2024 International Six Days Enduro

Galicia, Spain – NOCO FIM 6DAYS

Day Two

France has forged ahead on Day Two of the NOCO FIM 6DAYS in Spain to claim the day’s World Trophy win and extend their overall lead to four-minutes ahead of Team Spain. Team USA is a further 40-seconds back while Team Australia remains fourth, now with a 12-minute deficit. Great Britain and Italy were notable attritions from day one in the World Trophy class.

The United States remain out front in the Women’s World Trophy classification, leading Australia by 3.5 minutes, Sweden a further three-minutes back.

Sweden hold firm in the Junior World Trophy, France a minute and a half back, Team USA third and Australia fourth, with 5m28s to bridge to the front runner.

A wet start to the morning of day two ensured slippery and muddy conditions for those first to arrive at the early special tests. But as the 540 plus competitors completed lap one of two of the Santiago loop, the afternoon’s conditions started to try out and prove more predictable.

World Trophy

Beginning day two with a two-minute lead in the World Trophy standings over the United States, France were determined to build on their advantage throughout the day. Mastering the slippery mud on the opening special test, they extended their lead, as Spain closed in on the United States.

Completing test three to end lap one, France were out to an overall lead of over three minutes, with Spain now charging hard in second and gradually gapping the United States. A perfect final lap from the French saw them take the win on day two to lead the NOCO FIM 6DAYS by four-minutes-and-fourteen-seconds over Spain.

Spain will be pleased with their efforts today to move into second, while defending champions United States will hope to regroup tomorrow. Australia remains unchanged in fourth and are now over twelve minutes behind France in the classification, with the Czech Republic fifth.

Always a welcome nation at the NOCO FIM 6DAYS, Canada sit just outside the top ten in eleventh. Led by Tyler Medaglia (Honda), their goal is to keep fighting and climb up the leaderboard as the week progresses.

Tyler Medaglia (Honda)

“It’s been a physical two days so far. There’s been a lot of tree stumps, rocks and roots to deal with on the special tests, and the transfers are so wet in places too. The 6DAYS has started with a bang. It’s cool to be out here racing with the best. My goal is to fight for a top-ten time on the special tests where I can and help Canada to finish inside the top ten.”

World Trophy Standings after Day Two

Pos Team Time/Gap 1 TEAM FRANCE 5:10’58.19 2 TEAM SPAIN +4’14.00 3 TEAM USA +4’54.42 4 TEAM AUSTRALIA +12’06.05 5 TEAM CZECH REPUBLIC +18’22.31 6 TEAM BELGIUM +19’32.79 7 TEAM CHILE +22’29.22 8 TEAM AUSTRIA +25’47.48 9 TEAM PORTUGAL +26’35.22 10 TEAM SWEDEN +27’23.26

Women’s World Trophy

The Women’s World Trophy classification saw the United States win on day two to double their lead to 3m29s over Australia in second. The United States were once again led home by Brandy Richards (KTM), who continues to place as the fastest individual women competitor.

Jessica Gardiner

“Day two in the books. A repeat of day one meant blown out bumpy tracks and making sure not to get stuck in any bogs. We got torrential rain in the trail and it sprinkled a few times throughout the day to make sure the tests, rocks and roots stayed super slick! Had a cracker first test then put in down in the second test and fourth test again. Didn’t get enough food in and hit a wall second lap. Looking forward to fresh tests and trails for day three! P6 individually today in a tight battle with the front girls. Team Australia ladies still sitting in 2nd place!! Fresh Michelin Motorcycle tyres on ready for a new day. Regroup and go again.”

Third-placed Sweden slipped further behind the leading two nations but have established a firm ten-minute advantage over France in fourth. Spain maintained their gap over Great Britain to close out the top five in fifth.

For Spain’s Mireia Badia (Rieju), she is fighting for the individual win with Richards, although with her teammates less experienced in the NOCO FIM 6DAYS, their overall goal is simply to reach the finish line on Saturday, in what is proving to be wet and difficult conditions.

Mireia Badia (Rieju)

“It’s normal to see the weather we are getting here in Galicia. The tracks are always difficult to ride without mistakes, especially when the level is so high. I’m fighting every corner and giving it my best. As a team, Spain’s goal is to reach the finish. My teammates have less experience, so there is no pressure for a result, just finish.”

Women’s World Trophy Standings after Day Two

Pos Team Time/Gap 1 TEAM USA 4:31’48.95 2 TEAM AUSTRALIA +3’29.32 3 TEAM SWEDEN +6’45.32 4 TEAM FRANCE +16’35.32 5 TEAM SPAIN +26’00.91 6 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN +33’16.71 7 TEAM CANADA +36’08.24 8 TEAM NEW ZEALAND +39’45.99 9 TEAM ITALY +51’22.51 10 TEAM GERMANY +1:04’43.78

Junior World Trophy

In the Junior World Trophy standings, Sweden found the measure of close rivals France and extended their lead to one-minute-and-thirty-one seconds. Boosted by both Max Ahlin (KTM) and Albin Norrbin (Fantic) placing inside the top fifteen, the Swedes are increasingly looking like the nation to beat this year. Defending champions France are not giving up without a fight and know that there is still an awfully long way to go in this year’s race.

Max Ahlin (KTM)

“Today we were able to start further ahead and it was a good feeling. The conditions this morning were much wetter than yesterday and quite slippery. It dried out better towards the end of the day. It feels good to be leading and challenging for the overall victory at the end of day two. France are strong, so we can’t let off the gas.”

Although holding onto third, the United States dropped further behind Sweden and France. With just over one-minute between them and Australia in fourth, the battle for the final step of the podium is alive and well as the race approaches day three. Spain completed the top five, with Great Britain close behind in sixth.

Junior World Trophy Standings after Day Two

Pos Team Time/Gap 1 TEAM SWEDEN 3:58’14.97 2 TEAM FRANCE +1’30.98 3 TEAM USA +4’25.70 4 TEAM AUSTRALIA +5’28.63 5 TEAM SPAIN +9’15.38 6 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN +11’01.17 7 TEAM PORTUGAL +24’59.62 8 TEAM CANADA +28’04.21 9 TEAM FIM LA +31’32.25 10 TEAM BELGIUM +33’52.58

Outright

In the overall individual classification, the NOCO FIM 6DAYS was treated to a thrilling battle between Spain’s Josep Garcia (KTM) and Great Britain’s Steve Holcombe (Honda) for the day two win.

Holcombe came out charging and won the opening two tests, before Garcia responded with the fastest time on tests three and four. Winning the final test, Holcombe claimed the day two win by just two seconds over Garcia. Italy’s Kevin Cristino (Fantic) put in an incredible ride to finish third overall, and best-placed Junior World Trophy rider.

Steve Holcombe (Honda)

“I’m delighted to get the win on day two. I got off to a great start this morning, but then made a couple of mistakes on the penultimate cross test and lost some time. I went all-in on the final test and was able to pull the victory out of the bag.”

Despite losing the overall, Garcia still topped Enduro1 by an astonishing fifty-five seconds over France’s Theo Espinasse (Beta), with the United States’ Grant Davis (KTM) third.

Holcombe rode clear to a commanding one-minute-and-seven-second victory in Enduro2 over Sweden’s Max Ahlin (KTM). Australia’s Jonte Reynders (Sherco) completed the top three on day two.

Jonte Reynders

“My first three tests were terrible, struggling with the rain from over night and couldn’t seem to find the pace. But I figured it out and my last three tests were great! Managed to go sixth, fourth, third outright and narrowly missing a test win by 1.01 of a second! Overall happy with my day, managed to rebounded after a slow start!

Overall classification after day 2: P7 Outright, P2 in the E2 Class, World Trophy Team Australia fourth.”

Thanks to his overall results, Cristino put his Fantic on top of Enduro3 on day two. Fellow Italian Matteo Cavallo (TM) placed third, with just half a second separating him from Belgium’s Antoine Magain (Sherco) in third.

The Women’s classification saw the United States’ Brand Richards (KTM) make it two wins from two starts in this year’s NOCO FIM 6DAYS. A close battle behind her resulted in New Zealand’s Rachael Archer (Kawasaki) beating Spain’s Mireia Badia (Rieju) by three seconds for the runner-up position on day two.

Following day two and combined times, of the remaining World Trophy Aussies, Kyron Bacon sits 16th overall (+3’24.49), Josh Strang 20th (+4’28.00) and Korey McMahon 37th (+5’37.03).

Kyron Bacon

“Was another up and down day for Day Two! Speed was there today pumped on getting fourth overall in a test which was cool! Just had one terrible third test and lost a bunch of time again, body is feeling good and ready for a fresh start with fresh track tomorrow! Let’s get after it. Ended up 25th overall. Team Australia trophy still in fourth overall.”

2024 ISDE Day Two Top 10

Pos Team Class Time/Gap 1 Steve Holcombe E2 37’26.41 2 Josep Garcia E1 +1.71 3 Kevin Cristino E3 +49.69 4 Theo Espinasse E1 +56.74 5 Matteo Cavallo E3 +1’02.66 6 Antoine Magain E3 +1’03.13 7 Leo Le Ouere E3 +1’04.76 8 Max Ahlin E2 +1’07.75 9 Grant Davis E1 +1’10.17 10 Hugo Blangjoue E1 +1’11.67 11 Jonte Reynders E2 +1’13.14 Other Aussies …21 Angus Riordan E1 (JWT) 1’42.38 …25 Kyron Bacon E1 1’47.22 …26 Josh Strang E3 1’56.67 …34 Korey McMahon E2 2’41.81

2024 ISDE Overall Top 10 after Day Two

Pos Rider Cat. Nat. Time/Gap 1 GARCIA Josep E1 ESP 1:15’58.23 2 HOLCOMBE Steve E2 GBR +7.25 3 ESPINASSE Theophile E1 FRA +1’14.94 4 BLANJOUE Hugo E1 FRA +1’48.14 5 LE QUERE Leo E3 FRA +1’49.84 6 ROUSSALY Julien E3 FRA +2’12.35 7 REYNDERS Jonte E2 AUS +2’19.85 8 OLIVEIRA Dante E2 USA +2’31.32 9 CRISTINO Kevin E3 ITA +2’32.69 10 TOTH Josh E2 USA +2’34.11 Other Aussies 16 BACON Kyron E1 AUS +3’24.49 20 STRANG Joshua E3 AUS +4’28.00 37 MCMAHON Korey E2 AUS +5’37.03

Club Team Award

Beginning to stamp their authority on the Club Team Award category, Team Italy secured their second day victory. They now lead Moto Club Puy En Velay by almost nine minutes. GTBN are third overall, but only thirty-five seconds behind, with XC Gear a further thirty-five seconds back in fourth. RFME Club Team round out the top five at the end of day two.

Lynn Valley Dirt Riders lead the Veteran Club Team class by over seven minutes from Gottbros Team 2, with Jess Plaza Freyer in third. Eric Cleveland Memorial now lead the Women’s Club Team by over thirty-one-minutes from Builth Wells MCC Ladies, with Halton Off Road Riders AS third.

After a tough two days to start to this year’s NOCO FIM 6DAYS, competitors will welcome fresh trails and special tests for racing on day three. However, a revised schedule due to course and weather conditions, will see riders compete on the Vilatuxe-Lalin course, originally planned for day four.

2024 ISDE Day Two Highlights