race three, but could only work his way forward to 15th.

Glenn Irwin

“I’ve had some big highsides before but the second or third gear ones definitely hurt more! Starting from the front row for the Sprint race gave us a great chance of a podium but the mistake cost us and it was a missed opportunity. It made the final race 50/50 but I felt OK so gave it a go and although I was annoyed to lose a couple of places towards the end, we got some points. We have struggled with the front tyre all season, but we have more things to test ahead of the next round and some more ideas. We’re 47 points adrift of the lead but I’m not too concerned. There are plenty of races to come and plenty of points, all at good tracks for us so we’ll go again.”

Jason O’Halloran was in sensational form at Thruxton, leading the majority of the opening race before claiming third. Things took a major turn for the worse on Sunday, however, with what appeared to be a mechanical lock-up on the Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki during morning warm-up on Sunday leaving the 36-year-old battered and unable to race on Sunday.

Thruxton was somewhat of a breakthrough round for Billy McConnell. After fighting for victory all the way to the flag on Saturday, before ultimately finishing fifth, only a second behind the race winner, McConnell then backed that up with some more great performances on Sunday. Fifth place on Sunday morning followed by a podium on Sunday afternoon setting a standard that the South Australian will now hope to follow.

The weekend had not off to a great start for Josh Brookes, the two-time champ started from 20th on Saturday and just missed the points. However, Brookes carded one of the fastest laps of the race during that opening bout and thus started Sunday’s opening race from sixth place on the grid. That helped the 41-year-old turn his fortunes around to claim a fourth-place finish in race two. That was followed up by an eighth place in the final bout, which helped promote him into the championship top ten.

Countryman Brayden Elliott carded 20-18-18 place finishes across the three bouts on the DAO Racing Kawasaki. Brayden is the second highest placed Superbike newcomer in the championship behind Aprilia’s Lewis Rollo.

British Superbike Race Two

Ryan Vickers stormed from the fifth row of the grid to take the victory in a dramatic second Bennetts race as he continued the team’s winning momentum.

Max Cook had fired off from the Omologato Pole position to take the lead on the opening lap ahead of Storm Stacey and Glenn Irwin, but there was drama for the Hager PBM Ducati rider who crashed out after a huge highside at Campbell, which meant the race was red flagged.

On the restart, Stacey launched the Team LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki into the lead ahead of Cook and Josh Brookes, but on the second lap, Alex Olsen and Franco Bourne crashed out at Village and the BMW Safety Car was deployed.

When the race got back underway, it became a five-lap sprint to the finish and Cook was holding the lead until the penultimate lap when Vickers gained two places to return to the front, making his move into the Complex.

Cook then had Brookes and Danny Kent for company, as the McAMS Racing Yamaha rider carved his way through the pack and he was pushing for a return to the podium. Cook was able to hold second to the line to celebrate a career first podium finish in Bennetts BSB.

Josh Brookes had been running in second over the closing stages before Vickers initially made a pass, and then the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad rider narrowly missed out on his first podium of the season as Kent stole third on the final lap.

Still, this was the best finish of the season for Brookes and the FHO BMW and he was closely trailed to the line by countryman Billy McConnell on the C&L Fairburn / Look Forward Honda. Less than two-seconds covered the top five at the flag.

British Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat Bike Time/Gap 1 Ryan VICKERS GBR Yamaha 13:13.054 2 Max COOK GBR Kawasaki +0.531 3 Danny KENT GBR Yamaha +0.873 4 Josh BROOKES AUS BMW +1.613 5 Billy McCONNELL AUS Honda +1.889 6 Christian IDDON GBR Ducati +2.298 7 Tommy BRIDEWELL GBR Honda +2.427 8 Kyle RYDE GBR Yamaha +2.613 9 Leon HASLAM GBR BMW +3.190 10 Storm STACEY GBR Kawasaki +3.232 11 Lee JACKSON GBR Honda +3.289 12 Charlie NESBITT GBR Honda +4.307 13 Peter HICKMAN GBR BMW +4.733 14 Andrew IRWIN GBR Honda +5.147 15 Danny BUCHAN GBR Kawasaki +5.172 16 Lewis ROLLO GBR Aprilia +6.472 17 Fraser ROGERS GBR Honda +12.309 18 Brayden ELLIOTT AUS Kawasaki +14.884 19 Luke HEDGER GBR Kawasaki +14.987 20 Louis VALLELEY GBR Kawasaki +15.659 NOT CLASSIFIED DNF Alex OLSEN GBR Honda DNF Franco BOURNE GBR Honda

British Superbike Race Three

Danny Kent took the early advantage ahead of Tommy Bridewell and Billy McConnell when the final race of the day got underway at Thruxton. That trio all took a turn at the front of the pack across the opening lap.

Bridewell then suffered a quick-shifter problem while leading which momentarily baulked the closely following McConnell.

Ryan Vickers swept into the lead on the fifth lap as Billy McConnell and Lewis Rollo gave chase.

Danny Kent move up into second with five laps remaining and managed to hold off McConnell to the flag.

The podium for the Australian marked the C&L Fairburn Properties/Look Forward Racing Honda team’s first since joining the championship this year.

Kyle Ryde claimed fourth ahead of Charlie Nesbitt while Tommy Bridewell recovered from his earlier problems to still bag good points for sixth

BSB next heads to Cadwell Park on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

British Superbike Race Three Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Time/Gap 1 Ryan VICKERS GBR Yamaha 25:34.560 2 Danny KENT GBR Yamaha +0.150 3 Billy McCONNELL AUS Honda +2.103 4 Kyle RYDE GBR Yamaha +2.999 5 Charlie NESBITT GBR Honda +3.016 6 Tommy BRIDEWELL GBR Honda +6.253 7 Lee JACKSON GBR Honda +8.321 8 Josh BROOKES AUS BMW +10.755 9 Andrew IRWIN GBR Honda +10.798 10 Leon HASLAM GBR BMW +11.532 11 Lewis ROLLO GBR Aprilia +11.689 12 Peter HICKMAN GBR BMW +12.952 13 Christian IDDON GBR Ducati +16.573 14 Storm STACEY GBR Kawasaki +17.433 15 Glenn IRWIN GBR Ducati +17.439 16 Alex OLSEN GBR Honda +17.903 17 Danny BUCHAN GBR Kawasaki +19.208 18 Brayden ELLIOTT AUS Kawasaki +33.635 19 Luke HEDGER GBR Kawasaki +37.170 20 Louis VALLELEY GBR Kawasaki +1:07.565

British Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider/Bike Total 1 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Honda) 248 2 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 223 3 Christian IDDON (Ducati) 213 4 Glenn IRWIN (Ducati) 201 5 Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha) 198 6 Danny KENT (Yamaha) 178 7 Leon HASLAM (BMW) 145 8 Jason O’HALLORAN (Kawasaki) 142 9 Lee JACKSON (Honda) 119 10 Josh BROOKES (BMW) 118 11 Andrew IRWIN (Honda) 114 12 Charlie NESBITT (Honda) 113 13 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 94 14 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 70 15 Rory SKINNER (BMW) 65 16 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 65 17 Fraser ROGERS (Honda) 45 18 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 38 19 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 37 20 Danny BUCHAN (Kawasaki) 31 21 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 26 22 Dean HARRISON (Honda) 14 23 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 10 24 Alex OLSEN (Honda) 5 25 Tom NEAVE (Kawasaki) 4 26 Louis VALLELEY (Kawasaki) 2 27 Luke MOSSEY (Kawasaki) 2

British Supersport / GP2 Feature Race

Honda Racing UK’s Jack Kennedy beat race-long leader Luke Stapleford to the Feature Race win after a last lap move secured maximum points for the Irishman. That victory sees Kennedy leave Thruxton with a five-point lead over Ben Currie.

Jack Kennedy

“I tried to deliver a perfect race there because the truth is if you can be inch perfect then the results will come. I knew Luke probably wanted to follow me but it ended up the other way around. We both pulled a big gap to the guys behind which was perfect for me. The pace he was setting was so fast and it was hard for me to hang on to the back of him for the whole race. I was trying to make sure that I was in the slipstream because he could gap me with the extra torque in so many places. I have no idea how we managed to sustain such a strong pace for the whole race in this heat. I tried to tee up the move for the whole race but I just didn’t know how it was going to come off. In the end, I just went for it on the last lap and it all came off. I’m delighted to take the win, take the championship lead and head on to the next round at Cadwell Park where I think the Honda will be even stronger.”

Luke Stapleford had been fast off the line and took the lead into turn one, as Kennedy slotted in just behind.

The order up front remained the same all the way to the final lap, as Kennedy, who had been sitting on Stapleford’s rear wheel for the full 18 laps, finally made his move into the chicane and was able to power through to the win, just 0.086secs clear of Stapleford.

Defending champion Ben Currie was third after passing Eugene McManus with three laps to go. McManus then managed to hold off Alastair Seeley to take fourth.

Dean Harrison had stepped away from the Superbike for this round to work on the Supersport machine and carded a seventh-place finish after being relegated from sixth for cutting the course.

Dean Harrison

“I think it’s been a good weekend all things considered, to jump on a 600 mid-season and come away with a decent result in a competitive class. The target was a top six, so to finish sixth on the road but seventh in the result due to the penalty isn’t far away from what we wanted. I passed someone into the chicane but I just wasn’t going to make the corner so I sat up and went straight on through the chicane. I let him come pack past so as not to gain an advantage but I didn’t lose enough time so got the penalty. I’m happy with the weekend and I’m looking forward to having another go at Cadwell.”

In GP2, it was another easy win for Owen Jenner, as his Kramer Racing team-mate Jack Nixon’s race ended in the barrier as part of a three-rider crash early on. Keo Walker was second in the class, ahead of Lucca Allen.

In the Cup, Mikey Hardie’s winning streak came to an end when he retired while running in 12th position three laps from home, leaving Adon Davie to take the Cup spoils with Joe Farragher second and Harry Cook third.

British Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Time/Gap 1 Jack KENNEDY IRL Honda 23:14.747 2 Luke STAPLEFORD GBR Triumph 0.086 3 Benjamin CURRIE AUS Ducati 14.635 4 Eugene McMANUS IRL Ducati 15.054 5 Alastair SEELEY GBR Yamaha 15.213 6 Carter BROWN GBR Yamaha 22.565 7 Dean HARRISON GBR Honda 24.344 8 Cameron DAWSON GBR Kawasaki 27.004 9 Rhys IRWIN IRL Kawasaki 27.232 10 Owen JENNER GBR Kramer 27.678 11 Shane RICHARDSON NZL Suzuki 27.863 12 Asher DURHAM GBR Kawasaki 30.053 13 Joe SHELDON-SHAW GBR Suzuki 30.159 14 Adon DAVIE GBR Ducati 33.481 15 Lee JOHNSTON GBR Triumph 33.670 16 Jamie COWARD GBR Triumph 33.754 17 Harry TRUELOVE GBR Suzuki 35.104 18 Cameron FRASER GBR Suzuki 37.266 19 Jorel BOERBOOM NLD Kawasaki 44.171 20 Harvey CLARIDGE GBR Suzuki 44.277 21 Oliver BARR GBR Yamaha 48.633 22 Keo WALKER GBR Triumph 49.017 23 Max WADSWORTH GBR Triumph 49.810 24 Freddie BARNES GBR Yamaha 50.300 25 Joe FARRAGHER GBR Kawasaki 50.957 26 Harry COOK GBR MV Agusta 1:03.646 27 Lucca ALLEN GBR Kalex 1:05.600 28 Lewis JONES GBR Kawasaki 1 Lap 29 Adam BROWN GBR Kawasaki 1 Lap 30 Charlie WHITE GBR Ducati 1 Lap NOT CLASSIFIED DNF Mikey HARDIE GBR Kawasaki DNF Leon WILTON GBR Ducati DNF Matt STEVENS GBR Ducati DNF Luke JONES GBR Ducati DNF James McMANUS IRL Ducati DNF TJ TOMS GBR Yamaha DNF Morgan McLAREN-WOOD NZL Yamaha DNF Jack NIXON GBR Kramer DNF Carl HARRIS GBR Kawasaki

British Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider/Bike Total 1 Jack KENNEDY (Honda) 284 2 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 279 3 Luke STAPLEFORD (Triumph) 257 4 Alastair SEELEY (Yamaha) 177 5 Harry TRUELOVE (Suzuki) 150 6 Eugene McMANUS (Ducati) 136 7 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 110 8 Shane RICHARDSON (Suzuki) 103 9 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 94 10 Luke JONES (Ducati) 76 11 Brad PERIE (Kawasaki) 70 12 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 54 13 Carter BROWN (Yamaha) 51 14 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Triumph) 47 15 Can ÖNCÜ (Kawasaki) 47 16 Davey TODD (Ducati) 42 17 Matt TRUELOVE (Suzuki) 40 18 Richard COOPER (Yamaha) 36 19 Joe FRANCIS (Ducati) 31 20 Oliver BARR (Yamaha) 30 21 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 27 22 Jorel BOERBOOM (Kawasaki) 22 23 Dean HARRISON (Honda) 22 24 Ondrej VOSTATEK (Triumph) 22 25 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 19 26 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 15 27 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 15 28 Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki) 13 29 Max WADSWORTH (Triumph) 13 30 Hikari OKUBO (Honda) 9 31 Harvey CLARIDGE (Suzuki) 8 32 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 8 33 Jamie COWARD (Triumph) 7 34 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 5 35 Charlie WHITE (Ducati) 4 36 Freddie BARNES (Yamaha) 4 37 Max MORGAN (Kawasaki) 3 38 Lee JOHNSTON (Triumph) 3 39 Cameron FRASER (Suzuki) 3 40 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha) 2 41 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 1

GP2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Team Points 1 Owen Jenner Kramer Motorcycles 347 2 Jack Nixon Kramer Racing 223 3 Lucca Allen Team FR89 Honda 176 4 Keo Walker RD Racing Triumph 144 5 Owen Mellor Nykos 20 6 Maximus Hardy RD Racing Triumph 18

Supersport Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Team Points 1 Adon Davie JDF Racing Ducati 192 2 Cameron Hall Nationwide Electrical Kawasaki 153 3 Mikey Hardie ROKiT Rookies Kawasaki 144 4 Joe Farragher ROKiT Rookies Kawasaki 130 5 Lynden Leatherland GL Fabrications Racing 124 6 Ben Tolliday Team Tolly Racing Yamaha 122 7 Tom Tunstall SRG Specialist Risk Group Ducati 86 8 Josh Wood JW Racing Yamaha 82 9 Charlie White True Heroes Racing Ducati 79 10 Harry Cook ROKiT Rookies Kawasaki 74 11 Max Morgan Max Morgan Kawasaki 64 12 Lewis Jones Lewis Jones Racing Kawasaki 58 13 Adam Brown ROKiT Rookies Kawasaki 50 14 Stephen Thomas Tommo 21 Racing Triumph 24 15 Ben Grayson Xtramile Yamaha 22 16 Leon Wilton True Heroes Racing Ducati 22 17 Dave Grace Dave Grace Yamaha 16 16 Matt Stevens Tech 5 Racing Ducati 12

Pirelli National Superstock Race Two

Luke Mossey beat Josh Owens to the flag after a dramatic final lap at Thruxton.

Yesterday’s winner Scott Swann had looked on course to double up after hitting the front with two laps to go but crashed out from the lead on the final lap, leaving Mossey and Owens to battle it out between them.

Mossey, who had led earlier in the race, got the better of Owens who in turn found himself in the mix with Tim Neave and they crossed the line in that order, with Shaun Winfield fourth and Joe Talbot fifth.

Pirelli National Superstock Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Time/Gap 1 Luke MOSSEY GBR Honda 19:15.042 2 Josh OWENS GBR Aprilia 0.492 3 Tim NEAVE GBR Honda 0.679 4 Shaun WINFIELD GBR Honda 5.645 5 Joe TALBOT GBR Honda 5.991 6 Matt TRUELOVE GBR Honda 7.057 7 Tom OLIVER GBR Honda 8.141 8 David ALLINGHAM IRL BMW 8.327 9 Davey TODD GBR BMW 12.046 10 Finley ARSCOTT GBR Honda 12.231 11 Callum BEY GBR Honda 12.402 12 Sam COX GBR Honda 12.696 13 Kam DIXON GBR Yamaha 13.310 14 Ben LUXTON GBR Honda 15.549 15 Jamie LYONS GBR Honda 18.964 16 Nathan HARRISON GBR Honda 20.512 17 Harrison CROSBY GBR Honda 20.777 18 George EDWARDS GBR Honda 21.092 19 Joe HOWARD GBR Kawasaki 38.520 20 Max SYMONDS GBR Yamaha 38.855 21 Edmund BEST GBR Kawasaki 38.985 22 Ross IRWIN GBR Honda 39.248 23 Jack BEDNAREK GBR Honda 39.528 24 Jake HOPPER GBR Kawasaki 48.741 25 Richard WHITE GBR BMW 53.020 26 Luke WALLINGTON GBR Honda 54.210 27 Paul BARKER GBR Honda 1:16.574 28 Lee HEALEY GBR Honda 1:16.777 NOT CLASSIFIED DNF Clayton GROVER GBR Yamaha 1:11.275 DNF Scott SWANN GBR Honda 1 Lap DNF Declan CONNELL GBR Honda 12 Laps DNF Ash BEECH GBR Honda 12 Laps

Pirelli National Superstock Points

Pos Rider/Bike Total 1 Davey TODD (BMW) 199 2 Joe TALBOT (Honda) 195 3 Scott SWANN (Honda) 141 4 David ALLINGHAM (BMW) 138 5 Tom WARD (Honda) 137 6 Matt TRUELOVE (Honda) 133 7 Josh OWENS (Aprilia) 122 8 Luke MOSSEY (Honda) 114 9 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 83 10 Jamie PERRIN (Honda) 79 11 Simon REID (Honda) 68 12 Tim NEAVE (Honda) 52 13 Finley ARSCOTT (Honda) 48 14 Ash BEECH (Honda) 44 15 Declan CONNELL (Honda) 43 16 Ben LUXTON (Honda) 41 17 Jamie LYONS (Honda) 29 18 Josh BROOKES (BMW) 25 19 Kam DIXON (Yamaha) 25 20 Sam COX (Honda) 21 21 Tom OLIVER (Honda) 20 22 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 18 23 Callum BEY (Honda) 17 24 Matty WHELAN (Honda) 13 25 Edmund BEST (Kawasaki) 10 26 Jack BEDNAREK (Honda) 5 27 Max SYMONDS (Yamaha) 2 28 John McGUINNESS (Honda) 1 29 George EDWARDS (Honda) 1 30 Richard WHITE (BMW) 1

Pirelli National Sportbike Race Two

Points leader Edoardo Colombi, Richard Cooper and Harrison Dessoy tangled and crashed out on the last lap, leaving Thomas Strudwick to cross the line first ahead of Barnes and Rhys Stephenson.

But moments later, race control slapped Strudwick with a one-second penalty for cutting the course during the melee, dropping him back to third and promoting Barnes and Stephenson to first and second, respectively.

Alfie Davidson took fourth as Zak Shelton rounded-out the top five.

Pirelli National Sportbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Ash Barnes 16:16:380 2 Rhys Stephenson 0.400 3 Thomas Strudwick 0.493 4 Alfie Davidson 12.763 5 Zak Shelton 13.550 6 Finn Smart-Weeden 16.708 7 Jayden Martin 17.081 8 Jacob Stephenson 35.105 9 Joe Ellis 35.444 10 Charlie Atkins 37.160 11 Cameron Harris 38.068 12 Jack Smith 45.984 13 Jack Knights 48.728 14 Lennon Docherty 48.786 15 Joshua Proudfoot 51.141 16 Katie Hand 53.363 17 Aaron Daykin 53.597 Not Classified DNF Edoardo Colombi DNF Richard Cooper DNF Harrison Dessoy DNF Sam Green DNF Aaron Silvester DNF Sean O’Reilly DNF Rossi Banham DNF Oliver Morgan-Edwards

Pirelli National Sportbike Points