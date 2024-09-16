2024 FIM EnduroGP World Championship
Round Seven – France
Images by Future7Media
Claiming the overall championship victory for the first time in his career, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia has secured the 2024 FIM EnduroGP World Championship title at the ACERBIS GP of France.
The penultimate day of racing of the 2024 Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship saw three other world champions crowned, with Beta Factory Racing’s Brad Freeman claiming his tenth title as Enduro3 victor, Team KTM Pro Racing Sport’s Max Ahlin topping the Enduro Junior category and RIEJU Factory Racing’s Mireia Badia awarded her first world title in Enduro Women.
Making it two from two, Josep Garcia was crowned FIM Enduro1 World Champion on the final day of racing at the ACERBIS GP of France. The Championship drew to a close on Sunday, with Beta Factory Racing’s Brad Freeman claiming his first EnduroGP class win of the year.
Crowned champion on Saturday, Max Ahlin was victorious in Enduro Junior, while Rachel Gutish topped the podium for the second time in France in Enduro Women.
Day One – Saturday
Kicking off with the ACERBIS Cross Test, Josep Garcia made his intentions clear from the start as he claimed his first test win of the day by nearly four seconds. However, Steve Holcombe was on the attack and went fastest on the morning’s first MAXXIS Enduro Test.
Back on top in the POLISPORT Extreme Test to round out lap one, Garcia had opened up an early lead, with Holcombe hot on his heels just four tenths of a second behind. The duo were already proving untouchable, with GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona a further 15 seconds down after one lap.
On lap two, Garcia didn’t falter. Topping the timesheets in all three tests, the Spaniard put in some incredible times to extend his lead to nine seconds by the end of the lap. Friday evening’s home hero Zach Pichon had a superb ride in the MAXXIS Enduro Test to post the second-fastest time.
The third and final lap of the day saw some incredibly close racing. Garcia narrowly won the ACERBIS Cross Test, with Holcombe less than a second behind. A renewed attack from Verona on the final POLISPORT Extreme Test saw the Italian claim his only test win of the day, three seconds clear of Holcombe.
Winning all but two tests, Garcia finished day one at the ACERBIS GP of France as the overall winner and 2024 FIM EnduroGP World Champion. After taking the fight to Garcia all day, Holcombe came home as second-fastest. Despite hoping to deny Garcia the victory, Verona was forced to settle for third overall.
Josep Garcia (KTM)
“This is a dream come true! I’ve been fighting for the EnduroGP win for the past two years, so this moment is just unforgettable. I’ve achieved my dream, and to do it on day one is even better.”
Unable to break into the top three on day one, Brad Freeman put in a solid ride for fourth overall in EnduroGP. Equalling his best result of the year so far, Zach Pichon claimed fifth overall, spurred on by an incredibly passionate home crowd.
Enduro1
With the EnduroGP overall win secured, Josep Garcia also sailed to victory in Enduro1, extending his lead in the standings to nine points. Steve Holcombe’s hopes of securing the Enduro1 world title were not over yet, though, as the Brit finished second on day one. Zach Pichon followed Holcombe home in third.
Enduro2
In Enduro2 it was Andrea Verona who topped the category for the twelfth time in 2024, with the title already wrapped up at round six. Samuele Bernardini claimed second place, with Wil Ruprecht in third. Nathan Watson was on track for a podium finish on day one, but a crash on the final test forced the Brit to retire.
Enduro3
Brad Freeman made it a day to remember, receiving his 10th world title in 10 years to be crowned 2024 FIM Enduro3 World Champion. The Brit raced to a 36-second margin of victory over Hamish Macdonald. Antoine Magain (Sherco) completed the top three, securing an impressive podium result.
Brad Freeman (Beta)
“I’m really happy to get my tenth world title! It’s been a tough year, a tough day in EnduroGP but I’ve got the job done in Enduro3. It’s been ten years since I got my first GP win here in Brioude, so this is extra special.”
Enduro Women
On the penultimate day of racing of the 2024 season, Mireia Badia was been crowned 2024 FIM Women’s Enduro World Champion. Mireia’s runner-up result on Saturday proved sufficient to secure the Spaniard’s debut world title.
Mireia Badia (RIEJU)
“Wow, this is a dream come true for sure! I never imagined that I could achieve this. I’m so happy with how this season has gone, I’ve won days and had plenty of podiums. I couldn’t have asked for more!”
The Enduro Women category saw an intense battle between Team KBS Sherco’s Rachel Gutish and championship leader Badia, with the American ultimately coming out on top on day one in France. Despite lying in second place after the first two laps, RIEJU Factory Racing’s Rosie Rowett lost some precious time on the final MAXXIS Enduro Test which saw her finish third overall.
Enduro Junior
After a dominant year in the GALFER FIM Junior Enduro World Championship, Max Ahlin was crowned world champion for the first time on Saturday. Despite finishing second overall on the first full day of racing in France, the young Swede’s efforts were enough to secure the world title after an impressive year in the category.
Max Ahlin (KTM)
“This feels so good, I’m really overwhelmed! I was nervous heading into today but I managed to focus and my last lap was really good. It felt like the longest day of my life! It’s a dream way to end this season.”
The day one win was awarded to Thibault Giraudon after a series of consistent top-two test results, much to the delight of the French crowds. Giraudon managed to hold off Max Ahlin, with less than three seconds separating the two at the end of the day. Leo Joyon rounded out the Enduro Junior podium in third place on home soil.
Enduro Youth
With the Enduro Youth world title awarded to Manuel Verzeroli (KTM) at round six, it was all to play for at the ACERBIS GP of France. Claiming an impressive seven test wins on day one, Fantic Racing Junior Team’s Pietro Scardina topped the timesheets in Enduro Youth to claim his first overall win of the season.
Taking the second spot on the podium was France’s Gabin Allemand (KTM), one minute and 20 seconds down on Scardina. Alex Puey (Beta) rounded out the top three.
EnduroGP of France – Day One Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Cat
|Moto
|Gap
|1
|GARCIA Josep
|ESP
|E1
|KTM
|1:02:32.01
|2
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|GBR
|E1
|Honda
|+12.40
|3
|VERONA Andrea
|ITA
|E2
|GASGAS
|+44.43
|4
|FREEMAN Brad
|GBR
|E3
|Beta
|+1:12.61
|5
|PICHON Zachary
|FRA
|E1
|Sherco
|+1:15.44
|6
|ESPINASSE Theo
|FRA
|E1
|Beta
|+1:45.54
|7
|MACDONALD Hamish
|NZL
|E3
|Sherco
|+1:50.93
|8
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|ITA
|E2
|Honda
|+1:56.45
|9
|RUPRECHT Wil
|AUS
|E2
|Sherco
|+1:58.40
|10
|MAGAIN Antoine
|BEL
|E3
|Sherco
|+2:32.52
|11
|CAVALLO Matteo
|ITA
|E3
|TM
|+2:39.93
|12
|LESIARDO Morgan
|ITA
|E3
|Husqvarna
|+3:05.20
|13
|BLANJOUE Hugo
|FRA
|E1
|Honda
|+3:16.61
|14
|ROUSSALY Julien
|FRA
|E3
|Sherco
|+3:21.73
|15
|SYDOW Jeremy
|GER
|E1
|Sherco
|+3:22.03
|16
|PAVONI Matteo
|ITA
|E2
|Husqvarna
|+3:41.27
|17
|SORECA Davide
|ITA
|E1
|Kawasaki
|+3:43.12
|18
|ETCHELLS Jed
|GBR
|E2
|Fantic
|+3:50.80
|19
|LE QUERE Leo
|FRA
|E2
|TM
|+3:51.35
|20
|ELOWSON Albin
|SWE
|E2
|Husqvarna
|+3:51.39
2024 EnduroGP of France, Day One Highlights
Day Two – Sunday
Racing began on Sunday morning in France with the ACERBIS Cross Test, which saw hundreds of spectators gather to watch the action . With the Enduro1 title in his sights, Garcia made a strong start by winning the opening test. However, a fierce battle then ensued between the Spaniard and Freeman as the Brit came out on top on the first MAXXIS Enduro Test.
Victorious in the opening POLISPORT Extreme Test, too, Garcia held an early lead after the first lap. Despite a slow start to the day, Holcombe put in some solid times to work his way up to third overall behind Freeman.
The KTM star then went on to win both the ACERBIS Cross Test and the MAXXIS Enduro Test on lap two, proving why he was crowned FIM EnduroGP World Champion the day before. However, Brad Freeman was hot on Garcia’s heels all day and, after two laps, edged into the lead by just under one second, a lead he would maintain until the finish to claim his first EnduroGP win of the season.
Brad Freeman (Beta)
“I’m really happy to finally get the win in EnduroGP today, I’ve been searching for it all year. It’s definitely been a long time coming. It was a tough day for sure, everyone was pushing hard but I’m so happy to get the overall win.”
Holcombe claimed his first test win of the day on lap three, and his consistent times awarded him a runner-up result on the final day of racing in Brioude. Lap three would prove costly for Josep Garcia, with a crash on the final test forcing the championship winner to settle for third overall on day two at the ACERBIS GP of France.
In the EnduroGP championship standings, Steve Holcombe and Andrea Verona finished the final day of racing tied on points behind Garcia. Finishing two positions higher than Verona on day two in Brioude, Holcombe was awarded second place in the championship, with the Italian rounding out the podium in third.
Verona had a solid-but-steady ride to claim fourth place in EnduroGP, with CH Racing Sherco’s Zach Pichon racing to fifth in front of his home crowd.
Enduro1
Fuelled by his runner-up result on Saturday, Holcombe edged out Garcia for the Enduro1 win on day two.
Steve Holcombe (Honda)
“Today was pretty tough, but I’m happy to finish the season with a podium in EnduroGP and a win in Enduro1. To be in the fight this year with a new bike and new team is all I wanted, so it’s definitely been a good season.”
However, it wasn’t enough to deny the newly-crowned EnduroGP champion from claiming the Enduro1 title as well, as the Spaniard’s second-placed finish awarded him the overall win by a mere six points. Zach Pichon followed the duo home in third place, also securing third in the championship.
Josep Garcia (KTM)
“The double crown this year feels incredible. I gave it everything, as always, and so it’s so good to be able to reward everyone who has helped me along the way with results like this. Today was a really good day of racing – it was super-close all day again. I had a big crash in the last enduro test and ended up in a bit of a valley, and that just cost me the win, I think. But there’s no time to think about the results from today – it’s time to celebrate the two world titles. I’m looking forward to a big party tonight!”
Enduro2
Verona comfortably topped the Enduro2 category to claim his thirteenth win of the season, and twelfth in a row. Behind the Italian was CH Racing Sherco’s Wil Ruprecht, who certainly had a standout performance at the ACERBIS GP of France.
Leo Le Quere completed the top three on day two. In the championship standings, Samuele Bernardini secured second overall, with Nathan Watson in third.
Andrea Verona
“That’s the final round done here in France and I’m super happy to take the win on both days in Enduro2 to complete an almost perfect year in the class. I gave it my all here, but it just wasn’t quite enough to take the fight to the others in EnduroGP. I’m really disappointed to miss out on second place in the championship as well, especially finishing equal on points. We have some things to work on now, so the team and I will first focus on the ISDE and the Italian championship and then continue testing over the winter break. I plan to come back next season and be even stronger!”
Enduro3
Crowned Enduro3 champion on Saturday, Freeman dominated the category on the final day of racing in Brioude to take his 12th victory of the year. The Brit finished with a one-minute-and-23-second advantage over Matteo Cavallo, who secures third overall in the championship. CH Racing Sherco’s Hamish Macdonald’s third-placed result on day two allowed the Kiwi to finish as Enduro3 runner-up overall.
Enduro Women
Rachel Gutish had a spectacular weekend at the final round of the FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship, taking to the top step of the podium on both days in France. The American’s strong performance also secured her position as runner-up in the overall standings – not bad for her debut year in the championship.
Rachel Gutish (Sherco)
“This was definitely one of the most challenging races I’ve ever done, but I think it might be my favourite one of them all! France is such a beautiful place to ride, and I couldn’t be happier to have won both days here.”
Vilde Holt (KTM) made it a day to remember, securing her first podium result of the year to finish second. Rosie Rowett completed the top three, her result leaving her third overall in the 2024 championship. RIEJU teammate Mireia Badia, who claimed the Enduro Women title on Saturday, was forced to settle for sixth on the final day of racing.
Enduro Junior
After a phenomenal day one in the GALFER FIM Junior Enduro World Championship, which saw Max Ahlin take the overall title, the Swede topped the timesheets on the final day of racing in France. Kevin Cristino followed him home in second, while Manolo Morettini rounded out the podium in third.
With Ahlin also crowned FIM Junior2 World Cup winner on Saturday, it was just the Junior1 title left to decide on day two at the ACERBIS GP of France. Just four points separated the top three heading into the final day of the season, and an impressive performance from Cristino moved the young Italian from third to first to secure the overall victory.
Max Ahlin (KTM)
“It’s so good to win today, and it was definitely more relaxing with the Junior title wrapped up yesterday! I found some speed in the cross test, and I’m super happy to leave this weekend with the win today and the title.”
Enduro Youth
Carrying the momentum from his day one victory at the ACERBIS GP of France, Pietro Scardina claimed seven out of a possible nine test wins to top the Enduro Youth timesheets by nearly one minute. Romain Dagna (Sherco) took the second spot on the podium, followed by Luca Colorio.
EnduroGP of France – Day Two Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Cat
|Moto
|Gap
|1
|FREEMAN Brad
|GBR
|E3
|Beta
|1:00:48.06
|2
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|GBR
|E1
|Honda
|+12.53
|3
|GARCIA Josep
|ESP
|E1
|KTM
|+19.60
|4
|VERONA Andrea
|ITA
|E2
|GASGAS
|+49.91
|5
|PICHON Zachary
|FRA
|E1
|Sherco
|+1:05.24
|6
|CAVALLO Matteo
|ITA
|E3
|TM
|+1:23.92
|7
|RUPRECHT Wil
|AUS
|E2
|Sherco
|+1:34.31
|8
|ESPINASSE Theo
|FRA
|E1
|Beta
|+1:38.83
|9
|MACDONALD Hamish
|NZL
|E3
|Sherco
|+1:39.23
|10
|MAGAIN Antoine
|BEL
|E3
|Sherco
|+1:46.50
|11
|LE QUERE Leo
|FRA
|E2
|TM
|+1:58.36
|12
|SYDOW Jeremy
|GER
|E1
|Sherco
|+1:59.24
|13
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|ITA
|E2
|Honda
|+2:00.81
|14
|ETCHELLS Jed
|GBR
|E2
|Fantic
|+2:24.43
|15
|BLANJOUE Hugo
|FRA
|E1
|Honda
|+2:26.35
|16
|LESIARDO Morgan
|ITA
|E3
|Husqvarna
|+2:44.73
|17
|ROUSSALY Julien
|FRA
|E3
|Sherco
|+2:47.33
|18
|NORRBIN Albin
|SWE
|E3
|Fantic
|+2:59.05
|19
|FARGIER Luc
|FRA
|E3
|KTM
|+3:07.96
|20
|KOUBLE Krystof
|CZE
|E2
|Husqvarna
|+3:12.48
2024 EnduroGP of France Day Two Highlights
EnduroGP Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|GARCIA Josep
|ESP
|KTM
|247
|2
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|GBR
|Honda
|223
|3
|VERONA Andrea
|ITA
|GASGAS
|223
|4
|FREEMAN Brad
|GBR
|Beta
|180
|5
|WATSON Nathan
|GBR
|Beta
|129
|6
|PICHON Zachary
|FRA
|Sherco
|114
|7
|MACDONALD Hamish
|NZL
|Sherco
|100
|8
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|ITA
|Honda
|99
|9
|CAVALLO Matteo
|ITA
|TM
|78
|10
|RUPRECHT Wil
|AUS
|Sherco
|62
|11
|ESPINASSE Theo
|FRA
|Beta
|56
|12
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|GBR
|Husqvarna
|13
|SYDOW Jeremy
|GER
|Sherco
|37
|14
|MAGAIN Antoine
|BEL
|Sherco
|33
|15
|NORRBIN Albin
|SWE
|Fantic
|28
|16
|ETCHELLS Jed
|GBR
|Fantic
|27
|17
|PERSSON Mikael
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|26
|18
|PAVONI Matteo
|ITA
|Husqvarna
|24
|19
|LESIARDO Morgan
|ITA
|Husqvarna
|22
|20
|ROUSSALY Julien
|FRA
|Sherco
|17
|21
|LE QUERE Leo
|FRA
|TM
|9
|22
|ELOWSON Albin
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|8
|23
|KYTONEN Roni
|FIN
|Yamaha
|6
|24
|MUNDELL Daniel
|GBR
|KTM
|6
|25
|MACORITTO Lorenzo
|ITA
|TM
|6
|26
|TOTH Joshua
|USA
|Husqvarna
|6
|27
|BLANJOUE Hugo
|FRA
|Honda
|4
|28
|OLSZOWY Dominik
|POL
|Rieju
|4
|29
|KOUBLE Krystof
|CZE
|Husqvarna
|3
|30
|BETRIU Jaume
|ESP
|KTM
|3
E1 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|GARCIA Josep
|ESP
|KTM
|262
|2
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|GBR
|Honda
|256
|3
|PICHON Zachary
|FRA
|Sherco
|198
|4
|ESPINASSE Theo
|FRA
|Beta
|143
|5
|SYDOW Jeremy
|GER
|Sherco
|139
|6
|SORECA Davide
|ITA
|Kawasaki
|120
|7
|KYTONEN Roni
|FIN
|Yamaha
|110
|8
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|GBR
|Husqvarna
|94
|9
|MACORITTO Lorenzo
|ITA
|TM
|82
|10
|HALJALA Hermanni
|FIN
|Beta
|68
|11
|SCOTT Jordan
|GBR
|TM
|49
|12
|BLANJOUE Hugo
|FRA
|Honda
|21
|13
|OLIVEIRA Luis
|POR
|Yamaha
|19
|14
|DUBOCZI Jaroslav
|SVK
|KTM
|14
|15
|CHARLIER Christophe
|FRA
|Husqvarna
|12
|16
|EDMONDSON Jack
|GBR
|Husqvarna
|9
|17
|SCHWARTE Max
|NED
|Sherco
|9
|18
|OLDRATI Thomas
|ITA
|Honda
|6
E2 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|VERONA Andrea
|ITA
|GASGAS
|277
|2
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|ITA
|Honda
|198
|3
|WATSON Nathan
|GBR
|Beta
|182
|4
|RUPRECHT Wil
|AUS
|Sherco
|155
|5
|PAVONI Matteo
|ITA
|Husqvarna
|148
|6
|ETCHELLS Jed
|GBR
|Fantic
|142
|7
|LE QUERE Leo
|FRA
|TM
|118
|8
|ELOWSON Albin
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|107
|9
|KOUBLE Krystof
|CZE
|Husqvarna
|103
|10
|HERRERA Benjamin
|CHI
|GASGAS
|69
|11
|BRACIK Aleksander
|POL
|Kawasaki
|53
|12
|PERSSON Mikael
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|41
|13
|NAVARRO HUERTAS Se…
|ESP
|Husqvarna
|27
|14
|TOTH Joshua
|USA
|Husqvarna
|19
|15
|HOUGHTON Harry
|GBR
|GASGAS
|19
|16
|MARCHAL Enzo
|FRA
|Fantic
|14
|17
|PANDO LLANA Julio
|ESP
|Beta
|14
|18
|VAGBERG Lucas
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|13
|19
|MUNDELL Daniel
|GBR
|KTM
|11
|20
|ULISSI Federico
|ITA
|GASGAS
|10
|21
|WALTON Alex
|GBR
|GASGAS
|9
|22
|RICCOBONI Gianluca
|ITA
|KTM
|7
|23
|GORDON Aaron
|GBR
|Yamaha
|5
E3 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|FREEMAN Brad
|GBR
|Beta
|255
|2
|MACDONALD Hamish
|NZL
|Sherco
|210
|3
|CAVALLO Matteo
|ITA
|TM
|199
|4
|ROUSSALY Julien
|FRA
|Sherco
|158
|5
|NORRBIN Albin
|SWE
|Fantic
|155
|6
|LESIARDO Morgan
|ITA
|Husqvarna
|155
|7
|BETRIU Jaume
|ESP
|KTM
|98
|8
|MAGAIN Antoine
|BEL
|Sherco
|94
|9 4
|LARRIEU Loic
|FRA
|Rieju
|93
|10 62
|FISCHEDER Luca
|GER
|SHERCO
|45
|11 2
|SANS SORIA Marc
|ESP
|Beta
|42
|12 198
|WILLEMS Erik
|BEL
|TM
|31
|13 251
|OLSZOWY Dominik
|POL
|Rieju
|22
|14 43
|MCCANNEY Daniel
|GBR
|Beta
|20
|15 210
|FARGIER Luc
|FRA
|KTM
|17
|16 64
|GESLIN Anthony
|FRA
|Husqvarna
|12
|17 117
|FLOCKHART Fraser
|GBR
|KTM
|12
|18 218
|REDONDI Giacomo
|ITA
|GASGAS
|7
|19 224
|CIANI Mirko
|ITA
|Beta
|6
|20 235
|CASTELLANA Andrea
|ITA
|Husqvarna
|6
|21 212
|LA SCALA Andrea
|ITA
|Beta
|5
|22 225
|TAMBINI Mirko
|ITA
|KTM
|3
FIM Junior Enduro Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|AHLIN Max Bror elvis
|SWE
|KTM
|238
|2
|SEMB Axel
|SWE
|Fantic
|178
|3
|CRISTINO Kevin
|ITA
|Fantic
|171
|4
|MORETTINI Manolo
|ITA
|Honda
|159
|5
|GIRAUDON Thibault
|FRA
|Sherco
|155
|6
|JOYON Leo
|FRA
|Beta
|145
|7
|ALIX Antoine
|FRA
|Beta
|123
|8
|SKUTA Matej
|CZE
|Beta
|93
|9
|RINALDI Enrico
|ITA
|GASGAS
|85
|10
|EDMONDSON Harry
|GBR
|Husqvarna
|65
|11
|BACON Kyron
|AUS
|Yamaha
|12
|FONTOVA SALVIA Albert
|ESP
|GASGAS
|61
|13
|PUHAKAINEN Samuli
|FIN
|Beta
|57
|14
|RIORDAN Angus
|AUS
|KTM
|15
|KALNY Jaroslav
|CZE
|Sherco
|36
|16
|MODIN Arvid
|SWE
|Yamaha
|26
|17
|HAUTION Diego
|FRA
|Beta
|24
|18
|MEI Davide
|ITA
|Beta
|24
|19
|DAVIES Sam
|GBR
|GASGAS
|21
|20
|BERGSTROM Lucas
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|19
|21
|HERRERA Camilo
|CHI
|GASGAS
|13
|22
|BERNINI Lorenzo
|ITA
|Rieju
|12
|23
|FABRIS Riccardo
|ITA
|Husqvarna
|11
|24
|SIMON Dorian
|FRA
|Fantic
|7
|25
|INGHAM Max
|GBR
|Yamaha
|6
|26
|CHATER Charlie
|GBR
|Yamaha
|2
|27
|ASK Herman
|NOR
|Kawasaki
|2
|28
|JUILLARD Mathis
|FRA
|Kawasaki
|1
FIM Women Enduro Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|BADIA Mireia
|ESP
|Rieju
|179
|2
|GUTISH Rachel
|USA
|Sherco
|147
|3
|ROWETT Rosie
|GBR
|Rieju
|145
|4
|CHAPLOT Elodie
|FRA
|Beta
|123
|5
|MARTEL Justine
|FRA
|Beta
|105
|6
|HOLT Vilde Marie
|NOR
|KTM
|89
|7
|HOLMES Nieve
|GBR
|Sherco
|78
|8
|NOCERA Francesca
|ITA
|Honda
|60
|9
|BORG NILSSON Emelie
|SWE
|Sherco
|52
|10
|SAN MIGUEL Maria
|ESP
|Rieju
|17
|11
|HALL Emily
|GBR
|Beta
|16
|12
|ZEMBRZUSKI Zoe
|GBR
|KTM
|14
|13
|TETT Elizabeth
|GBR
|GASGAS
|8