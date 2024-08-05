2024 FIM EnduroGP World Championship

Round Six – Great Britain

Images by Future7Media

The Akrapovic Super Test kicked off the GP of Wales over the weekend and it was Australia’s Angus Riordan who delivered a surprise result with the Enduro Junior rider setting the outright fastest time, where not even the best in the world could match him on a fast, dry and technical course. Riordan’s time of two minutes and one second proved almost three seconds quicker than eventual runner-up Josep Garcia.

The opening day of full racing at round six of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship was one to savour for British home fans, with Steve Holcombe taking the overall victory, Brad Freeman shadowing him home for second.

Day two saw Josep Garcia claim a close-fought victory over Freeman, and the first champions of 2024 crowned with Andrea Verona clinching the FIM Enduro2 World Championship and Manuel Verzeroli winning the FIM Enduro Youth World Championship.

Day One – Saturday

After 15 years since its last visit to Wales, the FIM EnduroGP World Championship roared into life for day one of racing at the GP of Wales in Rhayader. With spectators lining the special tests from early morning, there was an air of excitement and anticipation to see if they would be rewarded with a British winner come the end of the day.

With the opening ACERBIS Cross Test located just metres from the start ramp, riders were immediately thrown into the deep end of racing. Mixing a motocross circuit with fast, flowing grass tracks, it was a case of maximum attack straight away.

Beta Factory Racing’s Brad Freeman came out swinging and duly topped the ACERBIS Cross Test. But only just. Honda Racing RedMoto Enduro Team’s Steve Holcombe was only one second behind in second, with GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona a further four tenths of a second back in third.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia clocked the fourth quickest time to hold a one second lead as they headed across the Welsh valley to Saintswell to take on both the MAXXIS Enduro Test and POLISPORT Extreme Test.

Spurred on by a wealth of home support, Holcombe was on a mission. Winning both special tests, he ended lap one of three with a seven-second lead over Garcia. Verona sat third, with Freeman now up to fourth and closing in.

Continuing his run of form from round five in Slovakia, CH Racing Sherco’s Wil Ruprecht was up to fifth, with both Nathan Watson (Beta) and Hamish MacDonald (Sherco) hot on his heels in sixth and seventh.

The second ACERBIS Cross Test saw the top three times of Garcia, Freeman and Holcombe split by just one second. Returning to the MAXXIS Enduro Test, Holcombe was again in command and clocked the fastest time over Freeman. A mistake from Garcia saw Holcombe stretch his lead out to 12 seconds over the Spaniard, with Freeman overhauling Verona to take third.

Holcombe again topped the POLISPORT Extreme Test to increase his lead to almost 16 seconds with just one lap remaining. With another mistake from Garcia, Freeman was looking dangerous, sitting just sixth tenths of a second behind him in third.

Heading into the final lap, Holcombe held the upper hand, but the battle was on for the final podium placings. Topping the penultimate ACERBIS Cross Test, Freeman moved into second to set up a potential British 1-2. Winning the final MAXXIS Enduro Test, the Beta rider was now beginning to threaten Holcombe’s lead, shortening it to seven seconds with two special tests remaining.

Winning the final POLISPORT Extreme Test, Holcombe was able to stretch his lead back out again. Despite Freeman’s best efforts on the fourth and final ACERBIS Cross Test, Holcombe had him covered and took the EnduroGP win. Forced to settle for second, Freeman still made it a memorable British 1-2 on day one in Wales.

Regrouping well in the closing stages, Garcia placed just one second behind Freeman for third. With the top three separated by five seconds, and Verona just a further 16 seconds back in fourth, day two is already shaping up to be an exciting one.

The fight for fifth was also incredibly close. Carding his best result of the season, Ruprecht took fifth, with Watson only one second behind in sixth. MacDonald was less than half of a second behind Watson in seventh, and with Zach Pichon (Sherco) two seconds adrift in eighth, the racing was super tight in Wales.

Enduro1

With his EnduroGP victory in one hand, Steve Holcombe (Honda) held the Enduro1 win in the other at the end of day one in Wales. Josep Garcia (KTM) took second but will look to find his way onto the top spot of the podium on day two. Zach Pichon (Sherco) completed the top three.

Enduro2

While Andrea Verona (GASGAS) was just off the top three in EnduroGP, he did take a commanding victory in Enduro2. The Italian now moves ever-closer to clinching the world title tomorrow. Wil Ruprecht (Sherco) held off a hard-charging Nathan Watson (Beta) by one second to claim the runner-up position.

Enduro3

In Enduro3, Brad Freeman (Beta) rode clear to victory. Hamish MacDonald (Sherco) placed second, with Matteo Cavallo (TM MOTO) in third.

Enduro Women

RIEJU Factory Racing’s Mireia Badia extended her Enduro Women win streak to four with victory on day one in Wales. The Spaniard held the upper hand over her classmates for the day, despite multiple mistakes.

Securing a podium on home soil, Rosie Rowett (RIEJU) gave the British fans a lot to cheer about with second place. France’s Elodie Chaplot (Beta) enjoyed her day in the Welsh hills to take third.

Enduro Juniors

The GALFER FIM Junior Enduro World Championship saw Australia’s Angus Riordan (KTM) take his debut win in what was his first time in EnduroGP. Friday evening had marked a fairytale beginning for the Aussie, with him winning the AKRAPOVIC Super Test outright.

Keeping that momentum rolling, he won the opening two special tests this morning and had built up an 18-second lead as they reached the final MAXXIS Enduro Test. However, mistakes almost saw all his hard work come undone. Regrouping after getting stuck in a mud hole, he took the win by two seconds over Team KTM Pro Racing Sport’s Max Ahlin. Team Beta Oxmoto’s Leo Joyon completed the top three.

Angus Riordan

“It’s been an unreal start to the weekend already. The fight for the win got close at the end. I had a 10-second lead and eased off a bit, but I got stuck in the mud and lost a bunch of time. I had to charge again from that and just got it back at the end.”

Enduro Youth saw Romain Dagna (Sherco) take victory. The French youngster held off Team KTM Pro Racing Sport’s Manuel Verzeroli by over one second to claim the top step of the podium. Pietro Scardina (Fantic) ended his day in third.

EnduroGP of Great Britain – Day One Top 20

Pos Rider Nat Cat Bike Time Gap 1 HOLECOMBE Steve GBR E1 Honda 56:54.44 – 2 FREEMAN Brad GBR E3 Beta 56:58.65 +4.21 3 GARCIA Josep ESP E1 KTM 57:00.04 +5.60 4 VERONA Andrea ITA E2 GASGAS 57:16.70 +22.26 5 RUPRECHT Wil AUS E2 Sherco 58:15.72 +1:21.28 6 WATSON Nathan GBR E2 Beta 58:17.09 +1:22.65 7 MACDONALD Hamish NZL E3 Sherco 58:17.57 +1:23.13 8 PICHON Zachary FRA E1 Sherco 58:19.76 +1:25.32 9 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA E2 Honda 58:50.04 +1:55.60 10 MUNDELL Daniel GBR E2 KTM 58:54.16 +1:59.72 11 SYDOW Jeremy GER E1 Sherco 58:57.52 +2:03.08 12 ETCHELLS Jed GBR E2 Fantic 58:59.61 +2:05.17 13 CAVALLO Matteo ITA E3 TM 59:18.84 +2:24.40 14 ELOWSON Albin SWE E2 Husqvarna 59:24.58 +2:30.14 15 TOTH Joshua USA E2 Husqvarna 59:29.66 +2:35.22 16 LE QUERE Leo FRA E2 TM 59:37.18 +2:42.74 17 PAVONI Matteo ITA E2 Husqvarna 59:39.90 +2:45.46 18 ROUSSALY Julien FRA E3 Sherco 59:41.07 +2:46.63 19 KYTONEN Roni FIN E1 Yamaha 59:46.24 +2:51.80 20 NORRBIN Albin SWE E3 Fantic 59:46.96 +2:52.52

2024 EnduroGP of Great Britain, Day One Highlights

Day Two – Sunday

The final day of racing at round six in Wales was one for the ages. From exceptionally close racing to the first world champions of 2024 crowned, the GP of Wales certainly delivered the goods. Despite the churned-up special tests, riders were pushing to the maximum, with results being decided by mere hundredths of a second in both EnduroGP and Enduro Junior.

Forced to settle for third on day one, Josep Garcia began day two in a determined mood. Placing second to Verona on the opening ACERBIS Cross Test, he won the following MAXXIS Enduro Test to take up an early lead in EnduroGP.

Completing the first POLISPORT Extreme Test, Garcia held the race lead, but by only by six tenths of a second over Freeman in second. Verona sat in third, with Holcombe fourth, and only five seconds behind Garcia.

Holcombe’s teammate Samuele Bernardini was fifth, but was under fire from the CH Racing Sherco trio of Zach Pichon, Wil Ruprecht and Hamish MacDonald. If the results at the end of lap one told anything, it was that the Welsh hills were delivering incredibly close battles.

Winning the second MAXXIS Enduro Test, Freeman forced his Beta into the lead, much to the delight of the British crowd. And despite Garcia topping the second POLISPORT Extreme Test to end lap two, Freeman led the Spaniard by seven tenths of a second heading out into lap three and the final four special tests. With Holcombe trailing them by three seconds in third, he wasn’t out of the running yet either.

Fastest in the penultimate ACERBIS Cross Test and final MAXXIS Enduro Test, Freeman started to edge clear. However, a mistake in the final POLISPORT Extreme Test, won by Holcombe, saw Freeman’s five-second lead slip to less than two seconds, with just the final ACERBIS Cross Test remaining. With the pressure on all three riders, the day two win was up for grabs.

Playing it to perfection, Garcia went fastest. Beating Freeman by two seconds in the process, he took the EnduroGP class victory by an astonishing 15 hundredths of a second. Although missing out on a home win, Freeman could still be proud of his efforts in second. With Holcombe third, the top three were separated by only five seconds, proving just how competitive EnduroGP is right now.

Josep Garcia

“It’s been a super competitive weekend in Wales, but I’m pleased to have come away with the EnduroGP victory on day two. Saturday started out a bit tricky. I didn’t find my rhythm on the first two laps and was just off the pace of the top two. I felt good on the last lap, but ran out of time to finish better than third. I knew day two could be better and began fast. The battle was super tight, and it all boiled down to the final test. I’m so happy I won and can now look forward to the final round in France next month.”

Despite being in the mix early on, Verona dropped behind the leading trio as the day progressed to take fourth. Fifth eventually went to Pichon to equal his best result of the season. Less than two seconds back, Ruprecht took sixth. Nathan Watson (Beta) was just three seconds behind Ruprecht for seventh, with Bernardini only eight tenths of a second behind the Beta rider in eighth.

Enduro2

Carding his 10th consecutive Enduro2 win, Andrea Verona (GASGAS) wrapped up the Enduro2 category with one round to spare. Wil Ruprecht (Sherco) enjoyed another strong ride for second, while Nathan Watson (Beta) completed the top three.

Andrea Verona

“I’m really happy to get the Enduro2 title with one race to spare! It’s been a great season and I’m so happy to have won every single day except one. This was one of our goals for the year and we have pushed hard all season to get here. Thank you to the GASGAS Factory Racing team and everyone who has helped me all year. For sure we will take the fight to Josep Garcia at the final race for the EnduroGP title!”

Enduro1

The sharp end of Enduro1 saw Josep Garcia (KTM) take the win over Steve Holcombe (Honda) in second, with Zach Pichon (Sherco) third. With just the GP of France remaining, Garcia maintains a slender six-point lead over Holcombe in the fight for the Enduro1 title.

Enduro3

Although missing the EnduroGP victory by the narrowest of margins, Brad Freeman (Beta) was the clear victor in Enduro3. Hamish MacDonald (Sherco) ended his day in second, with Fantic Racing Team’s Albin Norrbin third.

Enduro Women

The FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship saw Mireia Badia back up her day one victory with a commanding win on day two. The Spaniard was simply unbeatable today, marching ahead to a 63-second margin of victory. With a 37-point lead in the title fight, Badia looks champion elect for the final round in France next month.

Team KBS Sherco teammates Rachel Gutish and Nieve Holmes enjoyed a daylong battle for the runner-up result. In the end, it was USA’s Gutish who claimed the upper hand. Holmes finished third, much to the delight of the British crowd.

Mireia Badia

“Today was a perfect day for me. I only made one mistake really. I rode strong and could take the win and build a bigger lead in the championship.”

Enduro Junior

The GALFER FIM Junior Enduro World Championship saw an incredible battle develop between championship leader Team KTM Pro Racing Sport’s Max Ahlin and Australian newcomer Angus Riordan. Day one winner Riordan was aiming to cap off an incredible EnduroGP debut by topping the podium once more. However, Ahlin was not about to step aside.

At the midway point in the day, Fantic Racing Team’s Axel Semb led Riordan by 11 seconds, with Ahlin one second behind in third. On the final MAXXIS Enduro Test positions changed, with Riordan taking the lead over Ahlin and Semb.

Major mistakes on the final two tests by Semb dropped him out of the running, leaving Riordan and Ahlin to fight it out for the win. With Ahlin topping the final ACERBIS Cross Test, he beat Riordan by half of a second to take victory. Although denied a double Enduro Junior victory, Riordan could still be pleased with his efforts for second. Semb, unable to regroup from his mistakes, completed the top three.

Enduro Youth

For Team KTM Pro Racing Sport’s Manuel Verzeroli day two of the GP of Wales is one he won’t forget. The Italian raced to victory by 10 seconds to clinch his debut world title, winning the FIM Enduro Youth World Championship. Romain Dagna (Sherco) took second, with Pietro Scardina (Fantic) third.

EnduroGP of Great Britain – Day Two Top 20

Pos Rider Nat Cat Bike Time Gap 1 GARCIA Josep ESP E1 KTM 55:02.28 – 2 FREEMAN Brad GBR E3 Beta 55:02.43 +0.15 3 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR E1 Honda 55:07.72 +5.44 4 VERONA Andrea ITA E2 GASGAS 55:45.23 +42.95 5 PICHON Zachary FRA E1 Sherco 56:07.63 +1:05.35 6 RUPRECHT Wil AUS E2 Sherco 56:09.49 +1:07.21 7 WATSON Nathan GBR E2 Beta 56:12.69 +1:10.41 8 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA E2 Honda 56:13.50 +1:11.22 9 MACDONALD Hamish NZL E3 Sherco 56:22.33 +1:20.05 10 KYTONEN Roni FIN E1 Yamaha 57:12.26 +2:09.98 11 TOTH Joshua USA E2 Husqvarna 57:12.61 +2:10.33 12 NORRBIN Albin SWE E3 Fantic 57:16.56 +2:14.28 13 KOUBLE Krystof CZE E2 Husqvarna 57:25.60 +2:23.32 14 PAVONI Matteo ITA E2 Husqvarna 57:27.58 +2:25.30 15 ROUSSALY Julien FRA E3 Sherco 57:30.88 +2:28.60 16 ETCHELLS Jed GBR E2 Fantic 57:35.27 +2:32.99 17 LE QUERE Leo FRA E2 TM 57:36.13 +2:33.85 18 SYDOW Jeremy GER E1 Sherco 57:40.99 +2:38.71 19 LESIARDO Morgan ITA E3 Husqvarna 57:44.55 +2:42.27 20 MCCANNEY Daniel GBR E3 Beta 58:00.97 +2:58.69

2024 EnduroGP of Great Britain Day Two Highlights

EnduroGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 212 2 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 195 3 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Honda 189 4 FREEMAN Brad GBR Beta 147 5 WATSON Nathan GBR Beta 129 6 PICHON Zachary FRA Sherco 92 7 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA Honda 88 8 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 84 9 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM 63 10 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR Husqvarna 55 11 RUPRECHT Wil AUS Sherco 46 12 ESPINASSE Theo FRA Beta 38 13 SYDOW Jeremy GER Sherco 32 14 NORRBIN Albin SWE Fantic 28 15 PERSSON Mikael SWE Husqvarna 26 16 ETCHELLS Jed GBR Fantic 25 17 PAVONI Matteo ITA Husqvarna 24 18 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 21 19 LESIARDO Morgan ITA Husqvarna 18 20 ROUSSALY Julien FRA Sherco 15 21 ELOWSON Albin SWE Husqvarna 8 22 KYTONEN Roni FIN Yamaha 6 23 MUNDELL Daniel GBR KTM 6 24 MACORITTO Lorenzo ITA TM 6 25 TOTH Joshua USA Husqvarna 6 26 LE QUERE Leo FRA TM 4 27 OLSZOWY Dominik POL Rieju 4 28 KOUBLE Krystof CZE Husqvarna 3 29 BETRIU Jaume ESP KTM 3

E1 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 225 2 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Honda 219 3 PICHON Zachary FRA Sherco 168 4 SYDOW Jeremy GER Sherco 118 5 ESPINASSE Theo FRA Beta 117 6 KYTONEN Roni FIN Yamaha 102 7 SORECA Davide ITA Kawasaki 102 8 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR Husqvarna 94 9 MACORITTO Lorenzo ITA TM 82 10 HALJALA Hermanni FIN Beta 68 11 SCOTT Jordan GBR TM 34 12 OLIVEIRA Luis POR Yamaha 19 13 DUBOCZI Jaroslav SVK KTM 14 14 CHARLIER Christophe FRA Husqvarna 12 15 EDMONDSON Jack GBR Husqvarna 9 16 SCHWARTE Max NED Sherco 9 17 OLDRATI Thomas ITA Honda 6

E2 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 237 2 WATSON Nathan GBR Beta 182 3 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA Honda 168 4 PAVONI Matteo ITA Husqvarna 126 5 RUPRECHT Wil AUS Sherco 123 6 ETCHELLS Jed GBR Fantic 120 7 LE QUERE Leo FRA TM 93 8 ELOWSON Albin SWE Husqvarna 90 9 KOUBLE Krystof CZE Husqvarna 85 10 HERRERA Benjamin CHI GASGAS 69 11 BRACIK Aleksander POL Kawasaki 43 12 PERSSON Mikael SWE Husqvarna 41 13 NAVARRO HUERTAS Se… ESP Husqvarna 27 14 TOTH Joshua USA Husqvarna 19 15 HOUGHTON Harry GBR GASGAS 19 16 VAGBERG Lucas SWE Husqvarna 13 17 MUNDELL Daniel GBR KTM 11 18 ULISSI Federico ITA GASGAS 10 19 WALTON Alex GBR GASGAS 9 20 RICCOBONI Gianluca ITA KTM 7 21 GORDON Aaron GBR Yamaha 5 22 PANDO LLANA Julio ESP Beta 2

E3 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 FREEMAN Brad GBR Beta 215 2 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 178 3 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM 169 4 NORRBIN Albin SWE Fantic 139 5 ROUSSALY Julien FRA Sherco 138 6 LESIARDO Morgan ITA Husqvarna 133 7 BETRIU Jaume ESP KTM 90 8 LARRIEU Loic FRA Rieju 82 9 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 66 10 FISCHEDER Luca GER GASGAS 34 11 SANS SORIA Marc ESP Beta 33 12 WILLEMS Erik BEL TM 31 13 OLSZOWY Dominik POL rIEJU 22 14 MCCANNEY Daniel GBR Beta 20 15 FLOCKHART Fraser GBR KTM 12 16 REDONDI Giacomo ITA GASGAS 7 17 CIANI Mirko ITA Beta 6 18 CASTELLANA Andrea ITA Husqvarna 6 19 TAMBINI Mirko ITA KTM 3 20 LA SCALA Andrea ITA Beta 1

FIM Junior Enduro Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 AHLIN Max SWE KTM 201 2 SEMB Axel SWE Fantic 165 3 CRISTINO Kevin ITA Fantic 141 4 MORETTINI Manolo ITA Honda 133 5 GIRAUDON Thibault FRA Sherco 122 6 JOYON Leo FRA Beta 122 7 ALIX Antoine FRA Beta 102 8 SKUTA Matej CZE Beta 93 9 RINALDI Enrico ITA GASGAS 70 10 BACON Kyron AUS Yamaha 63 11 FONTOVA SALVIA Albert ESP GASGAS 54 12 PUHAKAINEN Samuli FIN Beta 54 13 EDMONDSON Harry GBR Beta 47 14 RIORDAN Angus AUS KTM 37 15 KALNY Jaroslav CZE Sherco 29 16 DAVIES Sam GBR GASGAS 21 17 MEI Davide ITA Beta 19 18 MODIN Arvid SWE Yamaha 19 19 BERGSTROM Lucas SWE Husqvarna 19 20 HERRERA Camilo CHI GASGAS 13 21 HAUTION Diego FRA Beta 12 22 FABRIS Riccardo ITA Husqvarna 11 23 BERNINI Lorenzo ITA Rieju 8 24 SIMON Dorian FRA Fantic 7 25 INGHAM Max GBR Yamaha 6 26 CHATER Charlie GBR Yamaha 2 27 ASK Herman NOR Kawasaki 2

FIM Women Enduro Standings