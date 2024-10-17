2024 International Six Days Enduro

Galicia, Spain – NOCO FIM 6DAYS

Day Four

There was no change at the top of the World Trophy standings in the NOCO FIM 6DAYS with France continuing to lead from USA and Spain, with Australia 21-minutes off in fourth.

The United States extended their advantage in the Women’s World Trophy, Australia retaining second overall trailing by four-minutes, while with Sweden continuing to lead Junior World Trophy, despite France stealing the win on day four, Australia fourth, 11-minutes in arrears.

With day four marking the beginning of the second half of this year’s ISDE, competitors from the thirty-two nations entered repeated the Vilatuxe-Lalin course from the previous day. Overnight rain made for wet and slippery conditions, with repeated rain showers throughout the day continuing to test riders further.

World Trophy

With three day wins from three starts, France set about making it four today in World Trophy.

The French have proved both impressive and consistent in the mud and ruts of Galicia and again found their way to the top of the classification on day four.

Entering the fifth and penultimate day of racing, they lead the United States, now in second, by almost eight minutes.

Leo Le Quere

“It’s really good for the French team, we pulled another minute on our rivals and have moved into a very good position. Tomorrow is the last full day on the trail. We’re looking forward to it but know not to take anything for granted.”

The biggest change of day four saw the United States move past host nation Spain in the fight for vice-champion.

Despite Josep Garcia (KTM) winning the individual classification, the United States performed better as a team and moved over one-minute-and-forty-seconds clear of their rivals. Australia maintained their position of fourth, with the Czech Republic fifth.

World Trophy Standings after Day Four

Pos Team Time/Gap 1 FRANCE 10:54’02.22 2 USA +6’51.27 3 SPAIN +8’34.15 4 AUSTRALIA +21’52.47 5 CZECH REPUBLIC +30’54.45 6 BELGIUM +38’49.02 7 CHILE +47’05.72 8 PORTUGAL +51’48.68 9 FINLAND +54’16.87 10 AUSTRIA +54’33.14

Women’s World Trophy

The Women’s World Trophy class saw another close battle between leaders the United States and Australia in second. The United States managed to win again and increase their lead on day four by another twenty-one seconds to three-minutes-and-fifty-five-seconds over Australia.

Jessica Gardiner

“Heavy rain overnight kept the tracks super slimy today and with the top up storms throughout the day, although only one test under the actual rain today! Had a solid day today, had my first special test win in the first test. Had some bad luck both laps in the enduro test catching two separate rivals and getting filled in big time, vision and not being able to see what I was riding sucked, not letting me pass- stress hit and arm pump hit solid. Pulled together top three in most tests today. Finished a solid p3 individually. Aussie girls coming home in second place again today. Two new technical tracks tomorrow and another in reverse from day 1/2.”

Danielle McDonald

“Day four done, team Australia still sitting in second place. Tests were super slick and rough, but it was a pretty good day for me, I managed to claim another P5 in today’s individual standings. New day, new tracks let’s get it!”

Sweden remains third in class and are now over ten minutes in front of France in fourth, with Spain now thirty minutes behind France in fifth.

Hedvig Malm

“It was a good day for Sweden, much better than yesterday. Overall, we are in third and happy with our advantage over France. Tomorrow is the last full day, and we have a new course to ride, so we are all looking forward to that now.”

Women’s World Trophy Standings after Day Four

Pos Team Time/Gap 1 USA 9:23’35.62 2 AUSTRALIA +4’15.72 3 SWEDEN +19’31.14 4 FRANCE +30’15.08 5 SPAIN +1:01’15.84 6 ITALY +1:26’01.04 7 CANADA +1:34’11.88 8 GREAT BRITAIN +1:40’28.13 9 GERMANY +4:33’59.13 10 NEW ZEALAND +6:22’06.77

Junior World Trophy

France emerged as the day four winners in the Junior World Trophy class, following a titanic battle with Sweden.

Topping the standings by just one tenth of a second, the defending champions will be pleased to see themselves on top and will be motivated to attack on the penultimate day. With only 2m8s separating the two nations, day five will be a crucial one for both.

Gaining one minute on rivals Australia, the United States look increasingly solid in third. Team rider Grant Davis (KTM) enjoyed a great ride in the mud for seventh outright.

Behind the top four, Great Britain move up to fifth, as Spain slip down the leaderboard to sixth.

Problems for the Spanish saw their three-and-a-half-minute advantage beginning the day turn into a thirty-five-second deficit as they rolled back into the NOCO Parc Fermé at the end of the day.

Junior World Trophy Standings after Day Four

Pos Team Time/Gap 1 SWEDEN 8:18’23.93 2 FRANCE +2’08.57 3 USA +8’54.67 4 AUSTRALIA +11’11.80 5 GREAT BRITAIN +22’08.64 6 SPAIN +22’43.03 7 PORTUGAL +51’05.97 8 CANADA +56’51.72 9 FIM LA +1:01’40.95 10 BELGIUM +5:33’00.95

Outright

Day four saw Spain’s Josep Garica (KTM) claiming a commanding 32-second margin of victory to extend his overall race lead to one-minute over Great Britain’s Steve Holcombe (Honda) in second.

The Spaniard was in a league of his own, winning five of the day’s six special tests. Sweden’s Max Ahlin (KTM) was the best-placed Junior World Trophy rider with third overall. France’s Theo Espinasse (Beta) edged out Italy’s Samuele Bernardini (Honda) by one tenth of a second for fourth.

The Enduro1 category again belonged to Garcia, with the KTM rider taking a commanding win on day four. Espinasse was second, with the United States’ Grant Davis third. Kyron Bacon fifth, and Cooper Sheidow 10th.

Kyron Bacon

“Not much to say about today, had a lot of rain last night so the tests were super slick! started terrible from the first test falling of a couple times and was just off the pace all day tbh, day five tomorrow let’s regroup and do better.”

Holcombe topped the Enduro2 classification over Ahlin in second, with Bernardini third. Jonte Reynders fifth.

Jonte Reynders

“Another tough day in the office, struggled to find grip in the wet conditions and couldn’t seem to put a good test together! But we are learning heaps and still pushin!”

Times were tight in the Enduro3 category, with Italy’s Morgan Lesiardo claiming a two-second margin of victory over France’s Leo Le Quere (TM). Matteo Cavallo (TM) placed five tenths of a second behind Le Quere in third. Josh Strang sits ninth.

Day four saw the United States’ Brandy Richards (KTM) win again in the Women’s classification. New Zealand’s Rachael Archer (Kawasaki) kept her honest throughout the day, placing an eventual fifteen second behind as runner-up.

Australia’s Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha) took third, with the United States’ Rachel Gutish (Sherco) and Australia’s Danielle McDonald (Yamaha) completing the top five. Tayla Jones sixth, and Danielle McDonald ninth.

2024 ISDE Day Four Top 10

Pos Rider Cat. Time/Gap 1 GARCIA MONTANA Josep E1 42’18.53 2 HOLCOMBE Steve E2 +32.24 3 AHLIN Max E2 +50.76 4 ESPINASSE Theophile E1 +1’04.57 5 BERNARDINI Samuele E2 +1’04.69 6 GIRROIR Jonathan E2 +1’20.90 7 DAVIS Grant E1 +1’26.00 8 LESIARDO Morgan E3 +1’34.64 9 LE QUERE Leo E3 +1’36.68 10 CAVALLO Matteo E3 +1’37.23 Aussies …18 REYNDERS Jonte E2 +2’06.61 …23 RIORDAN Angus E1-JWT +2’31.81 …24 BACON Kyron E1 +2’32.44 …33 MCMAHON Korey E2-JWT +3’08.17 …36 STRANG Josh E3 +3’15.76

2024 ISDE Overall Top 10 after Day Four

Pos Rider Cat Nat Time/Gap 1 GARCIA MONTANA Josep E1 ESP 2:38’28.84 2 HOLCOMBE Steve E2 GBR +1’00.10 3 ESPINASSE Theophile E1 FRA +3’00.33 4 BERNARDINI Samuele E2 ITA +5’08.27 5 AHLIN Max E2 SWE +5’08.71 6 LE QUERE Leo E3 FRA +5’25.63 7 MAGAIN Antoine E3 BEL +5’26.29 8 CRISTINO Kevin E3 ITA +5’35.36 9 BLANJOUE Hugo E1 FRA +5’44.35 10 CAVALLO Matteo E3 ITA +5’45.06 11 ROUSSALY Julien E3 FRA +5’56.55 12 TOTH Josh E2 USA +6’07.49 13 OLIVEIRA Dante E2 USA +6’10.81 14 REYNDERS Jonte E2 AUS +6’17.69 Other Aussies 21 BACON Kyron E1 AUS +7’41.48 23 RIORDAN Angus E1 AUS +8’19.94 32 STRANG Joshua E3 AUS +10’34.94

Club Team Award

Moving ever closer to the top step of the Club Team Award podium, Team Italy increased their lead to over sixteen minutes on day four.

The Italian trio of Lorenzo Macoritto (TM), Pietro Scardina (Fantic) and Enrico Rinaldi (GASGAS) have proved the team to beat since rolling off the start ramp on day one.

Moto Club Puy En Velay pulled a little more time on rivals GTBN and head into the penultimate day of racing with a one-minute-and-twenty-four-second cushion over GTBN in third.

Fourth-placed XC Gear enjoyed a strong ride today and are now within striking distance of overhauling GTBN with only twenty-three-seconds between them.

Lynn Valley Dirt Riders took the Veteran Club Team win on day four and now lead Gottbros Team 2 in second by over sixteen minutes.

Jess Plaza Freyer complete the top three. Eric Cleveland Memorial lead the Women’s Club Team by almost one-hour-and-ten-minutes over Builth Wells MCC Ladies. Halton Off Road Riders AS hold third.

The fifth and penultimate day of racing at the NOCO FIM 6DAYS will see riders contest the Orense-Irixo loop, with over 200-kilometres of riding expected on day five.

