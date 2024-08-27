2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Round Eight – Cadwell Park

Monday Round Up

Images by David Yeomans

Kyle Ryde roared to both Pirelli King of the Mountain and Monster Energy Cadwell 90 Trophy honours after an unstoppable weekend as the Bennetts British Superbike Championship hit Cadwell Park.

The OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing rider lifted the Pirelli King of the Mountain Trophy after winning Sunday’s race and finishing second to Honda Racing UK’s Tommy Bridewell in Monday’s shorter Race Two – and then stamped his authority on the weekend by winning Race Three, and with it the Monster Energy Cadwell 90 Trophy.

British Superbike Race Two

It was home hero Lee Jackson on the MasterMac Honda who got the holeshot at the start on the second race of the Cadwell Park race weekend, but Bridewell was also fast off the line and made a move for the front at Park.

Behind, Ryde was pressuring Jackson, finding a way past on the fifth lap. He looked like he was poised to make a move on Lap Six but it didn’t happen and a lap later he fell back to third as Jackson swept past.

It took two laps for the Race One winner to find his way back past Jackson as the top three stayed close together on track, but nobody had an answer for Bridewell, who remained in full control.

On the final lap, he was able to just edge a small advantage as Ryde made a tiny mistake on the approach to the Mountain, giving him a small bit of breathing space as he rode to the flag for the win.

Ryde’s second place was enough to hand him the coveted Pirelli King of the Mountain Trophy, as the highest combined points scorer in the first two races.

Jackson crossed the line third, just ahead of team-mate Charlie Nesbitt, who ran most of the race in fourth position after passing Hager PBM Ducati’s Glenn Irwin on Lap Six.

Sixth was Ryan Vickers, who rode a heroic race from 20th on the grid following his technical problem in Sunday’s race.

The OMG GRILLA Yamaha rider stormed through the pack and by the seventh lap was running in the top eight, moving up to seventh a lap later before hitting sixth with a move on Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki’s Jason O’Halloran on Lap Nine.

FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Josh Brookes was again the first BMW home in seventh position after a late charge, as ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW’s Leon Haslam took eighth with a move on Oxford Products Racing Ducati’s Christian Iddon on the last lap and O’Halloran rounded out the top 10.

FHO Racing BMW Motorrad’s Peter Hickman was given a long lap penalty after being involved in an incident with McAMS Racing Yamaha rider Danny Kent, as the latter crashed out at Park on the fifth lap.

British Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T Bridewell Hon 17m23.051 2 K Ryde Yam +0.219 3 L Jackson Hon +0.242 4 C Nesbitt Hon +2.025 5 G Irwin Duc +2.425 6 R Vickers Yam +5.330 7 J Brookes BMW +9.263 8 L Haslam BMW +10.958 9 C Iddon Duc +11.127 10 J O’halloran Kaw +11.667 11 D Buchan Kaw +11.851 12 B Mcconnell Hon +12.573 13 S Stacey Kaw +12.663 14 T Ward Hon +22.673 15 P Hickman BMW +23.987 16 M Cook Kaw +24.472 17 B Perie Kaw +29.396 18 L Rollo Apr +30.060 19 R Kerr BMW +33.684 20 L Hedger Kaw +34.362 21 B Elliott Kaw +34.642 22 L Valleley Kaw +49.500 23 A Olsen Hon +3 Laps Not CLassified DNF D Kent Yam 8 Laps

British Superbike Race Three

Kyle Ryde got a flying start from second on the grid to grab the holeshot and lead the pack into Coppice for the first time as MasterMac Honda’s Charlie Nesbitt settled into second with the second OMG GRILLA Yamaha of Ryan Vickers in third when the third race of the weekend got underway on Monday afternoon.

On the second lap, Vickers shoved his way past Nesbitt and moments later passed Ryde, setting a blistering pace as he crossed the line into Lap Three.

But it was to be short lived, as he crashed out at Coppice seconds later, handing his team-mate the lead once again as further back, Bridewell moved ahead of the second MasterMac Honda of Lee Jackson into fourth.

Ryde controlled the rest of the race from the front, as Bridewell’s next target was Glenn Irwin’s Hager PBM Ducati, which he passed on the fifth lap and set off after Nesbitt, passing him at Coppice on Lap Eight as behind, Jackson – who had dropped back to fifth – stuck a move on Irwin to climb back to fourth on the seventh lap before passing Nesbitt for third three laps later.

From there, the top three remained the same to the chequered flag, as Bridewell kept close to Ryde’s rear wheel, remaining around half a second at most off his rival.

With two laps to go, it was clear Bridewell wasn’t going to be able to bridge the gap and had to settle for second position behind a delighted Ryde, as Jackson scored another podium in third.

Nesbitt took fourth, with Irwin fifth as Josh Brookes was once again the first BMW home, the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad rider beating Leon Haslam on the ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW, as Christian Iddon claimed eighth for the Oxford Products Racing Ducati team.

Peter Hickman, aboard the second FHO BMW, crossed the line ninth, just 0.252s behind Iddon as C&L Fairburn/Look Forward Racing’s Billy McConnell finished in 10th place.

The race marks the end of the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship Main Season, as the riders prepare to enter the Showdown in the final three rounds, when the points value increases.

After Cadwell Park, Bridewell remains at the top of the points table, 19 clear of Ryde with Glenn Irwin third, a further 41 points behind.

British Superbike Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap 1 K Ryde Yam 28m52.399 2 T Bridewell Hon +0.702 3 L Jackson Hon +3.436 4 C Nesbitt Hon +4.368 5 G Irwin Duc +10.337 6 J Brookes BMW +10.919 7 L Haslam BMW +18.378 8 C Iddon Duc +20.150 9 P Hickman BMW +20.402 10 B Mcconnell Hon +22.845 11 D Buchan Kaw +23.761 12 D Kent Yam +24.856 13 S Stacey Kaw +28.658 14 M Cook Kaw +46.041 15 B Perie Kaw +46.210 16 T Ward Hon +46.538 17 A Olsen Hon +50.702 18 L Rollo Apr +51.704 19 B Elliott Kaw +51.819 20 L Hedger Kaw +59.215 21 R Kerr BMW +1m09.109 Not Classified DNF R Vickers Yam 18 Laps DNF L Valleley Kaw 19 Laps

Quotes

Kyle Ryde

“From what started off as a bit of a struggle, it ended up being pretty easy, which weekends like that don’t come very often but when they do you have to take the most from them. I would’ve liked to have taken all three wins but when it’s 12-laps everyone is pushing to the limit and the risk wasn’t quite worth it going wrong. The last race was probably the best race I’ve done, I was consistent and only made one mistake in the 20 laps. I got as many trophies as I could and was crowned Bennetts Rider of the Round – so thank you to the fans and of course my team for it.”

Tommy Bridewell

“I’m happy with my weekend, I really am, I can’t be anything but happy. After the disappointment of qualifying yesterday, I knew that things were going to be difficult today. But I never give up, and to fight back to fourth yesterday, and then get the win this morning and come home with a second this afternoon is credit to where we are at the moment. I owe a lot to the team for the win earlier, because I was struggling in a couple of areas and we worked hard to come up with a strategy to help me manage the race. The plan was to put the sector I was struggling in on my board so I knew where to focus and where to defend and it worked. I don’t think it was the prettiest win but it’s a win nonetheless. In the second race, yes I was frustrated to follow Kyle for the whole race but we were doing unbelievable lap times. I needed to keep the pressure on him in the race, and as competitors, you can’t help but admire the pressure we put him under and the fact he didn’t crack so fair play to him. I’m leading the championship still and that’s the way I want it to stay!”

Glenn Irwin

“5-5-5 means I’m really happy with the performance of the team and myself this weekend, we worked hard to steady the ship and come away with some fighting results. Right now our package isn’t competitive enough to fight for wins every week due to our struggles on the harder tyre. It’s only in some areas of the track, but we lose so much. There are many positives with the performance in lots of other areas which keeps us optimistic whilst being realistic going forward into the next round at Oulton Park, where we won all three races earlier in the season.”

British Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Honda) 294 2 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 275 3 Glenn IRWIN (Ducati) 234 4 Christian IDDON (Ducati) 231 5 Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha) 208 6 Danny KENT (Yamaha) 184 7 Leon HASLAM (BMW) 170 8 Lee JACKSON (Honda) 163 9 Jason O’HALLORAN (Kawasaki) 158 10 Charlie NESBITT (Honda) 151 11 Josh BROOKES (BMW) 146 12 Andrew IRWIN (Honda) 114 13 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 96 14 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 87 15 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 76 16 Rory SKINNER (BMW) 65 17 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 50 18 Danny BUCHAN (Kawasaki) 47 19 Fraser ROGERS (Honda) 45 20 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 37 21 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 26 22 Dean HARRISON (Honda) 14 23 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 10 24 Alex OLSEN (Honda) 5 25 Tom NEAVE (Kawasaki) 4 26 Tom WARD (Honda) 3 27 Louis VALLELEY (Kawasaki) 2 30 Luke MOSSEY (Kawasaki) 2 31 Bradley PERIE (Kawasaki) 1

British Superbike Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q1 Q2 1 J O’Halloran Kaw 1m25.916 2 K O’Ryde Yam 1m26.054 3 C O’Nesbitt Hon 1m26.094 4 L O’Jackson Hon 1m26.116 5 G O’Irwin Duc 1m27.282 1m26.198 6 L O’Haslam BMW 1m27.049 1m2:6.339 7 D O’Buchan Kaw 1m26.494 8 J O’Brookes BMW 1m26.628 9 B O’Connell Hon 1m26.919 1m26.805 10 D O’Kent Yam 1m26.869 11 C O’Iddon Duc 1m27.029 12 S O’Stacey Kaw 1m27.122 13 T O’Bridewell Hon 1m31.595 14 R O’Vickers Yam NS A O’Irwin Hon 16 P O’Hickman BMW 1m27.632 17 B O’Perie Kaw 1m27.983 18 M O’Cook Kaw 1m28.141 19 T O’Ward Hon 1m28.285 20 A O’Olsen Hon 1m28.573 21 L O’Rollo Apr 1m28.744 22 L O’Hedger Kaw 1m28.866 23 B O’Elliott Kaw 1m29.251 24 R O’Kerr BMW 1m29.675 25 L O’Valleley Kaw 1m29.859 26 F O’Rogers Hon

British Supersport / GP2 Feature Race

Ben Currie was fastest off the line as he launched into the lead ahead of Stapleford and Honda Racing UK’s Jack Kennedy, but on the second lap, Stapleford came through to lead.

From there the Triumph man was never headed after Currie crashed out on lap three.

While Kennedy stuck close behind Stapleford for the full race he was never able to get close enough to make a pass.

Jack Kennedy

“Today, we had a game plan to bring the bike home in the top position that we knew was within our limits. It was important for us to race within our limits today to make sure we maximised the championship points that we could score. I flipped a switch in me and said I am not overriding this bike here to try and beat Luke and go down. I need to get this result and I need to finish the race today. I can finally say that I decided to settle for second, which goes against the racer in me, but for the championship, it was the right decision.

Third was ROKiT Haslam Racing’s Eugene McManus, with Rhys Irwin fourth and Harry Truelove fifth.”

In GP2, Owen Jenner became the first championship winner of the year with another class win over Keo Walker as Lucca Allen was third.

And in the Cup, Cameron Hall took victory ahead of Adon Davie as Ben Tolliday secured third.

British Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results

Pos CL Ride Bike Time//Gap 1 SSP L Stapleford Tri 23m50.082 2 SSP J Kennedy Hon +2.607 3 SSP E Mcmanus Duc +12.975 4 SSP TJ Toms Yam +13.104 5 SSP R Irwin Kaw +20.760 6 SSP H Truelove Suz +20.895 7 SSP A Seeley Yam +22.462 8 SSP M Wadsworth Tri +24.419 9 SSP C Dawson Kaw +24.822 10 SSP J Shaw Suz +27.223 11 SSP M Truelove Suz +31.574 12 SSP O Barr Yam +36.991 13 CUP C Hall Kaw +37.658 14 GP2 O Jenner Kra +37.799 15 SSP A Durham Kaw +42.563 16 SSP J Boerboom Kaw +1m03.691 17 CUP A Davie Duc +1m06.469 18 GP2 K Walker Tri +1m12.507 19 CUP B Tolliday Yam +1m13.383 20 CUP L Leatherland Yam +1n21.020 21 GP2 L Allen Kal +1n25.942 22 CUP C White Duc +1n29.050 23 CUP B Grayson Yam 1 Lap 24 CUP M Stevens Duc 1 Lap Not Classified DNF SSP C Brown Yam 1 Lap DNF CUP A Brown Kaw 2 Laps DNF SSP S Richardson Suz 8 Laps DNF CUP M Hardie Kaw 9 Laps DNF SSP F Barnes Yam 9 Laps DNF SSP D Harrison Hon 12 Laps DNF SSP H Claridge Suz 13 Laps DNF SSP B Currie Duc 14 Laps

British Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Luke STAPLEFORD (Triumph) 307 2 Jack KENNEDY (Honda) 306 3 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 301 4 Alastair SEELEY (Yamaha) 197 5 Harry TRUELOVE (Suzuki) 184 6 Eugene McMANUS (Ducati) 172 7 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 138 8 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 126 9 Shane RICHARDSON (Suzuki) 113 10 Luke JONES (Ducati) 76 11 Brad PERIE (Kawasaki) 70 12 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 56 13 Carter BROWN (Yamaha) 54 14 Matt TRUELOVE (Suzuki) 51 15 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Triumph) 47 16 Can ÖNCÜ (Kawasaki) 47 17 Davey TODD (Ducati) 42 18 Dean HARRISON (Honda) 40 19 Richard COOPER (Yamaha) 36 20 Oliver BARR (Yamaha) 34 21 Joe FRANCIS (Ducati) 31 22 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 29 23 Max WADSWORTH (Triumph) 28 24 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 27 25 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 25 26 Jorel BOERBOOM (Kawasaki) 23 27 Ondrej VOSTATEK (Triumph) 22 28 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 15 29 Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki) 13 30 Hikari OKUBO (Honda) 9 31 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 9 32 Harvey CLARIDGE (Suzuki) 8 33 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 8 34 Jamie COWARD (Triumph) 7 35 Charlie WHITE (Ducati) 4 36 Freddie BARNES (Yamaha) 4 37 Max MORGAN (Kawasaki) 3 38 Lee JOHNSTON (Triumph) 3 39 Cameron FRASER (Suzuki) 3 40 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha) 2 41 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 1

GP2 Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Owen JENNER (Kramer) 397 2 Jack NIXON (Kramer) 223 3 Lucca ALLEN (Kalex) 196 4 Keo WALKER (Triumph) 188 5 Owen MELLOR (Nykos) 20 6 Maximus HARDY (Triumph) 18

HEL Cup Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 234 2 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 200 3 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 169 4 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 160 5 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha) 158 6 Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki) 140 7 Charlie WHITE (Ducati) 107 8 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 86 9 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 82 10 Harry COOK (Kawasaki / MV Agusta) 74 11 Max MORGAN (Kawasaki) 64 12 Adam BROWN (Kawasaki) 64 13 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 58 14 Ben GRAYSON (Yamaha) 44 15 Stephen THOMAS (Yamaha) 24 16 Matt STEVENS (Ducati) 24 17 Leon WILTON (Ducati) 22 18 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 16

Pirelli National Superstock Race

Davey Todd got an impressive start from Row Two to ride around the outside and into the lead at the first corner as Talbot and Luke Mossey settled in behind him, the pair swapping places briefly before Talbot moved back into second on the third lap and then passed Todd on Lap Five.

The battle continued as Todd hit the front again but he was powerless to stop Talbot coming past on the penultimate lap – and was unable to find a way past on the final lap as a backmarker came into play in the closing corners.

Local star Tim Neave was third, with Mossey fourth as Matt Truelove took fifth.

Pirelli National Superstock Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Talbot Hon 22m15.159 2 D Todd BMW +0.238 3 T Neave Hon +0.781 4 L Mossey Hon +0.849 5 M Truelove Hon +1.277 6 S Swann Hon +3.285 7 D Allingham BMW +15.650 8 J Perrin Hon +20.349 9 J Owens Apr +20.925 10 K Dixon Yam +21.851 11 B Luxton Hon +24.320 12 T Oliver Hon +25.524 13 C Bey Hon +28.174 14 A Beech Hon +31.581 15 S Winfield Hon +31.982 16 M Whelan Hon +32.110 17 F Arscott Hon +32.332 18 P Crowe BMW +32.738 19 J Lyons Hon +33.667 20 J Bednarek Hon +33.952 21 S Cox Hon +40.632 22 H Crosby Hon +45.015 23 M Symonds Yam +45.321 24 E Best Kaw +45.932 25 R White BMW ++1m01.436 26 J Hopper Kaw 1m04.881 27 C Thomson Kaw +1m20.921 28 R Cooper Hon +1m23.793 29 C Wilkinson Kaw 1 Lap 30 P Barker Hon 1 Lap 31 L Healey Hon 1 Lap Not Classified DNF D Connell Hon 10 Laps DNF S Reid Hon 12 Laps DNF J Howard Kaw 14 Laps

Pirelli National Superstock Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Davey TODD (BMW) 221 2 Joe TALBOT (Honda) 220 3 Scott SWANN (Honda) 155 4 David ALLINGHAM (BMW) 150 5 Matt TRUELOVE (Honda) 149 6 Tom WARD (Honda) 137 7 Luke MOSSEY (Honda) 132 8 Josh OWENS (Aprilia) 130 9 Jamie PERRIN (Honda) 89 10 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 84 11 Tim NEAVE (Honda) 72 12 Simon REID (Honda) 68 13 Finley ARSCOTT (Honda) 48 14 Ash BEECH (Honda) 46 15 Ben LUXTON (Honda) 46 16 Declan CONNELL (Honda) 43 17 Kam DIXON (Yamaha) 31 18 Jamie LYONS (Honda) 29 19 Josh BROOKES (BMW) 25 20 Tom OLIVER (Honda) 24 21 Sam COX (Honda) 21 22 Callum BEY (Honda) 20 23 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 18 24 Matty WHELAN (Honda) 13 25 Edmund BEST (Kawasaki) 10 26 Jack BEDNAREK (Honda) 5 27 Max SYMONDS (Yamaha) 2 28 John McGUINNESS (Honda) 1 29 George EDWARDS (Honda) 1 30 Richard WHITE (BMW) 1

Pirelli National Sportbike Race

Rhys Stephenson crashed on the Mountain on the second lap, taking Harrison Dessoy with him, and that led to a restarted race over 10 laps.

Cooper hit the front on the first lap and held the lead all the way to the penultimate lap, when the Italian got past.

Cooper got back ahead at the start of the final lap but Colombi rode around him coming into Park and held the lead to the flag.

Thomas Strudwick was third with Alfie Davidson fourth as Aaron Silvester crossed the line fifth.

Pirelli National Sportbike Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 E Colombi Apr 15m34.106 2 R Cooper Tri +0.167 3 T Strudwick Tri ++5.665 4 A Davidson Apr 11.670 5 A Silvester Tri +12.268 6 F Weeden Apr +18.819 7 M Hardy Tri ++27.957 8 J Martin Tri 29.600 9 C Atkins Kaw +31.018 10 J Stephenson Yam ++35.699 11 L Docherty Kaw +41.110 12 C Harris Apr +47.397 13 J Ellis Apr +48.121 14 J Knights Apr +55.586 15 J Proudfoot Yam 56.254 16 S O’reilly Apr +1m04.874 17 A Child Tri +1m18.438 Not Classified DNF A Barnes Yam 4 Laps DNF Z Shelton Apr 4 Laps DNF R Banham Yam 9 Laps NOT / NS O Edwards Apr /

Pirelli National Sportbike Championship Standings