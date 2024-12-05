2024 FIM World Supercross Championship

Round Four – Abu Dhabi

Eli Tomac went into the fourth and final round of the 2024 FIM World Supercross Championship overnight with a 46-point lead over Ken Roczen. The German may have narrowly won the overall final battle on what was a tight track in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina precinct, but it was the American that took out the war, winning the 2024 WSX Championship by 43-points.

WSX Superpole Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 E Tomac Yam 38.420 2 K Roczen Suz +0.244 3 J Savatgy Hon +0.462 4 G Aranda Yam /

WSX Race One

Vince Friese scored the holeshot to lead the field down the ultra-short run to a very tight opening turn. Joey Savatgy second early on ahead of Mitch Oldenburg, Ken Roczen, Ryan Breece and Eli Tomac.

Ken Roczen quickly made his way past Oldenburg but couldn’t find a way past Savatgy. On lap three Roczen made a move to pass Savatgy over a short left-hand jump but actually landed into the side of race leader Friese, almost taking both of them in one move but instead the Suzuki rider was left at a standstill hooked up on a not so tough, tough block. Roczen was relegated to fifth place by the time he had extricated himself from the cardboard box and got back up to speed.

At half-race distrance Savatgy led Friese, Oldenburg was third, Tomac fourth and Roczen fifth. Savatgy then fell, which saw him hand the lead back over to Friese, as Tomac moved into second place, and Roczen then also moved past Oldenburg into third place.

With two laps to run Friese led Tomac and Roczen, but little separated the trio on a track that was proving very difficult to pass.

Roczen took second place from Tomac late on the penultimate lap in what had been a great recovery from that earlier mistake, but the Suzuki rider ultimately could not squeeze past Friese, a dangerous man to try and be near let alone pass at the best of times, and had to settle for second.

Tomac rounded out the podium well clear of Savatgy, Oldenburg and Matt Moss a strong sixth place.

Missing from the gates had been Greg Oranda as the Frenchman was feeling very much worse for wear after crashing in Superpole.

WSX Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 V Friese Hon 5m48.967 2 K Roczen Suz +0.741 3 E Tomac Yam +1.601 4 J Savatgy Hon +3.830 5 M Oldenburg Kaw +5.517 6 M Moss Yam +8.360 7 R Breece Hon +10.180 8 A Bourdon Kaw +13.718 9 A Escoffier Kaw +23.896 10 A Valentin Yam +27.172 11 A Tanti Hon +33.110 12 T Ramette Suz +37.275 13 L Clout Kaw +1 Lap

WSX Race Two

Joey Savatgy took the holeshot while left on the deck at the ridiculously tight turn one was Matt Moss. Up front, it was Savatgy leading Friese but both Roczen and Tomac soon made short work of Friese, moving up to second and third places respectively before the end of the opening lap.

Savatgy then went down while in the lead late on the opening lap which saw Roczen move into the lead, Tomac up to second, Friese up to third, Frenchman Adrien Escoffier up to fourth and Aussie Aaron Tanti in fifth.

Savatgy worked his way forward to fourth place by the end of the eight-lap bout and was only three-seconds behind third placed Vince Friese at the chequered flag.

Eli Tomac kept Ken Roczen honest all the way to the finish line, the pair taking the flag 15-seconds ahead of Friese.

Aaron Tanti the top finishing Aussie in eighth. Luke Clout copping a hit from behind early on and Matt Moss failing to finish after his turn one fall on the opening lap.

WSX Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K Roczen Suz 5m45.093 2 E Tomac Yam +1.609 3 V Friese Hon +15.019 4 J Savatgy Hon +18.007 5 A Escoffier Kaw +19.737 6 R Breece CMA +22.358 7 A Bourdon Kaw +24.437 8 A Tanti Hon +24.951 9 T Ramette Suz +26.940 10 A Valentin RFM +30.526 11 M Oldenburg AMA +33.822 12 L Clout Kaw +38.244 13 M Moss Yam +6 Laps

WSX Race Three

Ken Roczen scored the holeshot by a nose from Joey Savatgy, while the victim of the tricky start and turn one lay-out this time around was Mitch Oldenburg who clashed with Vince Friese at the first jump. That melee forced Aaron Tanti to momentarily stop on track before navigating his way around the stricken riders.

Eli Tomac was soon up to third place ahead of Ryan Breece and Aaron Tanti.

Joey Savatgy jumped off the circuit on the penultimate lap which saw him passed by Tomac but he still had enough time up his sleeve to recover and secure the final step on the rostrum.

That second place was enough for Tomac to be crowned WSX Champion as he now had an unassailable points lead ahead of the SuperFinal.

Standing in for the injured Dean Wilson, Tanti held down that fifth place right up until he made a mistake late on the penultimate lap that demoted him all the way down to tenth.

Luke Clout the top finishing Aussie in sixth place.

WSX Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K Roczen Suz 5m37.446 2 E Tomac Yam +3.008 3 J Savatgy Hon +6.467 4 R Breece Hon +20.944 5 A Bourdon Kaw +22.942 6 L Clout Kaw +26.219 7 A Escoffier Kaw +29.914 8 A Valentin Yam +32.682 9 M Oldenburg Kaw +34.885 10 A Tanti Hon +40.719 11 T Ramette Suz 2 Laps 12 V Friese Hon 3 Laps

SuperFinal

With the championship already in the bag, Eli Tomac scored the holeshot in the combined SX1/SX2 SuperFinal and showed his real speed by lapping half-a-second quicker than any other rider managed throughout the 12-lap race distance.

Ken Roczen was fourth early on before getting the better of leading SX2 competitor Shane McElrath on lap two, before then taking second place from Joey Savatgy on lap eight.

Savatgy held on for a podium finish six-seconds clear of SX2 rider McElrath and with that secured third place in the championship.

The SX2 rankings from the SuperFinal can be viewed lower down the page in our SX2 coverage.

SuperFinal SX1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 E Tomac Yam 8m17.098 2 K Roczen Suz +4.065 3 J Savatgy Hon +11.855 4 V Friese Hon +25.427 5 R Breece Hon +35.85 6 A Escoffier Kaw +37.184 7 A Bourdon Kaw +38.157 8 M Racing Kaw 1 Lap

WSX Round Points

Pos Rider S/Pole GP1 GP2 GP3 S/Final Total 1 K Roczen 3 22 25 25 22 97 2 E Tomac 5 20 22 22 25 94 3 J Savatgy 1 18 18 20 20 77 4 V Friese 25 20 9 18 72 5 R Breece 14 15 18 16 63 6 A Escoffier 12 16 14 15 57 7 A Bourdon 13 14 16 14 57 8 M Oldenburg 16 10 12 13 51 9 A Valentin 11 11 13 35 10 A Tanti 10 13 11 34 11 L Clout 8 9 15 32 12 T Ramette 9 12 10 31 13 M Moss 15 8 23 14 G Aranda 0 0

2024 WSX Final Championship Standings

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 Points 1 E Tomac 100 103 100 94 397 2 K Roczen 84 86 87 97 354 3 J Savatgy 79 83 89 77 328 4 V Friese 65 46 57 72 240 5 M Oldenburg 61 53 58 51 223 6 L Clout 28 72 59 32 191 7 G Aranda 54 36 68 0 158 8 R Breece 31 27 32 63 153 9 A Bourdon 32 30 34 57 153 10 D Wilson 29 63 56 148 11 M Moss 52 37 35 23 147 12 C Nichols 74 53 5 132 13 A Escoffier 21 24 57 102 14 A Valentin 17 19 35 71 15 K Webster 35 27 62 16 N Crawford 23 25 48 17 A Tanti 34 34 18 B Maillard 31 31 19 T Ramette 31 31 20 C Clason 26 26 21 L Dunka 24 24 22 C Soubeyras 0 0

SX2

SX2 Superpole Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S Mcelrath Hon 39.237 2 C Thomps1on Hon +0.499 3 E Lopes Yam +0.853 4 C Park Hon +1.380

SX2 Race One

Cullin Park led the field into and out of the ultra-tight first turn on what was a very tight track in Abu Dhabi. Hot on his heels was Shane McElrath and the championship leader wasted no time in forging his way to the front a few corners into the race, and from there was never headed.

Park held on for second despite a late charge from Coty Schock who rounded out the podium ahead of Cole Thompson.

SX2 Race One Result

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S Mcelrath Hon 5m42.827 2 C Park Hon +3.725 3 C Schock Yam +4.846 4 C Thompson Hon +6.111 5 M Desprey Yam +9.092 6 B Maylin Kaw +13.586 7 C Fonvieille Kaw +14.747 8 D Kelley Suz +17.660 9 P Nicoletti Yam +19.960 10 K Chisholm Suz +21.674 11 R Kingsford Yam +24.525 12 N Viney Hon +25.164 13 J Lebeau Yam +33.133 14 E Lopes Yam +49.798

SX2 Race Two

Shane McElrath scored the holeshot while Coty Schock and Calvin Fonvieille both went down at turn one. Maxime Desprey second early on ahead of Frenchman Maxime Desprey and Canadian Cole Thompson.

McElrath was never pressured throughout the eight-lap distance, romping to a clear victory over Maxime Desprey who in-turn had four-seconds on Cole Thompson.

Cullin Park took the chequred in fifth as Aussie youngster Ryder Kingsford rounded out the top ten just behind Kyle Chisholm.

The win was enough for McElrath to wrap up the 2024 SX2 World Championship with a race still to spare. The American bringing home the title for Yarrive Konsky’s Firepower Honda Team.

SX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S McElrath Hon 5m47.721 2 M Desprey Yam +4.672 3 C Thompson Hon +8.464 4 E Lopes Yam +10.488 5 C Park Hon +11.925 6 B Maylin Kaw +14.947 7 D Kelley Suz +15.685 8 P Nicoletti Yam +17.538 9 K Chisholm Suz +19.543 10 R Kingsford Yam +22.711 11 J Lebeau Yam +25.231 12 C Schock Yam +27.738 13 C Fonvieille Kaw +29.223 14 N Viney Hon +39.435

SX2 Race Three

SX2 Champ Shane McElrath scored the holeshot once again ahead of Cole Thompson, Maxime Desprey and a great start for young Aussie Ryder Kingsford in fourth. Not such a good start for Enzo Lopes and Cullin Park, both riders going down early on before rejoining at the back of the field.

McElrath was never headed on his way to a clear win over Maxime Desprey and Cole Thompson.

Ryder Kingsford a brilliant fourth place for CDR Yamaha Star Racing rider. A great way for the Goulburn teenager to round out the season.

SX2 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S McElrath Hon 5m46.556 2 M Desprey Yam +2.976 3 C Thompson Hon +7.945 4 R Kingsford Yam +11.37 5 C Schock Yam +13.016 6 C Fonvieille Kaw +15.64 7 P Nicoletti Yam +17.567 8 K Chisholm Suz +18.772 9 E Lopes Yam +21.394 10 J Lebeau Yam +22.254 11 D Kelley Suz +23.587 12 N Viney Hon +25.567 13 B Maylin Kaw +29.955 14 C Park Hon 1 Lap

SX2 SuperFinal Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S McElrath Hon 8m34.975 2 C Schock Yam +19.29 3 E Lopes Yam +21.13 4 C Thompson Hon +22.95 5 M Desprey Yam +27.202 6 C Park Hon +31.147 7 P Nicoletti Yam +44.75 8 R Kingsford Yam 1 Lap

SX2 Round Points

Pos Rider S/Pole GP1 GP2 GP3 S/Final Points 1 S McElrath 5 25 25 25 25 105 2 C Thompson 3 18 20 20 18 79 3 M Desprey 16 22 22 16 76 4 C Schock 20 9 16 22 67 5 C Park 0 22 16 7 15 60 6 E Lopes 1 7 18 12 20 58 7 P Nicoletti 12 13 14 14 53 8 R Kingsford 10 11 18 13 52 9 B Maylin 15 15 8 38 10 C Fonvieille 14 8 15 37 11 D Kelley 13 14 10 37 12 K Chisholm 11 12 13 36 13 J Lebeau 8 10 11 29 14 N Viney 9 7 9 25

2024 WSX SX2 Final Championship Standings