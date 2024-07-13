FIM Team Speedway Under-21 World Championship

Polish Under-21 captain Wiktor Przyjemski admits teamwork made Poland’s FIM Speedway of Nations – SON2 dream work as they landed a sensational 17th FIM Team Speedway Under-21 World Championship in Manchester on Friday.

Poland picked up their 11th straight gold medal on 41 points over an epic 28-heat showdown which saw Sweden pip Australia to the silver medals on countback after they tied on 38 points, with the Swedes winning the countries’ head-to-head battle 5-4 in heat 20.

Hosts Great Britain were also firmly in the medal mix, taking fourth place on 35 in one of the all-time great FIM Team Speedway Under-21 events, with Denmark fifth on 31, Germany sixth on 29, Czech Republic seventh on 21 and Latvia eighth on 17.

Poland produced a consistent performance throughout the heats on a wet Manchester track, which tested the sport’s top young riders in the early stages of the contest but delivered some epic action.

Bartosz Banbor scored 22-points with Przyjemski notching 19. The pair race together for Polish club Lublin, and skipper Przyjemski admits an understanding forged in the colours of the PGE Ekstraliga champions paid dividends for their country as he won his third SON2 gold medal in as many years.

Wiktor Przyjemski

“I am very happy we achieved another gold medal. That’s my third in a row. The team was completely different this year, and I have to say that working with Bartosz on the track was great. We know each other from our club in Lublin and we understand each other very well on the track. That’s why we put in such a good performance. We worked together perfectly. Maybe working together at our club on a daily basis helps a little bit, but there is something we have in our blood. When I raced with Mateusz Cierniak in SON2 last year, we also put in a good team performance. It is vital to look for your partner and it was great to team up with Bartek.”

Banbor was involved in one of the night’s most decisive moments after he crashed in heat nine as he battled Philip Hellström-Bängs. The Swede was disqualified, and Sweden fell just three points short of gold.

Philip Hellström-Bängs

“First of all, I want to say congratulations to Poland. But I think they had some luck in getting the gold. In my opinion, I was one bike length ahead coming off the straight. I was turning left, and I feel he was too. He touched me and then he laid it down. I don’t know what to say. I am so upset. We had a strong team this year and a big chance for the gold medals. In my opinion, we should have had it. But we showed them we were really fast on this track and against these riders. I think we did pretty well.”

Banbor feels the referee made the correct call. He said: “On the corner before, I made a mistake and that’s when Casper Henriksson overtook me. He overtook me without going into me. When Philip went into me, I lost control of the bike. I think the decision was good. I was hit and I was not able to stay on the bike.”

Aussie racer Keynan Rew powered to a terrific 27 points from a possible 28 as his country bagged the bronze medals. With a display of blistering speed and electrifying gating, he was delighted to sign off his Aussie Under-21 career with a sublime display before moving into the senior ranks next year.

Keynan Rew

“I worked my butt off, and I am happy. I have been trying for years to get a medal with Australia, so I am happy that I have finally got one. I know it is only a bronze and we were so close to the gold. I did everything I could, and I am happy I got a bronze medal. I was making very good starts, which saved a lot of tear-offs. It was a lot easier up front. I think it would have been a great meeting to watch at home or even in the stadium. The meeting was very tight, and the scores were going everywhere. Teams were all beating each other, and it kept it very close. It was a very exciting meeting.”

FIM Team Speedway Under-21 World Championship

2024 SON2 Scores