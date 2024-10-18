2024 International Six Days Enduro

Galicia, Spain – NOCO FIM 6DAYS

Day Five

Seven years since they were last victorious, France completed the penultimate day of the NOCO FIM 6DAYS (ISDE) on the cusp of taking the World Trophy win. Australia currently remains fourth and with plenty of work to do in order to close the gap to a podium finish on Saturday.

In the Women’s World Trophy, Australia closed the gap to the United States with a win on day five, to now trail the Americans by 3.5-minutes with a day to go.

Sweden lead France heading into the day six Final Cross Test Galicia in Juniors. Australia once again fourth, and less than two-minutes off the USA.

Day five of the NOCO FIM 6DAYS in Galicia, Spain marked the penultimate day of racing in this year’s 98th edition of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE).

For those competitors remaining in the race, Friday saw them challenged with a new course. The two laps of the Orense-Irixo loop ensured over two-hundred-kilometres of riding for the day.

However, with dense fog resulting in the cancellation of the second enduro test, riders were offered some relief to rest their weary bodies midway through the day.

World Trophy

At the head of the World Trophy classification, France continued to set the benchmark. Looking as solid and determined as they have done since day one, they again topped the classification.

Entering tomorrow’s day six Final Cross Test Galicia, they hold a seven-minute-and-thirty-four-second advantage over the United States in second, with host nation Spain two minutes behind the United States in third.

Julien Roussaly – France

“After five tough days of enduro, I’m beginning to feel tired now. We’re now within reach of the World Trophy win, with just tomorrow to go. I’ve very happy with how things have gone this week. Together, we’ve made a good job. Hopefully we can bring it home tomorrow.”

Australia hold fourth, but with fourteen minutes separating them from Spain, they can only hope Spain run into trouble on the final day if they wish to reach the podium.

A rock solid Czech Republic complete the top five.

World Trophy Standings after Day Five

Pos Team Time/Gap 1 France 12:37’38.78 2 USA +7’34.63 3 Spain +9’33.45 4 Australia +25’47.88 5 Czech Republic +36’19.07 6 Belgium +44’13.62 7 Chile +58’37.92 8 Portugal +59’38.57 9 Austria +1:01’28.54 10 Finland +1:01’30.93

Women’s World Trophy

In the Women’s World Trophy class, Australia refuses to give up without a fight, taking the win on Friday to close the gap to leaders United States, they are now three-minutes-and-forty-eight-seconds behind.

The United States will no doubt look to manage that cushion on day six but cannot afford to take it too easy with the Australians still charging hard.

Jessica Gardiner

“Not the best day individually for me (P7) but as a team we were solid! Finally got a day win for just over 30 seconds. YEAH THE AUSSIE GALS! Day Five was miserable, it was freezing, we rode in heavy fog mist and drizzling rain all day. The tests were so off chamber and awkward, I think I actually forgot how to ride for a moment there. I crashed twice in the second enduro and lost a lot of my test time. Vision was a huge issue today, pulling roll offs across every second corner. On the emotional roller coaster of highs and lows but we are getting through it. So proud of my teammates, so thankful for all our Aussie crew and supporters.. giving so much time to get us through this physically and mentally exhausting event! ISDE… def not for the faint hearted! Now let’s go have some fun for our final six lap MX race tomorrow! Probably in the rain like every other day.”

Sweden remains in a comfortable third position and look set to complete the podium tomorrow. France and Spain round out the top five.

Led by Rachael Archer (Kawasaki), this year’s NOCO FIM 6DAYS saw the debut of New Zealand in the Women’s World Trophy. Although down in tenth, Archer has turned heads in the individual standings in second overall.

Rachael Archer

“It felt good to win a special test today. I felt like I rode decent and didn’t crash, so put in a solid ride. It’s been a cool first 6DAYS for me. I didn’t really set any goals or expectations for myself coming into the week. I just wanted to learn and gain as much experience as I could. I feel like I’ve done that and also shown some speed.”

Women’s World Trophy Standings after Day Five

Pos Team Time/Gap 1 USA 10:53’20.93 2 Australia +3’40.50 3 Sweden +21’45.24 4 France +33’22.64 5 Italy +1:34’31.79 6 Great Britain +1:55’22.92 7 Canada +1:55’37.22 8 Spain +3:36’45.51 9 Germany +7:26’22.33 10 New Zealand +9:19’37.39

Junior World Trophy

In the Junior World Trophy standings, defending champions France remain in the hunt for victory, thanks to their day five win. They managed to close the gap to leaders Sweden to under two minutes.

With the outcome of this battle set to go down to the wire, it is very much all to play for on day six.

The United States remain third but will need to keep a watchful eye on Australia in fourth. Only one-minute-and-forty-five-seconds split both nations.

Great Britain are fifth, with a healthy advantage over Spain in sixth.

Angus Riordan

“I had a much better ride on day five, I finally found my flow and rhythm in this race. I got a few good special test times in, but unfortunately, they had to cancel test five. Australia are in a good position overall, so we keep pushing hard on day six.”

Junior World Trophy Standings after Day Five

Pos Team Time/Gap 1 Sweden 9:37’34.63 2 France 1’48.39 3 USA 10’56.44 4 Australia 12’41.05 5 Great Britain 24’15.21 6 Spain 29’11.50 7 Portugal 58’06.78 8 Canada 1:05’15.29 9 FIM LA 1:10’23.27

Outright

Despite the cancellation of special test five, the overall individual standings still saw Spain’s Josep Garcia (KTM) claiming the day five outright victory.

Topping the first four special tests, Garcia went on to win by fourteen seconds over Great Britain’s Steve Holcombe (Honda) in second.

Another solid performance by France’s Theo Espinasse (Beta) saw him place third. Italy’s Samuele Bernardini (Honda) recorded his best result of the week with fourth. Sweden’s Max Ahlin (KTM) took fifth, and best Junior World Trophy rider.

In the Aussie ranks it was 12th outright for Riordan, 26th for Reynders and 28th for Bacon, while Strang carded 35th.

Making it five-from-five, Garcia was once again best of the Enduro1 class competitors. Espinasse in second headed his fellow countryman Hugo Blanjoue (Honda) in third. Angus Riordan the fifth E1 rider of the day to complete the tests. Kyron Bacon 11th in E1.

Similarly, Holcombe also made it five wins from five starts in Enduro2. Bernardini and Ahlin rounded out the top three. Ninth was Jonte Reynders.

It was a win for Belgium’s Antoine Magain (Sherco) in Enduro3, who continues to enjoy a stellar ride in Galicia. The Italian pairing of Kevin Cristino (Fantic) and Matteo Cavallo (TM) were second and third. 10th in the E3 class for the day was Josh Strang.

Remaining undefeated in the Women’s classification, the United States’ Brandy Richards (KTM) took the day five win. New Zealand’s Rachael Archer (Kawasaki) finished second, with Canada’s Shelby Turner (GASGAS) producing a great ride for third.

2024 ISDE Day Five Stage Top 10

Pos Rider Class Time/Gap 1 GARCIA MONTANA Josep E1 24′ 56. 07 2 HOLCOMBE Steve E2 +14. 88 3 ESPINASSE Theophile E1 +39. 15 4 BERNARDINI Samuele E2 +39. 29 5 AHLIN Max E2 +43. 32 6 BLANJOUE Hugo E1 +52.75 7 MAGAIN Antoine E3 +55. 83 8 CRISTINO Kevin E3 +56.41 9 CAVALLO Matteo E3 +1’01.09 10 OLIVEIRA Dante E2 +1’02.16 Aussies 12 RIORDAN Angus E1 +1’08.95 26 REYNDERS Jonte E2 +1’24.20 28 BACON Kyron E1 +1’26.99 35 STRANG Josh E3 +2’00.60

2024 ISDE Overall Top 10 after Day Five

Pos Rider Class Nat Time/Gap 1 GARCIA MONTANA Josep E1 ESP 3:03’24.91 2 HOLCOMBE Steve E2 GBR +1’14.98 3 ESPINASSE Theophile E1 +3’39.48 4 BERNARDINI Samuele E2 ITA +5’47.56 5 AHLIN Max E2 SWE +5’52.03 6 MAGAIN Antoine E3 BEL +6’22.12 7 CRISTINO Kevin E3 ITA +6’31.77 8 LE QUERE Leo E3 FRA +6’35.28 9 BLANJOUE Hugo E1 FRA +6’37.10 10 CAVALLO Matteo E3 ITA +6’46.15 Aussies 14 REYNDERS Jonte E2 AUS +7’41.89 21 BACON Kyron E1 AUS +9’08.47 23 RIORDAN Angus E1 AUS +9’28.89 34 STRANG Josh E3 AUS +12’35.54 35 MCMAHON Korey E2-JWT AUS +14’22.05

Club Team Award

Team Italy continues to lead the way in the Club Team Award category. With one day remaining, they hold a sixteen-minute-and-thirty-four-second advantage over Moto Club Puy En Velay in second. GTBN are third, with XC Gear and RFME Club Team rounding out the top five.

With over sixteen minutes in hand over Gottbros Team 2, Lynn Valley Dirt Riders have a virtual grasp on the Veteran Club Team win. Jesus Plaza Freyer will look to complete the podium, ahead of MC Stiges-Vinaros Veteran in fourth.

Leading the inaugural Women’s Club Team competition by more than one-and-a-half-hours, Eric Cleveland Memorial are set to make history if everything goes their way tomorrow. Builth Wells MCC Ladies have a comfortable advantage over Halton Off Road Riders AS in third.

After five exciting and action-packed days of racing, the ninety-eighth edition of the NOCO FIM 6DAYS is set to conclude with the day six Final Cross Test Galicia, followed by the GASGAS 6DAYS Party.

2024 ISDE Day Five Highlights