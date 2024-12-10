2024 FIM Awards

The 2024 FIM Awards Ceremony was staged at the Palma Convention Centre, overlooking the capital city of the beautiful Balearic Island, in the western Mediterranean Sea.

The end-of-season ceremony saw this year’s FIM World Champions receive their gold medals in front of the assembled members of the FIM Family and headed by FIM President Jorge Viegas.

With one-thousand guests in attendance to honour the winners of 62 FIM World titles from six different arenas of motorcycle sport – Circuit Racing, Motocross, Trial, Enduro, Cross Country Rallies and Track Racing – the programme was packed.

Filling the venue on the Mediterranean island were representatives from the 121 National Federations who showed their appreciation alongside motorcycling legends, FIM Promoters, FIM Partners and representatives from the wider global motorcycle community and industry.

Overseen by the trio of Masters of Ceremony comprising Barbara Pedrotti, James Toseland and Matt Roberts, a free-to-view livestream on FIM-MOTO.TV ensured those in attendance were joined by a sizeable global audience to honour the 2024 FIM World Champions.

FIM President Jorge Viegas awarded the FIM Distinctions, the Gold Medal Nicolas Rodil des Valle, to Jaime Alguersuari – a former Grand Prix motorcycle racer, visionary event promoter and co-founder of Solo Moto magazine – and Igor Akrapovič, founder of the exhaust manufacturer.

FIM President Jorge Viegas then introduced FIM Circuit Racing Legend Dominique Méliand who presented the medals in the Circuit Racing category to:

Harry Payne – FIM Sidecar Rider World Champion;

Kevin Rousseau – FIM Sidecar Passenger World Champion;

Aldi Satya Mahendra – FIM Supersport 300 World Champion;

Adrian Huertas – FIM Supersport World Champion;

Héctor Garzó – FIM MotoE World Champion;

Álvaro Carpe – FIM JuniorGP World Champion;

Ana Carrasco – FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Champion;

David Alonso – FIM Moto3 Grand Prix World Champion;

Ai Ogura – FIM Moto2 Grand Prix World Champion.

Janika Judeika, FIM Women’s Commission Director, was then invited onto the stage to present the FIM Women in Motorcycling Trophy to Govinda Prasad Bhattarai, the Executive Director of the Nepal Automobiles’ Association (NASA) for its Women in Motoring campaign.

Next on stage was Giedrė Leskaskienė, FIM Board Member to present the medals in the Motocross category to:

Magnus Reiten – FIM Snowcross World Champion;

Malene Cottew– FIM Women’s Snowcross World Champion;

Levi Townley– FIM 85cc Junior Motocross World Champion;

Noel Zanocz – FIM 125cc Junior Motocross World Champion;

Marvin Vanluchene – FIM Sidecar Motocross Rider World Champion;

Marc-Reiner Schmidt – FIM S1GP SuperMoto World Champion;

Shane McElrath – FIM SX2 World Supercross Champion;

Kay de Wolf – FIM MX2 Motocross World Champion;

Lotte van Drunen – FIM Women’s Motocross World Champion.

Unfortunately, Glenn Janssens– FIM Sidecar Motocross Passenger World Champion and Eli Tomac – FIM WSX World Supercross Champion were unable to attend.

The FIM Sustainability Trophy was then presented by Massimo Bertozzi to Prime Stadium – Promoter of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship – received by General Manager Carla Alvarenga and Sustainability Manager Alexandra Castelo.

FIM President Jorge Viegas then introduced FIM Trial Legend Takahisa Fujinami who presented the medals in the Trial category to:

George Hemingway – FIM Trial3 World Champion;

Jack Peace – FIM Trial2 World Champion;

Emma Bristow – FIM Women’s Trial World Champion

Toni Bou – FIM X-Trial World Champion.

Jesper Christensen, Director of the FIM Commission for Mobility, was invited onto the stage to present the FIM Road Safety and Public Policy Trophy to DGT-ANESDOR for the International Motorcycle Road Safety Conference that was accepted by José María Riaño Sebastián, ANESDOR Secretary General.

It was then FIM Vice-President Giovanni Copioli who presented the gold medals in the Enduro category to:

Manuel Verzeroli – FIM Youth Enduro World Champion;

Max Ahlin – FIM Junior Enduro World Champion;

Billy Bolt – FIM SuperEnduro World Champion;

Mitchell Brightmore – FIM Hard Enduro Junior World Champion;

Manuel Lettenbichler – FIM Hard Enduro World Champion;

Mireia Badia – FIM Women’s Enduro World Champion;

Brad Freeman – FIM E3 Enduro World Champion;

Andrea Verona – FIM E2 Enduro World Champion;

Josep Garcia – FIM E1 Enduro World Champion.

Next on stage was Luca Dell’Orto, Chief Executive Officer of Dell’Orto S.p.A, who presented the FIM Trophy for the Future to Carla Molenaar, the founder and organiser of the Molenaar NSF100 Cup.

It was then the turn of the stars of FIM Track Racing to receive their gold medals that were presented by Håkan Leeman, FIM Board Member to:

Maksymilian Pawelczak – FIM Speedway Youth World Champion – SGP3;

Wiktor Przyjemski – FIM Speedway Under 21 World Champion –SGP2;

Martin Smolinski – FIM Long Track World Champion;

Sammy Halbert – FIM Flat Track World Champion;

Martin Haarahiltunen – FIM Ice Speedway World Champion.

FIM President Jorge Viegas then returned to the stage to hand out the Team category medal winners to:

Australia – FIM Motocross of Nations;

Great Britain – FIM Women’s Trial des Nations;

FIM Speedway of Nations – SoN;

Spain – FIM Trial des Nations;

USA – FIM International Six Days’ of Enduro, Women’s World Trophy FIM QuadCross of Nations;

The Netherlands – FIM SidecarCross of Nations;

Sweden – FIM International Six Days’ of Enduro Junior World Trophy;

Poland – FIM Speedway of Nations Under 21 – SON2;

France – FIM International Six Days’ of Enduro World Trophy, FIM Junior SuperMoto of Nations and FIM SuperMoto of Nations;

Germany – FIM Long Track of Nations.

Ignacio Verneda, FIM Deputy President was then invited onto the stage to present the gold medals in the Endurance category to:

Yoshimura SERT Motul – FIM Endurance Team World Champion;

Damien Saulnier and Yohei Kato – Team Managers;

Gregg Black – FIM Endurance World Champion;

Etienne Masson – FIM Endurance World Champion;

Dan Linfoot – FIM Endurance World Champion.

The final category of the night was for Ultimate Champions with FIM President Jorge Viegas once again on stage to make the presentations to:

Ross Branch – FIM World Rally-Raid Champion – RallyGP;

Toni Bou – FIM TrialGP World Champion;

Josep Garcia – FIM EnduroGP World Champion;

Bartosz Zmarzlik – FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Champion – SGP;

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – FIM Superbike World Champion;

Jorge Martin – FIM MotoGP World Champion.

Unfortunately, Jorge Prado – FIM MXGP Motocross World Champion was unable to attend after injuring himself training in America.

Jorge Viegas – FIM President

“Bringing together so many of our FIM World Champions always ensures a very special occasion and the 2024 FIM Awards have provided the perfect conclusion to the FIM’s one-hundred-and-twentieth anniversary year. Palma de Mallorca has proved to be a fantastic venue, made possible with the support of the RFME. I would like to thank every single person who has contributed in any way to making the 2024 season such a huge success. Tonight, it has been the perfect way to celebrate it and bring it to a close, though we are already looking ahead to 2025 and putting plans in place to make it even better.”