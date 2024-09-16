2024 FIM EnduroGP World Championship

Round Seven – France

Claiming the overall championship victory for the first time in his career, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia has secured the 2024 FIM EnduroGP World Championship title at the ACERBIS GP of France.

The penultimate day of racing of the 2024 Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship saw three other world champions crowned, with Beta Factory Racing’s Brad Freeman claiming his tenth title as Enduro3 victor, Team KTM Pro Racing Sport’s Max Ahlin topping the Enduro Junior category and RIEJU Factory Racing’s Mireia Badia awarded her first world title in Enduro Women.

Making it two from two, Josep Garcia was crowned FIM Enduro1 World Champion on the final day of racing at the ACERBIS GP of France. The Championship drew to a close on Sunday, with Beta Factory Racing’s Brad Freeman claiming his first EnduroGP class win of the year.

Crowned champion on Saturday, Max Ahlin was victorious in Enduro Junior, while Rachel Gutish topped the podium for the second time in France in Enduro Women.

Day One – Saturday

Kicking off with the ACERBIS Cross Test, Josep Garcia made his intentions clear from the start as he claimed his first test win of the day by nearly four seconds. However, Steve Holcombe was on the attack and went fastest on the morning’s first MAXXIS Enduro Test.

Back on top in the POLISPORT Extreme Test to round out lap one, Garcia had opened up an early lead, with Holcombe hot on his heels just four tenths of a second behind. The duo were already proving untouchable, with GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona a further 15 seconds down after one lap.

On lap two, Garcia didn’t falter. Topping the timesheets in all three tests, the Spaniard put in some incredible times to extend his lead to nine seconds by the end of the lap. Friday evening’s home hero Zach Pichon had a superb ride in the MAXXIS Enduro Test to post the second-fastest time.

The third and final lap of the day saw some incredibly close racing. Garcia narrowly won the ACERBIS Cross Test, with Holcombe less than a second behind. A renewed attack from Verona on the final POLISPORT Extreme Test saw the Italian claim his only test win of the day, three seconds clear of Holcombe.

Winning all but two tests, Garcia finished day one at the ACERBIS GP of France as the overall winner and 2024 FIM EnduroGP World Champion. After taking the fight to Garcia all day, Holcombe came home as second-fastest. Despite hoping to deny Garcia the victory, Verona was forced to settle for third overall.

Josep Garcia (KTM)

“This is a dream come true! I’ve been fighting for the EnduroGP win for the past two years, so this moment is just unforgettable. I’ve achieved my dream, and to do it on day one is even better.”

Unable to break into the top three on day one, Brad Freeman put in a solid ride for fourth overall in EnduroGP. Equalling his best result of the year so far, Zach Pichon claimed fifth overall, spurred on by an incredibly passionate home crowd.

Enduro1

With the EnduroGP overall win secured, Josep Garcia also sailed to victory in Enduro1, extending his lead in the standings to nine points. Steve Holcombe’s hopes of securing the Enduro1 world title were not over yet, though, as the Brit finished second on day one. Zach Pichon followed Holcombe home in third.

Enduro2

In Enduro2 it was Andrea Verona who topped the category for the twelfth time in 2024, with the title already wrapped up at round six. Samuele Bernardini claimed second place, with Wil Ruprecht in third. Nathan Watson was on track for a podium finish on day one, but a crash on the final test forced the Brit to retire.

Enduro3

Brad Freeman made it a day to remember, receiving his 10th world title in 10 years to be crowned 2024 FIM Enduro3 World Champion. The Brit raced to a 36-second margin of victory over Hamish Macdonald. Antoine Magain (Sherco) completed the top three, securing an impressive podium result.

Brad Freeman (Beta)

“I’m really happy to get my tenth world title! It’s been a tough year, a tough day in EnduroGP but I’ve got the job done in Enduro3. It’s been ten years since I got my first GP win here in Brioude, so this is extra special.”

Enduro Women

On the penultimate day of racing of the 2024 season, Mireia Badia was been crowned 2024 FIM Women’s Enduro World Champion. Mireia’s runner-up result on Saturday proved sufficient to secure the Spaniard’s debut world title.

Mireia Badia (RIEJU)

“Wow, this is a dream come true for sure! I never imagined that I could achieve this. I’m so happy with how this season has gone, I’ve won days and had plenty of podiums. I couldn’t have asked for more!”

The Enduro Women category saw an intense battle between Team KBS Sherco’s Rachel Gutish and championship leader Badia, with the American ultimately coming out on top on day one in France. Despite lying in second place after the first two laps, RIEJU Factory Racing’s Rosie Rowett lost some precious time on the final MAXXIS Enduro Test which saw her finish third overall.

Enduro Junior

After a dominant year in the GALFER FIM Junior Enduro World Championship, Max Ahlin was crowned world champion for the first time on Saturday. Despite finishing second overall on the first full day of racing in France, the young Swede’s efforts were enough to secure the world title after an impressive year in the category.

Max Ahlin (KTM)

“This feels so good, I’m really overwhelmed! I was nervous heading into today but I managed to focus and my last lap was really good. It felt like the longest day of my life! It’s a dream way to end this season.”

The day one win was awarded to Thibault Giraudon after a series of consistent top-two test results, much to the delight of the French crowds. Giraudon managed to hold off Max Ahlin, with less than three seconds separating the two at the end of the day. Leo Joyon rounded out the Enduro Junior podium in third place on home soil.

Enduro Youth

With the Enduro Youth world title awarded to Manuel Verzeroli (KTM) at round six, it was all to play for at the ACERBIS GP of France. Claiming an impressive seven test wins on day one, Fantic Racing Junior Team’s Pietro Scardina topped the timesheets in Enduro Youth to claim his first overall win of the season.

Taking the second spot on the podium was France’s Gabin Allemand (KTM), one minute and 20 seconds down on Scardina. Alex Puey (Beta) rounded out the top three.

EnduroGP of France – Day One Top 20

Pos Rider Nat Cat Moto Gap 1 GARCIA Josep ESP E1 KTM 1:02:32.01 2 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR E1 Honda +12.40 3 VERONA Andrea ITA E2 GASGAS +44.43 4 FREEMAN Brad GBR E3 Beta +1:12.61 5 PICHON Zachary FRA E1 Sherco +1:15.44 6 ESPINASSE Theo FRA E1 Beta +1:45.54 7 MACDONALD Hamish NZL E3 Sherco +1:50.93 8 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA E2 Honda +1:56.45 9 RUPRECHT Wil AUS E2 Sherco +1:58.40 10 MAGAIN Antoine BEL E3 Sherco +2:32.52 11 CAVALLO Matteo ITA E3 TM +2:39.93 12 LESIARDO Morgan ITA E3 Husqvarna +3:05.20 13 BLANJOUE Hugo FRA E1 Honda +3:16.61 14 ROUSSALY Julien FRA E3 Sherco +3:21.73 15 SYDOW Jeremy GER E1 Sherco +3:22.03 16 PAVONI Matteo ITA E2 Husqvarna +3:41.27 17 SORECA Davide ITA E1 Kawasaki +3:43.12 18 ETCHELLS Jed GBR E2 Fantic +3:50.80 19 LE QUERE Leo FRA E2 TM +3:51.35 20 ELOWSON Albin SWE E2 Husqvarna +3:51.39

Day Two – Sunday

Racing began on Sunday morning in France with the ACERBIS Cross Test, which saw hundreds of spectators gather to watch the action . With the Enduro1 title in his sights, Garcia made a strong start by winning the opening test. However, a fierce battle then ensued between the Spaniard and Freeman as the Brit came out on top on the first MAXXIS Enduro Test.

Victorious in the opening POLISPORT Extreme Test, too, Garcia held an early lead after the first lap. Despite a slow start to the day, Holcombe put in some solid times to work his way up to third overall behind Freeman.

The KTM star then went on to win both the ACERBIS Cross Test and the MAXXIS Enduro Test on lap two, proving why he was crowned FIM EnduroGP World Champion the day before. However, Brad Freeman was hot on Garcia’s heels all day and, after two laps, edged into the lead by just under one second, a lead he would maintain until the finish to claim his first EnduroGP win of the season.

Brad Freeman (Beta)

“I’m really happy to finally get the win in EnduroGP today, I’ve been searching for it all year. It’s definitely been a long time coming. It was a tough day for sure, everyone was pushing hard but I’m so happy to get the overall win.”

Holcombe claimed his first test win of the day on lap three, and his consistent times awarded him a runner-up result on the final day of racing in Brioude. Lap three would prove costly for Josep Garcia, with a crash on the final test forcing the championship winner to settle for third overall on day two at the ACERBIS GP of France.

In the EnduroGP championship standings, Steve Holcombe and Andrea Verona finished the final day of racing tied on points behind Garcia. Finishing two positions higher than Verona on day two in Brioude, Holcombe was awarded second place in the championship, with the Italian rounding out the podium in third.

Verona had a solid-but-steady ride to claim fourth place in EnduroGP, with CH Racing Sherco’s Zach Pichon racing to fifth in front of his home crowd.

Enduro1

Fuelled by his runner-up result on Saturday, Holcombe edged out Garcia for the Enduro1 win on day two.

Steve Holcombe (Honda)

“Today was pretty tough, but I’m happy to finish the season with a podium in EnduroGP and a win in Enduro1. To be in the fight this year with a new bike and new team is all I wanted, so it’s definitely been a good season.”

However, it wasn’t enough to deny the newly-crowned EnduroGP champion from claiming the Enduro1 title as well, as the Spaniard’s second-placed finish awarded him the overall win by a mere six points. Zach Pichon followed the duo home in third place, also securing third in the championship.

Josep Garcia (KTM)

“The double crown this year feels incredible. I gave it everything, as always, and so it’s so good to be able to reward everyone who has helped me along the way with results like this. Today was a really good day of racing – it was super-close all day again. I had a big crash in the last enduro test and ended up in a bit of a valley, and that just cost me the win, I think. But there’s no time to think about the results from today – it’s time to celebrate the two world titles. I’m looking forward to a big party tonight!”

Enduro2

Verona comfortably topped the Enduro2 category to claim his thirteenth win of the season, and twelfth in a row. Behind the Italian was CH Racing Sherco’s Wil Ruprecht, who certainly had a standout performance at the ACERBIS GP of France.

Leo Le Quere completed the top three on day two. In the championship standings, Samuele Bernardini secured second overall, with Nathan Watson in third.

Andrea Verona

“That’s the final round done here in France and I’m super happy to take the win on both days in Enduro2 to complete an almost perfect year in the class. I gave it my all here, but it just wasn’t quite enough to take the fight to the others in EnduroGP. I’m really disappointed to miss out on second place in the championship as well, especially finishing equal on points. We have some things to work on now, so the team and I will first focus on the ISDE and the Italian championship and then continue testing over the winter break. I plan to come back next season and be even stronger!”

Enduro3

Crowned Enduro3 champion on Saturday, Freeman dominated the category on the final day of racing in Brioude to take his 12th victory of the year. The Brit finished with a one-minute-and-23-second advantage over Matteo Cavallo, who secures third overall in the championship. CH Racing Sherco’s Hamish Macdonald’s third-placed result on day two allowed the Kiwi to finish as Enduro3 runner-up overall.

Enduro Women

Rachel Gutish had a spectacular weekend at the final round of the FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship, taking to the top step of the podium on both days in France. The American’s strong performance also secured her position as runner-up in the overall standings – not bad for her debut year in the championship.

Rachel Gutish (Sherco)

“This was definitely one of the most challenging races I’ve ever done, but I think it might be my favourite one of them all! France is such a beautiful place to ride, and I couldn’t be happier to have won both days here.”

Vilde Holt (KTM) made it a day to remember, securing her first podium result of the year to finish second. Rosie Rowett completed the top three, her result leaving her third overall in the 2024 championship. RIEJU teammate Mireia Badia, who claimed the Enduro Women title on Saturday, was forced to settle for sixth on the final day of racing.

Enduro Junior

After a phenomenal day one in the GALFER FIM Junior Enduro World Championship, which saw Max Ahlin take the overall title, the Swede topped the timesheets on the final day of racing in France. Kevin Cristino followed him home in second, while Manolo Morettini rounded out the podium in third.

With Ahlin also crowned FIM Junior2 World Cup winner on Saturday, it was just the Junior1 title left to decide on day two at the ACERBIS GP of France. Just four points separated the top three heading into the final day of the season, and an impressive performance from Cristino moved the young Italian from third to first to secure the overall victory.

Max Ahlin (KTM)

“It’s so good to win today, and it was definitely more relaxing with the Junior title wrapped up yesterday! I found some speed in the cross test, and I’m super happy to leave this weekend with the win today and the title.”

Enduro Youth

Carrying the momentum from his day one victory at the ACERBIS GP of France, Pietro Scardina claimed seven out of a possible nine test wins to top the Enduro Youth timesheets by nearly one minute. Romain Dagna (Sherco) took the second spot on the podium, followed by Luca Colorio.

EnduroGP of France – Day Two Top 20

Pos Rider Nat Cat Moto Gap 1 FREEMAN Brad GBR E3 Beta 1:00:48.06 2 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR E1 Honda +12.53 3 GARCIA Josep ESP E1 KTM +19.60 4 VERONA Andrea ITA E2 GASGAS +49.91 5 PICHON Zachary FRA E1 Sherco +1:05.24 6 CAVALLO Matteo ITA E3 TM +1:23.92 7 RUPRECHT Wil AUS E2 Sherco +1:34.31 8 ESPINASSE Theo FRA E1 Beta +1:38.83 9 MACDONALD Hamish NZL E3 Sherco +1:39.23 10 MAGAIN Antoine BEL E3 Sherco +1:46.50 11 LE QUERE Leo FRA E2 TM +1:58.36 12 SYDOW Jeremy GER E1 Sherco +1:59.24 13 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA E2 Honda +2:00.81 14 ETCHELLS Jed GBR E2 Fantic +2:24.43 15 BLANJOUE Hugo FRA E1 Honda +2:26.35 16 LESIARDO Morgan ITA E3 Husqvarna +2:44.73 17 ROUSSALY Julien FRA E3 Sherco +2:47.33 18 NORRBIN Albin SWE E3 Fantic +2:59.05 19 FARGIER Luc FRA E3 KTM +3:07.96 20 KOUBLE Krystof CZE E2 Husqvarna +3:12.48

EnduroGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 247 2 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Honda 223 3 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 223 4 FREEMAN Brad GBR Beta 180 5 WATSON Nathan GBR Beta 129 6 PICHON Zachary FRA Sherco 114 7 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 100 8 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA Honda 99 9 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM 78 10 RUPRECHT Wil AUS Sherco 62 11 ESPINASSE Theo FRA Beta 56 12 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR Husqvarna 13 SYDOW Jeremy GER Sherco 37 14 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 33 15 NORRBIN Albin SWE Fantic 28 16 ETCHELLS Jed GBR Fantic 27 17 PERSSON Mikael SWE Husqvarna 26 18 PAVONI Matteo ITA Husqvarna 24 19 LESIARDO Morgan ITA Husqvarna 22 20 ROUSSALY Julien FRA Sherco 17 21 LE QUERE Leo FRA TM 9 22 ELOWSON Albin SWE Husqvarna 8 23 KYTONEN Roni FIN Yamaha 6 24 MUNDELL Daniel GBR KTM 6 25 MACORITTO Lorenzo ITA TM 6 26 TOTH Joshua USA Husqvarna 6 27 BLANJOUE Hugo FRA Honda 4 28 OLSZOWY Dominik POL Rieju 4 29 KOUBLE Krystof CZE Husqvarna 3 30 BETRIU Jaume ESP KTM 3

E1 Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 262 2 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Honda 256 3 PICHON Zachary FRA Sherco 198 4 ESPINASSE Theo FRA Beta 143 5 SYDOW Jeremy GER Sherco 139 6 SORECA Davide ITA Kawasaki 120 7 KYTONEN Roni FIN Yamaha 110 8 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR Husqvarna 94 9 MACORITTO Lorenzo ITA TM 82 10 HALJALA Hermanni FIN Beta 68 11 SCOTT Jordan GBR TM 49 12 BLANJOUE Hugo FRA Honda 21 13 OLIVEIRA Luis POR Yamaha 19 14 DUBOCZI Jaroslav SVK KTM 14 15 CHARLIER Christophe FRA Husqvarna 12 16 EDMONDSON Jack GBR Husqvarna 9 17 SCHWARTE Max NED Sherco 9 18 OLDRATI Thomas ITA Honda 6

E2 Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 277 2 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA Honda 198 3 WATSON Nathan GBR Beta 182 4 RUPRECHT Wil AUS Sherco 155 5 PAVONI Matteo ITA Husqvarna 148 6 ETCHELLS Jed GBR Fantic 142 7 LE QUERE Leo FRA TM 118 8 ELOWSON Albin SWE Husqvarna 107 9 KOUBLE Krystof CZE Husqvarna 103 10 HERRERA Benjamin CHI GASGAS 69 11 BRACIK Aleksander POL Kawasaki 53 12 PERSSON Mikael SWE Husqvarna 41 13 NAVARRO HUERTAS Se… ESP Husqvarna 27 14 TOTH Joshua USA Husqvarna 19 15 HOUGHTON Harry GBR GASGAS 19 16 MARCHAL Enzo FRA Fantic 14 17 PANDO LLANA Julio ESP Beta 14 18 VAGBERG Lucas SWE Husqvarna 13 19 MUNDELL Daniel GBR KTM 11 20 ULISSI Federico ITA GASGAS 10 21 WALTON Alex GBR GASGAS 9 22 RICCOBONI Gianluca ITA KTM 7 23 GORDON Aaron GBR Yamaha 5

E3 Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 FREEMAN Brad GBR Beta 255 2 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 210 3 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM 199 4 ROUSSALY Julien FRA Sherco 158 5 NORRBIN Albin SWE Fantic 155 6 LESIARDO Morgan ITA Husqvarna 155 7 BETRIU Jaume ESP KTM 98 8 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 94 9 4 LARRIEU Loic FRA Rieju 93 10 62 FISCHEDER Luca GER SHERCO 45 11 2 SANS SORIA Marc ESP Beta 42 12 198 WILLEMS Erik BEL TM 31 13 251 OLSZOWY Dominik POL Rieju 22 14 43 MCCANNEY Daniel GBR Beta 20 15 210 FARGIER Luc FRA KTM 17 16 64 GESLIN Anthony FRA Husqvarna 12 17 117 FLOCKHART Fraser GBR KTM 12 18 218 REDONDI Giacomo ITA GASGAS 7 19 224 CIANI Mirko ITA Beta 6 20 235 CASTELLANA Andrea ITA Husqvarna 6 21 212 LA SCALA Andrea ITA Beta 5 22 225 TAMBINI Mirko ITA KTM 3

FIM Junior Enduro Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 AHLIN Max Bror elvis SWE KTM 238 2 SEMB Axel SWE Fantic 178 3 CRISTINO Kevin ITA Fantic 171 4 MORETTINI Manolo ITA Honda 159 5 GIRAUDON Thibault FRA Sherco 155 6 JOYON Leo FRA Beta 145 7 ALIX Antoine FRA Beta 123 8 SKUTA Matej CZE Beta 93 9 RINALDI Enrico ITA GASGAS 85 10 EDMONDSON Harry GBR Husqvarna 65 11 BACON Kyron AUS Yamaha 12 FONTOVA SALVIA Albert ESP GASGAS 61 13 PUHAKAINEN Samuli FIN Beta 57 14 RIORDAN Angus AUS KTM 15 KALNY Jaroslav CZE Sherco 36 16 MODIN Arvid SWE Yamaha 26 17 HAUTION Diego FRA Beta 24 18 MEI Davide ITA Beta 24 19 DAVIES Sam GBR GASGAS 21 20 BERGSTROM Lucas SWE Husqvarna 19 21 HERRERA Camilo CHI GASGAS 13 22 BERNINI Lorenzo ITA Rieju 12 23 FABRIS Riccardo ITA Husqvarna 11 24 SIMON Dorian FRA Fantic 7 25 INGHAM Max GBR Yamaha 6 26 CHATER Charlie GBR Yamaha 2 27 ASK Herman NOR Kawasaki 2 28 JUILLARD Mathis FRA Kawasaki 1

