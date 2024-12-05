2024 FIM World Supercross Championship
Round Four – Abu Dhabi
Eli Tomac went into the fourth and final round of the 2024 FIM World Supercross Championship overnight with a 46-point lead over Ken Roczen. The German may have narrowly won the overall final battle on what was a tight track in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina precinct, but it was the American that took out the war, winning the 2024 WSX Championship by 43-points.
WSX Superpole Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|E Tomac
|Yam
|38.420
|2
|K Roczen
|Suz
|+0.244
|3
|J Savatgy
|Hon
|+0.462
|4
|G Aranda
|Yam
|/
WSX Race One
Vince Friese scored the holeshot to lead the field down the ultra-short run to a very tight opening turn. Joey Savatgy second early on ahead of Mitch Oldenburg, Ken Roczen, Ryan Breece and Eli Tomac.
Ken Roczen quickly made his way past Oldenburg but couldn’t find a way past Savatgy. On lap three Roczen made a move to pass Savatgy over a short left-hand jump but actually landed into the side of race leader Friese, almost taking both of them in one move but instead the Suzuki rider was left at a standstill hooked up on a not so tough, tough block. Roczen was relegated to fifth place by the time he had extricated himself from the cardboard box and got back up to speed.
At half-race distrance Savatgy led Friese, Oldenburg was third, Tomac fourth and Roczen fifth. Savatgy then fell, which saw him hand the lead back over to Friese, as Tomac moved into second place, and Roczen then also moved past Oldenburg into third place.
With two laps to run Friese led Tomac and Roczen, but little separated the trio on a track that was proving very difficult to pass.
Roczen took second place from Tomac late on the penultimate lap in what had been a great recovery from that earlier mistake, but the Suzuki rider ultimately could not squeeze past Friese, a dangerous man to try and be near let alone pass at the best of times, and had to settle for second.
Tomac rounded out the podium well clear of Savatgy, Oldenburg and Matt Moss a strong sixth place.
Missing from the gates had been Greg Oranda as the Frenchman was feeling very much worse for wear after crashing in Superpole.
WSX Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|V Friese
|Hon
|5m48.967
|2
|K Roczen
|Suz
|+0.741
|3
|E Tomac
|Yam
|+1.601
|4
|J Savatgy
|Hon
|+3.830
|5
|M Oldenburg
|Kaw
|+5.517
|6
|M Moss
|Yam
|+8.360
|7
|R Breece
|Hon
|+10.180
|8
|A Bourdon
|Kaw
|+13.718
|9
|A Escoffier
|Kaw
|+23.896
|10
|A Valentin
|Yam
|+27.172
|11
|A Tanti
|Hon
|+33.110
|12
|T Ramette
|Suz
|+37.275
|13
|L Clout
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
WSX Race Two
Joey Savatgy took the holeshot while left on the deck at the ridiculously tight turn one was Matt Moss. Up front, it was Savatgy leading Friese but both Roczen and Tomac soon made short work of Friese, moving up to second and third places respectively before the end of the opening lap.
Savatgy then went down while in the lead late on the opening lap which saw Roczen move into the lead, Tomac up to second, Friese up to third, Frenchman Adrien Escoffier up to fourth and Aussie Aaron Tanti in fifth.
Savatgy worked his way forward to fourth place by the end of the eight-lap bout and was only three-seconds behind third placed Vince Friese at the chequered flag.
Eli Tomac kept Ken Roczen honest all the way to the finish line, the pair taking the flag 15-seconds ahead of Friese.
Aaron Tanti the top finishing Aussie in eighth. Luke Clout copping a hit from behind early on and Matt Moss failing to finish after his turn one fall on the opening lap.
WSX Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|K Roczen
|Suz
|5m45.093
|2
|E Tomac
|Yam
|+1.609
|3
|V Friese
|Hon
|+15.019
|4
|J Savatgy
|Hon
|+18.007
|5
|A Escoffier
|Kaw
|+19.737
|6
|R Breece
|CMA
|+22.358
|7
|A Bourdon
|Kaw
|+24.437
|8
|A Tanti
|Hon
|+24.951
|9
|T Ramette
|Suz
|+26.940
|10
|A Valentin
|RFM
|+30.526
|11
|M Oldenburg
|AMA
|+33.822
|12
|L Clout
|Kaw
|+38.244
|13
|M Moss
|Yam
|+6 Laps
WSX Race Three
Ken Roczen scored the holeshot by a nose from Joey Savatgy, while the victim of the tricky start and turn one lay-out this time around was Mitch Oldenburg who clashed with Vince Friese at the first jump. That melee forced Aaron Tanti to momentarily stop on track before navigating his way around the stricken riders.
Eli Tomac was soon up to third place ahead of Ryan Breece and Aaron Tanti.
Joey Savatgy jumped off the circuit on the penultimate lap which saw him passed by Tomac but he still had enough time up his sleeve to recover and secure the final step on the rostrum.
That second place was enough for Tomac to be crowned WSX Champion as he now had an unassailable points lead ahead of the SuperFinal.
Standing in for the injured Dean Wilson, Tanti held down that fifth place right up until he made a mistake late on the penultimate lap that demoted him all the way down to tenth.
Luke Clout the top finishing Aussie in sixth place.
WSX Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|K Roczen
|Suz
|5m37.446
|2
|E Tomac
|Yam
|+3.008
|3
|J Savatgy
|Hon
|+6.467
|4
|R Breece
|Hon
|+20.944
|5
|A Bourdon
|Kaw
|+22.942
|6
|L Clout
|Kaw
|+26.219
|7
|A Escoffier
|Kaw
|+29.914
|8
|A Valentin
|Yam
|+32.682
|9
|M Oldenburg
|Kaw
|+34.885
|10
|A Tanti
|Hon
|+40.719
|11
|T Ramette
|Suz
|2 Laps
|12
|V Friese
|Hon
|3 Laps
SuperFinal
With the championship already in the bag, Eli Tomac scored the holeshot in the combined SX1/SX2 SuperFinal and showed his real speed by lapping half-a-second quicker than any other rider managed throughout the 12-lap race distance.
Ken Roczen was fourth early on before getting the better of leading SX2 competitor Shane McElrath on lap two, before then taking second place from Joey Savatgy on lap eight.
Savatgy held on for a podium finish six-seconds clear of SX2 rider McElrath and with that secured third place in the championship.
The SX2 rankings from the SuperFinal can be viewed lower down the page in our SX2 coverage.
SuperFinal SX1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|E Tomac
|Yam
|8m17.098
|2
|K Roczen
|Suz
|+4.065
|3
|J Savatgy
|Hon
|+11.855
|4
|V Friese
|Hon
|+25.427
|5
|R Breece
|Hon
|+35.85
|6
|A Escoffier
|Kaw
|+37.184
|7
|A Bourdon
|Kaw
|+38.157
|8
|M Racing
|Kaw
|1 Lap
WSX Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|S/Pole
|GP1
|GP2
|GP3
|S/Final
|Total
|1
|K Roczen
|3
|22
|25
|25
|22
|97
|2
|E Tomac
|5
|20
|22
|22
|25
|94
|3
|J Savatgy
|1
|18
|18
|20
|20
|77
|4
|V Friese
|25
|20
|9
|18
|72
|5
|R Breece
|14
|15
|18
|16
|63
|6
|A Escoffier
|12
|16
|14
|15
|57
|7
|A Bourdon
|13
|14
|16
|14
|57
|8
|M Oldenburg
|16
|10
|12
|13
|51
|9
|A Valentin
|11
|11
|13
|35
|10
|A Tanti
|10
|13
|11
|34
|11
|L Clout
|8
|9
|15
|32
|12
|T Ramette
|9
|12
|10
|31
|13
|M Moss
|15
|8
|23
|14
|G Aranda
|0
|0
2024 WSX Final Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Points
|1
|E Tomac
|100
|103
|100
|94
|397
|2
|K Roczen
|84
|86
|87
|97
|354
|3
|J Savatgy
|79
|83
|89
|77
|328
|4
|V Friese
|65
|46
|57
|72
|240
|5
|M Oldenburg
|61
|53
|58
|51
|223
|6
|L Clout
|28
|72
|59
|32
|191
|7
|G Aranda
|54
|36
|68
|0
|158
|8
|R Breece
|31
|27
|32
|63
|153
|9
|A Bourdon
|32
|30
|34
|57
|153
|10
|D Wilson
|29
|63
|56
|148
|11
|M Moss
|52
|37
|35
|23
|147
|12
|C Nichols
|74
|53
|5
|132
|13
|A Escoffier
|21
|24
|57
|102
|14
|A Valentin
|17
|19
|35
|71
|15
|K Webster
|35
|27
|62
|16
|N Crawford
|23
|25
|48
|17
|A Tanti
|34
|34
|18
|B Maillard
|31
|31
|19
|T Ramette
|31
|31
|20
|C Clason
|26
|26
|21
|L Dunka
|24
|24
|22
|C Soubeyras
|0
|0
SX2
SX2 Superpole Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|S Mcelrath
|Hon
|39.237
|2
|C Thomps1on
|Hon
|+0.499
|3
|E Lopes
|Yam
|+0.853
|4
|C Park
|Hon
|+1.380
SX2 Race One
Cullin Park led the field into and out of the ultra-tight first turn on what was a very tight track in Abu Dhabi. Hot on his heels was Shane McElrath and the championship leader wasted no time in forging his way to the front a few corners into the race, and from there was never headed.
Park held on for second despite a late charge from Coty Schock who rounded out the podium ahead of Cole Thompson.
SX2 Race One Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|S Mcelrath
|Hon
|5m42.827
|2
|C Park
|Hon
|+3.725
|3
|C Schock
|Yam
|+4.846
|4
|C Thompson
|Hon
|+6.111
|5
|M Desprey
|Yam
|+9.092
|6
|B Maylin
|Kaw
|+13.586
|7
|C Fonvieille
|Kaw
|+14.747
|8
|D Kelley
|Suz
|+17.660
|9
|P Nicoletti
|Yam
|+19.960
|10
|K Chisholm
|Suz
|+21.674
|11
|R Kingsford
|Yam
|+24.525
|12
|N Viney
|Hon
|+25.164
|13
|J Lebeau
|Yam
|+33.133
|14
|E Lopes
|Yam
|+49.798
SX2 Race Two
Shane McElrath scored the holeshot while Coty Schock and Calvin Fonvieille both went down at turn one. Maxime Desprey second early on ahead of Frenchman Maxime Desprey and Canadian Cole Thompson.
McElrath was never pressured throughout the eight-lap distance, romping to a clear victory over Maxime Desprey who in-turn had four-seconds on Cole Thompson.
Cullin Park took the chequred in fifth as Aussie youngster Ryder Kingsford rounded out the top ten just behind Kyle Chisholm.
The win was enough for McElrath to wrap up the 2024 SX2 World Championship with a race still to spare. The American bringing home the title for Yarrive Konsky’s Firepower Honda Team.
SX2 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|S McElrath
|Hon
|5m47.721
|2
|M Desprey
|Yam
|+4.672
|3
|C Thompson
|Hon
|+8.464
|4
|E Lopes
|Yam
|+10.488
|5
|C Park
|Hon
|+11.925
|6
|B Maylin
|Kaw
|+14.947
|7
|D Kelley
|Suz
|+15.685
|8
|P Nicoletti
|Yam
|+17.538
|9
|K Chisholm
|Suz
|+19.543
|10
|R Kingsford
|Yam
|+22.711
|11
|J Lebeau
|Yam
|+25.231
|12
|C Schock
|Yam
|+27.738
|13
|C Fonvieille
|Kaw
|+29.223
|14
|N Viney
|Hon
|+39.435
SX2 Race Three
SX2 Champ Shane McElrath scored the holeshot once again ahead of Cole Thompson, Maxime Desprey and a great start for young Aussie Ryder Kingsford in fourth. Not such a good start for Enzo Lopes and Cullin Park, both riders going down early on before rejoining at the back of the field.
McElrath was never headed on his way to a clear win over Maxime Desprey and Cole Thompson.
Ryder Kingsford a brilliant fourth place for CDR Yamaha Star Racing rider. A great way for the Goulburn teenager to round out the season.
SX2 Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|S McElrath
|Hon
|5m46.556
|2
|M Desprey
|Yam
|+2.976
|3
|C Thompson
|Hon
|+7.945
|4
|R Kingsford
|Yam
|+11.37
|5
|C Schock
|Yam
|+13.016
|6
|C Fonvieille
|Kaw
|+15.64
|7
|P Nicoletti
|Yam
|+17.567
|8
|K Chisholm
|Suz
|+18.772
|9
|E Lopes
|Yam
|+21.394
|10
|J Lebeau
|Yam
|+22.254
|11
|D Kelley
|Suz
|+23.587
|12
|N Viney
|Hon
|+25.567
|13
|B Maylin
|Kaw
|+29.955
|14
|C Park
|Hon
|1 Lap
SX2 SuperFinal Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|S McElrath
|Hon
|8m34.975
|2
|C Schock
|Yam
|+19.29
|3
|E Lopes
|Yam
|+21.13
|4
|C Thompson
|Hon
|+22.95
|5
|M Desprey
|Yam
|+27.202
|6
|C Park
|Hon
|+31.147
|7
|P Nicoletti
|Yam
|+44.75
|8
|R Kingsford
|Yam
|1 Lap
SX2 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|S/Pole
|GP1
|GP2
|GP3
|S/Final
|Points
|1
|S McElrath
|5
|25
|25
|25
|25
|105
|2
|C Thompson
|3
|18
|20
|20
|18
|79
|3
|M Desprey
|16
|22
|22
|16
|76
|4
|C Schock
|20
|9
|16
|22
|67
|5
|C Park
|0
|22
|16
|7
|15
|60
|6
|E Lopes
|1
|7
|18
|12
|20
|58
|7
|P Nicoletti
|12
|13
|14
|14
|53
|8
|R Kingsford
|10
|11
|18
|13
|52
|9
|B Maylin
|15
|15
|8
|38
|10
|C Fonvieille
|14
|8
|15
|37
|11
|D Kelley
|13
|14
|10
|37
|12
|K Chisholm
|11
|12
|13
|36
|13
|J Lebeau
|8
|10
|11
|29
|14
|N Viney
|9
|7
|9
|25
2024 WSX SX2 Final Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Points
|1
|S McElrath
|89
|102
|102
|105
|398
|2
|C Schock
|74
|83
|79
|67
|303
|3
|C Thompson
|79
|77
|67
|79
|302
|4
|E Lopes
|76
|85
|73
|58
|292
|5
|M Desprey
|34
|58
|65
|76
|233
|6
|C Park
|35
|62
|73
|60
|230
|7
|K Chisholm
|59
|54
|52
|36
|201
|8
|R Kingsford
|52
|33
|52
|137
|9
|B Maylin
|32
|24
|36
|38
|130
|10
|C Fonvieille
|30
|31
|30
|37
|128
|11
|D Kelley
|33
|16
|32
|37
|118
|12
|K Minear
|52
|58
|110
|13
|N Viney
|23
|32
|30
|25
|110
|14
|J Lebeau
|20
|25
|26
|29
|100
|15
|M Anstie
|79
|79
|16
|P Nicoletti
|53
|53
|17
|K Barham
|50
|0
|50
|18
|R Taylor
|23
|22
|45
|19
|P Boespflug
|20
|20